Thursday: Hili dialogue

Sadly, I have but a week and a day until I leave this lovely and warm island to return to frigid Chicago. Yes, it’s Thursday, January 10, 2019, and only four days until this site has been up for exactly a decade (I’ll do a short post about it). It’s National Bittersweet Chocolate Day; does anybody find that, as they age, they crave darker and darker chocolate? I used to want only milk chocolate, and now I find myself looking for chocolate with 85-90% cocoa. (Aldi, btw, carries good German bars of that nature, and they’re not expensive.)
It’s also Margaret Thatcher Day in the Falkland Islands, honoring the PM during the 1982 Falklands War. The Falklands are surely the only territory to have such a holiday.
It is lore that on this day in 49 BC, Julius Caesar crossed the Rubicon river, thereby violating Roman law and precipitating the civil war that led to him becoming Emperor. On January 10, 1776, Thomas Paine published his revolution-promoting pamphlet Common Sense. On this day in 1870, John D. Rockefeller incorporated Standard Oil.
Speaking of oil, it was on this day in 1901 that the first gusher (spouting oil derrick) occurred at Spindletop in Beaumont, Texas. Wikipedia labels this photo “The Lucas gusher at Spindletop, January 10, 1901. This was the first major gusher of the Texas Oil Boom.”
The rest is history, all the way up to George W. Bush.
On this day in 1917, a group of suffragettes, the Silent Sentinels started a 2.5 year silent and legal protest outside the White House. Later some were arrested and horribly brutalized in prison, but this treatment only made Americans sympathetic to women’s right to vote, and in 1920 that right was guaranteed by the Nineteenth Amendment. Here are those brave women who, nevertheless, persisted:
Finally, it was on January 10, 1985, that Sandinista Daniel Ortega became president of Nicaragua, angering the U.S., who didn’t want a socialist in charge and funded the Contras to overthrow the government. We failed, thank Ceiling Cat. After a hiatus, Ortega was reelected in 2006 and remains President.
Notables born on January 10 include Robinson Jeffers (1887), Ray Bolger (1904), Sal Mineo (1939), Godfrey Hewitt (1940), Linda Lovelace (1949), Pat Benatar (1953), and Jared Kushner (1981).
Those who died on this day include Carl Linnaeus (1778), Samuel Colt (1862), Buffalo Bill (1917), Sinclair Lewis (1951), Dashiell Hammett (1961), Coco Chanel (1971), Howlin’ Wolf (1976), and David Bowie (2016).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, a word has taken on new meaning.
A: What are you doing?Hili: A crossword.
Ja: Co robisz?
Hili: Rozwiązuję krzyżówkę.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez promoting Linda Sarsour:
A tweet from reader Barry, who says, “Not all cats are graceful.”
A lovely photo sent by reader Blue:
Tweets from Grania: J. K. Rowling responds to a Labourite (Stephen Fry’s mother was Jewish):
I’m not sure what breed of cat this is, but it still looks more catlike than felids in most medieval paintings:
Tom Nichols on Trump and his supporters:
This may be taking ailurophilia too far:
Tweets from Matthew. The article at issue is here, and there’s no specification about how the “Bible study” would be conducted.
A cat massages itself:
And can you spot this rattlesnake?
Bryan D. Hughes @ Rattlesnake Solutions LLC:
In the meantime Ortega hes become a dictator in cahoots with the catholic church.
Slight correction: This may be spitting hairs, but Julius Caesar is not generally considered to be the first emperor of Rome. That was Augustus, Caesar's successor, and even Augustus maintained the fiction of the Republic. He called himself Imperator, which traditionally referred to a victorious general. Caesar had absolute power before his assassination, but that wasn't unprecedented in the Republic (Sulla).
