Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Irony

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called ploy2, is from ten years ago (the Jesus bit must be on holiday).  It’s a good one, as the “Santa’s-is-as-real-asJesus” trope has been going around these holidays. 

  1. Ken Kukec
    It was so touching that, in a Christmas telephone call, Dear Leader disabused a seven year-old of her belief in Santa, just as he’s disabused the rest of the nation of our belief in the dignity of the office of the US presidency.

    • Randall Schenck
      Pretty sure he identifies with the age group. However, not much as another child died down at the boarder yesterday. If only he had his wall we could not see it.

