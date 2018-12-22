The blind leading the bland: Nicholas Kristof interviews William Lane Craig

When I saw the headline below in the New York Times, I wondered why the deuce Nicholas Kristof wanted to talk to William Lane Craig. But who could NOT read that article after the headline, wanting to see how Craig answered? (Click on screenshot and be prepared to facepalm.)
It turns out that this is part of a series Kristof is doing on Christianity—but again, WHY? At any rate, here are the predecessors:
This is the latest installment in my occasional series of conversations about Christianity. Previously, I’ve spoken with the Rev. Timothy Keller, Jimmy Carter and Cardinal Joseph Tobin. Here’s my interview of William Lane Craig, professor of philosophy at Talbot School of Theology and Houston Baptist University.
The interview is a gold mine of apologetics and laughs as Craig weasels and wobbles and waffles about Jesus, Scripture, and miracles. Have a look; I’ll put some of the Q&A below.
It’s hard not to reproduce the entire text! But here we go:
Kristof: Merry Christmas, Dr. Craig! I must confess that for all my admiration for Jesus, I’m skeptical about some of the narrative we’ve inherited. Are you actually confident that Jesus was born to a virgin?
Craig: Merry Christmas to you, too, Nick! I’m reasonably confident. When I was a non-Christian, I used to struggle with this, too. But then it occurred to me that for a God who could create the entire universe, making a woman pregnant wasn’t that big a deal! Given the existence of a Creator and Designer of the universe (for which we have good evidence), an occasional miracle is child’s play. Historically speaking, the story of Jesus’ virginal conception is independently attested by Matthew and Luke and is utterly unlike anything in pagan mythology or Judaism. So what’s the problem?
Note the “(for which we have good evidence)” after he mentions God. That, presumably is Craig’s dumb Kalam Cosmological Argument (read the link), which somehow gets from the assumption that “all things have causes” to “God is the Christian god and Jesus is His son”. He adduces additional “evidence”, like “fine-tuning” later on.
The “problem”, of course, is that even if you accept the existence of a creator, that doesn’t get you to miracles and Jesus. And “independently” attested by Matthew and Luke? Really? Were they both there when God manufactured a haploid genome and inserted it into one of Mary’s eggs? And how independent were these Gospels? Although “Biblical scholars” (i.e., believers) consider them evidence of the writers being independently motivated by God to write the Truth, I think it more likely that they’re recounting a common myth, or even copying each other.
But wait! There’s more! Craig does some bobbing and weaving after Kristof asks him why he takes the New Testament as gospel truth but not the Old Testament. You’ll enjoy Craig’s response. Then Kristof asks him about why he thinks the New Testament is inerrant. (To be fair, he’s pressing Craig pretty hard, but pressing Craig is like trying to wrestle a greased eel.)
[Kristof] How do you account for the many contradictions within the New Testament? For example, Matthew says Judas hanged himself, while Acts says that he “burst open.” They can’t both be right, so why insist on inerrancy of Scripture?
[Craig] I don’t insist on the inerrancy of Scripture. Rather, what I insist on is what C.S. Lewis called “mere Christianity,” that is to say, the core doctrines of Christianity. Harmonizing perceived contradictions in the Bible is a matter of in-house discussion amongst Christians. What really matters are questions like: Does God exist? Are there objective moral values? Was Jesus truly God and truly man? How did his death on a Roman cross serve to overcome our moral wrongdoing and estrangement from God? These are, as one philosopher puts it, the “questions that matter,” not how Judas died.
But don’t the core doctrines of Christianity include all of us being imbued with Original Sin, that Jesus was crucified and then resurrected, and that there’s an afterlife in which you either go up or you fry. It’s interesting that he says “leave the contradictions to us Christians” and then says the important questions are those that aren’t contradicted but also have no answers. But Craig does think there are “objective moral values”—since he believes in Divine Command Theory, he thinks that whatever God says is correct and moral by virtue of God having said it. Ergo, we can kill anybody who picks up sticks on the Sabbath and curses their parents. I wish Kristof had pressed him on that!
I like this exchange best.
[Kristof] Why can’t we accept that Jesus was an extraordinary moral teacher, without buying into miracles?
[Craig] You can, but you do so at the expense of going against the evidence. That Jesus carried out a ministry of miracle-working and exorcisms is so widely attested in every stratum of the sources that the consensus among historical Jesus scholars is that Jesus was, indeed, a faith-healer and exorcist. That doesn’t prove these events were genuine miracles, but it does show that Jesus thought of himself as more than a mere moral teacher.
That reminds me of the famous passage from C.S. Lewis in Mere Christianity, where Lewis pretends to exhaust all the possibilities:
I am trying here to prevent anyone saying the really foolish thing that people often say about Him: I’m ready to accept Jesus as a great moral teacher, but I don’t accept his claim to be God. That is the one thing we must not say. A man who was merely a man and said the sort of things Jesus said would not be a great moral teacher. He would either be a lunatic — on the level with the man who says he is a poached egg — or else he would be the Devil of Hell. You must make your choice. Either this man was, and is, the Son of God, or else a madman or something worse. You can shut him up for a fool, you can spit at him and kill him as a demon or you can fall at his feet and call him Lord and God, but let us not come with any patronizing nonsense about his being a great human teacher. He has not left that open to us. He did not intend to.
I prefer the Poached Egg Hypothesis, but that’s not acceptable to most people.
Several times in the interview Craig appeals to “the consensus of historical Jesus scholars”, a consensus that of course is based on construing truth from what’s in the Bible. And I’m deeply suspicious of that consensus, especially in the absence of extra-Biblical evidence for even a historical person on which Jesus was grounded.
I remain agnostic about whether there was a real person on which Jesus was based, and even about whether that person could have claimed magical powers (a bit more of a stretch), but, as Craig says, “that doesn’t prove these events were genuine miracles.” Indeed—and there lies the rub that Craig avoids. Even if you accept the premise that some first-century charismatic preacher said he could do magic, that doesn’t mean that he could, or that such a person, now dead, continues to perform miracles.
And there’s this.
[Kristof] Over time, people have had faith in Zeus, in Shiva and Krishna, in the Chinese kitchen god, in countless other deities. We’re skeptical of all those faith traditions, so should we suspend our emphasis on science and rationality when we encounter miracles in our own tradition?
[Craig] I don’t follow. Why should we suspend our emphasis on science and rationality just because of weakly evidenced, false claims in other religions? I champion a “reasonable faith” that seeks to provide a comprehensive worldview that takes into account the best evidence of the sciences, history, philosophy, logic and mathematics. Some of the arguments for God’s existence that I’ve defended, such as the arguments from the origin of the universe and the fine-tuning of the universe, appeal to the best evidence of contemporary science. I get the impression, Nick, that you think science is somehow incompatible with belief in miracles. If so, you need to give an argument for that conclusion. David Hume’s famous argument against miracles is today recognized, in the words of philosopher of science John Earman, as “an abject failure.” No one has been able to do any better.
Although Kristof doesn’t ask him the logical question—”How do you know you’ve found the right god and the right faith?”—it’s implicit in the query. And Craig gives an implicit answer: that Christianity is not as “weakly evidenced” or as “false” as are other faiths. How does Craig know this? Not because the Bible is more credible than the Qur’an, but that Craig has personally experienced “the self-authenticating witness of God’s Holy Spirit.” Yep—”self authenticating” (see the link for a takedown). And really—”the best evidence for God from contemporary science” is the Cosmological Argument and the fine-tuning argument? I don’t think many physicists would say, “Yes, that evidence pretty much convinces me of a God.”
As far as Hume’s argument against miracles, which is basically that you should accept a miracle only if a genuine God-produced miracle seems more likely than false testimony or dubious claims, that doesn’t seem to me an “abject failure,” but rather an exercise in judicious skepticism. But perhaps you feel otherwise.
I have to say that publishing this interview seems rather dumb, unless it exposes Craig’s philosophical weaknesses to a public that, by and large, considers him serious and learned. But I think people would nod their heads in assent at Craig’s answers.
And perhaps that would be true of all of Craig’s interviews with Christians. But somehow I don’t think, despite Kristof’s hardball questions, that he’s trying to do a number on Christianity.
I came to the conclusion many years ago that if there was a supernatural being who created the universe, being non corporeal and omnipotent etc., it would be so totally beyond human experience that it must also be beyond human comprehension. So it might as well not exist.
That was Thomas Hobbes’s argument as well, except that he stated God was corporeal(!). His weird statements led many to believe he was actually an atheist.
I think he was, but proclaiming his atheism would be unsafe. Moreover, he thought that religion was needed for social cohesion.
Actually, virginal or otherwise miraculous births are par for the course in ancient mythology: E.g. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Miraculous_births
And most likely Luke (whoever he was) copied from Matthew (whoever he was).
Luke didn’t copy the Nativity story from Matthew. If you look at both nativities, you find that it is impossible to reconcile the two. You don’t even need to know the historical context which puts them ten years apart: you can tell just from internal evidence that the two stories are not related.
Mark Goodacre, who thinks – as you do – that Luke knew Matthew’s gospel and often copied his stuff (it’s uncontroversial that both copied Mark) thinks that Luke didn’t like Matthew’s Nativity with its kings and astrologers and ripped it up and wrote a new one with more common people like innkeepers and shepherds.
I’d call what Craig did in the first response a magic spell within a magic spell. It’s clear he knows the religious are always potentially losing their faith, so to keep the spell going, he describes his own doubt,but then wham – god created the whole universe so what’s one small miracle?
The man is a genius – in a bad way.
Begging the question, much?
I love the smell of facepalm in the morning.
I suppose impregnating a virgin (with some applicator) would not be a problem even with 1st century technology. But what would be the point? Why had God to hook his miraculous embryo to a standard placenta? It would be a far more spectacular miracle to make baby Jesus develop between the petals of a flower or in a jar (which is also not unheard of in the realm of fiction).
All women who become pregnant were once virgin, so it’s a no-brainer that a virgin can conceive. (There goes that miracle.) Mary was just a receptor for a God-given gamete. I wonder, though if God chose Mary, not because she was “pure”, but because it was that all her eggs were pure. Or was she carrying only one “pure” egg. My mind boggles at the genetic implications.
As for Jesus developing in the petals of a flower, that’s more believable – I was found under a cabbage.
Whereas in ‘reality’, Joseph was well past it, Mary found a bit of alternative amusement, got up the duff, invented the angel story and Joseph for whatever reason (saving face? ) bought it.
That’s my cynical take on the story.
( ‘reality’ in quotes because I think all characters were fictional and bear no relation to any actual person etc etc…)
cr
Hume is rolling over in his grave…with laughter.
When Christians fire the old “liar, lunatic or Lord” argument at me, I normally respond with “liar”. It doesn’t seem to occur to them that anybody would be prepared to use pejorative terms like “liar” and “lunatic” about Jesus.
I know there are other arguments like the Lewis Trilemma doesn’t exhaust all the possibilities. For example, Jesus might have been lied about by other people e.g. the gospel writers, but I no longer use them because the Trilemma is a trick based on the assumption that my cultural conditioning will stop me from saying that Jesus was either a fraud or a wacko. The Christian is daring me to insult Jesus, so I do.
“That Jesus carried out a ministry of miracle-working and exorcisms is so widely attested in every stratum of the sources that the consensus among historical Jesus scholars is that Jesus was, indeed,” …
That sentence started out with such promise. Let me finish it for Bill: “.. that Jesus was, indeed, a literary creation.”
The fact is, the stories about Jesus are so widely attested that we have no good reason to give them any weight whatsoever .
It’s clear that the “prophecy” that Mary would be a virgin was based on a mistranslation from the original Hebrew to Greek: “young woman” translated to “virgin”. I would have thought this would be a great embarrassment to literalist Christians, but I guess not.
It also shows that whoever wrote the gospels were consulting the Greek version of the Old Testament, and couldn’t read Hebrew. Which makes perfect sense if you assume they lived far from Palestine and were creating works of historical fiction, set in land long ago and far, far away.
Is there much evidence(besides what you site) that the gospels were written by Greeks?
a consensus that of course is based on construing truth from what’s in the Bible.
Since what was included in this book was effectively decided by committee, I don’t really see much truth.
Worse: they left out the dragons, that would have at least been fun.
Probably the dragons didn’t make it into the canon because it would have been a distraction for pre-teens. Pre-teens might lose their focus on the superhero.
Craig’s answers are so off the wall that sound to me like sarcasm. But I suppose my impression is wrong.
If you watch him in a debate(YouTube) you’ll see that’s really how he thinks.
making a woman pregnant wasn’t that big a deal!
Christianity in a nutshell.
Zeus managed it.
Repeatedly.
(Googles …
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zeus#Consorts_and_offspring
My gods, ‘repeatedly’ is an understatement. 😎
It’s impossible to read stuff like this and remember that it’s being uttered by supposedly sentient beings. Okay, let’s grant that Jesus existed as a first century itinerant preacher, even though the extra-biblical evidence is based only on very brief references by the Jewish historian Josephus, and Roman Tacitus. Not exactly Julius Caesar type evidence, nor even Plato. But then it gets worse. Nobody bothers to write down the amazing tales of water turning to wine, dead people springing back to life, or a crucified guy rising from the dead after three days, for many decades after the purported events, when a few anonymous authors, over a period of another fifty years produce four completely different and largely inconsistent descriptions of these unattested events. The only person who may have had something useful to say, Paul, never met Jesus and was a raving lunatic.
Truly compelling evidence.
You gotta have faith.
If we could figure out the technique one uses to ‘create a universe’ we be part of the way towards gathering evidence for a super being. Is it like assembling a cosmic mechano/lego set or do you grow it in a vat or a green house? Maybe it’s assembled from bits of dead prior universes, Frankenstein monster like?
Do you have to hold your mouth a certain way while doing this or have your little fingers crooked? I know, we’ll ask the scientists what they think.
rz
The immaculate conception thing was not about being born of a virgin, but was actually about being born cleansed of Original Sin. Most people describe it as the former, but is technically meant to be the latter.
Surprised WLC did not know that. But he is probably just playing the tune expected of him.
That was a disappointing interview. I was surprised that it wasn’t much longer than excerpted. At least as printed, Kristof doesn’t challenge a single one of Craig’s responses. I have to say that the Chinese kitchen-god is a new one on me. I wasn’t sure if that was a god of Chinese kitchens, or a Chinese kitchen that was a god. I’ve eaten at a few of the latter.
I thought Kristof did fine, embedding his (and our) skepticism in each of his questions, then letting Craig respond freely. Noticing the weaknesses in each of Craig’s responses was left as an exercise for the reader, which avoids the tedious ping-pong effect of typical online arguments.
But different sects have different core beliefs. Protestants believe in sola fides (by faith alone), while RCCs believe acts matter for salvation. This is a strong difference in core beliefs. And I have no idea how Eastern Orthodox, Greek Orthodox, or Coptic Christians may differ from western Catholicism or Protestantism, but I’m sure they do.
Moreover, the only reason Christianity has a ‘core doctrine’ is because in AD 200-600 they killed anyone who disagreed with it. The Ebionites, Gnostics, Docetists, Arianites, and Marcionites were all Christians with ‘different core beliefs’. Other Christians executed them for those core beliefs.
So there is no ‘mere Christianity’. There are key theological differences between existent sects, and there was greater differences in Christian sectarian doctrine before some of the variations were murdered by the other sects.
To understand how religion works on its victims, I think it’s important to read this from the point of view of any faithful person. I frankly couldn’t get past WLC’s first answer, but I can almost sense or feel how a heart-thumping hopeful light beam is shining into the victim’s face from WLC’s insidious nested magic spells within magic spells.
Readers here clearly have broken the spell, but for victims of religion to do it, they need help with breaking the spell, and … well,… we’re back at the beginning- where it’s futile…. a riddle of a magic spell… that science cannot break on its own…. but that’s just me…
It is astounding that this lame interview and Craig’s pathetic and absurd answers warranted ant space at all in a newspaper whose motto is “all the news that’s fit to print.”
—any space—the space of an ant would be too much.