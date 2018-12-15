The face in the feces: Nature paper hides Trump’s visage in a monkey turd

This paper, online this week in Nature Scientific Reports, got a lot of attention because of a certain image it contained. First, the title (click on screenshot to access the paper):
The paper describe a new way to get host DNA (from monkeys, in this case) by isolating it from feces, a method that enables you to determine an animal’s genotype without hurting it or even capturing it. (The problem is to distinguish the feces-producer’s DNA from that of the bacteria in the feces or other DNA that got in there.)
But in Figure 1 (below), someone noticed something odd:
You can’t see it here, and I’m not sure if it’s in the original paper (my resolution is low) but as Snopes reports:
On 13 December 2018, a member of the Facebook group “Wild Green Memes for Ecological Fiends” posted a video that revealed what looked to be President Donald Trump’s hidden the diagram’s representation of baboon feces. Although that version of the diagram appears to be in jeopardy now that the journal’s editors are aware of it, we were able to grab a close-up of it as it appeared in the original paper:
Yep, there’s no doubt about it; one of the paper’s authors (or the illustrator) deliberately put Trump’s face there as a political statement.
I have mixed feelings about it: it’s funny and I agree with the sentiment, but on the other hand I don’t think political statements like this should be part of scientific papers. Were I the editor, I’d eliminate it, knowing that the meme is on the Internet forever. And indeed, the editors are investigating (what’s there to investigate?), so that now this statement appears at the end of the paper:
The word “churlish” comes to mind.
I imagine the non-clever artist did this as a protest. Well, with protest comes risk of something, I think.
I became aware of this via Richard Dawkins’ Twitter feed and downloaded it yesterday. It’s in the original paper, unless I misunderstand your meaning, Jerry.
“what’s there to investigate?” Most likely if the authors submitted the poo that way or someone at the publishing house edited the image.
Agreed, the proper thing to do would be to remove the picture, presumably while laughing uproariously the entire time.
I agree.
“Unusual aspects,” indeed. I think that the editors’ note is just as funny as the fecetious feces.
I see your re-spelling and raise you
Facetious fecial face
(I made up “fecial”)
I like it.
If the shit fits, let him wear it.
Looks like something Mike Pence mighta pinched off. Now all the deplorables will want a turd of their own to worship.
(Or maybe I’m just reflecting how Donald Trump has coarsened our public discourse.)
Inappropriate, but funny as heck.
It is wrong to deface monkey shit that way.
enface?
Enfacenate?
Wait, Trump fans are snowflakes whose feelings might get hurt? ‘Cause I thought they were all self-styled tough-guys, like this couple at a Trump rally:
Sorry, this was meant in response to Mark Sturtevant below.
Ken, my impression is that Trump himself is a snowflake. But this is not the crux of the matter. My opinion is that such things have nothing to do in a scientific article.
I’ll grant you that, Maya.
It is funny, but I would be concerned about it causing some harm while not doing any good. Trump and his minions are easily enough triggered to move against science funding, and to use this swipe to continue to flog the cultural divide. The NIH and the NSF have enough problems with keeping their funding from being cut because of politics and stereotypes.
I know I sound like a worry-wart.
No, this is *exactly* what someone could make into a big deal or worse, a conspiracy
I assume that the editors of Nature will attempt to bury this story so it will be interred.
Were I the monkey, I would be very upset.
Might it not be equivalent to seeing Jesus/ Mary/ Buddha on a slice of toast?
I also see the face of a kitty, now I’m searching for Jesus.
“Were I the editor, I’d eliminate it…”
But if photos of that were to become public, wouldn’t it be even worse?
It already has been eliminated.
How about a flush or two?
Yes, I think it’s a terrible insult to that piece of shit to have the face of that other piece of shit drawn on it.
What I want to know is who the hell spotted that in the first place? I mean, what would prompt someone to think; “oh there’s a cartoon of a monkey turd, I think I’ll blow it up to take a closer look”.
The person responsible had to have let it slip since they probably wanted their work to be noticed.
Let it become known as The Curious Case of the Contaminated Baboon Feces.
A really dumb move in my opinion, given how the fake news folks think scientists are biased and prone to liberal conspiracies.
Oops, did not mean to have this as a response to W.Benson but a general response. Sorry.
Not funny. It will be picked up by right-wing media as proof of scientist’s propensity for left-wing nuttery.
It’s also jejeune.