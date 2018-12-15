Seattle police acting as enablers of Antifa

I guess I’m supposed to issue a disclaimer when I use material from right-wing sites, but not from left-wing ones. However, we should judge material on its credibility, not its source. So here’s a report from the right-wing site RedState that happens to comport with stuff I’ve heard from other sites and other people (click on screenshot). To wit, a Seattle cop told a reporter to vamoose because, when filming Antifa protestors, he was deemed likely to “incite trouble.” Give me a break!
The reason this is credible to those who question reports from conservative sites is that the reporter is Andy Ngo, an independent photographer and journalist who writes and publishes videos on Quillette and other sites about the suppression of free speech in Portland. I’ve never had reason to question his credibility, and he’s non-confrontational. He shows up to film stuff. And in Portland and Seattle, the epicenters of Antifa, Ngo has documented lots of demonstrations and censorious actions by outraged Leftists. Here’s one in which Antifa shows up to “shut down” a demonstration by the Three Percenters, a group of militant, anti-government Righties (no, I don’t support them!). The RedState report, larded with tweets from Ngo, was put up December 2:
Yesterday, a group called the Three Percenters had a permit for a rally in Seattle. They were met by the antifa who didn’t bother to obtain a permit, though the police don’t really seem to care.
Ngo was recognized (Antifa hates him since he films their shenanigans). And then this happened:
More quotes referring to what’s below; be sure to watch all the videos.
There are two interesting things that happen in this segment. First, Ngo is headed off by two antifa carrying what appear to be some civilian knockoff of the M-4 and they tell him they will not let him pass. Then a cop intervenes and tells them to let Ngo through. The cop is less than six feet from the armed antifa, he seemingly heard them tell Ngo he couldn’t pass but somehow the blocking of passage on a sidewalk and the possession of a pair of semi-automatic rifles are never linked into one act.
Then the situation starts to deteriorate for Ngo:
These protestors are insane. It’s not helped by the law allowing them to carry intimidating guns, a “right” they take full advantage of.
The second tweet below is the one that disturbs me. As Ngo reports, a Seattle Police officer tries to get Ngo, who is acting purely as a reporter, to leave the scene as he was causing conflict. In other words, the police are protecting antifa from being reported on. The Police says that Ngo has a right to protest, but not to report, for reporting incites conflict. Of course it does: Antifa has a long history of trying to prevent themselves being filmed or identified (that’s why they wear masks—a sure sign that their protests are not “civil disobedience” but are likely to turn violent).
Now some of the cops were fine, and I’m impressed by their calmness in the face of these riled-up demonstrators. But one of them abnegates his duty to expel a reporter. That guy should be given a talking-to:
The article shows another tweet in which a Leftist protestor asks Ngo if he’s willing to “die for YouTube”, which of course is a veiled threat.
It’s reprehensible for a police officer to protect the masked thugs and order a journalist off the street. That’s a violation of Ngo’s First Amendment rights. As RedState notes, and I agree:
Sort of amazing, really. The Seattle PD had zero problem with armed people showing up for an un-permitted protest. They had zero problem with a sidewalk being obstructed or a journalist being rather unambiguously threatened. And rather than enforce the law, they told a guy engaging in Constitutionally protected behavior–covering this illegal demonstration as a journalist–that he was the problem.
Counterprotests are fine; threatening journalists and carrying guns at demonstrations, well, I’m not down with that. And aren’t the antifascists really fascists themselves?
h/t: cesar
Well let’s see now, carrying guns, wearing face masks to disguise their identity, threatening people, physically manhandling people, trying to shut down journalists, trying to shut down any speech they don’t like … I think the answer is “yes”.
The idea that these morons are “anti-fascists” is ridiculous on the face of it. The whole concept of applying a left-right model in this sort conflict is badly out of date. These people are authoritarian. Period. Full stop.
Its kind of a variant of McLuhan’s “The medium is the message” idea. When the medium is intimidation and violence it makes no different which brand of asshole is performing it, or what mental gymnastics they have performed to rationalize it in their spoiled child minds. They are all the same person.
These people and and the baying fools at a Klan rally are cut from precisely the the same cloth. This lot simply don’t have a sufficiently accommodating social milieu for their version of lynching yet. Pretending that murderous authoritarianism is in any way, shape, or form more rooted in right than left is delusional.
So do I.
There are at least two reasons for wearing masks. Authorities generally claim it is done to prevent identification of law breakers. Activists say they want to prevent identification by political enemies (who really are typically violent groups, in their own right, made invisible). As a matter of fact, doxing and sharing names and addresses of political enemies is a tactic used by extremist fringes.
Generally, in Europe, registered demonstration curb some rights by others temporarily, which is normal and plausible. If you allow people to momentarily march down the street, some people have to momentarily accept that they can’t use the street as usual. The state recognizes a right to march in demos, but it also knows that the situation may be fragile and dangerous. Groups can become violent on their own, but can also be provoked into violence by instigators. Organizers generally don’t want violence, because it’s defeating the purpose of the demo, as the media will readily report on violence, but not on what the demo was about. The state also doesn’t want violence, but wants to keep order and get over with it as smoothly as possible. That’s why police is generally protecting the march, and in case of doubt, remove external people who may cause trouble.
When the far right, i.e. neo fascists, do a demonstration march, which is legally allowed also in Europe, then the police is always, predictably, accused of being in cahoots with them, because they appear to shield and protect that odious march. This view is simply false.
Taking this as a baseline, and the vast over-representation of Antifa in US right wing media, it look like a manufactuversy, again. The purpose is to feed the right wing pressure cooker of perceived threat and the end of the West. In reality, the Far Right leads the charts in domestic terrorism, and street violence, in part because its followers have been riled up by such fake news and quasi fake news non-stories, designed to keep Antifa in the news, while there is never a peep on Patriots, Ultras or Proud Boys and the likes.
I forgot. It’s not a crime to march in a demo, but it can still cause the state intelligence to dig into that participant’s privacy, which is another reason to disguise the identity.
The report by Mr. Ngo does not look like fake news.
I recall that a philosopher (and I can’t remember the name) reckoned that things turn into their reverse. So barter turns into exchanging coins turns into promises to pay turns into credit cards. Perhaps antifascists really do turn into fascists themselves?
That is arse about face, uncivil and dangerous, maintaining peace at all costs… I can see why the officer did this but it was enforced and not by agreement and about Ngo own safety.
It should be illegal to wear a mask in public. That is the law in many states. It was passed to stop the KKK from wearing hoods to cover their faces. It is still a good law and should apply to all groups and individuals, except for kids Trick or Treating on Halloween.
What about my balaclava during freezing winter days or on the ski slope?
Ok. Make an exception if the wind chill is below zero.
I found the videos quite confusing. And there were some ‘gilets oranges’, was that the (anti-?) Trumpist answer to the ‘gilets jaunes’?
And where were the ‘Three Percenters’?
And was the left (Ctrl or other) not against carrying of fire arms? In about all developed countries that lady with the semi-automatic would have been immediately arrested.
And more confusion: these slogans were so toe-cringingly embarrassing, are we sure they were not right wing extremists trying to ridicule the left wing extremists? Just wondering…
Please write your congressman asking for laws to ban all semi-automatic weapons from further production and sale.
What’s really dismaying is when antifa/far left types beat up innocent bystanders:
https://www.timesofisrael.com/jewish-man-said-accidentally-attacked-by-left-wing-protesters-in-philadelphia/
“A Jewish man was attacked Saturday by left-wing protesters in Philadelphia who suspected him of being part of a small far-right rally, according to activists at the scene.”
And I’ve also seen video of verified Antifa violently attacking a black man (I thought antifa supported BLM?) who dared to ask them too many inconvenient questions.
There is also some pretty disturbing video of Antifa folks in Portland taking over city streets and violently attacking the cars of passersby. Interestingly, this occurred after a black man had been shot by police, so brave *white* protesters yelled ‘f*ck you whitey’ and so on at white passersby….