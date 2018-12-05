Princeton’s course on how marginalized scientists can produce “different ways of knowing”

The class below, found on the Princeton University course website, asks two questions:
1.) Is science gendered, racialized, ableist, and classist?
and
2.) Does the presence or absence of women (and other marginalized individuals) lead to the production of different kinds of scientific knowledge?
Do any of you doubt for a moment that the answer to both questions is “yes”? (My answers to both would be “no”, since while some scientists may be bigots, science itself cannot be, as it’s simply a method for producing knowledge.) And I’d argue against anyone who claims that different sexes or ethnic groups will produce “different kinds of scientific knowledge”. Maybe they’ll ask different questions, and if that’s what Catherine Taylor means, fine, but there are already plenty of women scientists who ask exactly the same type of questions, in the same way, as do men scientists. Check out Jennifer Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier’s work on CRISPR/Cas9, which builds on work by a whole community of scientists of different sex and nationality. Doudna and Charpentier approach molecular biology in exactly the way everyone else does.
In fact, if the answers to the course’s questions were “no”, there would be no need for such a course. What we have here is a semester-long exercise in confirmation bias.
Evelyn Fox Keller, in her biography of Barbara McClintock, A Feeling for the Organism, argued that McClintock, in finding mobile genetic elements, was expressing a female quality of empathy, of letting the organism (in her case corn) tell you what’s going on (see here for a precis of that thesis). I did not find Keller’s thesis convincing, as I have never seen—nor did I see in McClintock—a distinctively female way of approaching research. (Note that Keller is an editor of one of the course’s texts.)
That is not, of course, to claim that science is a male-oriented way of doing research, despite the fact that science was, because of sexism that limited the opportunities of women, developed largely by men. The tools that produce truth—hypothesis testing, criticism, interrogating nature, and falsification, and so on—have been developed over the centuries by trial and error: seeing what techniques give us reliable knowledge. Those methods aren’t, and cannot be, limited to or characteristic of one sex. We use what works, not what flatters particular sexes, ethnicities, or classes.
But I digress. The course above is an embarrassment for a school of Princeton’s reputation. It is simply social-justice propaganda that will distort science for ideological ends. It’s dubious scholarship, a waste of the students’ tuition money, and unlikely itself to produce new knowledge. It will produce clones that parrot Clune-Taylor’s ideology.
It’s taught by Catherine Clune-Taylor, a postdoctoral research associate in Gender and Sexuality Studies at Princeton. (In general, I don’t favor courses being taught entirely by postdocs.) Her thesis at the University of Alberta was ““From Intersex to DSD: A Foucauldian Analysis of the Science, Ethics and Politics of the Medical Production of Cisgendered Lives.” Enough said.
The word that springs to mind to describe this course is claptrap.
Would you explain your parenthetical comment: “(In general, I don’t favor courses being taught entirely by postdocs.)” Isn’t everyone with a PhD a postdoc?
No, what I meant is that in general I think courses should be taught by faculty rather than postdocs, with postdocs being people doing a 1-2 year research assistantship with someone BEFORE they apply for jobs as professors. Courses should be taught by regular faculty who have some experience (“adjunct faculty” are in general treated poorly and given low wages and no benefits; I’m not sure that position should even exist.)
I agree about adjuncts. In 1990-92, I taught as a half-time adjunct in a Dept. of Criminal Justice and had to negotiate a somewhat decent salary. The main benefit from my teaching (from my vantage point as a practicing defense attorney and ACLU cooperating attorney) is that I brought a much different perspective to students who were mostly going to become cops and probation officers. Regular faculty members were mainly oriented toward police perspectives.
It’s a shame we don’t have the complete reading list. I’d be willing to bet that there isn’t a single book or article on the list that presents a view different than that of the instructor. I would also think that a course like this should be taught by an actual scientist, or someone with a background in the sciences. Clearly this is another example of trying to marginalize fact in pursuit of political goals.
For anyone at Princeton, it looks like there is a nice course on the Historiography of Science (HIS 595), which would probably be more rewarding.
Yeah, it’s a joint Gender & Sexuality Studies / American Studies course, the latter dep’t being essentially SJW Studies.
https://ams.princeton.edu/undergraduate/american-studies/courses
Xyz-‘studies’, I consider a red flag. Rarely anything truthful or even remotely useful comes from that.
Looking at Catherine Taylor’s webpage she has no background in actual science, her background is in philosophy and gender studies.
The problem with many philosophers of science is that they don’t know much about actual science, and so get the nature of science very wrong.
Generally philosophers of science these days do train in the relevant background. From what I can tell this is insufficient, since people still go off the deep end. EFK, on the reading list for this course, is one example – she was a physicist, so her (for example) nonsense about Schrodinger and the history of thermodynamics should be better informed.
IMO, “feminist philosophy” is an oxymoron – philosophy is universalistic. (Which is not to say that feminists – of any sex or gender – may not wish to focus here rather than there.)
Here is my issue with these things. You can’t say both that there is no difference between the sexes and that women, and/or “marginalized” people, provide better insights. Which is it? The message seems to be, “We are the same but I’m better.” A person who pursues a career in science thinks like a scientist. They use the same methods, unless they have an agenda. Lest we forget the feminist view on glaciers.
You can when 2+2=5.
Regarding dogma and the Regressive Left, Tertullian’s credo quia absurdum is in full force.
It’s called “difference feminism.” Men are more rational and logical, but women are more intuitive and empathetic and that’s equally important! Women will be *empowered* through difference feminism because men are no longer setting the standard.
If you think this doesn’t sound like feminism, it sounds like old fashioned sexism with spin — then I think you’re right. And so do many other feminists; it’s a deep divide in the movement.
q) How successful were female scientists in the 1800’s?
a) less successful now that many barriers to women science have been removed
q) how successful were black scientists historically in america, south africa etc?
a)less successful than now when racism is less overt
before sexism and racism were diminished, we missed out on many many great minds and potentially great scientists because of these barriers.
the fact you think examining to see if lower, more subtle barriers still persist and hold back science is not worthwhile says more about your critical thinking than it does about this course.
You clearly didn’t read my post, or this site. I’ve always maintained, and still do, that some scientists are bigots and that limits the opportunities of some groups. But that’s not what this course is about. It’s about whether SCIENCE itself is bigoted or oppressive, and whether marginalized groups have different ways of knowing.
Your comment is uncivil, a Roolz violation. The fact that you didn’t read the post but make an irrelevant comment about bigotry of some people shows more about your ideology than it does about your ability to read a post.
When the result of the inquiry you endorse leads to declaring Boyle’s Law to be misogynist, the ‘barrier’ that has been passed is one from sanity to sheer lunacy.
And is Maxwell’s Demon male or female?
Robert, How successful were scientists in Africa other than South Africa.
Middle East?
Science itself is of course not gendered etc (shades of some of the authors satirised in Sokal and Bricmont!); but aspects of it can be. For instance, there have been some recent reports (can’t put my finger on them at the moment) of systematic bias against women-led teams when research grants are awarded. But something tells me that this isn’t the sort of issue this course is interested in doing anything about.
The Heather Douglas stuff (no relation known to me) is on this subject, sort of. This “inductive risk” stuff claims that because certain findings may disproportionality affect the marginalized, risk should be reevaluated to reflect their concerns.
This is correct *for technology*. As usual, a failure to appreciate science-technology distinctions is at root of a lot of mischief.
Shouldn’t the questions be formulated with a “how”? And a “show how”? How about a “ Why or why not? Discuss.”?…
… is it really true or false?
I forgot: the question needs “define “science”.
It would be nice to think they include Susan Haack among their readings, if only the last half-dozen or so paragraphs of “Epistemological Reflections of an Old Feminist” (also appears in her “Manifesto of a Passionate Moderate”)
https://reasonpapers.com/pdf/18/rp_18_3.pdf
One would hope this would work as a “countermeasure”, but in my experience it generally results in “heel digging” on the part of the people on the other side of the debate.
When Catherine Taylor concluded her Gender Studies studies in Alberta and came down to Princeton, NJ, can we assume that she travelled by a different way of flying?
You know what strikes me more than anything about this kind of crap? How America-centric it is. Let’s forget for a moment that we do indeed have many female scientists and scientists of various ethnic backgrounds within the US; even if we didn’t, do these people not realize that there are scientists all around the world doing work that gets published and used? No, I guess to acknowledge that would be very inconvenient, as it would demonstrate that they don’t “produce other ways of know” or somehow different scientific work.
Isn’t there some corollary to Betteridge’s Law of Headlines applicable to questions asked in college course descriptions?
Well, there should be.
Once a university dedicates an entire department to “Gender and Sexuality Studies (GSS)”, the ship of woo has sailed. Gender and sexuality should have been a Sociology course or two at most. Of course, I’m a white male patriarch so my opinion is next to worthless.
Well, naturally. Don’t you remember that MLK quote arguing against equal and civil rights? “…judge them not by the content of their character, but the color of their skin and their genitalia”.
I don’t think anyone would deny scientists have in the past attempted to use science to “prove” racism or sexism, but being self-correcting, subsequent scientists have moved past those earlier errors. Sexism and racism have no place in science or in society, be their origins from either part of the political spectrum or any race or sex or gender.
It’s sad but true these days that two wrongs don’t make a right, they do however make the Control Left.
I’ve asked this question before but never get an answer. Are there any worries that constantly telling women or minorities that they will be discriminated against ? Are “we” building into the next generations a self-destruct button of Stereotype Threat? How many potential scientists will turn away from the discipline because they are growing up being told that sexism and racism will stand in their way and that every failure or setback they experience will be due to sexism or racism rather than any lack of preparation or whatever on their part?
It’s a real danger. Letting your young kids walk by themselves to school is now considered “child abuse” in some US cities even though child abductions are down since those wonderfully safe earlier times. Everything is being made scary now.
Great point.
I think I know why you don’t get answers.
First question: this question is not finished.
Second question: No.
Third question: How can anyone answer this?
I’m genuinely curious as to what examples they present. As a mental exercise I’m trying to come up with a situation where you could produce conflicting empirical data based entirely on differing paradigms. I can see how focusing on different aspects of the same situation would be possible, maybe even to the point of running into a “face / vase” situation (i.e., two observations that are verifiably true but difficult to observe at the same time), but can’t think of anything that would be true empirically in one framework and not another.
If one wants to kvetch about empiricism – which, admittedly, I sometimes do – the obvious route is to point out that in real world application, it relies on dualism and materialism, which are unprovable propositions and only deals with a particular realm of human experience. The very empirically minded, after all, can in turn kvetch that it’s silly to put too much emphasis on subjective experience, but unless they are a super hardcore behaviorist, they can’t really deny that you are *having a subjective experience. They can, however reasonably deny that you have your own alternative empirical *facts. You are entitled to your own opinion but not your own facts and all that.
Raw scientific data (instrument readings, prevalence statistics and the like) do not tell us much about the world. It is the *inferences* from that data that constitute our understanding of nature. The problem is that any body of data that has an appreciable degree of complexity can support multiple inferences. Most of them are absurd or wildly non-parsimonious, but sometimes there are competing inferences that are simultaneously plausible.
It hardly seems far-fetched to to think that people of different backgrounds might reach different conclusions in proposing and assessing inferences–maybe not so much in physics but a lot more in, say, biology. Certainly in my field (law), studies show that judges of different backgrounds almost systematically reach different conclusions about inferences that are drawn from similar bodies of factual and legal data. If that can happen when people’s lives lie in the balance, it surely can happen when they do not.
The idea that most important knowledge is based on inferences, not raw data, is unsettling. It tends to undercut the certainty we’d like to have that scientific knowledge is reliable because it rests on highly reliable raw data. Unfortunately, the reliability of the raw data is not a guarantor of the conclusions drawn from it.
The acquisition of reliable raw data is science par excellence, but the interpretation of data is more like art.
I totally agree with all of that, but I think using the term *different* kinds of knowledge, rather than ‘incorrect’ or ‘biased’ makes all the difference in the world. There have been studies showing how doctors will interpret the same symptoms and test results differently depending on the patient – I think there would be almost unanimous consensus that these are things we should want to know about and that these kinds of biases do exist. But we would say they are prone to making *incorrect* conclusions in some cases, not simply ‘different’ ones.
Of course there are some questions that are so complex that we may never know, at least not for eons, who is correct or incorrect – but someone still *is* correct, presumably, we just can’t suss out who it is. Perhaps the wild wacky world of quantum physics or some such thing is an example to the contrary, but outside of that, I can’t think of any.
I think it depends on what’s being studied and for what reason. If one is studying influences on science, “different” conclusions seems appropriate. If one is interested in proper patient treatment, “incorrect” is perhaps better. I say “perhaps” because in many kinds of medicine, basing the results on knowledge of the patient is a good thing. After all, they say personalized medicine is the future.
Well put! Now that might make for an interesting class without the gender studies bias at the start. If the data leads to gender of the scientist as a major influencer, that’s fine.
Biomedical research could have advanced with a male bias in some areas. Research on the development of symptoms for heart attacks for example had tended to give better recognition for how males experience this sort of event.
The word ‘science’ in this kind of discussion is used, often confusingly, in two different ways, as briefly below w.r.t. the “Science after Feminism” course title here:
1/ Science, as a body of well-tested knowledge of the (often approximate) truth, is surely now somewhat larger than it would have been, because many women have done good science, some of whom might not have without the admirable activities of feminists (though not ‘feminists’ of this cult).
2/ Science, as a human activity, as a method in the basic sense, is now no different than it would have been. One can rest assured that this course will have wooly claims disputing what I just wrote. But there will not be a single example which is even slightly convincing to a knowledgeable (about science) person. It will have quotes of a bunch of meaningless generalities by Fouceault, Lacan, Derrida, even Bruno Latour, etc. Also quotes from a few of the ‘heroes’ of this unfortunate distortion of feminism, likely including ones which are utterly destroyed in detail in the book below.
A very thorough book on this and more generally, by Gross and Levitt (biologist and mathematician resp.) entitled “Higher Superstition:…”, despite being 25 years since publication, is right-on-the-button in these matters. It carefully looks at the several sides in which attacks are attempted by the followers of the larger cult which the cultists themselves call postmodernism and poststructuralism, attacks on science itself. This unfortunate subcult of that cult, claiming to be within feminism, being one of the sides, has a lengthy chapter to itself plus much more early and late in the book. In particular the authors are very concerned about the effects of the ‘postheads’ on many non-STEM parts of western, esp. USian, universities.
Though they avoid their own personal politics, these authors are themselves easily seen to be in the ‘leftist camp’, if you want to call it that, among USian academics. They are not trolls from the right-wing looney bin. The postheads continually give fodder to such trolls.
Note that this book had a large part in alerting people like Alan Sokal, of the famous Sokal hoax and later book with Bricmont. The main point here is that only a tiny minority of scientists had before that become aware of the dangers of this pseudo-intellectual nonsense. Gross and Levitt deserve much credit for the obviously enormous amount of effort that went into the book.
The scientific method is a tool designed by men. When we say it “works,” what we’re saying is that it does what it’s designed to do, which no one in their right mind would argue with.
But by the same token, it doesn’t do what it was not designed to do, and one thing it was not designed to do is to tell us anything about the non-material aspects of the universe. Why? Because this is not what the men who designed it were interested in finding out about.
Had it been designed by women would it have included those aspects in its purview? There’s simply no way of knowing, but it’s a question worth asking.
Umm. . . yes it can. There have been scientific studies of the accuracy of astrology, of the power of prayer, and so on. One can study the numinous scientifically. Not all claims about the supernatural (I prefer to use “naturalism” rather than “materialism”) can be tested this way, of course, but if you can’t test them using the empirical method (i.e., science), how can you possibly test them.
The question is not worth asking not because it’s a hypothetical, but because there are no answers about the reality of the universe that can be tested or investigated outside the methods of science.
What are some examples of “non-material aspects of the universe”?
Conscious awareness, maybe? Qualia?
Are their any qualia that reflect a non-material source that belong in science? If someone saw an unexpected red flash, for example, a material source is suspected and the experiment adjusted to record it. If an experiment made an observer fearful without explanation, we would seek a material cause assuming it was thought important to the investigators. Of course, we aren’t going to get a direct causal chain going from the experiment to the fear but that’s just because we don’t yet know how the brain works.
Oh, I’m quite sure that the *content* of qualia and conscious awareness has physical causes, but there’s no evidence I know of that their ontology or “essence” is comprised of physical entities (such as quarks, gluons, leptons, etc.). As far as I understand, consciousness and qualia seem to be made of non-physical “stuff,” even though they manifestly can be causally affected by the physical.
FWIW, I don’t think there’s evidence that the causation goes both ways, however. That is, I know of no evidence that the course of physical events can be affected or modified by the content of consciousness, qualia or mental states–an area on which I have been writing.
Consider one of the most generally identifiable tools in science: the microscope. What does it require? Eyesight.
Science is ableist.
I agree with J.C’s suggestion that this isn’t about the real presence of sexism, racism, and other forms of bigotry in science historically and, to a lesser extent, today. More people, doing science by asking questions that they see as interesting and important, or just notice at all, is a good thing.
I also agree that science is science. I consider myself disabled, via rheumatoid arthritis. This has impacted my physical capabilities and meant that, as is true for many scientists, field work came with significant pain. The science however, from study design to data collection and analysis, was science. My disability didn’t inform my science, though I could see that, had I been inclined to perform medical research, I might have had some interest in my condition and/or mechanisms of cartilage reconstruction. Thankfully others have an interest in that so I don’t have to.
In method? No. In implementation? Sometimes. It’s analogous to the legal system…though my personal opinion is that the legal system has more significant problems with fair implementation than science does. Still, same principle at work.
Hogwash!
“Is science gendered, racialized, ableist, and classist?”
Ableist? Do they really think science should be done by those not able to do science?