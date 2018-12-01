Everyday Feminism promotes astrology

Is it mansplaining if I advise feminists to not link their movement to astrology? I don’t think so, as it’s good advice. Of course, the Everyday Feminism site is beyond the pale, and I really should stop looking at it because their extreme form of Authoritarian and Prescriptive Leftism makes me dyspeptic. (Sample articles on view include “6 signs that you might not really respect your transgender loved one,” “7 reasons why white people should not wear black hairstyles,” “Think it’s #NotAllMen? These 4 facts prove you’re just plain wrong”, and the perennial favorite “10 things every intersectional feminist should ask on a first date.”) The site loves prescriptive listicles, especially those that make you feel bad about yourself for sexism, racism, ableism, and every -ism there is. Then, to cure you, they offer, for a fee, courses like “Healing from Internalized Whiteness“.
Now reader Su, who, being more masochistic than I, actually subscribes to their newsletter, sent me their latest appeal for money/defense of woo. It’s for an “astrology as healing” course (of course all the readers are wounded), and costs just $34. But that’s $34 down the drain, as well as your rationality if you take any advice based solely on your astrology sign. Below is the ad they sent in their newsletter.
It’s quite defensive, but note that it doesn’t address the strong evidence that astrology is bunk (see here, for instance). Rather, they say, “Astrology might not be for everybody”, even while admitting that it’s not a substitute for science-based healthcare. And note the victimology: “You’re not a terrible person for drawing meaning from astrology!” Well, true, but you’re an irrational person!
Here are some of the details from the course site, which clearly assert that you can be healed from astrology—especially if you concentrate on the Moon and Venus. Now I’m not denying that people might find solace in this stuff insofar as it uses psychological helping techniques. But that’s a misguided way to help—like religion. You could do the same thing without convincing people that their birth signs actually mean something.
(Emphases are theirs.)
Everyone takes care of themselves differently. Perhaps you feel secure in a hot tub, secluded and completely unplugged. Maybe singing union songs in a passionate crowd or feeding your friends and family is the thing you need to feel safe and connected to your community.
All of this is reflected in your birth chart. Digging into your natal horoscope (a two-dimensional map of the sky at the moment of your birth) can both affirm what you’ve always known about yourself and reveal aspects of your personality that remain a mystery.
In this workshop, we’ll take our understanding of the language of the stars to the next level while focusing on considering our safety, our joy, and our wellness. Because astrology is absolutely healing work!
The well of astrological study is deep and the ways in are infinite. There’s so much to learn, and it can be a lifelong pursuit.
So, in this course, we’ll be going over the basics while focusing on the moon and Venus — both are introverted and concerned with nurturing our inner selves.
Why is Everyday Feminism charging people for courses based on bunk? See below:
“10 things every intersectional feminist should ask on a first date.”
I read that article before and realized it should’ve been titled “10 things every intersectional feminist should ask on a first date to make a last date.”
Well, the first question should be easy. “What’s your sign?”
Forgive me as a butcher the joke (due to poor memory) “she asked me “what’s your sign?” I replied “Exit”, and left.”
And the pop-up I just just when visiting EF:
Last time I looked, my whiteness was thoroughly externalized.
“We get it – astrology isn’t for everyone”
We get it too – truth and reality aren’t relevant to you. Thanks for the heads up. I’ll remember that. Forever.
Feminism: The idea that we can make both sexes equal by focusing solely on the issues of only one of them.
Wtf is “heauxism”??
It seems to be activism in support of sex workers who are also women of color.
But where in the world does the word come from?
It’s a form of combined racism and sexism:
proheauxism: a working definition*
a sex positive manifesta for black /brown women & femmes
*proheauxism 1. Proheaux. Derived from the more colloquial pro-hoe. (Spelling altered to reflect difference & refinement.)”
For realz??
I could get down with that, ‘cept I don’t think it’s happened since the heydays of the Wobblies in the first half of the last century.
Hell, you’re lucky nowadays to hear that anyone even dreamed they saw Joe Hill last night.
I never could stand Joan Baez. However, this astrology sounds so religious it must be good. I predict it will do well with all the far out folks.
Never liked her music either. I don’t on’t like her voice; don’t like the melodies; don’t like the lyrics. It all makes me cringe.
This post was almost completely incomprehensible to me. I wanted to get it — I’m sure it was a pretty good joke — but none of it made sense. I guess age gaps really can’t be bridged sometimes 🙂
Here you go, BJ, read about Joe Hill, and about the Wobblies, too. It’s an important chapter in American history — before my time, too, but well worth knowing.
And if you don’t cotton to Ms. Baez, try some Pete Seeger or Paul Robeson on for size.
Now, I think I’ll mosey off to listen to some Woody and read some Steinbeck. 🙂
I love Joan Baez and her music. I doubt any connection with astrology, if that is implied. Her father Albert was a noted physicist who co-invented the X-ray reflection microscope and her cousin John Baez is a famous physicist at Riverside. Joan is a dedicated pacifist and sensible progressive. Her latest release, Nasty Man, is about Trump.
No such connection intended. My point was simply that “singing union songs in a passionate crowd” was the only worthwhile suggestion in the bunch. And who better among living to sing a traditional one like “Joe Hill” than fair Joanie?
We should start categorizing religion and astrology as “placebo memes”.
Yes. Placebo memes that lead to psychological addiction and loss of contact with reality.
Other than being a tried-and-true nonsensical icebreaker— “What’s your sign?”— and a filler for printed newspaper, placebos work.
So Astrolgy is feminist? Well, I guess faith healing, pyramid schemes and Islam are feminist too!
It is all about extracting revenue from people who are unable to be skeptical about anything.
Honestly, I should stop being surprised about what people will beleive. A while ago I was searching the web for an incantation to summon a demon (I had perfectly mundane reasons! Don’t want to get into it here). But of course this meant looking over multiple web pages made by people who are absolutely convinced that you can summon demons.
Not that I want to give the EF site any ideas…
If money can be made off of such, give them time!
Why would they focus on Venus, of all planets? Why the Moon? Why not Mars, or Uranus. The latter might help them find a stick.
Of course it got to be Moon and Venus as the old fashioned symols of the feminine. In trying to combat (((The Patriarchy))), they regress to historical symbols that traditionally mean passivity, love, the non-public and occult. Just like women, meant to stay out of daylight, be passive, harmony-seeking and glow in his shine. Sun and Mars, by contrast, are symbols of power, the active and driven, the public & war. Mercury would be trade, art, shamanism, decision making — things that have to do with borders, or categories or thresholds (and crossing them). Jupiter is an even older symbol for the ruler because its shine was associated with the lighning and thunder. But it got to be Venus.
Woke people, despite their attempt to seem academic with their postmodern jargon, often show a remarkable paucity of (cultural) knowledge, and intellect.
Thanks to ceiling cat that the EF scam has not hit my inbox yet. There are suckers born every minute – to paraphrase WC Fields (or Barnum??) including foolish feminists.
Sigh.
I had my own ittle run-in with these idiots: 9 questions atheists find insulting? Bollocks. https://paulbraterman.wordpress.com/2016/09/03/9-questions-atheists-find-insulting-bollocks/ A reply to Greta Christina’s claim to speak for me as an atheist, and to dictate what can and can’t be said by believers to atheists, all of which I do consider most deeply insulting.
“…religious privilege embedded in the very asking?” Can’t even ask?
I’ve always been fond of Mary Poppins, who said “Ask me no questions and I’ll tell you no lies.”
This illustrates an attitude that became prevalent at FtB of:
“We’ve explained it once, so you should now agree with us; it’s not our job to educate you; if you’re still disagreeing then you’re doing so deliberately because you’re a bad person; ban the Troll!”
No. For the second time this very mornimg, this
is .not. feminism nor feminist.
One more time YET again and list or no list,
.this., if you are female, is:
… …
… you can vote, thank a feminist.
… you get paid as much as men doing the
same job, thank a feminist.
… you went to college instead of being
expected to quit after high school so your
brothers could go because ” You’ll just get
married anyway, ” thank a feminist.
… you can apply for any job, not just
” women’s work, ” thank a feminist.
… you can get or give birth control
information without going to jail,
thank a feminist.
… your doctor, lawyer, pastor, judge or
legislator is a woman, thank a feminist.
… you play an organized sport,
thank a feminist.
… you can wear slacks without being
excommunicated from your church or
run out of town, thank a feminist.
… your boss isn’t allowed to pressure you
to sleep with him, thank a feminist.
… you get raped and the trial isn’t about
your hemline or your previous boyfriends,
thank a feminist.
… you start a small business and can get a
loan using only your name and credit history,
thank a feminist.
… you are on trial and are allowed to
testify in your own defense,
thank a feminist.
… you own property that is solely yours,
thank a feminist.
… you have the right to your own salary
even if you are married or have a male
relative, thank a feminist.
… you get custody of your children
following divorce or separation,
thank a feminist.
… you get a voice in the raising and care
of your children instead of them being
completely controlled by the husband / father,
thank a feminist.
… your husband beats you and it is illegal
and the police stop him instead of lecturing
you on better wifely behavior,
thank a feminist.
… you are granted a degree after attending
college instead of a certificate of completion,
thank a feminist.
… you can breastfeed your baby in a public place and
not be arrested, thank a feminist.
… you marry and your civil human rights
do not disappear into your husband’s rights,
thank a feminist.
… you have the right to refuse sex
with a diseased husband [or just “husband”],
thank a feminist.
… you have the right to keep your medical
records confidential from the men in your family,
thank a feminist.
… you have the right to read
the books you want, thank a feminist.
… you can testify in court about crimes or
wrongs your husband has committed,
thank a feminist.
… you can choose to be a mother or not a
mother in your own time not at the dictates
of a husband or rapist, thank a feminist.
… you can look forward to a lifespan of
80 years instead of dying in your 20s
from unlimited childbirth, thank a feminist.
… you can see yourself as a full, adult human being
instead of a minor who needs to be controlled
by a man, thank a feminist.
I am. Thankfully.
If you ‘ld been male and withOUT any ONE o’these rights,
just how swiftly would it have been that:
ones ‘ld ‘ve risen up and .revolted., d’ya”spose ? FLIP / REVERSE.
I trust that this list is in ALL of its ways egalitarian and anything – but – threatening to Any and that I shall .not. have “to defend” feminism here upon WEIT … … YET one more time ever again, will I ?
That trust ? Stupid on my part is it ?
ALL .need. to be of this kindness taught
to me by my beloved and late Daddy,
” You ? You are not a feminist ?
Why then, I am sorry for you.
I am sorry for your loss. ”
Blue
The stars do hold information but it’s not about YOU! BUT! some ancient star could be part of YOU right now, now that’s something to feel wondrous and fuzzy warm about.