European Court of Human Rights upholds blasphemy law: Defaming the Prophet Muhammad or his marriage to a six year old girl hurts people’s “religious feelings”

I’m gobsmacked, as I hadn’t been aware of this case. This comes from the Andelou Agency, a Turkish website, so it’s not gonna be critical of this decision.
The text:
Strasbourg: Defaming the Prophet Muhammed “goes beyond the permissible limits of an objective debate” and “could stir up prejudice and put at risk religious peace” and thus exceeds the permissible limits of freedom of expression, ruled the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Thursday, upholding a lower court decision.
The decision by a seven-judge panel came after an Austrian national identified as Mrs. S. held two seminars in 2009, entitled “Basic Information on Islam,” in which she defamed the Prophet Muhammad’s marriage.
According to a statement released by the court on Thursday, the Vienna Regional Criminal Court found that these statements implied that Muhammad had pedophilic tendencies, and in February 2011 convicted Mrs. S. for disparaging religious doctrines.
She was fined €480 (aprox. $547) and the costs of the proceedings.
“Mrs. S. appealed but the Vienna Court of Appeal upheld the decision in December 2011, confirming, in essence, the lower court’s findings. A request for the renewal of the proceedings was dismissed by the Supreme Court on 11 December 2013,” it said.
“Relying on Article 10 (freedom of expression), Mrs. S. complained that the domestic courts failed to address the substance of the impugned statements in the light of her right to freedom of expression.”
On today’s ruling, the ECHR said it “found in particular that the domestic courts comprehensively assessed the wider context of the applicant’s statements and carefully balanced her right to freedom of expression with the right of others to have their religious feelings protected, and served the legitimate aim of preserving religious peace in Austria.”
The court held “that by considering the impugned statements as going beyond the permissible limits of an objective debate and classifying them as an abusive attack on the Prophet of Islam, which could stir up prejudice and put at risk religious peace, the domestic courts put forward relevant and sufficient reasons.”
The statement also added that there had been no violation of Article 10 of the European Convention of Human Rights, covering freedom of expression.
I suspect that Mrs. S. defamed Muhammed’s marriage to his wife Aisha, whom he married at six or seven and “deflowered” (i.e., raped) at nine. And why, exactly, shouldn’t that be defamed? It happens to be true, so the Austrian woman was simply fined for telling the truth. And that truth is construed as potentially offending Muslims.
But really, look at the bit I’ve put in bold. It’s a blasphemy law they’re enforcing! Muslims “need to have their religious feelings protected” in Austria. This is unconscionable. A democratic country protects a religious minority from having its feelings hurt? Does that go for Christians, too? You’re not allowed to defame Jesus, who might not have even existed? But of course we know that among all faiths these days, it’s Islam who are using the “hurt feelings” excuse to protect their religion from criticism.
This isn’t even Islamophobia: it’s criticism of religion, and most likely criticism of an Islamic practice of marrying and raping young girls. Shame on Austria, and on the European Court of Human Rights. There is no reason for the modern Western democracies to have blasphemy laws. Let’s face it, in Austraia there is no real “freedom of expression”—not if you can’t criticize religion.
Grüß Gott im Himmel!
Pretty distressing news. There are people in the US who would like to see our courts take the same position. More people than most people think. That is s basic principle among Muslims. Including those who are moving here.
Very shocking. How can anyone have their religious “feelings” protected by law. This is like an implementation of Sharia.
Not only the religious, the feelings of fat people must be protected as well!
And of course the flying Spaghetti Monster, who created heaven and Earth!
https://www.dw.com/en/german-courts-take-on-the-flying-spaghetti-monster/a-39943249
Maybe we should do the unthinkable and declare
Evolution to be a religion. I’m maddened, offended, and think it defines stupidity every time someone triggers me by stating that the Bible or the Koran clearly show that evolution can’t be true.
Absolutely. Evolutionists unite! Perhaps there will be some new financial windfalls for groups offended by any “blasphemous” statements, articles, written or spoken now. This looks good for Hindus, practitioners of Shinto, and numerous other religions with polytheism and vast amounts of symbolism to “be offended” and need to litigate.😾
The problem is that you need a credible threat of public violence. And biology departments just don’t admit the right kind of thugs for that.
At least, this is what I read “served the legitimate aim of preserving religious peace” as saying. The problem is that the people insulted might riot, burn things down & blow people up.
Strange how the modern left have morphed into a moralistic movement that dictates how everyone should act and think.
The “modern left”!? This was a court. Also ask the religious right how they feel about critisizing Jesus.
I find the ruling incredible, of course, but I am also annoyed that conservative hypocritically pretend they’re for freedom of speech. That’s bollocks.
The Right is all for freedom of speech as long as it thinks the speech in question is stickin’ it to the Left. The Right’s track record on freedom of speech it doesn’t approve of is horrid, chock full of blue-noses and red-baiters and anti-Syndicalists.
The problem is that when the side that used to be the protectors of freedom of speech (the Left, save the moralizing second wave feminists who allied with the religious right to try and rid us of evil pornography) abdicate that position, the Right gets to claim it. And rightfully so, at least in the US at the moment. Of course there are always idiots on either side who think they’re in favor of free speech and yet think speech they don’t like should be outlawed, but the conservative intellectuals and spokespeople (I’m not talking about someone like Trump, but those who talk to everyday people on the Right, like Ben Shapiro and people at publications like The National Review) get to take up the mantle that the Left has abandoned. I don’t hear people on the Right claiming that we should ban criticism of Christianity or white people, but I do hear a whole lot of people on the Left — and, in particular, intellectuals, media, and the academy — saying that we should ban certain kinds of speech (often amounting to mere criticism and/or statement of what they consider unsavory opinions and facts) that refers to groups they consider marginalized or oppressed, in addition to other kinds of speech.
Perhaps I should be careful not to tell my idiot neighbours to get their children vaccinated. Or is it only defaming religion-prophet-‘leaders’, but not defaming lying-British-doctor-‘leaders’, which is criminal?
I fib to make the point above, since I had a bellyful of living in Britain, several times, years ago. And the Brits will be out from under that Euro court soon enough anyway I suppose, at a high cost brought on by their very own Brexit xenophobes. And my actual neighbours give no signs of being suckers for conspiracy theories, other than maybe religious ones.
Shocking & especially disappointing that they came right out & said they were protecting “religious feelings”.
Yes this was a poor decision. I believe it will incite and empower the far right in Europe. However before we condemn the court as some air fairy liberal nuts, it should be noted that this same court previously upheld Belgium’s ban on burkas and France’s face veil ban. https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/belgium-burqa-ban-upheld-european-court-of-human-rights-dakir-v-full-face-islamic-veils-headscarf-a7835156.html
This will likely provoke a backlash against the EU. Expect more exit referendums.
“could stir up prejudice and put at risk religious peace”
Religious peace? so does that mean an atheist can bag Mo for all it’s worth, considering it’s a fairytale and they say nothing about fairytale peace.
Well, maybe there’s a translation problem here, but in English to “defame” you must say something that is false or malicious!!!
Random House:…..to attack the good name or reputation of, as by uttering or publishing maliciously or falsely anything injurious;
Wikipedia reports “Under common law, to constitute defamation, a claim must generally be false and must have been made to someone other than the person defamed”
WP footnotes:
“Ron Hankin, Navigating the Legal Minefield of Private Investigations: A Career-Saving Guide for Private Investigators, Detectives, And Security Police, Looseleaf Law Publications, 2008, p. 59. “There are five essential elements to defamation: (1) The accusation is false; and (2) it impeaches the subject’s character; and (3) it is published to a third person; and (4) it damages the reputation of the subject; and (5) that the accusation is done intentionally or with fault such as wanton disregard of facts.“”
So, if it is true that Mohammed married and deflowered a prepubescent minor…
Right! They should have put the biggest mullah they could find in on the stand, and let him choose between apostasy and admission that child rape is not defamation.
More seriously, is defamation actually in the law being “applied” here, or is it the Turkish newspaper’s summary?
As the pithy American legal principle has it regarding defamation (whether libel or slander): “The truth is an absolute defense.”
Christians in Europe still haven’t figured out whether to look down their noses at Muslims and tacitly agree with various bans and discriminations, or whether to use them as a bulwark against secular encroachments on their rights to put up crucifixes in public buildings and collect church taxes and state funding.
“could stir up prejudice and put at risk religious peace”
When has there ever been religious peace?
According to the news site Focus, the woman made the statement that the marriage between a fiftysix and a six-year-old would be regarded as pedophilia. Their article made it seem that this aspect was regarded outside reasonable opinion or fact, and not because her presentation was connected to the FPÖ (Austrian far right populist nationalist party), which it was.
In my view, religious feeling deserve zero protection, and this is in fact a blasphemy law for Islam, which is indefensible. However, I recognize that Far Right parties like the FPÖ engage in increased demagoguery and societal arson with a clear intention to stoke hatred and resentment to feed off it. They aren’t “just saying” or have a humanist or secular mission. This doesn’t change the fact that blasphemy laws have no place in a modern world, and this ruling was wrong, however I feel the context must be made clear, too.
So the ECHR upheld “the right of others to have their religious feelings protected”. What is the legal basis of this supposed right? Is it in Austrian law, or does it derive from some European-level act?
Also of interest today, Ireland may remove their explicit (and never-used) blasphemy law:
https://edition.cnn.com/2018/10/25/europe/ireland-blasphemy-referendum-intl/index.html
I wonder how that would work: would they simply tear out that page, or would the act removing it somehow create a precedent that there is no such crime as blasphemy, which cases like this could then cite?
There are a number of states in the US that have blasphemy laws on the books. Never heard of any being enforced.
To enforce them would be unconstitutional. These laws, like many in myriad jurisdictions, are from the days of the Founders and soon after. Some states still have some absolutely bonkers laws. You should look them up! It’s pretty fascinating to read the kinds of laws that used to be passed 😛
And then some days Brexit makes sense.
Unforutnately, I cannot find a copy of the ruling, but, if an article I read is quoting it accurately, it had the following sentence in it:
“The courts have also put forward substantive and sufficient reasons for their ruling, ‘especially as they saw the boundaries of objective debate transgressed on the contentious statements and classified them as an insulting attack on the Prophet of Islam.‘”
Emphasis is on the quote from the ruling. What precedes the emphasized portion is quoting from the article.
I forgot to add: so, not only is the ECHR saying that you cannot insult Islam (by referring to facts from the Koran!), but is even calling Mohammed a “Prophet.”
In case anyone was wondering (I was and looked it up), human functional brain lateralization in individuals with situs inversus (congenital condition in which major visceral organ positions are reversed from normal) is the same as in normal individuals. So the mechanism of symmetry breaking of brain function is not the same as that which breaks the organ symmetry in the embryo. However, there appears to be a correlation between handedness and certain allelic variants of genes that are involved in the process of somatic symmetry breaking. If anyone is interested, I have the links to the articles.
I think you meant this for the thread on neanderthals 😛