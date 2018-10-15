Elizabeth Warren is “native American”—or is she?

Well, she has at least one Native American ancestor some ways back. But I wouldn’t exactly say that makes her a “Native American”—any more than nearly all American blacks are “white” because most of them have at least some white ancestors. I believe the average African-American has 20% of their genes from whites.) At this point you can claim what identity you want, as there are no rules.
Further, I never much cared whether Warren had such ancestry or not; I’d vote for her against Trump any day. The real miscreant was Donald Trump, who repeatedly called Warren “Pocahontas”, a stereotype used as a slur.
But, for the record, here’s one article from The Daily Beast (click on the screenshot):
There’s also a longer article from the Boston Globe, which says this:
WASHINGTON — Senator Elizabeth Warren has released a DNA test that provides “strong evidence’’ she had a Native American in her family tree dating back 6 to 10 generations, an unprecedented move by one of the top possible contenders for the 2020 Democratic nomination for president.
Warren, whose claims to Native American blood have been mocked by President Trump and other Republicans, provided the test results to the Globe on Sunday in an effort to defuse questions about her ancestry that have persisted for years. She planned an elaborate rollout Monday of the results as she aimed for widespread attention.
The analysis of Warren’s DNA was done by Carlos D. Bustamante, a Stanford University professor and expert in the field who won a 2010 MacArthur fellowship, also known as a genius grant, for his work on tracking population migration via DNA analysis.
He concluded that “the vast majority” of Warren’s ancestry is European, but he added that “the results strongly support the existence of an unadmixed Native American ancestor.”
. . . The inherent imprecision of the six-page DNA analysis could provide fodder for Warren’s critics. If her great-great-great-grandmother was Native American, that puts her at 1/32nd American Indian. But the report includes the possibility that she’s just 1/512th Native American if the ancestor is 10 generations back.
For you genetics mavens, the Globe gives more details on what genes they used and how they used South and Central American DNA as a stand-in for “Native Americans” (they are evolutionarily related, of course).
If it were my call, I wouldn’t call Warren a “Native American (I’d say “she had a small fraction of genes from Native Americans”); but of course calling her that satisfies the Daily Beast‘s political preferences as well as defusing Trump’s misogyny.
The Boston Globe is more reserved in its headline:
But is this of any import? Only if Warren claimed she was a Native American and benefited from it without knowing for sure whether she had any such ancestry.That would be a bit of a misstep. I’m not quite sure whether she did that, except that the DNA results take precedence over oral family history, which without documentation (and I don’t think she had any) is not convincing. Perhaps she misrepresented herself in the absence of good DNA data, but seriously, is that worth worrying about, much less making a campaign issue about? Not when the issue is Donald Trump and his attack on progressivism.
Nevertheles, the fact that Warren took a DNA test and released the results (would she have done so if she had no Native American ancestry, though?), tells me that she’s going to be a Presidential candidate in 2020. I’d be glad to vote for her, though her chances of winning seem slim at this point. It’s too easy for her to be dismissed as “another New England liberal” like John Kerry and Michael Dukakis.
It is exactly what she claimed, great, great great, great grandparent was part native American.
You added an extra “great” to her claim, so, no, the results don’t match.
From what I’ve read she’s made a couple of different claims. I think you’re both right.
If T calls Warren Pocahontas, can she call him Hitler?
I’ve heard “Shitler” slung around. I think she can call him that.
It’s such an insulting ethnic slur. I can’t believe people let him get away with that.
I don’t personally see it as a slur. More of a sneer.
Do you really need to resort to that? You may disagree with his policies and the way he does things but that does not make him Hitler.
This way of reacting to Trump and the republicans it part of the problem. Frankly, it makes us liberals look dumb. Also it diminishes the events that happened in the second world war.
This is a Roolz violation; apologize and learn how to criticize with civility.
She could pronounce it the way it sounds in Russian — ‘Gitler’.
I have 296 Neanderthal variants, which is somewhat high. I wonder how I can parlay this into politics and how it can make the centre of a controversy. I already know the smears Trump would use.
On the next census, I plan to self-identify as Neandertal American.
If Warren is 1/32 American Indian, that is more than a lot of enrolled tribal members in some tribes, like the Cherokee.
Drumpf said that if Warren had American Indian ancestry he would donate $1,000,000 to her favorite charity. He now denies that he ever said that.
Now I’m going to have my genes tested before the census — hope I’ve got some Neandertal genes, too, so I can self-identify as Neandertal American. One drop is good enough for me.
The Neanderthal part would be just fine, but the American part is getting more problematic.
Make America Neanderthal Again.
If you’re European, you most likely have some Neanderthal. I have a bit more than usual because my ancestors really liked those mousterian tools.
Trump was videoed making the $1 million offer in a campaign event. You lawyer types, can Trump be sued for payment by, for instance, the charity that Elizabeth Warren has now indicated?
Hey hey!! Me, too!! I’m a Neanderthal-American!! A Neanderthal-American!! Otherwise I’m just a ho-hum generic white bread north European/British Isles specimen. Nothing interesting at all…at least that’s what 23 and Me says.
I’d love for my Sweetie to be tested. He’s half Eastern Band Cherokee via his mother. Although she was American Indian she lived in white society and her sons, other than my Sweetie, do not pay any attention to their Cherokee heritage. His dad is who knows what. There may be some Indian in him, and some Jewish.
I don’t think that any of the tribes that require Blood Quantum percentage accept 1/32. The lowest I found was 1/16, and the highest was 1/2. However, the Cherokee and a bunch of other tribes go by Lineal Descent, which I understand means that you can go back as far as needed to find an American Indian ancestor.
Wouldn’t matter how much or what percentage of anything she has. it will have the same result that Obamba got when he released his birth certificate. None. She played right into Trump’s hands.
I always like it when your comment fits the expression on your avatar!
I dunno, Barry got a sick burn on Trump <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7eJpWOY3r18"at the 2011 White House Correspondents' Dinner outta that one.
BINGO!
I’ve never understood the conservative disdain for New England liberals. I kinda sorta get the disdain for Berkeley liberals (I myself enjoyed my seven years living in Berkeley), for “limousine liberals”, etc., but New England liberals are about the most innocuous and generally wonderful people I know.
In particular, I have always had the highest regard for Elizabeth Warren, who never profited politically from all this.
I have a slight Schadenfreude now towards the Native American who criticized her.
When it comes to presidential politics, they say stuff like “who among us doesn’t like NASCAR?” and they don’t wear a tank and helmet very well.
Other than that, they’re Aces in my book.
Every Oklahoman I’ve ever met, including blondes and redheads, claims native American ancestry. What were they getting up to out there?
It is very common in Oklahoma, also in Missouri and Kentucky. Some are, many are not. I have met many enrolled members of the Cherokee Nation who do not look a bit “Indian.” To be a member you have to trace your ancestry to someone who was on the Dawes Commission rolls.
Other than Arizona there are probably more Native Americans in Oklahoma than any other state. Lots of Indian reservation down there. Also casinos.
I once expressed doubt over a blond haired blue eyed American making this claim, and I soon learned that that is not a good idea. They can get a little defensive, to say the least. A conservative republican, never caring a whit over the the situation with Native Americans and their causes. Yes to the Keystone pipeline and all that. But their genetic identity with them is something highly personal.
I think that this episode displays how different sides of the political spectrum respond. There are people on the left of the spectrum who are criticizing Warren for claiming Native American heritage without bearing the burden…saying this should end any thought of her as a viable candidate for higher office. Maybe it should and maybe it shouldn’t. I would also point to the swift dismissal of Al Franken. Compare this to how those on the right end of the spectrum respond to charges of abuse and inappropriate behavior by saying “it’s ok he is our guy.” This will probably be criticized but I think sexual assault is a worse offense than claiming that you had an ancestor who was from any particular part of the world. I don’t know if Warren deserves criticism from the Native American population…that isn’t for me to say. I do know that the left is MUCH more likely to eat itself….
Warren made no profit. She gained no benefit. However REPUBLICAN, second in command in the House, Kevin McCarthy’s relatives did gain both benefit and great profit in NO BID government contracts from claiming Native American ancestry. Will Trump call him Hiawatha or Geronimo? or will Limbaugh? or will FOX? No, the (R) trumps all ethics or fairness on the right. http://www.latimes.com/local/california/la-na-pol-mccarthy-contracts-20181014-story.html
Warren said she was told by her family that one of her ancestors was Native American, in the same way as nearly all of us are told by our families what our ancestry is, and she had no compelling reason to disbelieve it. This is one of those utterly banal issues that for some bizarre reason registers with right-wing nuts, and is consistent with the same juvenile mentality that they displayed in haranguing Obama for eating Dijon mustard.
Of course, there is not a shred of evidence that Warren identified as American Indian to improve her college admission chances (as is usually the claim), or to obtain any other tangible benefit. None. This is just one of those fact-free Republican B.S. talking points that inevitably gains traction with its gullible base. It’s too bad that Bill Maher’s suggestion that Dolt-45 was the child of an orangutan didn’t gain as much traction, since there’s likely much more truth to that rumor.
There is plenty of undeniable evidence that Warren let it be known to prospective employers that she was a minority, and that two employers, Penn and Harvard, counted her and publicly announced her as such.
Warren should have her job applications released to prove she did not falsely claim minority status on them.
Can you cite us to the “plenty of undeniable evidence that Warren let it be known to prospective employers that she was a minority.” The Boston Globe investigation says that: (1) she changed her designation from Caucasian to Native American 2 years AFTER she was hired, and (2) it was unclear whether Harvard was aware of that claim but quite clear that it was not a factor in her hire at Harvard.
https://www.bostonglobe.com/news/nation/2018/09/01/did-claiming-native-american-heritage-actually-help-elizabeth-warren-get-ahead-but-complicated/wUZZcrKKEOUv5Spnb7IO0K/story.html
And again, she had been told she had Native American ancestry and had no reason to doubt it! At worst she was simply mistaken. This is not a case of fraud or dishonesty.
The Globe (now a subsidiary of the NYT) has been churning out non-stop puff pieces on Warren that willfully obfuscate and bury damning facts amid streams of hagiography.
Warren was told by her batty Aunt Bee that her grandfather was part Cherokee. Warren took that trivial bit of family lore — which others might consign to cocktail party banter — and turned it into a key, defining element of both her personal and professional identity. That in itself is bizarre.
In 2012, Warren was presented with extensive genealogical evidence that she was not of Cherokee descent. In response, Warren doggedly insisted, based solely on the disproven family lore, that she was Cherokee “down to my toes”. That, too, is bizarre and troubling. She also refused to meet with Cherokee representatives.
As your Globe link proved, Warren did falsely claim federal minority status on at least one job application (Penn). She also expressly announced her alleged minority status to prospective employers for nine years. Both Penn and Harvard listed her as a minority hire. It seems unlikely they would do so, without Warren having formally declared herself one on her application.
All this most definitely rises to the level of dishonesty and fraud (though I suspect an element of delusional fabulism as well.) NB: Knowingly making a false statement on a federal form disbars one from holding public office.
cf.
http://www.pollysgranddaughter.com/p/elizabeth-warren-information.html
Her DNA test shows that she is indeed part Indian, so there was no false claim. Her claim was based on family lore, which has now been proven.
Dunno if this qualifies Liz Warren as Native American or not, but I’m pretty damn sure Donald Trump is as likely to take the podium at his next Nuremberg rally and address the crowd in perfect Shakespearean iambic pentameter as he is to pay off on the million bucks he promised Warren if her test came back positive for Injun blood.
Please don’t insult orangutans. Orangetans are fair game.
Trump should be nagged to pay up. He said he would give 1 million dollars to a charity if she had any Indian blood. A million could be a real windfall to some Cherokee school or clinic. Fork it over, Donald!
There have been a lot of mischaracterizations of what Trump actually said and, unfortunately, he left himself some wiggle room. The actual quote is: “I will give you a million dollars to your favorite charity, paid for by Trump, if you take the test and it shows you’re an Indian.” I’m not sure if the test did (or could) show that Warren is “an Indian.”
For 100 bonus points, who, with around 3/8 Native heritage, was a heartbeat away from the US Presidency for 4yrs.
Charles Curtis?
Warren has no ancestors on the Dawes Roll, therefore she is not eligible for membership in any of the three federally-recognized Cherokee tribes.
Warren listed herself as a minority in a law professionals guide from 1986 to 1995.
Penn and Harvard announced Warren as a minority / Native American employee.
Warren claims she told Penn & Harvard about her Indian ancestry only after being hired. Even if true, this is disingenuous, as she publicly listed herself as one.
The critical question is: did Warren check the “American Indian / Alaska Native” on her job applications? If so, Warren knowingly provided false information on a federal form, as the requirements are clearly stated as:
Instead of her dubious and irrelevant 23 and Me results, Warren should instead release her job applications.
Boston Globe: “Ethnicity not a factor in Elizabeth Warren’s rise in law” —
https://www.bostonglobe.com/news/nation/2018/09/01/did-claiming-native-american-heritage-actually-help-elizabeth-warren-get-ahead-but-complicated/wUZZcrKKEOUv5Spnb7IO0K/story.html
1) Thanks for providing confirmation that Warren falsely claimed federal minority status on a job application. That’s a crime, but I suppose we should give her a pass as she’s ‘one of us’;
2) Only a Pollyanna would seriously think Warren’s minority status claim had no influence on the hiring decisions of the universities who subsequently proudly publicized Warren as a minority hire;
3) What the hell is wrong with someone who so doggedly insists on claiming to be an American Indian, when incontrovertible evidence has been produced that she is not?
4) If Warren is so fond of her imaginary Indian heritage, why did she do absolutely nothing to connect with Cherokee communities, or to respond to concerns from Cherokees?
5) What we should really be talking about is Warren practicing law without a license and her long track record of representing big corporations in workers’ comp, pension, and product liability cases.
1. Can you cite me to where it says that Warren “falsely claimed federal minority status on a job application”?
2. Only a someone who wants to make up his own facts would continue to insist in the absence of evidence that Warren claimed minority status to obtain employment, and that this status was a factor in obtaining that employment.
3. She claimed she had Native American ancestry — not that she was an Indian.
4. She never claimed to be “fond” of her Cherokee heritage. There are plenty of Black people who don’t belong to the NAACP.
5. Yada, yada, yada.
Right after Trump releases his tax returns for the last 50 years. Also, when he can go six days without telling 12 lies per day.
Maybe we should ask “John Baron” or “David Dennison” for an opinion on that.
Trump at one point said he’d donate a $1m to charity for her to take a DNA test, now she has he says “who cares”
https://tinyurl.com/ycolsfk3
A bigger question is should she run? Sure I think she’s a huge improvement on Trump but she’ll be 71/72 in Nov 2020, do we really need to be ruled by an out of touch gerontocracy. Frankly, I’d rather vote for someone younger than I am – so since Beto looks set to lose to Cruz 😦 perhaps he’d consider running for a bigger job in 2 years.
Elizabeth Warren was a hardscrabble Okie before she was ever an effete New England academic.
Run, Liz, run!
Do they have the math wrong, i.e., 1/64th to 1/1024?
One generation back is 50%, not 100%. So 1/2, 1/4, 1/8, 1/16, 1/32, 1/64 (six generations), 1/128, 1/256, 1/512, 1/1024 (ten generations).
Frankly, anything in that range is a bit silly to be pointing at, unless you grew up in a separate culture. I have black ancestry at 4% and native (south) american at 3%, which gives me an ancestor for each roughly 4-5 generations back. If I were to lay claim to either as my race – for instance, adding myself to a roster – I’d be laughed at.
Interestingly, Snopes rates the issue “mixture,” suggesting there’s no evidence she benefited from the claims, but indicating that “while Warren was at U. Penn. Law School she put herself on the “Minority Law Teacher” list as Native American.”
The Boston Globe says that universities were under pressure to show more diversity in their faculty, and that 3 years AFTER she had been working there, she changed her status from Caucasian to Native American (whether on her own or at the suggestion of Penn State).
The University of Pennsylvania.
That’s a great argument that she didn’t benefit – a fact that I had already presented.
It’s not a great argument that she’s Native American as most people would define one, or that she should be identifying herself as such. Per Snopes, SHE put herself on the list, identifying herself as a minority.
And it wasn’t a university directory – it was the faculty directory of the Association of American Law Schools.
(And she wasn’t at Penn State, either, it was U. Penn.)
I’m just reporting the facts as reported by fact checkers. If they’re incorrect, you might want to update Snopes. Note that they just updated that page recently, given that it already covers her DNA results.
Unfortunately the whole thing about her ancestry will become highly divisive and heated and stupid in the next election should she run.
I hope that, counting the importance of DNA results, our host will become a candidate for the office of Taoiseach of Ireland. As for me, I hope my Neanderthal roots will qualify for some Diversity points if I ever apply for admission to Harvard University.
“The analysis of Warren’s DNA was done by Carlos D. Bustamante, a Stanford University professor and expert in the field who won a 2010 MacArthur fellowship, also known as a genius grant, for his work on tracking population migration via DNA analysis.”
Are we supposed to be impressed by Bustamante’s credentials? Does his being an “expert in the field” and a MacArthur “genius” add credibility over and above whatever methods were used?
This sounds almost like an appeal to authority rather than to sound science. Or maybe a play for publicity? Is it mere coincidence that Bustamante has an interview (see below) in the MIT Technology Review that appeared just today, along with two rather posed photos of himself?
Or are these concerns of mine totally unwarranted?
https://www.technologyreview.com/s/612278/dna-databases-are-too-white-this-man-aims-to-fix-that/
Maybe it was credential-mongering, but I know Carlos and he’s a good scientist. I’d take his word for what he found, though I’m sure other geneticists will look at his data and analysis.
Thanks for the reply, Jerry. That’s reassuring.