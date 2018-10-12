Egnorian hubris: Intelligent Design adherent claim credit for this year’s Chemistry Nobel

I have no words. I’ll just tell you what reader Denis wrote when he sent me this link from Evolution News (an Intelligent-Design site), written by the always amusing and deeply benighted Michael Egnor. Denis’s comment:
“Have you seen this preposterous piece of dishonesty posted on Evolution News?”
Yep, here it is, as preposterous and dishonest as touted. (Click on the screenshot.)
I presume that Egnor thinks that Frances Arnold is God. Either that, or he fails to understand that humans mimicking evolution in the lab isn’t the same thing as a designer being humanlike and creating plants and animals.
And the first ID prize?
Linus Pauling’s groundbreaking work on protein structure in the early 20th century (for which he won the Nobel Prize) depended critically on his correct inference that the structure of a protein must account for the purpose the protein serves in cellular metabolism.
That all turns on the ambiguous meaning of “purpose”, and this is a prime and a rare correct example of “begging the question”. For Egnor, “purpose” presupposes a God rather than being shorthand for “what the protein does as well as the nature of the reproductive advantage conferred by evolutionary changes in that protein.”
Egnor, a laughing stock if there ever was one. I’m quite sure he really believes his horseshit. All anyone can do is point and laugh.
They crave legitimacy so!
They crave Ahamson’s dollars, as his donations are pretty much the only thing that keeps the DI afloat.
They know their role; push for fundie God in public school biology classes. Any way, any how. Research? That’s a line you list on your tax forms to keep the IRS happy, not something you actually do.
Deeply benighted, he undoubtedly is, but perhaps what Egnor craves is to be beknighted by royalty.
Since the ID-iots cannot do any research on their own because their “theory” cannot be tested, they routinely claim the work of others as support for their fantasy.
Indeed. It’s a shamful shame they waste so much time,money, energy and real resources on a failing attempt to hijack the natural sciences.
Nice how he wrote that mess without one mention of religion or g*d. Must have been designed that way?
