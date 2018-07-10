Jonathan Pie on identity politics

Comedian Tom Walker, in his persona as ranting reporter Jonathan Pie, manages to say what most of us would like to say but can’t. Note: the obscenity is thick and fast in this one.

  1. Old Guy
    His delivery reminds me of Billy Graham.
    Sorry. That is just what popped into my mind. Don’t you think?

  2. BobTerrace
    I couldn’t take more than 2 minutes or so of his rant. He has a good point, but I can’t listen to his whining.

  3. Barry Lyons
    Brilliant! I just LOVE Jonathan Pie!

  4. DrBrydon
    “Crows? What?” Wait does this mean, “When I see an Elephant Fly” won’t be in the new movie? “I’ve seen a vegetable truck.”

    There really is a totalitarian insistance on complete outword conformity. Like the Seinfeld where Kramer is participating in the AIDS run, but doesn’t want to wear the ribbon.

  5. GBJames
    I enjoy Pie’s rants quite a lot. That said, he can slide into reality-denial himself.

    (Perhaps, for example, he’s just unaware of the history of racial stereotyping in Disney cartoons?)

    • whyevolutionistrue
      Perhaps, but Pie is referring to a new Dumbo cartoon, and seriously, is Disney going to make a movie that is racist now?

      • GBJames
        Well… it isn’t all ancient history. Aladdin and Lion King were in the early-mid ’90s. Not that long ago to us oldsters.

        I don’t know what specifically Pie was reacting to with the “at least Dumbo isn’t racist” bit. But the comment isn’t inherently ridiculous. The original Dumbo was very much loaded with racist stereotypes. I presume the comment he was reacting to was something like “Tim Burton’s Dumbo, at least, isn’t racist”. That’s not an unreasonable reasonable thing to say, comparing two Dumbos.

        In any case, Pie’s comment here is that “of course it isn’t racist… it is a flying elephant”. That’s simply naive and implies that he is unaware that cartoons about flying elephants can very much be full of racism.

        • whyevolutionistrue
          Yes, agreed, and I remember that the black crows in the original Dumbo, seen in light of today’s morality, could be seen as racist. But that’s just one part of Pie’s rant.

      • Stephen Barnard
        You’re assuming that the original film is racist. It isn’t, in my opinion. It’s racial but not racist. There’s a difference — a big difference.

        Look at the notorious crow clip here:

        and read about the composer and voice performer Hall Johnson here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hall_Johnson

  6. Old Guy
    Do you suppose he really thinks about what he is saying or just wants attention and an audience?

    • Speaker To Animals
      I can see why someone who isn’t convinced of political correctness might signal their virtue to appeal to a PC audience but this is the first suggestion I’ve heard that someone might rant about political correctness while secretly harbouring PC views.

      Is that even a thing?

      • Old Guy
        Don’t remember sayings he was secretly PC. I will reread my comment just to be sure.

    • Ken Kukec
      You realize this is an actor portraying a comedic character?

      • Claudia Baker
        And very well he does it too. Love the character of Jonathan Pie.

  7. Randall Schenck
    I think it’s all good. Bravo Pie.

