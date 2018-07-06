WordPress disables many posts that hurt Muslim sentiments

I thought this website had already been completely blocked in Pakistan, but I received the following notice from WordPress along with a complaint from the Pakistani government. Apparently my posting of the latest Jesus and Mo cartoon ruffled some feathers:

First, from WordPress, who does the Islamic countries’ dirty work for them. The “Pakistani authority” isn’t specified:

Hello, A Pakistan authority has demanded that we disable the following content on your WordPress.com site: https://whyevolutionistrue.files.wordpress.com/2016/04/2016-04-06.png?w=575&h=575 Unfortunately, we must comply to keep WordPress.com accessible for everyone in the region. As a result, we have disabled this content only for Internet visitors originating from Pakistan. They will instead see a message explaining why the content was blocked. Visitors from outside of Pakistan are not affected. You and your readers may be interested in these suggestions for bypassing Internet restrictions. For your reference, we have included a copy of the complaint. No reply is necessary, but please let us know if you have any questions.

Then the letter from Pakistan. Have a look at the items that hurt Muslim sentiments:

Dear WordPress Team, I am writing on behalf of Web Analysis Team of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) which has been designated for taking appropriate measures for regulating Internet Content in line with the prevailing laws of Islamic Republic of Pakistan. In lieu of above it is highlighted that few of the webpages hosted on your platform are extremely Blasphemous and are hurting the sentiments of many Muslims around Pakistan. The URL’s mentioned are clearly in violation of Section 37 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 and Section 19 of Constitution of Pakistan. The below mentioned websites can be found on following URL’s:- https://iamiranaware.files.wordpress.com/2012/02/mobreastfeedingpig.jpg?w=474 https://iamiranaware.files.wordpress.com/2012/09/hebdo2.png https://barenakedislam.files.wordpress.com/2011/06/allah_pig.jpg?resize=420%2C331 https://petterssonorg.files.wordpress.com/2012/11/allah-pigs-balls.jpg?w=480 https://noorwala.files.wordpress.com/2012/09/9-biwiyan1.jpg https://theconservativetreehouse.files.wordpress.com/2015/05/texas-muhammad1.jpg https://noorwala.files.wordpress.com/2012/09/bakra-eid.jpg https://dianadarke.files.wordpress.com/2015/02/islamic-art-algerian-postcard-from-1920s-or-30s-showing-muhammad-flight-from-mecca-in-622-entering-the-cave-pursued-by-the-quraysh.jpg https://noorwala.files.wordpress.com/2012/09/lohe-quran2.jpg https://shariaunveiled.files.wordpress.com/2012/03/muhammad-bobblehead.png?w=627 https://infideltaskforce.files.wordpress.com/2013/12/mohammy-cartoons.jpg https://cmstewartwrite.files.wordpress.com/2011/05/jesus-and-mohammed-get-married-and-swing.jpg?w=600 https://whyevolutionistrue.files.wordpress.com/2016/04/2016-04-06.png?w=575&h=575 http://allthatsinteresting.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/muhammad-images-green-hood-og.jpg https://patriceayme.files.wordpress.com/2015/01/charlie-une-charlie-png.png https://worldwarthreereports.wordpress.com/2016/02/06/lies-of-islam-allah-is-not-god-but-satan/ https://worldwarthreereports.files.wordpress.com/2016/02/allah-and-satan-are-the-same-being_-a-truth-soldier.jpg https://themuslimissue.files.wordpress.com/2012/09/book-of-violence.jpg?w=350&h=200&crop=1 https://worldwarthreereports.files.wordpress.com/2016/02/lies-of-islam-allah-is-not-god-but-satan_011_-a-truth-soldier.jpg?w=672&h=372&crop=1 https://stoptheislamizationofamerica.files.wordpress.com/2016/11/ban-islam.jpg?w=1140 https://worldwarthreereports.files.wordpress.com/2016/02/islam_010_-a-truth-soldier.jpg https://doctorbulldog.files.wordpress.com/2012/08/counseling-formo.jpg https://gomnamiandotorg.files.wordpress.com/2011/08/25d9258525d825ad25d9258525d825af25d925be25db258c25d825a725d9258525d825a825d825b125d825af25d825b125d9258825d825ba25da25af25d9258825d9258825d825a825d9258425d821.jpg https://mythoughtsbornfromfire.wordpress.com/tag/prophet-muhammad/ You are requested to contribute towards maintaining peace and harmony in the world by discontinuation of hosting of these websites for viewership in Pakistan with immediate effect. We will be happy to entertain any query if deemed necessary and looking forward for your favorable response at your earliest. Regards

Clearly the government either collects citizens’ complaints about specific items, or perhaps some Pecksniffian government functionary trolls the Internet looking for offensive things.

What is worse is the WordPress, which claims to be committed to free expression, does the censoring for the government, saving them the trouble of blocking individual sites or posts. Thanks, WordPress!

This search for offensive items reminds me of the story often related by Christopher Hitchens about Dr. Johnson’s dictionary. A group of ladies visited Dr. Johnson after his great work was published, and the following conversation ensued:

“Mr. Johnson, we are glad that you have omitted the indelicate and objectionable words from your new dictionary.” “What, my dears! Have you been searching for them?”