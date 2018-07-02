Jordan Peterson makes stupid (and tautological) arguments against atheism

Many of you must have seen the video of the debate between Jordan Peterson and Matt Dillahunty. I don’t think people can argue that Peterson’s words are taken out of context in this 12-minute snippet hosted by “Rationality Rules”. Peterson argues, as many religionists have, that religion is good because it keeps us moral. He also makes the following arguments:

a.) Atheists really believe in a god, and act as if they do. This is part of Peterson’s intellectual scam of conceiving of nearly everything—in this case, any “motivating purpose” or “implicit axioms”—as fundamentally religious. Under this scheme, nobody really is an atheist, at least nobody who lives their life according to certain beliefs. I’ve gone after this argument before: it’s a way of enabling religion by simply redefining the theistic God that most religionists worship as some abstract body of guiding principles. It’s an intellectually disingenuous argument. b.) The loss of religion would strip the world of art, poetry, literature, and so on (“There are artists and poets who think they are godless.”) This is certainly not true in today’s world where avowed atheists are cranking out all kinds of wonderful music, art, and literature. But of course since Peterson appears to think that true atheism is vanishingly rare, his claim is untestable, because even a work like “Piss Christ” could be conceived of as fundamentally religious. c.) A “genuine atheist” would be like Raskolnikov, the murderer in Dostoevsky’s Crime and Punishment, motivated by “rationality” and uninhibited by any “metaphysical reason to stop him from committing this act.” Here Peterson shows a fundamental ignorance of how morality works in today’s world. First, he ignores the Euthyphro argument, which shows by logic that notions of good, right, and proper behavior must necessarily be antecedent to God, since God conforms to a pre-existing notion of “good.” Second, what about Scandinavia, which is loaded with atheists but also notably well behaved? Yes, there are genuine atheists there, though perhaps not by Peterson’s lights.

Note that the commenter “Rationality Rules” says that morality is hard-wired into us by natural selection, so it needn’t come from a numinous source. I think he’s partly right, but some bits of morality, I think, come from culture: rational processing of how a social species should behave if it is to live in a harmonious society. That is, morality is a combination of evolved behaviors and thoughts as well as a veneer from culture and rationality—the rationality coming from an adaptive program in our brains that tells us how to achieve desired ends, as well as what ends are desirable.

At the end, Matt simply trashes Peterson’s whole argument by showing that it’s a big tautology: if nobody is an atheist, and we all behave morally because in the end we have absorbed “religious” Judeo-Christian principles, then even the morality of atheists derives from religion. (This, of course, means you have to adopt Peterson’s expanded definition of religion.) In fact, if you are moral, you must be religious because you are acting according to a motivating purpose based on axioms of belief, like utilitarianism.) Ergo, there can be no such thing as non-religious morality.

I won’t pass general judgment on Peterson as I have avoided reading his books and listening to him, knowing what a morass (and what arguments) lie in store. But in this video, at least, I see him purveying sophistry, which sounds good because he has a forceful and charismatic delivery. But it’s still sophistry, and his argument here is just dumb.

Kudos to Matt for taking him apart so handily. Note that Dillahunty is wearing cowboy boots (I claim partial credit), which of course increases his brainpower.

Here’s a 36-minute video in which Matt does a postmortem analysis of his debate with Peterson. I haven’t watched it yet.

h/t: Heather Hastie