Jordan Peterson makes stupid (and tautological) arguments against atheism

Many of you must have seen the video of the debate between Jordan Peterson and Matt Dillahunty. I don’t think people can argue that Peterson’s words are taken out of context in this 12-minute snippet hosted by “Rationality Rules”. Peterson argues, as many religionists have, that religion is good because it keeps us moral. He also makes the following arguments:
a.) Atheists really believe in a god, and act as if they do. This is part of Peterson’s intellectual scam of conceiving of nearly everything—in this case, any “motivating purpose” or “implicit axioms”—as fundamentally religious. Under this scheme, nobody really is an atheist, at least nobody who lives their life according to certain beliefs. I’ve gone after this argument before: it’s a way of enabling religion by simply redefining the theistic God that most religionists worship as some abstract body of guiding principles. It’s an intellectually disingenuous argument.
b.) The loss of religion would strip the world of art, poetry, literature, and so on (“There are artists and poets who think they are godless.”) This is certainly not true in today’s world where avowed atheists are cranking out all kinds of wonderful music, art, and literature. But of course since Peterson appears to think that true atheism is vanishingly rare, his claim is untestable, because even a work like “Piss Christ” could be conceived of as fundamentally religious.
c.) A “genuine atheist” would be like Raskolnikov, the murderer in Dostoevsky’s Crime and Punishment, motivated by “rationality” and uninhibited by any “metaphysical reason to stop him from committing this act.” Here Peterson shows a fundamental ignorance of how morality works in today’s world. First, he ignores the Euthyphro argument, which shows by logic that notions of good, right, and proper behavior must necessarily be antecedent to God, since God conforms to a pre-existing notion of “good.” Second, what about Scandinavia, which is loaded with atheists but also notably well behaved? Yes, there are genuine atheists there, though perhaps not by Peterson’s lights.
Note that the commenter “Rationality Rules” says that morality is hard-wired into us by natural selection, so it needn’t come from a numinous source. I think he’s partly right, but some bits of morality, I think, come from culture: rational processing of how a social species should behave if it is to live in a harmonious society. That is, morality is a combination of evolved behaviors and thoughts as well as a veneer from culture and rationality—the rationality coming from an adaptive program in our brains that tells us how to achieve desired ends, as well as what ends are desirable.
At the end, Matt simply trashes Peterson’s whole argument by showing that it’s a big tautology: if nobody is an atheist, and we all behave morally because in the end we have absorbed “religious” Judeo-Christian principles, then even the morality of atheists derives from religion. (This, of course, means you have to adopt Peterson’s expanded definition of religion.) In fact, if you are moral, you must be religious because you are acting according to a motivating purpose based on axioms of belief, like utilitarianism.) Ergo, there can be no such thing as non-religious morality.
I won’t pass general judgment on Peterson as I have avoided reading his books and listening to him, knowing what a morass (and what arguments) lie in store. But in this video, at least, I see him purveying sophistry, which sounds good because he has a forceful and charismatic delivery. But it’s still sophistry, and his argument here is just dumb.
Kudos to Matt for taking him apart so handily. Note that Dillahunty is wearing cowboy boots (I claim partial credit), which of course increases his brainpower.
Here’s a 36-minute video in which Matt does a postmortem analysis of his debate with Peterson. I haven’t watched it yet.
“Deep down you really do believe even if you say otherwise.” Well alright. And how about when your PoMo opponents say things like “Deep down you’re a woman hating white supremacist even if you say otherwise”? Can you at least comprehend the trap you’ve set for yourself Mr. P?
“There are artists and poets who think they are godless.
Oh you mean like how your opponents claim that all the oppressive people like Peterson just think they aren’t racist/sexist/x-ist/x-phobic? Isn’t this kind of shit what pisses him off when his pomo opponents do it via critical race theory or feminist theory or queer theory, analyzing a piece of art or culture or institution or person and telling us how unintentionally oppressive it is? That kind of thing really pisses Peterson off, but only when the other side does it.
Peterson has gone from someone I valued and respected and, in the last year, continually dropped like a stone when it comes to my esteem. It appears that, as his popularity has solidified, he’s been happy to come out with the things he really wanted to say all along, and those things are stupid, reductive, ignorant, incoherent, and/or just plain old flat out buttfuck bananas. It’s the incoherent stuff that pisses me off the most because he manages to convince people he’s brilliant when it comes to subjects like theology by vacillating and prevaricating, talking for an hour and managing to say nothing.
The man’s a hypocrite. He’s pomo for people who don’t like pomo. He’s pomo for the religious and the right.
Peterson seems increasingly to tailor his preachments to the men’s-rights/red-pill/incel doofi who constitute his choir. I hear it’s become a rather lucrative gig for him.
Based upon the typical behavior of religious people, one could fill a book with compelling arguments that “deep down you really don’t believe even if you say otherwise.”
None of them seems to be in a hurry to join Jesus in his “loving arms.”
Yes, there’s a particular flaw in the reasoning made by the God squad about how anyone – especially atheists – can live a moral life, outside of their own deluded belief system. It’s nicely expressed in J.L. Mackie’s “The Miracle of Theism: Arguments for and against the existence of God” where he mentions “[…] Richard Robinson’s story of a priest saying to a pair of well-behaved atheists, ‘I can’t understand you boys; if I didn’t believe in God I should be having a high old time’”.
I should have mentioned that Mackie attributes the quote to R. Robinson, An Atheist’s Values, UOP (1964). Mackie acknowledges that, “The story is no doubt apocryphal”, adding, “[Robinson’s] book as a whole gives a very full answer to the question of the moral consequences of atheism”.
I haven’t viewed this video yet, If I can’t squeeze it in this afternoon, I might end up watching it right before I crash late tonight. I’m a “,fan” of Mr. Dillahunty, but sometimes have difficulties keeping up with his info-packed videos. I try to make time to re-,peruse the parts I didn’t keep up with. I have similar issues with Dr. Daniel C. Dennett, but find it quite worthy of research efforts. I find this (W.E.I.T.) site quite “reading -friendly” from the source (PCC(E) and the vast majority of comments😙
Peterson fails to consider the more likely alternative — morality comes from our nature and culture and was co-opted by religions. There is nothing intrinsically religious about the Golden Rule and the Code of Hammurabi significantly predates Peterson’s preferred sect.
The argument from fine art never ceases to amaze me. How much art have these people seen or heard? Only some of it is religious, and the more refined the culture’s art gets, the less religious it gets.
I wonder if anyone has laid out the various historical arguments from aesthetic experience for all to see in their stupefying absurdity? The argument from fine art. The argument from religious art. The argument from pretty sunsets. I think it might be a hoot. (Is there an argument from hoots?)
I just got back from a trip to Italy, where I visited quite a few museums (including the Vatican Museum). OMG — if I never see another “Madonna and Child” again it will be too soon!
I had already seen the “debate”, or parts of it, but hadn’t seen Dillahunty’s post-mortem. Thanks for posting it!
Actually, WITH god, everything is permitted by whatever directives some human prophet declares to be from the mouth of his god, no matter how abhorrent those directives might otherwise be to our sense of reason. As a result, the word of god as found in the Judeo-Christian bible approves or commands the murder of people who pick up sticks for firewood on Sunday, slavery (including the selling of one’s own daughters into slavery), the capture and rape of virgins as spoils of war, and the concept of substitutionary justice – the idea that it’s acceptable or even noble for one person to be punished for the offenses of another (the very premise of Christianity). The Koran sanctions the murder of apostates and infidels, apparently including the use of airplanes as missiles to destroy occupied office buildings. The Book of Mormon sanctions discrimination against dark-skinned people for the crime of not being “white and delightsome.” And, each of those books promotes its own brand of misogyny. It is ONLY by rejecting the supposed “word of god” and employing reason that we have concluded that every single one of those things constitute moral wrongs rather than moral teachings – despite the fact that each of those teachings remains a part of these “holy” books to this very day.
I agree with your assessment of morality. I’m also starting to be convinced by the virtue ethics philosophy and the idea that one needs to actively develop a moral habit through continued practice. I think our moral intuitions are ingrained in us through evolution but these are very inchoate tendencies that was good enough for our primate ancestors but to fulfill our true destiny as refined moral beings, we must develop those tendencies into moral frameworks informed by culture and tradition, and most importantly, work at building up a character in our everyday practice that’s commensurate with those lofty ideals. The point being that we can get better at being moral and nobody simply attains the status of a moral being by discovering or learning of its dictates and theoretical underpinnings.
It is good we have people like Matt Dillahunty to unwind the words and beliefs of a confused psychologist. Like Matt, I stopped smoking several years ago and there was nothing mystical about it. Being a life long atheist I have somehow avoided murder and g*d all these years. Peterson would not put me in his clinical study, conflicting with all of his realities/fantasies.
The idea that you can’t quit smoking without a mystical experience is so profoundly absurd that it makes your head spin.
I, too, am a former smoker. I quit long, long, ago. I’m still waiting for my mystical experience to arrive.
All of my mystical experiences were the result of smoking. Granted, it wasn’t tobacco, and it was combined with some other substances…
Ah yes the ol’ Dostoyevsky proves God argument. How charming.
Apparently Dostoyevsky has a superpower that he doesn’t make a “strawman out of his opponents”. Superman can jump buildings, Dracula can turn into a bat, and Dostoyevsky doesn’t make a strawman out of his opponents.