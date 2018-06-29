Famed geneticist Francisco J. Ayala resigns after his university finds him guilty of sexual harassment

If you’re in evolutionary genetics, you’ll know the name of Francisco J. Ayala. When I first met him in 1971 at Rockefeller University, where he was studying fly genetics in Theodosius Dobzhansky’s lab (I was a beginning grad student), he was a Dominican priest, and came to lab in his priest suit, complete with collar. When Dobzhansky retired and moved to the University of California at Davis in 1971 (and I became a conscientious objector working in a New York hospital), Ayala was hired to run the fly lab while Dobzhansky had a sort of “emeritus” status. (I had also gone to Rockefeller to become Dobzhansky’s student, but his retirement ended that plan.)
Ayala gained renown for his work on genetic variation revealed via electrophoresis in Drosophila: the same project that brought fame to my own advisor Dick Lewontin. Lewontin got there first, and he and Ayala hated each other. That wasn’t because of competititiveness (at least on Dick’s part), but because Dick found Ayala’s work shoddy and despised the man’s careerism.
I remember one evening around 1980 when Lewontin was invited to give a big science talk at UC Davis, where I was then a postdoc. Ayala gave the introduction—the most insulting introduction I’ve ever heard. He made several snide remarks about Dick, and wound up saying that Dick was “most famous for attacking other people’s work.” We all cringed: Ayala’s words were nasty and reprehensible.
Dick didn’t miss a beat. He stood up and told a story of the famous baseball umpire Bill Klem. (That story is probably apocryphal.) When someone who didn’t like Klem’s calls said that “he called them as he saw them,” Klem replied, “No, I called them as they WAS!” Lewontin’s point, of course, was that he was critical only of those who were truly wrong. Having seen the correspondence between them about electrophoresis (Dick showed it to us, and wouldn’t go public with criticism until he’d given the person every chance to correct their errors), I saw that Dick was right about Ayala. I won’t go into details of their scientific fracas here, but I remember them well.
Ayala became rich (I believe that, besides running a vineyard in California bearing his name, he had family money and also married a hotel heiress) and very powerful, but was not widely liked in the population genetics community nor at UC Davis, where most of the faculty I knew couldn’t abide the man. (I hasten to add that some people did like him.) As I recall, when Ayala moved to the University of California at Irvine, already well known, the department at Davis was so happy to be rid of him that they didn’t make a counteroffer (I am going from memory here and may be wrong.)
I found Ayala snobbish, arrogant, and above all a rampant careerist, who would do anything to become famous and promote his name. Eventually he donated $10 million to the biology section of UC Irvine, which renamed the biology school the Ayala School of Biological Sciences (it’s already been renamed on its website). A library was also named after him. He continued to accrue power, having a huge influence about which evolutionary biologists got into the National Academy of Sciences. Ayala also won the million-pound Templeton Prize in 2010 (he was always soft on religion, and refused to say whether he believed in God).
An example of his accommodationism is this book, which maintains that evolution was a “gift to religion” because it solved theological problems. If evolution, for example, produced imperfect design and nasty things like parasites, we need not wonder why God would create these things—supposedly solving the problem of evil. It didn’t, of course, because one could counterargue that a powerful God could have tweaked evolution to leave out the evil bits.
At Davis Ayala had the reputation of being a letcher, or at least of having a “keen eye for the ladies.” I remember well one of his graduate students, an attractive woman, telling me that when she met with Ayala and wanted to ask him for something, she’d always wear a very short skirt to curry his favor. I don’t recall any direct accusations of sexual harassment, but of course those were the days (early 1980s) before that kind of behavior was widely recognized as destructive and demeaning to women, and when the climate was just “boys will be boys.”
I must say that I was, surprised, though, to see this headline in the L.A. Times (click to read the article):
An excerpt:
Acclaimed UC Irvine geneticist Francisco J. Ayala has resigned after a university investigation found he sexually harassed four faculty members and graduate students, the university announced Thursday.
. . . In 2011, Ayala donated $10 million to the School of Biological Sciences, which then bore his name. It was the largest gift from a faculty member at the time.
The university said Ayala’s name has been removed from that school, and is also being removed from its central science library, graduate fellowships, scholar programs and endowed chairs. The biology school will now be known as the UCI School of Biological Sciences.
“I thank and commend our colleagues who reported this misconduct,” Chancellor Howard Gillman said in a statement. “Coming forward with this information was extremely courageous. Professor Ayala’s behavior defied our core beliefs and was inconsistent with our policies, guidelines and required training.”
Micha Liberty, an attorney who represents three of the women, said UCI ignored years of complaints from professors and graduate students that Ayala touched them and made sexual and sexist comments. She said one of the professors she’s representing reported Ayala’s conduct three years ago, but university officials failed to investigate or sanction him.
“They just told him, ‘Stay away from her,’” Liberty said. “Dr. Ayala has had a long and successful career and was clearly an asset to the UCI campus … and that in turn motivated UCI to look the other way when it came to complaints of sexual harassment.”
. . . Liberty said her clients are dissatisfied that UCI has not acknowledged its failure to act on previous complaints and protect women from Ayala. She said there are many more victims but most are scared to come forward because his stature in the field gives him the power to make or break careers.
I don’t think he has that stature any more.
Here’s the official announcement sent to the UC Irvine community:
Ayala’s behavior, combined with his immense power, wound up creating a horrible situation. Horrible for science, horrible for the community of scientists, and, above all, horrible for women. As far as I’m concerned, he’s now got what he deserved, but he got it too late.
Thanks for that story. On this subject it is classic. I continue to find it really pathetic how far behind universities are in this. They are nearly all in the 80s with their handling of this huge problem. Ignorance can exist in the halls of education.
Isn’t it even worse in other, similarly large, similarly tentacular business organisations?
It often seems like the places which are most concerned(even if that concern is late in coming, or inconsistent, or way below the level we should be aiming for) about reporting sexual harassment inevitably come out of stories like this looking worse than those organisations where women simply _never_ report bad behaviour because it’s just so prevalent and ingrained, and the culture is so toxic that they wouldn’t be believed.
The places that are least toxic(not ‘good’, just ‘least toxic’) gain a reputation for being hives of awfulness, because at least some women are prepared to come forward, and there is some level of support for them coming forward. I suspect the worst places tend to be the ones where you hear nary a whisper of complaints.
The thing is, sexual harassment as a problem in our society has been around for a long time but has only recently been discovered by the society as a whole. And once recognized it took a good deal of time to understand how to properly handle it. I suspect the company I worked for was one of the early ones to begin to deal with it in the 80s. We did not know how to fix it at first and tried different things before we got there. I will guess that the Anita Hill story was the first time most of us even heard of it. We are still living with the failure of that report every time we look at the Supreme Court.
So as I have said before, we started the sexual harassment classes and all of that initial stuff. Overall it has little effect on the problem. It might make people aware it exist but does nothing to stop it. Eventually, we discovered the company must have experts in dealing with this. Where in the company you put these experts can vary. We put them in HR as a separate unit and also in the legal department. We gave short training classes on how everyone in the company was to act both in reporting sexual harassment and what would take place after reporting. It must be fast and very disciplined. Any employee who believes they have been sexually harassed must report it to HR or to any supervisor or manager they want. The supervisor or manager must do one thing and one thing only and that is report it to HR in two hours. If you fail to do this, it will likely be your job. After reporting it you go back to work and do nothing.
I may seem to exaggerate the procedures here but they are important. If persons in the company believe they will be retaliated against by reporting sexual harassment, you have lost the battle. Also, if you leave things open to the supervisors or managers to deal with this problem you are asking for lots of trouble. This does not work. Sexual harassment is not an opinion. It is not something for a few people in the office to kick around and study.
Anyway, without going into this further I will simply say, some companies such as the place I worked know how to deal with this problem and have fixed it.
Sadly workplace measures are often like trying to close the barn doors a bit late. The “locker room talk” and “boys will be boys” attitudes begin very, very early.
The earlier we can teach boys that any form of sexual harassment is unacceptable, the more successful we’ll be. I certainly see it happening a bit (I have a teenage daughter), but there are still people out there who think it’s OK to teach boys that women are objects (like Drumpf). Our schools, public figures, every person who is ever around children need to model better behaviour. At least most girls and women aren’t keeping quiet about it any longer, I only hope that remains the case.
Or in the halls of government; Ayala gone, good – the Orange Draft Dodger, not, not so good.
Some 40 years ago I bought and read Dobzhansky’s last book (with the informative title Evolution). The preface was written in December 1976 by Ayala, Stebbins and Valentine. Ayala contributed four chapters to that book.
I hadn’t really taken notice of anything the man has written since. What a stunning piece of news.
I met Ayala briefly at a meeting, but the conversation focused on “Creation Science” and didn’t offer much opportunity to gauge his personality. I rarely found his research papers useful, but I have used his essays on the history and philosophy aspects of evolutionary biology for class discussion. When I first taught an upper level Evolution course (coincidentally at Irvine, but well before he moved there), I used the textbook he co-authored with Dobzhansky, Stebbins and Valentine. The book included a 40 page philosophy chapter, which I assume Ayala wrote. Many of the students found it to be the most challenging part of the book because they were rarely asked to consider the wider implications of what they were studying. However, based on the details of this post, this is going to be another case where it will be hard to separate the work from the person who produced it.
As we see in yesterday’s shooting at the newspaper in Maryland, sexual harassment was the initial problem back around 2011. This particular harasser had far more mental problems which led to this murder of 5 people.
Right, he won the Templeton Prize in 2010, which, “… honors a living person who has made an exceptional contribution to affirming life’s spiritual dimension, whether through insight, discovery, or practical works.” A cringeworthy prize if ever there was one. This guy wrote a paper claiming morality was an “exaptation,” and that therefore, because a equals b, and b equals c, human beings are a Blank Slate as far as morality is concerned. I’m sure Steven Pinker would recognize the type.
Good riddance to bad rubbish. I suppose though he was doing what men with power usually do…?
PS unfair on parasites! They are not evil. They just ARE like all other life (I realize PCC[E] does not think they are ‘evil’).
As evil does not exist I do not see a problem with it! 😉
Thanks for this front-row account. One of the great things about your site, especially for a total layperson like me, is being able to hear first-hand accounts about real people doing real science in the real world… it’s like getting a look at history while it’s unfolding.
What a despicable character on all counts. I found it interesting that his Wiki and bio in Encyclopaedia Britannica state that he left the priesthood in 1960, the same year he was ordained. If so, and I have no reason to believe otherwise, he was running around in priest drag in 1971, when PCC(E) first met him; which means that he was consciously misrepresenting himself in that regard.
Ayala left the priesthood in 1967 and married a hotel heiress in 1968.
If evolution is a gift to religion, then sexual harassment must be a gift to woman.
That is good. Maybe great.
As an aside, note that Darwin came close to calling evolution a gift to religion in Origin of Species: “I see no good reason why the views given in this volume should shock the religious feelings of anyone. . . . It is just as noble a conception of the Deity to believe that he created a few original forms capable of self-development into other and needful forms, as to believe that He required a fresh act of creation to supply the voids caused by the action of His laws.” He could easily bend that to “a MORE noble conception” since the religious person could use evolution to show that God did a better job up front (in Darwin’s view, anyway 🙂 )
Thanks for your honest assessment, Dr. Coyne. I expect you undertook this post with resolve but also with the utmost regret.
Back in the early Pleistocene Epoch, when I was teaching a subject called Genetics (since replaced by a sub-species called Genomics), I quite liked Ayala’s textbook. I thought it the best written of the available texts, which unfortunately is not saying much. This, of course, has nothing to do with Ayala’s personal behavior, or the quality of his work on electrophoretic polymorphisms.
The removal of Ayala’s name from, well, everything at UCI strikes me as stupid and more than a little ominous. Will Ayala’s picture also be air-brushed out of conference photographs, the way Leon Trotsky’s image mysteriously disappeared from Soviet historical documents? Next, will there be a drumbeat to rename everything named after those notorious slave-owners Washington and Jefferson?
My $0.02 (worth somewhat less in 2018 dollars)
We really shouldn’t name anything at all after real people – there is no one any where any time who is pure enough to satisfy everyone.
Anyway, it’s just a name, in the end. Often we chose to name places after people even though many of those places already had a name. I live in a state named after one of those slave holders. But where it had different names long before I got here.
Same thing is true for buildings, bridges, highways – we give them names that reflect the sentiment of the people at the time. But times and sentiments change. So I really just can’t get my dander up about renaming a building or a mountain or an endowment fund.
Funny, no one mentions that Ayala is 84 years old. This does not excuse his behavior (whatever it was), but it puts some restrictions on its motivation and his mental state. Note that complaints were made regarding Ayala for years, but the university only acted after MeToo became the fashion. Was the UC administration remiss in not calling Ayala out earlier and now wish to distract attention from the fact? Sorry, but the harsh treatment given Ayala suspiciously recalls the uncompromising moralism of the Regressive Left.
How is this treatment harsh after the length and seriousness of his transgressions? What exactly are you sorry for?
To compare this guy and his behavior to Jefferson and Washington is misplaced or at least confused. Both Washington and Jefferson were born into a slavery society. Judging them in the way you do in 2018 is frankly without foundation. I could not criticize the school for wanting to remove his name at all. His behavior ended with the correct results. Calling the action stupid leaves you open to the same by some.
I think you might have misunderstood Jon’s comment. At least the part about the slave holders.
Possibly so but I see so many today taking their 21st century morals back 100s of years and judging those in earlier years with them. This guy in the school kind of got what was coming to him without any input from the founders.
Wow.
Thanks for the history on Ayala, he sounds like a real jerk.
I want to comment on this sentence of yours:
“I don’t recall any direct accusations of sexual harassment, but of course those were the days (early 1980s) before that kind of behavior was widely recognized as destructive and demeaning to women, and when the climate was just “boys will be boys.”
While this is largely correct, the part that’s missing is that such behaviour WAS recognized by women as destructive and demeaning, just not by the actual perpetrators.
I believe you know this, but it’s omission left a pretty big hole in that statement.
This should look good on Templeton’s awards page.