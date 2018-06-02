“In God We Trust” signs become mandatory in Louisiana schools

The Freedom from Religion Foundation (FFRF) has its work cut out for it, as there is never an end to the Christian, conservative, and Republican efforts to push God, Jesus, and faith into the public schools, despite its violation of the First Amendment. When they lose a case, they simply grow a new head, like the hydra of mythology.
Now Louisiana has got into the act. As the Times-Picayune of New Orleans reports, the governor of Louisiana signed a law on May 23 that mandates that the “official U.S. motto”, “In God We Trust”, be put on display in every public school by August of 2019. (Dwight Eisenhower proclaimed this the “national motto” in 1956.)
Further, that law requires the schools to teach students about the motto in its social studies classes, as well as “about the U.S. flag and other ‘patriotic customs'”.
This is the kind of sign we can expect in Louisiana’s public schools in about 15 months:
According to the paper, the law was proposed by State Senator Regina Barrow—a Democrat!—to help curb “moral decay” in the schools.
Regardless of the fact that this motto is on U.S. currency, and has been declared legal in that respect, it still violates the spirit of the First Amendment. After all, it entangles church and state, and, increasingly, Americans aren’t trusting in God. Year by year, we’re losing our religion. Really, how many of us “trust in God”, and how do we trust in God?
I don’t know if the FFRF will fight this sign, but I’ve written them to find out. They may find it a useless battle given the legality of that motto on U.S. currency. But that’s money, and this is the public schools, considered an organ of the U.S. government. Promulgating in God in the schools, whether through teaching creationism or displaying an untrue sign that pushes God, is unconstitutional. I’m even wondering if Muslims can sue, requiring “In Allah we trust”—something that would probably sink the whole endeavor.
h/t: Blue
I propose they should insert “for no reason” at the end. “In God we trust for no reason.” (Except it would be in all caps of course.)
@#$%^&*(!!!!!! There are no swear words
strong enough to express my fury at the intrusion by the godlies in to schools.
Hope FFRF prevails in whatever they decide to do to fight this. The state (LA) puts a way too heavy load on to any atheist students.
Sometimes anarchy looks appealing!
It really should read “God we impose”.
I think it’s worth litigating, since the school precedents are so clear and have usually commanded large majorities in rulings.
It almost seems like an unfinished phrase. In g*d we trust what? Regarding the money you can trust it is real but what is this g*d going to do to get this trust? Shall we trust that guy raising money for a better jet will get it and how will Jesus get around when he returns? On a jet or a donkey? He really should have his own wings.
How do we trust in something that does not exist?
Does this mean there will be no school shootings in Louisiana in the future?
Alan.
…but school shootings are a result of Free Will(!). Earthquakes are a different matter, so I guess the one that’s overdue will continue to be held back.
That might actually be better than a law simply forcing schools to post it. Posting it with no explanation let’s students assume/imply the meaning is that the US is a god-fearing country. With mandatory explanation, probably at least a few (not all, but more than zero) HS social studies teachers will tell their students how this came about: in the 1950s, as a result of the red scare, etc… and that no, it wasn’t any founder-era acknowledgement of God.
Perhaps they’ll also be introduced to the legal rationalization of In God We Trust: so-called “ceremonial deism.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ceremonial_deism
“HS social studies teachers will tell their students how this came about: in the 1950s, as a result of the red scare, etc… and that no, it wasn’t any founder-era acknowledgement of God.”
Actually, the motto “In God We Trust” first appeared on the 1864 two-cent coin in response to the Civil War. As for founder-era acknowledgment of God, there are four such acknowledgements in the Declaration of Independence. Just sayin’.
Sounds as if Louisiana took a cue from Bavaria.
I assume in Louisiana they do not have time for this in Church? Maybe they should pass a law in Louisiana making church mandatory?
In God we trust. And Jesse Duplantis.
I heard there was an initiative to overwhelm the courts with hundreds of unconstitutional initiatives and local laws regarding religion and abortion. Is this part of it?
Not quite as objectionable as posting the 10 commandments, but its impact on “moral decay” is debatable, and I suspect many supporters objected to fluoridation of water to slow down tooth decay.
The conservative reading of the 1st amendment is that the government may promote generic religiosity as long as it does not promote any specific church or religion. But the line between these two is not always clear, and with these folks, if you give them an inch….
Or, as my former dean frequently said, In god we trust, everyone else brings data.
So if a student does not believe in god, is he/she allowed to protest or organize a protest of the display?
I found out that many of the signs will probably be made of paper, so perhaps the atheist students have a right to rip them down.
Nice small book for general audiences on the researched religious beliefs and practices of several of the leaders among the founding fathers by david holmes, retired from dept of religious studies at college of william and mary (jerrys undergrad alma mater). “The Faiths of the Founding Fathers”. Oxford university press 2006. It apparently was the battle of the enlightenment and the preachers…interesting anecdotes about washington and jefferson. Looks at them along with monroe, madison, franklin, and john adams on the deists persuasion and hamilton, john jay, and sam adams on the orthodox christian side of the spectrum. Explains references to “natures god”.
It’s like a friend I had who was an absolutely terrible reckless driver. After totalling his second or third car he proudly showed me the bible he put in the glove compartment with a “that should do it!” exclamation.
He went on to wreck two more cars and now no longer drives. Shoulda tried a bobble-head jeebus.
Which one? After all, as a race we humans have invented loads of the bloody things so, could they be a bit more specific.
How about the truth: “In Gods some of us trust”
It’s sort of weird watching your country sliding backward in time. It was a neat experiment there for a couple hundred years, but that is rapidly fading. The old saw about fascism wrapped in a flag and carrying a Bible seems to have been prophetic.
As a sidebar, it turns out the origin of that saying is uncertain, but there is one of several possible bases in John Thomas Flynn’s “As We Go Marching” – 1944
“But when fascism comes it will not be in the form of an anti-American movement or pro-Hitler bund, practicing disloyalty. Nor will it come in the form of a crusade against war. It will appear rather in the luminous robes of flaming patriotism; it will take some genuinely indigenous shape and color, and it will spread only because its leaders, who are not yet visible, will know how to locate the great springs of public opinion and desire and the streams of thought that flow from them and will know how to attract to their banners leaders who can command the support of the controlling minorities in American public life. The danger lies not so much in the would-be Fuhrers who may arise, but in the presence in our midst of certainly deeply running currents of hope and appetite and opinion.
I was curious as to how much this would cost the underfunded schools of Louisiana. And found this.
The nature of the display is at the discretion of the schools and to the extent that all schools choose to use paper signs, only minimal costs would be incurred, the office added.
So they’re not going to be fancy metal signs like the one in the post. They’ll probably be made out of paper! How frickin’ tacky…if g*d were real it would surely offend. I can also imagine students in defiance ripping down the paper signs- especially high-school students.
Or start demanding space for “In Allah We Trust” signs, then precipitate the inevitable lawsuits.