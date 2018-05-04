Paper wasps + clever biologist = rainbow nests

Paper wasps, in the family Vespidae in the order Hymenoptera (you should know the order), are likely familiar to you from their gray nests, which look and feel as if they were made out of stiff paper.

In fact, they are made of paper, but paper manufactured by the wasp long before humans hit on the method. The female wasps macerate wood fibers that, mixed with their saliva, break down the wood down into paper, which is then shaped by workers into lovely hexagonal cells, like these:

But what if you actually gave them paper, and then gave them colored paper? One clever biologist asked those questions. Here’s the answer from This Is Colossal:

It’s unnerving to discover a wasp’s nest dangling outside your house, but perhaps it would be a tad less so with the help of biology student Mattia Menchetti who cleverly realized he could give colored construction paper to a colony of European paper wasps. By gradually providing different paper shades, the wasps turned their homes into a functional rainbow of different colors. This isn’t the first time scientists have encountered insects producing colorful materials with the aid of artificial coloring. In 2012, residue from an M&M plant caused local bees to make blue and green honey, and a similar—though admittedly more tragic—incident involving bees and the dye used in Maraschino cherries occured recently in New York. You can see more of Menchetti’s experiment on his website. (via Booooooom)

This is what you get:

 

h/t: Kurt Helf

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on May 4, 2018 at 3:15 pm and filed under animal behavior, insects. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

11 Comments

  1. GBJames
    Posted May 4, 2018 at 3:22 pm | Permalink

    Very cool!

    Reply
  3. Barry Lyons
    Posted May 4, 2018 at 3:36 pm | Permalink

    Fantastic. Love this.

    Reply
  4. Lars
    Posted May 4, 2018 at 3:56 pm | Permalink

    I’ve heard of caddis-fly larvae being persuaded to build colourful cases by depriving them of their old cases and supplying them with multi-coloured gravel which they use to build new cases.
    They can get pretty elaborate and decorative – see http://twistedsifter.com/2013/03/caddisfly-larvae-cases/

    Reply
  5. Ken Pidcock
    Posted May 4, 2018 at 4:18 pm | Permalink

    Shame about the honey. I’d have bought a jar just to tell the story.

    Reply
  6. paultopping
    Posted May 4, 2018 at 4:26 pm | Permalink

    Pretty nests but it is still hard to look at wasps and not get a tinge of apprehension.

    Reply
  7. paultopping
    Posted May 4, 2018 at 4:26 pm | Permalink

    Pretty nests but it is still hard to look at wasps and not get a tinge of apprehension.

    Reply
  8. Filippo
    Posted May 4, 2018 at 6:05 pm | Permalink

    “It’s unnerving to discover a wasp’s nest dangling outside your house . . . .”

    That’s nothing compared to the unnerving experience and profound surprise of getting stung on the head by hornets while innocently mowing the grass around ones house at dusk and crossing an invisible “red line” beneath a hornet nest dangling from the eave of the house. (Which resulted in my making a “bee” line for the local grocery store to acquire a top-of-the-line high pressure hornet spray, wreaking my lethal vengeance no more than thirty minutes later.)

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: