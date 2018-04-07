Israeli airports won’t tell women that they don’t have to change seats at the request of ultra-Orthodox Jews

People might be surprised to find that, although Israel is seen as a “Jewish state,” how secular it really is. As Phil Zuckerman notes in the article I mentioned the other day:
The only nation of secular significance in the Middle East is Israel; 37 percent of Israelis are atheist or agnostic (Kedem 1995) and 75 percent of Israelis define themselves as ‘‘not religious’’ or having a ‘‘non-religious orientation.’’ (Dashefsky et al. 2003).
That’s a lot more secular than the U.S., but not a surprise to many Jews. As the old joke goes, “What do you call a Jew who doesn’t believe in God?” Answer: “A Jew.” But Israel still caters to its Orthodox minority, even when simple decency says that it shouldn’t.
A case in point, documented by both The Guardian and Newsweek, involves a subject I’ve written about before: ultra-Orthodox (“Haredi”) Jews refusing to sit by women, and airlines trying to accommodate these religionists by moving the women. (See my posts here, here, here, here, and here.) In the most recent case, documented in the last two links, 82 year old Renee Rabinowitz—a Holocaust survivor—sued El Al for making her move, and won a $14,000 court judgment with the help of the Israeli Religious Action Center (IRAC), the Israeli equivalent of the Freedom from Religion Foundation. That judgment also prohibited gender discrimination in seating.
But recently the IRAC wanted to put up ads at Ben Gurion airport, near Tel Aviv, letting women know that they had the legal right to keep their seats despite the complaints of bigoted religionists. (The ruling against gender discrimination in seating applies to both buses and planes, by decree of the Israeli supreme court.) Sadly, the airport refused, which is tantamount to refuse to inform women of their legal rights. The Israeli airport authority banned the ads as being “politically divisive.”
Here’s the ad that was banned:
Well, it’s not at all politically divisive. It may be religiously divisive, but I think most of us agree that where religious dictum conflicts with civil rights, the latter must win. Render unto Caesar what is Caesar’s. I hope the airports reconsider, as their refusal to tell women of their rights allows religious sentiments to trump civil liberties.
IRAC also had a campaign video, which I’ve embedded below. The narrator turns into Woody Allen at about 1:20:
I am not surprised. The airport wants to comply when it must, but mostly ignore the issue and hope it goes away. Which it won’t, of course.
Why do the majority of Israelis tolerate the ultra-Orthodox refusing to work, preferring “Torah study”, and then living off benefits? They’re also exempt from military service and have other privileges.
Is this one of the drawbacks of proportional representation, giving too much power to fringe parties, as opposed to first past the post?
I wonder, what did she win? Money? Free luggage? Free drinks for life? What can they give you for kicking you out of your seat based on a religious order? The correct handling would be to sue the airline for not posting a sign. WARNING When someone asks you to give up your seat, you can and should refuse.
While I obviously support the right of women to sit where they please, I do understand the airport not wanting to take a side in the debate (or even appear to). Any kind of public facility wants to avoid losing either side as customers. Of course, refusing the ads also makes a statement but they took that as the best way out of a no-win situation. Their policy of not taking divisive ads helps them in this regard.
Ridiculous. I’m usually the first one to switch seats with another passenger on a plane for any reason, with nary a question asked, since once I stick my nose in a book I lose all track of where I am. But for this? Keyn!
(Is that the right word?)
So it is not divisive for flight attendants to ask women to move but divisive to tell women they don’t have to?
Why not just designate the last 4 rows as gender-segregated?? Women who buy a ticket there can expect segregation. Orthodox who buy a ticket elsewhere will have to sit next to women if they bought a ticket.
(And why isn’t the most conservative sect designated as OrthoPrax?)