I was right: the NYT is going SJW

Reader Eli Vilker sent me the link to Joe Pompeo’s new article in Vanity Fair, which you can get by clicking on the screenshot below. And Eli added these words with his email:
This is an excellent riposte to people who always argue about regressive Leftists on campus as “just kids who’ll grow out of it”. Now these “woke” kids are entering the workforce and undermining traditional journalistic standards of neutrality and objectivity. As quoted in the article, “this other generation has an expectation that the institution will change to accommodate them”
Now Grania and I always have the argument that Eli referred to: whether the kids will grow out of their Control-Leftism when they enter the work force. Grania’s assumption is that their elders, or the Real World, will disabuse them of some of their fantasies, as well as of their constant demands for “wokeness” and cries of being offended. But I think she’s wrong on two counts. First, much of the media actually tracks the Zeitgeist determined in colleges, because that Zeitgeist has itself filtered upwards from the students to university administrations, who are —except for mine, of course—behaving like censors, helicopter parents, or craven osculators to those who pay tuition. Further, it’s largely those who go to college who become leaders of the next generation, and those most likely to be America’s leaders are those who agitate for change in college.
Now some of that agitation is good, of course, and #NotAllColleges are what Jon Haidt calls “Social Justice Universities” like Middlebury College, Harvard, Brown, or Amherst. But believe me, our future Presidents, tech giants, and newspaper editors are more likely to be drawn from one of these schools than from Liberty University or some forlorn ag school on the prairie.
It’s been evident to me for about a year that the New York Times is becoming more and more aligned with the Regressive Left. This likely reflects the election of Trump, but also the currents in universities that were moving even during Obama’s time. Just look at any front page online, and you’ll see articles conditioned and prompted by intersectionalist Leftism.
So, for example, they’ve hired Lindy West as a columnist, who, to my mind, is not only absolutely predictable in what she says, but can’t write, either. True, they did hire Bari Weiss, a Leftist who condemns the Regressive Left, but she’s been demonized not just by the RL, but by her own colleagues at The Times, as I described in a recent post. The other reporters and editors, it appears, are just looking for a way to get Weiss’s tuchas fired, as she speaks uncomfortable truths about the Left, as when she called out the Chicago Dyke March for banning the Jewish (Gay) Pride flag (a sign of anti-Semitism), and—horrors—actually said some good things about cultural appropriation. The last straw was when Weiss, a young journalist, got to go on Bill Maher’s show twice, giving her a higher profile than other Times writers. You can just sense the jealousy seething among the editors who, on a backchannel discussion site, were ripping Weiss apart for an innocuous tweet about an American skater being an immigrant.
To my mind, the New York Times is converging, ever so slowly, on The Huffington Post. You may say that’s needless alarmism on my part, but read Pompeo’s piece and see if I’m wrong. The main issue described in the piece is the tension between news reporters and op-ed writers like Weiss (described in his piece as a “conservative,” which isn’t true). The former can’t express political opinions in public or on social media, and the latter can. This has caused the schism that, to my mind, threatens to bring down the NYT as America’s best newspaper. Some quotes.
Re Trump’s election:
The new story, after all, was more fascinating, more chaotic—utterly unprecedented. And Trump’s election was the kind of Earth-shattering event that only comes around once or twice in a newsperson’s career. So for someone like Dean Baquet, the Times’s then 60-year-old executive editor, the dominant emotion was exhilaration about this new national epic. But it didn’t go unnoticed that, for some in the newsroom, the journalistic mission was not exactly front of mind. “I just remember younger people with sad faces,” a person who was there told me, describing those employees as generally being in roles that are adjacent to reporting and editing. Baquet remarked to colleagues in the coming days about how surprised he was by that. “He’s thinking, We’ve got a great story on our hands,” my source said. “That was the first indication that a unified newsroom in the age of Trump was going to be a very difficult thing to achieve or maintain.”
Indeed. Journalists have to report the news, regardless of how sad it makes them. If they’re at the HuffPo, they can editorialize with the news like this (by the way, they’re right about Pruitt, but this is not news but editorializing):
or
Take the Watergate affair. While the editorial page of The Washington Post was calling out the administration’s perfidy, those who ultimately brought it down, Woodward and Bernstein, were just reporting the facts. You didn’t see either of those two going on the television to call for Nixon’s impeachment. And that’s the way it should be. Journalists give the facts (granted, they can be slanted a tad; we all know the Times has a Leftist tilt), while the op-eds give us fact-based opinions. But the younger reporters and editors at the Times don’t like that; they really want the paper to be like HuffPo. They want to merge opinion and news, and it has to be anti-Republican.
Much of this schism, as noted above, came from Trump’s election, which I think drove many liberals almost insane:
As with most hot-button topics these days, all roads seem to lead back to the real-estate mogul and erstwhile reality-television fixture who now resides at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. “I would agree that the question of a generational divide is made more complicated by the fact that it’s happening during the presidency of Donald Trump,” said Times managing editor Joe Kahn in an interview. “If this had been the first term of Hillary Clinton, or a less divisive, less polarizing figure for many members of our own staff, some of the issues that have arisen might not have taken on quite the level of importance or urgency or alarm that they have.” At the same time, said Kahn, the Times“has made it really clear that we consider it crucial to our future that we not become an opposition-news organization. We do not see ourselves, and we do not wish to be seen, as partisan media. That means that the news and opinion divide, and things like social-media guidelines and some of our traditional restrictions on political activity by employees, may feel cumbersome to some people at this point in our evolution.”
To Kahn’s point, the country is in the midst of a unique and restive moment—not least of all for the ever-ubiquitous millennial population—characterized by empowerment and anger and, yes, “wokeness.” Against this backdrop, the Times is arguably changing more rapidly and radically than any other period in its 167-year history, including the ascension earlier this year of its first digital-native publisher, 37-year-old A.G. Sulzberger. Put simply, the Times is working through a complex and fraught makeover in order to become a place that can survive—even if there were no print edition in another 5 or 10 or 20 years. “I have been here a long time,” one veteran editor told me. “The tensions you’re referring to are not just generational. We are all trying to figure out what the Times is in the digital era.”
Given that most people read the paper digitally, and probably spend a lot less time online than on the paper edition, this is a dangerous situation. Ideally, the Times should somehow remain what it was before: a repository of thoughtful and accurate journalism. But can a newspaper keep that when everyone’s attention span is miniscule, and click-bait is what draws the eyes?
Just two more quotes and I’ll leave you to read the piece yourself:
One of the younger, newer Times employees I spoke with boiled down the conflict as follows, with the obvious caveat that there are, of course, “woke” people in the old guard and traditionalists in the younger set. “The olds,” my source said, “feel like the youngs are insufficiently respectful of long-standing journalistic norms, or don’t get that things are the way they are for a reason. The youngs feel like the olds are insufficiently willing to acknowledge the ways in which the world and media landscape have changed, and that our standards and mores should evolve to reflect that.” (Several Times sources emphasized that this dynamic has been around for decades. As Gay Talese once wrote of the 1950s-era Times: “There were philosophical differences dividing older Timesmen who feared that the paper was losing touch with its tradition and younger men who felt trapped by tradition.”)
Similarly, an institutional Times person said, “I think a lot of this younger generation were brought up to believe that it’s very important that their voices be heard, and so I think it’s a bit harder to fit into an institution where it’s less than democratic in some ways. One generation came of age where they entered this esteemed institution and tried to find a way to fit into it, and this other generation has an expectation that the institution will change to accommodate them. That’s the essence of the tension.”
Yes, call me a curmudgeon (well, not in the comments!), and get off my lawn, but I doubt that the NYT will survive if, in its attempt to enter the digital era, it becomes the HuffPo of the intellectual set. Or perhaps it will survive, but it won’t be the same paper that garnered a reputation as “the good gray Times“—one of the world’s best papers. Perhaps this is inevitable given the way people now approach reading (online, no books, nothing too long), but I mourn it. And so, apparently, does managing editor Joe Kahn, who articulates values that are the direct opposite of sites like HuffPo, Salon, BuzzFeed, and VICE (my emphasis):
As Kahn sees it, there’s no “magic-bullet solution,” and he said the Times is making progress on becoming more responsive to the concerns of a much more multi-textured staff than it had 10 years ago. But in terms of how any single employee may be processing the many difficult ramifications of the current era, there was one thing Kahn held firm on. “If you’re a media company, journalism is not about creating safe spaces for people,” he said. “It’s not about democratically reflecting the consensus of the staff about what we say on certain issues. We’re not crowd-sourcing, from our employees, a collective institutional position on Donald Trump.”
Amen!
Taking Lindy West on board is enough to sink any ship.
omg. I tried not to laugh. Really, I did.
I’m reminded of the old blues phrase: “You’re right, I’m left, she’s gone.”
Sub
All the righteousness that’s fit to print.
Glen Davidson
And today online the BBC has articles like “Reality check: are there too many white politicians?” Or recently one along similar lines asking if the anti-gun student movement was too white.
I get most of my news from BBC because at one time it was the most objective reporting I could find and I liked the professional, serious style. That is changing quickly and I’m afraid I’ll have to look elsewhere. I hope there is an elsewhere.
Woke? And now a little cranky, and want a bottle?
Interesting…one of the left-wing internet hangouts I frequent has been complaining about the Times’ “rightward tilt” since the Trump election.
Anyone who complains about the NYT’s “rightward tilt” has not been reading the NYT.
From the consumer side, what I want out of a news organization is mostly the facts reported to me without opinion, and then an opinion page I can read as a supplement. I sure as hell don’t want the two blended together.
No one is forced to be a fact reporter. If you’d prefer to be an opinion writer, go for it, but don’t demand that you want to be a fact reporter and give your opinion also. We have no need for that. Go start your own blog and leave the NYT alone.
I think a point that might not be getting so much coverage is – newspapers today are attempting to figure out how to survive period. Most of the smaller city papers have not gone away simply because of the generational difficulties with SJWs. Most of the good Journalists had to find other work as the papers went down. I am sure the Times had to reduce staff a great deal. Many papers were purchased by people who were only interested in profit and that does not make it in journalism. The fact of the matter, if we want true journalism and quality newspapers to survive, we are going to need to subsidize them, kind of like PBS. What chance does that have, not much. But is should, because once all the good journalism is gone, your democracy is likely gone as well. You can just tune in to crap like Fox and be happy.
We pay to get most of our TV channels. If we can, we should make the effort to support good journalists by subscribing to their outlets too. At the moment I personally find I subscribe to very few newspapers online because they’re quite expensive in comparison to TV, but if more people do it, eventually the price will go down. We expect to get stuff online for free, which is understandable, but we need to remember that good journalism is integral to a functioning democracy.
I’m a little surprised that the people who should be most able to understand the need for discretion on social media and the reasons behind corporate social media policy seem unable too. Maybe it’s chafing too much with ‘muh precious and unique voice cannot be silenced’.
So where are we supposed to call you a curmudgeon if not in the comments? Asking for a friend.
Jerry has recognised his curmudgeonliness on the topic. Therefore there’s no need for anyone to go on about it. Does your “friend” have woke tendencies that lead them to feel the need to signal their virtue on this matter? 🙂
My friend says it was just a joke but some people take things way too seriously.
It must be hard for journalists to go from the college environment where one’s opinions are paramount into an environment where you are expected to report the news untainted by those opinions. Journalists have always had this problem but it must be particularly difficult in the current era where Trump’s election practically forces one to choose a side.
Over the last ten years I notice there’s been a gradual shift in my reading. Ten years ago, my go-to source for US politics was the NYT. Now it’s WaPo. I still like them both, but I prefer WaPo. It’s simply that it feels more objective to me.
I really hate this wokeness thing. It’s stupid and counterproductive. To me, their only place is in moving the Overton window. We need more fairness, more diversity, more understanding, and more inclusion. However, the victimisation of those who are doing nothing more than reporting facts the woke crowd don’t like is a step too far.