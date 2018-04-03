Atheist Chris Stedman disses atheism again

Chris Stedman, whom we’ve encountered before, has moved from job to job as a “humanist chaplain”: first at Harvard, then at Yale, and he’s now started jobs as Director of the Humanist Center of Minnesota and a Fellow at the Sabo Center for Democracy and Citizenship at Augsburg College—an Evangelical Lutheran Church school). Author of the book Faitheist, Stedman’s avowed aim is to find common cause between atheists and believers. To do that, of course, he can’t be critical of religion, for that would erode his mission. Rather, he courts believers and the general public by criticizing vocal atheists and anti-theists, as there’s little downside to going after nonbelievers. The great asymmetry of America is that you get loved and lionized by praising religion, even as an atheist, but demonized if you praise atheism.
Back in the old days, Stedman went after atheists for anti-theism, convinced that his beloved but unrealistic concordat wouldn’t occur if we heathens didn’t shut up about the silliness, falsity, and dangers of religion. Now he’s bought into that staple of Authoritarian Leftist atheists: the trope that our “movement” (whatever that may be) is riddled with misogyny, racism, and, yes, alt-rightism of the white supremacist variety. You can read his “J’Accuse” piece at Vice by clicking on the screenshot below.
In the absence of any data showing that atheists are more conservative, more racist, and more sexist than average people in their demographic, Stedman relies on blanket assertions and anecdotes. He picks out prominent nonbelievers, including Sam Harris, Bill Maher, and Richard Dawkins, slandering them for the usual reasons (I needn’t recount this here). Aren’t places like Vox and Salon getting tired of publishing the same article again and again?
Now it is true that some prominent atheists have behaved in odious ways (I’ve written about Lawrence Krauss before), but finding bad behavior in a handful so-called atheist “leaders” doesn’t indict all atheists, or even New Atheists, of the same behavior. You can argue that Stedman, like me, simply wants to clean out the bad apples from his own barrel (my barrel is the Left), but I’ve never indicted the entire Left, or all its leaders (viz., Bernie Sanders, Nancy Pelosi, and so on) for behaving worse than, say, Republicans. No, Stedman wants to say that the problem of racism, misogyny, homophobia, and white supremacy is not only present in some atheists (yes, of course it is!), but is widespread among atheists. And to do that he relies on assertions without data, just making the usual unsupported claims or generalizing from anecdotes.
Some quotes:
I’m still an activist, but after nearly a decade of active participation in online atheism (a loose community of forums, blogs, YouTube channels, and fandoms of figures like evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins and writer Sam Harris), I mostly stepped away from the online side of atheism a few years ago. One of the biggest reasons for this was my growing concern over its failure to adequately address some of its darker currents—such as overt sexism, racism, and anti-Muslim bias.
While I can’t demand that all my fellow atheists make public declarations against right-wing and bigoted stands, let me speak for myself, so that Stedman will shut up about me: I decry sexism, racism, and anti-Muslim bigotry, while at the same time reserving opprobrium for the tenets of all religions, including Islam. And I suspect most of you, as well as people like Sam Harris, Steve Pinker, and Richard Dawkins, would join me in that statement. I’m not sure what Stedman means by atheists “adequately addressing some of its darker currents”, but those are currents not of atheism but of humanity. As I’ve said, there’s no necessary connection between atheism and egalitarianism, although I would think there should be some linkage since many atheists are humanists, and humanism prescribes empathy and equality for all.
Here are some of Stedman’s questionable assertions about how atheism promotes alt-rightism and bigotry:
As George Hawley, author of Making Sense of the Alt-Right, told NPR last year, the alt-right is not only “predominantly white millennial men” but also probably represents “a more secular population than the country overall,” meaning many of its members are “agnostics and atheists or people who are just generally indifferent to religion.” Cultural conservatives are leaving organized religion, Peter Beinart argued in the Atlantic last year, and many are making their way into the darker fringes of the right.
. . . The alt-right intentionally targets and preys on people—young white men in particular—who feel disconnected, marginalized, and misunderstood, seeking to give them a sense of identity, belonging, and purpose. It’s not surprising then that atheists, who are often marginalized in America, may be prime targets. [JAC: Have any of you white males been targeted by alt-righters?]
. . . The problem is more widespread than figures like [Richard] Spencer and [Robert] Fisher, too. While championing liberal views on some issues, many of atheism’s most prominent advocates—the majority of whom are, like me, cisgender white men—have expressed troubling sentiments that align with views held by the alt-right and faced little to no consequences.
And this speculation, for which there are no data:
[Community organizer James] Croft suggested that this may be at the heart of the seeming kinship between so-called anti-theists and the alt-right. The taboo-confronting ethos of both movements, where irreverence is idealized and often weaponized, enables some of their members to style themselves as oppressed outsiders—despite often being relatively privileged straight white men. Many in the alt-right and atheist movements seem to see themselves as a group under siege, the last defenders of unfettered inquiry and absolute freedom of thought and speech, contrarians and truth-tellers who are unafraid to push back against the norms of polite, liberal society. If this is a part of why the alt-right seems to appeal to some atheists—and I suspect it is—then we must take a hard look at why that is and how to address it.
This, of course, doesn’t explain why many groups who consider themselves “oppressed outsiders” confronting societal norms and “polite, liberal society” don’t also move to the alt-right. Why is it just atheists?
Okay, Stedman here you go: I honestly deplore Spencer and Fisher and disassociate myself from them.
Stedman goes on to name those people who have views supposedly aligning with the alt-right, and I’ve named them above. That’s just slander, pure and simple: a way to associate people like Sam Harris and Bill Maher with Nazis. Stedman also notes that several atheist organizations have explicitly declined to condemn Spencer because they didn’t want to call attention to the fact that he was an atheist (he conveniently fails to name these organizations, those he has no trouble naming miscreant atheist “leaders.”) But I’m not sure if it’s the business of organizations like the Freedom from Religion Foundation, for instance, to issue repeated condemnations of bigots and sexists who also happen to be atheists. That’s up to them, but I don’t see groups like the FFRF doing much good by spending their time making Little Lists of Bad Atheists rather than battling the incursion of real dangers—Republicans and free-speech denialistss—to our First Amendment.
In the end, Stedman’s piece is just a long kvetch condemning atheists for not denouncing Richard Spencer for his white supremacy. So let me start by giving us all an “I am Spartacus” moment:
I, Jerry A. Coyne, hereby condemn Richard Spencer for his injurious and odious white supremacy.
Stedman goes on to fault us for “mocking the sincerely held beliefs of others”, i.e. making fun of religion. Well, here I’m not with him. Religion is a dangerous superstition, and whatever it takes to make it go away, including reasoned discussion, debate, and yes, mockery, are fine. After all, for centuries those have been weapons against conventional but unfounded beliefs. And I’ll add here, somewhat lightheartedly, a poll on how we feel about these issues. Since it’s anonymous, you can vote how you want, and nobody will know who you are. This poll is just for atheists, and can serve as the kind of record Stedman seems to want. PLEASE VOTE.
Well, Stedman barks, but the caravan moves on. Despite anti-theists and supposedly hateful atheist leaders, the U.S. is becoming, slowly but inexorably, more atheistic.
I would have preferred if the first option in the pole read “Yes, I condemn them. And also, Chris Stedman is a bit of a dope.”
btw, I will continue to make fun of & mock religion(s)… also, I hadn’t noticed that mockery is a primary tool of the alt-right.
“Religion is a dangerous superstition, and whatever it takes to make it go away, including reasoned discussion, debate, and yes, mockery, are fine.” Yes, I agree with JC and Jon. Dario Fo was a master in this, I will never forget him ridiculing the Pope and his Popemobile, “kicking in his ass” in front of a frozen audience in an auditorium at the Yale Law School.
Yes, Christopher Hitchens was a master of mocking religion. Remember his “eulogy” on the death of Jerry Falwell?
Hitchens actually reserved his most (in)famous remark on Falwell for Sean Hannity- the matchbox quip.
My addition proclamation: Chris Stedman is no Greg Epstein. I even have doubts that he is a humanist any longer.
There are some who want to make secular humanist a subcategory of humanist, with the broader term including folks like Julian Huxley, who was broadly sympathetic to some forms of religion.
Thus, it is probably fair to argue that Chris is not a secular humanist, but by the older broader definition, he may still be a (generic) humanist.
Too many critics of atheism make blanket statements based on nothing but bias and lack of evidence. Chris Stedman, anyway.
I guess we should just condemn critics of atheism as bozos who make meaningless claims without evidence. If we’re going to pull a Stedman, anyhow.
This is particularly despicable misrepresentation:
Since when has he mocked women for speaking out about experiences of sexual harassment? The whole elevator episode? BS, Stedman, you just believe rank propaganda. Why shouldn’t people rail against the SJWs, who care as little about evidence as Stedman?
Well, Stedman, I would bet that people like you are responsible for some going to the alt-right. Since you just spew propaganda that you’re too indolent and ignorant to analyze properly, people react against secularists like yourself and the SJWs, sometimes going too far–and often not. If you could begin to deal honestly with these issues, you might do good, rather than just preen in your moralistic ignorance.
I miss the old days when we were laughing at all the religious attacks on us. Those were fun at least.
The results when I voted were 57 to 0. Maybe next time he will take a poll but I doubt it. I honestly think he is looking in the wrong place for the racist, misogyny and white supremacy. Most of those people are the card carrying religious.
The article appears on Vice, not Vox.
In principle, the political affiliations of atheists is an empirical question, which can be crafted by a well-crafted poll. A practical problem in conducting such a poll is that the word “atheist” can have different meaning to different people. Still, such a poll would answer many questions.
The anecdotes provided by Stedman mean nothing. The distribution of attitudes expressed as this site probably has more meaning, although, of course, not as valid as a good poll. I would be surprised if there is a strong correlation between atheism and political affiliations. On this site, political attitudes vary greatly.
Phil Zuckerman has been studying this topic for years and there us plenty of data. He refers to atheists as secularists, as Richard Dawkins does in his US branch, and, of course, secularists can be religious.
Zuckerman’s data are clear. Atheists are, on average, less racist, less sexist, less anti-Semitic, more educated, less homophobic, less dogmatic etc etc than the general population. We’re even more honest! On almost all social factors, atheists come out ahead of the religious.
The main area where we don’t, on average, do as well, is that we’re more likely to suffer from depression. I personally put that down to the ability to face reality rather than turn to a supernatural being when things are bad.
Mr. Stedman’s failure to cite actual evidence for his claims is understandable. He discovered the relationship between atheism and the alt-right from a source far superior to evidence, namely Revelation. It may not be mentioned in Scripture, but most likely the Angel Gabriel came to him and dictated the information.
The problem for religion is if you simply repeat their claims using anything less than a deferential and reverential voice, it comes out as mockery
Your comment may sound sarcastic to many, particularly folks like Stedman and believers themselves, but it is dead accurate in my experience.
Just once, I’d like one of these pieces to not only name names, but actually provide comprehensive evidence of the supposed “veering”.
Like most of these pieces though, this one just rests on the usual accusations about the usual handful of atheists on the public speaking circuit.
In the case of Harris, it’s just so beyond old at this point.
I expect that Stedman would explain away the lack of citations by saying that the incidents he is bringing up are well known.
Of course it is convenient to not make citations, since if he did then they could be checked and found to be b.s.
Voted yes with the caveat that I would certainly vote “no” under the modern SJW’s definitions of “misogyny, sexism, and racism”.
Which is what?
Misogyny:
– Rejecting the reification of the neologisms “The Patriarchy” & “Rape Culture”;
– Presenting data disproving that one in five college women are raped;
– Presenting data showing that the gender wage gap is driven primarily by women’s choices, not discrimination;
– Asserting that behavior differences between men & women are evolved;
Racism:
– Presenting data showing that racial disparities in arrest rates correlates to commission of crimes rates;
– Presenting data showing that racial disparities in school discipline rates correlates to commission of school infractions;
– Observing that low numbers of PoC atheist activists correlates to low numbers of PoC atheists;
Islamophobia:
– Asserting that Islam differs in several fundamental way with other religions, making it incompatible with Western secular society.
“Asserting that Islam differs in several fundamental way with other religions, making it incompatible with Western secular society.”
Well, I’m only familiar with the US, but with over 3 million Muslims living peaceably in the US, it’s hard for me to see that Islam is any more incompatible with Western secular society than any other religion. I guess that makes me a “modern SJW,” whatever that is.
I initially hesitated, because people have told me that I am a racist / white supremacist myself. Being a non-American, I knew nothing about Richard Spencer except what I had red on this site – namely, that some leftists think he should be punched. I read his Wikipedia page and found that I disagree with most of the views described there, so I voted “Yes”.
Stedman:
‘As George Hawley, author of Making Sense of the Alt-Right, told NPR last year, the alt-right is not only “predominantly white millennial men” … ‘
The alt-right is predominantly white millenial men? – somebody better tell Steve Bannon and his confreres. There may be many millenials among the alt-right, I don’t know, but the leaders of that movement are hardly millenial. And I think the same is by-and-large true of the alt-right movements in Europe as well. Marine Le Pen in France is 49; the odious Nigel Farage in England is 54; though Austria’s new chancellor Sebastian Kurz(who’s certainly a populist, but I don’t know if you’d consider him alt-right) is only 31, but even that’s not millenial.
A lot of his anecdotes of the evil of “some atheists” are simply that they provide opportunities to certain people to speak. Stedman whines that Harris would actually “host” Charles Murray, and Maher actually had Yiannopoulos on his show (“sympathetic interview, whatever that’s supposed to mean).
No, we can’t discuss things with some people, because this dullard Stedman believes that it’s wrong. Is it any wonder that people run from such authoritarians, sometimes too far?
Keep on making the left look bad, Stedman. That’s your contribution to the alt-right.
Has Stedman ever gone after Ayn Rand?
Evangelical Christians who decry Richard Dawkins are still happy cozying up to Rand whose values are actually far more anti-Christian than Dawkins.
Stedman’s desire for common cause can be achieved by simply being selective in choosing one’s battles or backburning one’s criticisms of religion, but the silly assault on the community of atheist activists is really not a good idea, mainly because it is so sweeping.
My chief reason for disliking two assaults on atheism by two liberal religious types (Chris Hedges and Terry Eagleton) is the grotesque overgeneralizations they make, homogenizing all atheists into one mold. You would never know that atheists actually disagree over any issues like free will, accomodationism, the status of “spirituality”, Buddhism, the existence of Jesus, etc. by reading the screeds of Hedges and Eagleton.
Stedman is making the same mistake.
(Although not a terrific book, the chief virtue of Frank Schaeffer’s “Patience with God” is that he has parsed the writing of the Gnu atheists very very carefully, far more so than any other religious critic.)
” …two assaults on atheism by two liberal religious types (Chris Hedges and Terry Eagleton)…” Let’s be careful with labels. Neither of these gentlemen should be called a “liberal”. Terry Eagleton describes himself as a kind of Marxist, but his assaults on Dawkins and Hitchens seem to reflect a second (Catholic) childhood. Chris Hedges is a favorite on the Truthout mode of the pop-Left, and he specializes in loud moral preening—perhaps reflecting an invisible letter t he detects on the end of his first name.
If Stedman wants to find common ground between atheists and religious people, he could conduct the following poll:
Freedom to practice or not practice; to believe or not believe any religion, inasmuch as it does not impinge upon others, should be seen as a universal human and civil right. (Yes) (No)
I’m not certain, but he *might* find enough religious people voting “yes” to make that count as common ground.
Is calling out Islam and Muslim men for the violence perpetrated against Muslim women, children, and LGBT going to get me labeled as an anti-muslim islamophobe as it has people like Hirsi-Ali? Probably. Will calling out the attacks on free speech, free thought, free expression, and freedom of association perpetrated by the regressive leftists going to earn me the label of alt-right? Is calling out the violence in the black community or the protests that turn into rioting and looting even while I also call out obvious police violence going to get me labeled as a racist? Probably. I don’t see any point in trying to prove my worth to people like Stedman or any other glass house liberal extremists. It is every bit the old adage about wrestling a pig, which will get me labeled both anti-Muslim AND anti-Semitic just for mentioning pigs I’m sure!
That seems weasely. What does it mean for views to align? Are they the same? Are they parallel and don’t touch? Sounds like Stedman may be a philatelist.
Oh, yes, and condemn.
Steadman’s accusation seems to stem from the old and false claim in defense of religion that the Nazis were atheists, and thus atheism leads to fascism.
Frankly, I think Steadman is just a troll in service of religion. Let’s see him refute that.
Its not that the alt right movement is overwhelmingly faith based and outright hostile against everything non Christian, or something…
The problem is, what Stedman classifies as “sexism, racism, and anti-Muslim bias” is actually rejection of radical feminist nonsense & BLM’s hyperbole, reasonable criticism on Islam, as well as opposition to hijacking atheist activism for SJW causes.
Stedman has proven time and again that he is first & foremost a leftist activist, an atheist only incidentally and only to the extent that it does not interfere with his SJW agenda.
Stedman is also another example — found so frequently among US humanists — of the maxim that you can take the apostate out of fundamentalism, but you can’t take the fundamentalism out of the apostate.
It makes sense that there’s a correlation between those who question prevailing wisdom and atheists. And this is basically what Stedman is whining about – atheists who dare question the excesses of the regressive left. There’s no room for that in Stedman’s blinkered little world.
Stedman’s musings are way above my paygrade, and I do not even know the Spencer and Fisher he refers to. (I voted ‘Yes, I condemn’ because of the other features).
To accuse Richard Dawkins and Sam Harris as Alt-right is ridiculous, the same way it is ridiculous to call Ayaan a ‘white supremacist’ (yes, she’s actually been called that!). So ridiculous it is ‘not even wrong’. Neither here nor there, and despicable.
I am entirely sick of being gas-lighted by the Ctrl-Left. Describing New Atheists as defenders of the alt-right for d*g’s sakes! Leaving out the teeeeny little detail that it is mainly over the right for the damn alt-right to have free speech! Or, coincidentally, being on the same page by saying that Islam (not Muslims) is a great source of evil and human suffering in the world.