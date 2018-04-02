Some kind readers have sent in photos, but I really could use more, so if you have some good ones (no duds!), send them along. Thanks!

Here’s a single photo, but a good one, sent just this morning by reader “grasshopper”. His/her/zir/their notes are indented:

Here is a photo I took this morning of a Grey Goshawk (Accipiter novaehollandiae), near Geelong, Victoria, Australia. This bird happens to be the white morph of the species. The bird sits upon my aviary quite frequently hoping to get a free feed, I think. [JAC: Beyond finding out that grey and white morphs interbreed freely, I haven’t located any genetic information on this variation, though I suspect, given the distinctness of the morphs and no reported intermediates, it’s due to segregation of alleles at a single gene.]

From reader Christopher:

I found this massive centipede (at least 4 inches long) under a large rock on a hillside in Climax Springs, Mo, on the Lake of the Ozarks. Perhaps some of the readers can identify it to at least the genus; I haven’t the foggiest idea. Whatever it is, it was spectacular!

From reader Chuck Spotts:

About 10 days ago (Feb 15 or so) a charm of hummingbirds arrived at my feeder here in NorCal. In the winter months prior, I had very few. In the winter a full feeder lasts 2 weeks or more. But recently I fill it every day and they drink it dry! I don’t know if they are just passing through or if they will sick around (I’d prefer the latter). They appear to be Anna’s Hummingbird (Calypte anna) both female and male. Time to buy sugar.

Finally, a lovely moth from W. Neil Everett, with some twig mimicry I hadn’t realized was a feature of this species:

Found this luna moth (Actias luna) resting at my front door this morning. Looks like he survived a bat or bird attack (frayed wing tips, looks asymmetric). I say “he” because the antennae are fairly feathery, which is supposed to be a characteristic of the male, although I don’t have another moth with less feathery antennae for comparison. I’m in central Texas, and it seems like this is about as far to the southwest as they’ve been spotted. The mimicry of a stem with leaf buds is phenomenal (especially in the early spring time), and it even has shading and highlights. Hard to fool echolocation, however.