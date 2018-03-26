These posters are part of an official initiative at the University of Ontario, the RISE initiative. I checked all the boxes save two (I’m not a Canadian citizen or a Christian, and “able-bodied” mentally is questionable).
For some reason this bothered me. And then I realized that it’s because this kind of stuff is turning college into a place where you’re supposed to adopt a given set of social attitudes and ideology, not where you adjudicate ideas and decide how to behave. In other words, it’s propagandizing students, not exposing them to different ideas and received knowledge and allowing them to forge their own path.
Is that okay? I am sympathetic to the goals of such a program, of course, but something rankles when it’s forced down your throat. And perhaps the RISE workshops aren’t mandatory for all students, but these are sanctioned by the University, as are these posters.
By the way, the claim that privilege is not a “burden or source of guilt” is totally disingenuous. It is both, and that’s how it’s used.
At some point the word ‘unearned’ is going to come back and bit them in the arse. ‘Unearned’ is only meaningful in contrast to ‘earned’ and the people pushing this agenda are ideologically opposed to equality of opportunity so nothing can ever be earned. They want equality of outcome. That’s only possible if everyone is rewarded exactly the same.
It is indeed a privilege to thumb my nose at this kind of nonsense from UOIT.
And of course besides being equated with a “burden and source of guilt”, it is also used as an ad hominem attack in order to dispel arguments advanced by anyone with “privilege” without actually making any rational counterargument. I agree that “privilege” exists; but until the Authoritarian Left stops using it as a cudgel to suppress debate and make decent people feel awful, I will oppose this sort of propaganda.
It is also interesting where they draw the lines. “Canadian Citizen (at birth)”, hmm – is anyone who is a Canadian citizen, whether from birth or otherwise, privileged compared to someone living in Canada who is not a citizen? Similarly for “Native English speaker” – surely the ability speak English makes a person more “privileged” whether they’re a native speaker or not? This sort of line-drawing has a bit of a fishy stink to it, does it not? It is really about defining the “ingroup” versus the “outgroup” – never an admirable activity.
“is anyone” -> “isn’t anyone”, of course…
I wonder how those who’s ancestors were citizens of Canada before there was an actual Canada feel about their privilege?
Many don’t call themselves Canadian. That’s a political stance that isn’t uniform. Their citizenship is a bit different as well because they have special passports that allow them to travel pretty much freely throughout the US and Canada (I don’t think Mexico is included but it could be) and also work in either country without restriction.
I am 8/9, not a christian.
I am disappointed that the organizers have neglected an “under age 70” box. I could have been 8/10.
In fact, I feel a growing sense of aggrievement at having been ignored.
I feel pretty safe in guessing that those who failed to acknowledge this dimension of privilege are young people. They need to check their privilege.
Yes, I’d actually go for under 40. You are past your best before date after 40 as a female anyway. It gets worse as you age for both genders as you get treated like a child.
I’m not sure why Canadian citizen at birth is more privileged since all citizens regardless of having been born here or having attained citizenship later, are treated the same. I do not have more rights than my mother, who immigrated here and received citizenship later.
I also find that economics are often left out – having access to funds so that you don’t worry about where you are going to live or where your next meal is coming from is a privilege, having the ability to pay for healthcare, not funded by the government, in Ontario (psychiatric care, dental care, money to pay for high parking fees at Ontario hospitals to receive treatment). This differs from being healthy or able-bodied (isn’t that term verboten now) because much of this is preventative and boy can I tell you what not being able to afford those services did to me.
Then there is intellectual privilege: speaking more than one language, especially if that language is French because it’s an official language and a requirement for many jobs and almost all federal jobs.
And even genetics – no genetic disease potential (BRCA mutation for example). Attractiveness, intelligence.
The list is long.
Maybe the poster just wasn’t long enough but I think I’d want to call out the privilege of all university students. I certainly felt very privileged to be there when I was there and I was dirt poor (maybe that’s why I saw the privilege). I think starting with economics is a first step in understanding how privileged they themselves are even before moving into the rest.
Diana, The one thing purveyors of identity politics almost invariably ignore is class. (Okay, East Asains a lot, as well.) SJWs are flummoxed by working-class and poor whites. In addition, as a grandchild of immigrants from Russia, I feel privileged just living in Canada, tout court.
Yes, that’s my experience too re: class being forgotten. Too marxist for them. LOL. As someone who worked hard to rise from what Canada would see as property and what most of the world would probably see as a pretty good existence, I feel completely privileged. I can only imagine how privileged I would appear to my Irish ancestors who came here during the Potato Famine or my NZ relatives who left Germany after WWI (and were Jews).
I was going to post on pretty much that point. Class seems to have vanished from political discourse.
Well I consider myself lucky being born in Canada. I am lucky that the British taxpayer paid the bulk of the burden of my education.
Generally I am lucky, with a few not so small exceptions.
Yes and that luck becomes privilege. I was privilege to be able to go to university. I was privileged to live in a rich country with health care that I could access when I needed treatment for a life threatening illness. So, I’m lucky but I’m privileged compared to people in the world that don’t have access to such things and may be just as smart and have all the same obstacles as me.
I’m also privileged compared to my friend. We both have chronic migraines but because I was able to be educated and get a job with benefits, I can afford the medication which is covered under my benefit plan. My friend wasn’t educated and now doesn’t have access to treatment because she can’t work. It’s luck that often leads to privilege. I’m privileged as a white woman here in Canada but maybe not so much in Saudi Arabia. So, lucky to be born in Canada and privileged through that luck.
Who bestows this privilege?
I think the idea of privilege is based on the society you are in. This is nothing new. There is always privilege in a society.
I don’t really have any issue with the posters or the awareness being generated unless it’s misused but I do find economics is almost always left our as a form a privilege.
I think in the posters there is an element of shaming or at least an attempt to.
Living in Canada, I am happy it is a pseudo socialist country. I would be happy if it moved even more to an egalitarian position, assuming it could be done in a fiscally responsible manner.
I think being lucky (as opposed to privileged) leads me to consider some actions I need to take to maintain my luck. And here I don’t mean voting for some Harper clone.
The sort of thing I am thinking is helping people whom we might considered less privileged get out and stay out of the hole they find themselves in. Ultimately this will be to my benefit and luck (privilege).
Contrarian…
Their definition of privilege is much narrower than mine, and that of most dictionaries.
This whole thing is confounding luck and privilege.
Am I lucky or privileged that I am intelligent?
Probably both.
Well I am not completely a blank slate. If I remember Pinker correctly (from The Blank Slate) … possibly a lot of my attributes are attributable to my genetics and my peer group and less so to my parents.
It would be an interesting argument that being born black is not privileged in some way.
Partly tongue in cheek.
If we have to be ashamed of the bad stuff our ancestors did, why can’t we also be proud of the achievements of the West? Other societies have also had pretty horrific behaviours!
Also: class and a family’s wealth are a better predictor of social deprivation and exclusion. All this just looks to me like elbow jostling amount the middle classes while the poor just look on.
Yes, I think the working poor especially would find this funny. Economics is consistently absent in identity politics and yet it is such an influencer in what becomes of you.
The Ctrl-Left do not care about influences what will become of a young person. They care who will destroy the Western civilization hated by them. Poor whites bitterly disappointed them in this respect, and I think there is no group SJWs hate more than poor whites.
Doesn’t a school have more important things to be doing. Who is it that first said your problem is really just an opportunity.
I notice -or would bet a good bottle of wine over it- that most of the posters:
– are physically and mentally (well, some doubts about the latter) able.
– have access to education, and higher education at that.
– are probably cis-gender (98% of the population is)
– are heterosexual with comparable probability
– are mostly native English speakers
– Duh, we are in Canada, is this a foreign initiative?
– and white, yes.
They are highly privileged indeed.
I propose to de-platform these privileged Schnoozles. 🙂
Note, my French is -or at last used to be- better than my English.
The agenda of equality of outcome, in which “everyone is rewarded exactly the same”, has two sources. One is the famous phrase “to each according to his need” in Marx’s Critique of the Gotha Program. The second is pre-school, where every toddler is given a prize. The contemporary pop-Left obviously owes its ideas to the latter rather than the former.
As for the privilege cited in the first box of the poster, my old friend L. makes the perfect comment on this. L. is a polio survivor, has been wheelchair-bound for many years. He likes to refer to the rest of us as TAs, which stands for Temporarily Abled.
Marx was promising to each according to their need so that’s not an equal outcome if the needs aren’t the same. And he proposed from each according to their abilities. That’s a recognition some people are more able than others. Marx didn’t say what SJWs think he said.
I like that – Temporarily Abled because it’s so true!!
A French movie I saw the other day had the coloured cleaner saying to the white cleaner “you white people don’t know what discrimination is until you hit 50”
What does it mean to be able-bodied mentally?
Why are physical and mental disabilities always lumped in together?
Check your privilege:
[ ] able to form a sensical bullet point
I ticked the boxes for Gus the semi-earless, snowy white cat & he got only 3 points [I assume he’s neutered]. This means he’s not highly privileged & yet we know he is. Rubbish test given that I assume these snowflakians aren’t speciesist.
They forgot to put the privilege of being a cute, fluffy cat. That has all sorts of privilege.
Did someone say cat privilege?
That cat may be living by the values of hygge!
Which, apparently, can also be considered a white nationalist danger of the privileged: http://www.slate.com/blogs/xx_factor/2017/01/10/danish_hygge_is_cozy_and_also_tied_to_right_nationalist_xenophobic_populism.html
I have always been aware of the ways in which being white gave me advantage over black people, and I never felt any personal guilt for it. I have also known a lot of people who are white who sincerely believe that they got where they are solely through their own hard work and perseverance. In the United States, that’s definitely not true and it doesn’t hurt a person to keep in mind that not having a social handicap is part of their success formula.
Pointing out privilege goes against ideals of free will. The truth is that if you are a white man with a good job, it’s possible that the resume of an equally qualified candidate (or better candidate) wound up in the circular file because the name on it was “Caroline” or “Roberto” or “Muhammed” or “Lakisha.” The person who accepted the job offer will never be told that he had a leg up over other candidates by virtue of having bigot hiring managers. That’s a harsh reality, but it’s a definite possibility despite advances in EEO compliance.
With diversity initiatives and affirmative action, it’s now also possible that if you’re a woman with a good job you got it over and equally qualified man (or, if you’re black, you got it over someone else equally qualified, or Muslim, or whatever). Everyone has privileges, and it’s unfair to any individual to ever assume they got where they are because of their race, sex, or other characteristic (aside from economic help), regardless of whether you assume they got it because of diversity initiatives/affirmative action, or because of being white/male/heterosexual/etc.
I’m wracking my brain to remember who said it, but I’m coming more and more to agree with the view that Universities can either organize themselves to prioritize the search for truth or they can prioritize social action. It unfortunately seems to be more and more the case that the latter is becoming dominant.
Jonathan Haidt. And he uses Chicago and Brown as exemplars of the two directions.
Bingo. Thanks for the memory-jog.
As others have noted, economic status/wealth is, as always, left out, despite it being the greatest factor in predicting success and, by extension, how the world will treat you/the luxuries you will have.
I remember the Missou protests, which were led by a black student who claimed to be terribly oppressed. It came out that his father had made $8 million that year alone as the head of a railroad company. Still, he was considered to be oppressed.
Regarding whether or not this is acceptable for a university: no, of course not, except in the sense that it’s allowed. But morally? As Jerry said, a university is supposed to be where ideology and ideas are discussed, not forced. Since this program is being run by the university, it’s clear that students are expected to agree and comply, and I find that to be terrifying, just as I would if a university had a program asking its students to recognize Christ and his works (unless that university is explicitly formed for Christian teaching and students).
To me, this is institutionalized bullying. And I find it far worse than your hypothetical program demanding recognition of Christ, because you can pay lip service to Christ and get them off you back, but you cannot change your skin color, sex or the other inherent traits you get shamed for.
9/10, or 10/10 if my baptism as a baby trumps my current atheism.
However I still don’t see how being aware of my privileges is making me any more learned or responsible…than I already am. It’s not like I have a lot of power to change things.
I also reject the premise that all of those are “unearned access to social power”. How is ‘access to education’ or being a ‘native English speaker’ an unearned privilege in Canada? We are taught both official languages at school. If you are comparing us to other countries, then why not add clean drinking water, medical care, social safety nets, etc.
In addition, my parents immigrated to Canada with just 2 suitcases, and worked hard to provide us with the opportunities we had, and made education a priority.
The “membership in a dominant social group” is a red flag to me. This is where the insidiousness of the language really stands out – that to exist is enough to reap the benefits of it. Which I don’t think is true, or in many cases it’s true in a trivial way. And especially not something that gives social power by default. It might mean those things are easier statistically-speaking for one to obtain based on those traits, but I’d doubt there’s much more than a statistical correlation present. There are plenty of people who would check 9/9 on the list yet be on the bottom of the socioeconomic ladder that by those standards would be extremely privileged.
(And that to me is an absurdity of the privilege rhetoric – plenty of people with little social standing, poor job skills or prospects, this despite being all of the things they are said to be privileged about.)
The other thing that stands out is the “access to education” as a privilege to be checked rather than a right. Any failure for someone to have access to education should be any nation’s shame, because education is so vital to modern living and something we ought to strive for.
It’s the neo-marxist Critical Theory where one’s membership in a class is all that matters, not an individual’s talents and traits, and the distillation of all social interaction to a power struggle among those classes.
“privilege”
“racialized communities”
“colonization”
“oppression of the transgender community”
“rape culture”
“consent”
All nonsense or non-existent neologisms.
Pure, unadulterated evil promulgated by totalitarians.
How is “white” defined? Is it a matter of appearance, that everybody sees a person as white? Or does a person have to have no recent African/Asian/First People/etc. genetic input? Who is going to decide? Isn’t the goal to stop judging people on superficial traits?
I’m also curious as to why the lists don’t include:
* growing up wealthy
* attending private schools
* attending university
* physically attractive
* having strong social skills
* having a high IQ
Because from what I’ve read about studied in the soft sciences, these demonstrably make a difference to one’s success. I don’t think it fits into the ‘privilege’ rhetoric, because these aren’t the kinds of traits that are morally relevant to those that care about privilege.
After reading some of these posts, I wonder why the privileged are so keen to deny it. They do protest too much, methinks…
I claim the biggest unprivilegedness of all: left-handedness. The entire world for me is On. The. Wrong. Side. oppressing me every second of my life!
I’m also triggered whenever I hear something described as ‘sinister’ — hate words like that are literal violence that literally kill southpaws.
You dextrous bigots might scoff and try to erase my lived experience, but you’ve never been left-handed, so shut up and listen.
Oh, and I want reparations.