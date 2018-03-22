Catholic priest says that Hawking, while smart, didn’t solve the biggest questions of the universe

Stephen Hawking’s body was barely cold (or rather, his ashes were barely cold) when the religionists came muscling in with their tut-tutting and caveats about his accomplishments. For Father Raymond de Souza, a Canadian priest in Ontario (and Catholic Chaplain of Queen’s University), he did his kvetching in yesterday’s National Post. His column, as you see below, claims that “Hawking’s world was rather small.” Really? Why?
Well, because Hawking, while he made big advances in cosmology, couldn’t answer the BIG QUESTIONS about the Universe: namely, why does it exist? Why is there something rather than nothing? Read the good father’s lucubrations in this article (click on the screenshot):
Right now we know how a Universe—or many universes—can come from a quantum vacuum, which some people see as “nothing”, but if you want to go further, the question can be asked: “Why was there a quantum vacuum instead of nothing?” Father de Souza says that the answer is metaphysical, not physical and that’s not the territory of science. But in fact, the Universe could have existed forever, and that is within the territory of science. Here’s what de Souza says:
In 2010, on his way to Canada for several weeks at the Perimeter Institute, Hawking gave an interview to Diane Sawyer, in which she asked him about the biggest mystery he would like solved.
“I want to know why the universe exists, why there is something greater than nothing,” Hawking explained.
That’s metaphysics. You can do metaphysics without theology, let alone Christian theology — see Aristotle. Nevertheless, the ideological atheism that dominates the hard sciences regards metaphysics as something of an occasion of sin, the sin being thinking that God might exist.
Well, no, physicists could entertain the possibility of God, and in fact there could be evidence for God’s existence (see Faith versus Fact for a discussion of such evidence). It’s just that there isn’t any, and so scientists, having seen that naturalism works just fine in helping us understand the cosmos, thank you, don’t entertain the possibility of God. Saying that God is beyond science is simply a falsehood. He’s invisible to science, but in principle there could be evidence for a theistic God.
But God is de Souza’s answer to this big question, and, further, the priest says that that answer is compatible with science. He winds up chiding Hawking for his limited world (Hawking was an atheist):
Professor Hawking was an ideological atheist, but unlike may of his contemporaries, was open to dialogue with a religious view of the universe which he studied with his equations. He served for 40 years on the Vatican’s Academy of Sciences, which includes scholars independent of religious profession. At the last meeting he attended in 2016 he spoke about the origins of the universe. He gave credit there to the Catholic priest who developed the “big bang” theory.
“Georges Lemaitre was the first who proposed a model according to which the universe had a very dense beginning. He is the father of Big Bang,” Hawking said.
Monsignor Lemaitre knew that the Big Bang and Christian faith were compatible. After all, where did whatever went “bang” come from? Science cannot tell you anything about what existed before anything existed.
Professor Hawking expanded the limits of what physics tells us. It is an elementary part of the philosophy of science that there are limits to what physics can tell us. Hawking insisted, by assertion and not evidence, that there were no such limits, that there was no metaphysics, just physics. Which means that Hawking’s world — despite the fact that saw farther than almost everyone else — was, in the end, rather small.
As Sean Carroll can tell you, the question of “what existed before the Big Bang?” is nonsensical, as the concept of time “before” the Big Bang is meaningless. Further, the Big Bang and Christian faith are compatible only if you think that Genesis is a metaphor, not a real account of creation. Father de Souza is clearly on the metaphorical side. But if we have to interpret Genesis metaphorically, why aren’t Adam and Eve, or the Original Sin, for that matter, also metaphorical? Why isn’t the story of Jesus, including the Ressurrection, a metaphor, too?
Those are some questions for Father de Souza, but I have more:
- What’s your evidence for God? And why do you adhere to the Catholic conception of God rather than the Muslim conception, which sees Jesus as a prophet but not a divine being? Why aren’t you a polytheist, like Hindus?
- If God created the Big Bang, who created God?
- If you say that God didn’t need a creator because He was eternal, why couldn’t the Universe be eternal?
- And if God was, for some reason, eternal, what was he doing before he created the Universe? And why did he bother to create the Universe? Was he bored?
These questions aren’t original with me; they’re a staple of religious doubters. And of course Father de Souza can’t answer them except by spouting theological nonsense.
Whenever there’s a lacuna in scientific knowledge (the origin of life is another one), some damn religionist sticks his nose in and says, “See! God did it!” But priests said that about lightning, epilepsy, smallpox, the Black Plague, and many other phenomena that we now can explain through naturalism.
If Hawking’s world is “small,” well, at least what he found was testable, and might be true. Father de Souza’s claims are either untestable or have already been shown to be doubtful, and he has no evidence for any of them. In requiring people to believe fairy tales, de Souza’s world is not just small, but nonexistent.
“What’s your evidence for God?”
Evidence? Douglas Adams put it rather well. If there were evidence, it would destroy the need for faith which would destroy the religion in a puff of logic. And if He’s by definition supernatural, then any evidence in the natural world would be entirely void.
Me, I’m an apatheist – I really don’t care if there is one or not. However if you wanted to know God, Hawking had the math and knowledge to get him a lot closer to seeing him than any priest.
Perhaps Hawking’s strong knowledge of physics is a major part of his ability to beat his prognosis by such a large multiple.
That sounds a bit like Jonathan Miller’s view? I seem to recall… no time to check but you may like to watch this on You tube – trying not to embed…
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S2J232lPZno
How to make a Canadian rude: give him religion.
Let me take “his world was rather small”
Has it occurred to Mr. de Souza that making the world small could itself take an enormous effort? And that there is good reason to make the world “small”? Namely, being “small” might be a consequence of framing questions, inventing methods to make the world understandable?
Then I’ll lastly take the “what was there before the beginning” notion:
I recently listened to this Star Talk Radio episode where Hawking himself describes a small part of this idea:
https://www.startalkradio.net/show/universe-beyond-stephen-hawking/
… it comes down to imaginary numbers, and once you warm up to that idea (I can imagine how this might be funny to some), it simply makes time like a spherical shape you can visualize… IIRC!!
Hawking was not above having a bit of fun with his explanations at the public’s expense. Mathematicians have funny names for things but “imaginary numbers” aren’t imaginary in the everyday sense. Perhaps all of mathematics is imaginary as we still have no real answer to why math is good at describing the universe.
Math *isn’t* good at describing the universe. *Language* is, and the *form* gets borrowed from mathematics in the case of factual science, when it is “convenient” to do so.
(For example, one can use “fields” to describe “fields”, to deliberately pun.)
I was thinking in terms like those of Eugene Wigner in his article, “The Unreasonable Effectiveness of Mathematics in the Natural Sciences”. There are also some like Max Tegmark who believe that reality itself is pure mathematics. This resonates with me though it is going to be hard to prove.
Mathematics is good at describing the universe because the universe consists at bottom of a few kinds of objects which consistently follow a few simple laws. If it didn’t, we probably wouldn’t be here to argue about it.
Some physics theories do allow for time to exist before the big bang, though perhaps it was a different “time” before the Big Bang. See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Big_Bounce. There are variants of the theory that posit a cyclic bouncing and others that have the bounce only occurring once. It is clear that much of the theory surrounding the Big Bang is not settled science.
This also talks about time before the big bang (Sean Carroll and two-headed time. Alan Guth also I believe). The following is about causality, though.
“Significantly, most quantum cosmologists do not believe that anything caused the creation of the universe. As Vilenkin said to me, quantum physics can hypothesize a universe without cause — just as quantum physics can show how electrons can change orbits in an atom without cause. There are no definite cause-and-effect relationships in the quantum world, only probabilities.” –
What Came Before the Big Bang?
https://harpers.org/archive/2016/01/what-came-before-the-big-bang/4/
It’s true that philosophy of science recognizes that there are limits to what physics can tell us, but I hardly think that it knows of limits to what it “can tell us.” Unless you’re just talking about issues of logic and mathematics, which would hardly be fair, since physics rests within the logical universe that has these.
The point is not that we know that there is no metaphysics, it’s that we don’t have justification to say that there is. We are justified in saying that physics exists.
Glen Davidson
I even screwed up the correction. Right place:
Was supposed to be: “It’s true that philosophy of science recognizes that there are limits to what physics [does] tell us…
Right. Our science is limited but we don’t know exactly where the limits are. It is not yet time to give up on physics explaining everything.
The next step in this line of reasoning is that while Physics has limits, religion is no better and in principle hopeless at answering some of these difficult issues of cosmology. Positing a deity is no help in resolving those questions since there is no evidence for that hypothesis. The only reasonable position to take is simply to say we don’t yet know the answers but physics is working on it. While there is no guarantee of ever finding an answer, science, not religion is the only possible means to an answer.
Was supposed to be: “It’s true that philosophy of science recognizes that there are limits to what physics [does] tell us…
sub
Why is it that these people feel that thought with no reality limitations should be favored over thought with them? Basically they are claiming that imagined concepts are more important than knowledge. (Please note that Einstein said that the ability to imagine (imagination) is more important than knowledge, which is a quite different claim.)
And just how does one show a metaphysical concept is valid, other than to use the tools learned from reality.
Metaphysics is where you hide ideas that don’t hold water in reality. It has that in common with God being located beyond space and time, when the Bible clearly shows “Him” within space and time. This transition occurred when we acquired the ability to check to see if their god was anywhere in space and time and puts their god safely in a place where “He” cannot be found.
Anyone claiming a metaphysical argument is valid is at best a con man and worst a philosopher.
That’s not necessarily the case, we don’t know. It is indeed possible that time and space both originated in the Big Bang, and that there was “nothing” (in the most complete sense of the word) “before” that.
But it’s also possible that the Big Bang originated, say as a quantum-gravity fluctuation, out of some pre-existing space.
Yes, for all of its meaninglessness, it’s been asked a lot. The following is predicated on the fact that it’s not a meaningless question:
It’s a good question of why there was a quantum vacuum, nevertheless the above statement includes the assertion that the quantum vacuum preceded the universe, or at the least there’s good reason to think that it may have.
Glen Davidson
It should be pointed out that while we experience time moving in one direction only, many physics equations do not contain that restriction. The possible bidirectionality of time puts the concept of causation at risk, making mincemeat of questions like, “But who created the Big Bang if not God?”
“That’s not necessarily the case, we don’t know. It is indeed possible that time and space both originated in the Big Bang, and that there was “nothing” (in the most complete sense of the word) “before” that.”
Right
But the reason this … what, chestnut?… comes up again and again has something to do with either a lack of understanding or a willful desire to ignore, that there are limits of a model, and understanding that a model is necessary to be simple, and “small”.
So your idea is fine – saying “we don’t know”, and I’m confident you’d come up with some interesting approach to learn more about it, to throw out bad ideas, to pursue other ideas … somehow (I’m not a cosmologist)
BUT that’s not what de Souza, or anyone else is doing, when this notion of “what was there before time existed”. In a nutshell, they seem to raise the issue, as you do, that we don’t know, but stop right there before going down the path of “let’s find out”, to take another path of “ergo my God”….
“ideological atheist”
Because saying “I don’t believe in a magic man in the sky who created everything and is watching us all the time while not interfering in the horrible shit happening” is an ideology now.
Another term of disparagement I’ve heard : “Professional Atheist”
It’s pretty mild as terms of disparagement go. While “professional” often means the person gets paid for their work, it also can be applied to those that devote a significant part of their working hours and are particularly competent.
This was directed at Richard Dawkins
And if God was, for some reason, eternal, what was he doing before he created the Universe?
Like Augustine, de Souza would probably say that He was busy preparing Hell for people who pry into such mysteries. 🙂
The juxtaposition is so terribly ironic. On one hand we have a great thinker who sought to find deeper Truths about reality. He actually made some progress in that effort. He meanwhile gazed into and openly speculated about the Known Unknowns. He did not get there but he helped to point us in their direction and outline some of their possible nature. He will never be forgotten.
Meanwhile we have another individual who has spent his life promoting a complete sham. He is a curator of a library of mythology. His life has been spent in advocacy for a subject without an object. None of what he claim is real, and a small child can possess the common sense to see that. But he doesn’t see it.
This is good…but I feel I need to make one small edit. Last sentence: But he doesn’t see it, and he will be forgotten.
Oh, I put in typos all the time, just to make sure people are paying attention 🙂
There can’t have been nothing; the Leibniz-Heidegger question (as Peter Simons puts it) is a pseudoproblem created (ahem) by creationist cosmologies.
The big bang is the origin of the local hubble volume, “nothing else”.
(Reference: A. Grunbaum, amongst others.)
If g*d knows all this stuff, why did he get it so wrong in the bible? I know, he was just kidding, right?
Father Raymond J de Souza, sitting in his no doubt well-upholstered Canadian armchair, feels confident enough to chide Hawking on his failure to insert God anywhere in his theories, on the basis of exactly what experimental data, observational evidence, or alternative explanation of Hawking’s own evidence? Zilch. That’s theology for you: a discipline without a subject and without evidence.
And as far as I am aware, Lemaitre took great care to separate his cosmological hypothesising from the dogmas of his priesthood.
Hawking, what a dumb ass. He couldn’t answer the question of existence.
Perhaps it is simply a brute fact predicated by the apparent fact that we are here to ponder it.
The esteemed Father’s opinion can be summarized in a single sentence: “Stephen Hawking wasn’t that great because he didn’t prove God’s existence, and we know God exists, so this was an enormous failure on his part.”
There you go.
De Souza:
“Hawkings world was rather small”
Richard Dawkins (in joint interview with Francis Collins in TIME magazine, 2006):
(emphasis added)
“When…we were talking about the origins of the universe and the physical constants, I provided what I thought were cogent arguments against a supernatural intelligent designer. But it does seem to me to be a worthy idea. Refutable–but nevertheless grand and big enough to be worthy of respect. I don’t see the Olympian gods or Jesus coming down and dying on the Cross as worthy of that grandeur. They strike me as parochial. If there is a God, it’s going to be a whole lot bigger and a whole lot more incomprehensible than anything that any theologian of any religion has ever proposed.”
Touché!