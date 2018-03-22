2018 data: Across countries, the happiest ones are the least religious

Here’s the 2018 analysis: the correlation has become a bit stronger. r=.56, p=.00002 (n=51) [JAC: the proportion of variance among countries in happiness explained by religiosity is simply r², which is 0.31 or 31%. That is, 31% of the variation in happiness among nations is explained by taking into account their religiosity. The regression line: Happiness_2018 = 6.55 – .0174(Religiosity) Happiness 2016 and 2018 are highly correlated: r=.91. Much of the discrepancy is due to Venezuela having become much unhappier. I’ve attached a picture, not as fancy as Gluon’s—just the regression line and the line’s 95% confidence interval.

And reader Michael Coon got pretty much the same thing. His notes:

I noticed a request on WEIT to see if the UN Global Happiness scores you commented on today correlated with religiosity. In case someone hasn’t already provided you with the analysis, I had a few moments and plotted the scores against the “importance of Religion” scores reported in a Gallup poll cited in Wikipedia. I used data from table 2.2 in the UN report. The Gallup data is from 2009 so caveats there, though I doubt there is much difference today. Indeed—it doesn’t look much different to the one Gluon Springs posted. Note that not all of the countries represented in one poll are represented in the other. As far as “happiness” goes, there is a strong trend with religiosity but it is poorly fitted with an r² of only 0.337. [JAC: pretty much the same as Greg’s] This suggests (to me anyway) that although religiosity does correlate with happiness, other factors are in play. Not surprising, to me anyway.

Here’s Michael’s plot with religiosity on the X-axis and the UN’s “happiness index” on the Y axis.