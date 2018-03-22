2018 data: Across countries, the happiest ones are the least religious

The other day I showed some data from the World Happiness Index, and guessed that, as in 2016, the 2018 data would show a significant negative correlation between the religiosity of a country and its happiness index: that the more religious the country, on average the less happy its inhabitants.

Now two readers have plotted the 2018 data and indeed saw such a correlation, which is expected given that the data wouldn’t change much in two years. First, here’s Greg Mayer’s analysis (see the link for the countries involved); his comments are indented:

  1. YF
    Nice analysis. Of course, there remains the question of causation. Is increased religiosity a cause or an effect of unhappiness/social dysfunction?

    • Diana MacPherson
      And oddly there have been reports that show religious individuals are happier than non-religious individuals (though not by all that much) so clearly this happiness does not scale up. It’s either a statistical screw up or a real issue when scaling up to the societal level that would be interesting to understand.

      • John Vokey
        Simpson’s paradox, perhaps?

        • Diana MacPherson
          Yes, perhaps. Some confounding variables are most likely in there somewhere causing the issues.

    • darwinwins
      Venezuela became much unhappier because it became much poorer. I doubt that it became much less religious. Perhaps an analysis of changes over time rather than correlations of levels at a point in time can unravel the causation issue.

      • whyevolutionistrue
        Well, we have time changes for the GINI index versus religiosity in the U.S., and what those show is when the GINI index shows an INCREASE in inequality, religiosity INCREASES a year later. Same goes for decreases. This implies that if there is a causality, it’s the well-being that affects religiosity (I’ve written on this before). So one would expect that countries would become more religious as well as unhappier after the social support system frays.

  2. John Black
    It could be that extreme poverty leads to both (1) less happiness (2) amenability to religious belief. And it seems to be the case that missionaries target poor areas to proselytize, reinforcing this effect.

    I’m not convinced that being religious makes you unhappy (if that’s even the suggestion here). The happiest people I know ignore politics, spend a lot of time with family, and go to church. :/

    • Diana MacPherson
      See my comment about individuals. At the individual level statistically, the religious are more happy but at the societal level this doesn’t seem to hold.

      • John Vokey
        There is no logical reason the correlation at the two different levels of analysis should be the same, or even in the same direction. Possibly another example of the reversal “paradox” (it is not really a paradox) known as Simpson’s paradox.

  3. Randall Schenck
    Extreme poverty and increased religious belief seem to go hand in hand and both will put you in the unhappiness category. How well a country takes care of it’s population seems to have great affect in happiness with Scandinavia at the top. Odd that another country that really takes care of it’s people is not at the top. Such is the case for Saudi Arabia.

    • alexander
      Of course. The Saudi ultra-conservative monarchs have been funding the Wahabi version of Islam massively with petrodollars in Saudi Arabia, the Middle East and Europe. In Europe they have paid hundreds of Imans for decades, and many view the Saudi Wahabi faction as the main responsible for the failing of the Arab Spring and the enormous increase of religiosity among Arab and North African immigrants in Europe, and not only that, it encouraged the emergence of radical groups like Al queda, ISIS, and others.

      • W.T. Effingham
        It would be interesting to see side by side comparison of Saud-Wahabi and certain Oligarch – dark money transactions in the west. Anybody capable of producing accurate facts and figures on either would deserve a place in history.

