When offense trumps truth: the demonization of “inconvenient ideas”

The Conversation site has featured a lot of stinkers lately, but occasionally a good piece manages to sneak in. One of these is by my old friend, philosopher and writer Russell Blackford: “Don’t shoot the messenger when confronted with inconvenient ideas“.
As we know, there are certain ideas that, in many political circles—and Blackford is talking about both Left and Right here—are not to be expressed because, although they might be true, they contravene the political narrative of the group.
For the Left, evolutionary psychology is one of these. The field, though it sometimes uses unacceptably low standards of evidence, also has an undeniably intriguing and worthwhile purpose: to figure out what part of our behaviors and thoughts reflect natural selection in our ancestors. After all, if our bodies show traces of our evolutionary ancestry—and they do in spades—then why not our minds?
Yes, culture can alter behaviors and ideas more easily than it can change bodies (though, with fast foods, plastic surgery, hair dye and the like, the difference is waning), but it would be foolish to deny flat out that evolutionary psychology is a worthless field that’s foolish to pursue, much less think to ponder. In fact, as I wrote in January about one of the most rabid and thoughtless of evo-psych critics:
P. Z. Myers is on a constant tirade against evolutionary psychology, and has made the ludicrous statement that “the fundamental premises of evo psych are false.” But those “fundamental premises” are only that the human mind, like the human body, bears traces of our evolutionary ancestry and the selective pressures that molded it. (See my longer response here and here.)
Yet only a blinkered ideologue would refuse to even consider the possibility that the difference between men and women in their sexual behaviors, preferences, and in their variance in reproductive success—the difference among males in the number of offspring they produce is much larger than the difference among females, a reflection of differences in sexual behavior—is due to sexual selection in our ancestors. After all, other primates and most animals show the same difference, which is nearly universal in our species. It would be very odd of this distinctive pattern across nature was due to sexual selection in all other animals, but only to culture in humans! That’s a bizarre form of Leftist human exceptionalism.
Another demonized idea is connected with evolutionary psychology: the claim that differential representation of sexes in professions like teaching or STEM areas must reflect discrimination and sexism and cannot be due, even in part, to differential preferences of men and women for areas of work. (See here for a recent analysis that supports a “preference” explanation for some differential representation.)
But I digress. In his piece, Blackford concerns himself with these taboo topics, referring to the infamous Google employee James Damore:
Damore had suggested that part of the over-representation of men in software engineering at Google might be due to psychological differences between women and men: not intellectual differences, but differences in what activities the sexes find attractive and enjoyable. He argued that Google should focus on equality of opportunity for individuals, without necessarily expecting equality of outcomes across its workforce.
Damore’s firing from Google was an example of an increasing intolerance of inconvenient or controversial ideas within democratic societies. Here, then, is one great moral challenge of our time. Once an issue becomes politically toxic, we may reject inconvenient viewpoints out of hand. We may reject opponents – viewing them as ill-disposed people – without listening to them, and we may even try to punish them for their views.
. . . Though Damore expressed his ideas thoughtfully and mildly, his memo is often referred to online as a rant or a tirade. Its tone is unemotional, but it evidently stirred passions in others. After the memo was publicly leaked, Damore was shamed on social media platforms, then promptly fired. Throughout these events, his opponents blatantly demonised and misrepresented him.
Indeed—even though the Damore issue may be more complicated, as I’ve heard he had a history of being obnoxious at Google. Still, the memo was not obnoxious to those who aren’t looking for offense, and if that had any part in his firing, it’s wrong. Damore may have mis-cited some data, but his aim was to make a point about preferences, not to say that women are less qualified for STEM jobs. Firing, it seems to me, was an overreaction, but then I don’t know all the details (note, though, that Damore was fired two days after his memo appeared).
Blackford cites an example of what he calls a “compassionate feminist response” to Damore cited in a Guardian article. Surprisingly, the compassion came from Cordelia Fine, a critic of biological differences between men and women whose own agenda, as I’ve mentioned several times before, seems to have involved cherry-picking her own data. Yet while decrying some of Damore’s data and the possibility they could be used to feed gender bias, Fine says this (from the article):
Despite authoring two acclaimed books on gender, Fine, a leading feminist science writer, feels “torn in many different directions” by Damore. She believes his memo made many dubious assumptions and ignored vast swaths of research that show pervasive discrimination against women. But his summary of the differences between the sexes, she says, was “more accurate and nuanced than what you sometimes find in the popular literature”.
Some of Damore’s ideas, she adds, are “very familiar to me as part of my day-to-day research, and are not seen as especially controversial. So there was something quite extraordinary about someone losing their job for putting forward a view that is part of the scientific debate. And then to be so publicly shamed as well. I felt pretty sorry for him.”
As Russell notes, “This shows a level of human decency that is often missing from public debate. Fine expressed compassion for an intellectual opponent who was poorly treated.”
Then considering the Right, Blackford uses global warming as an “inconvenient truth” rejected by Republicans.
Because they dislike government intervention in economic markets, Republicans baulk at proposed solutions to climate change. They begin here and “work backward” to reject climate science itself.
Often, indeed, the situation is even worse. Once an issue has become intensely politicised, we may interpret others’ views as evidence of their overall ideology, which then sways whether or not we regard them as fundamentally ill-disposed people who are not worth listening to.
In a recent article, Neil Levy presents evidence that this is now the case with global warming. For many American conservatives, acceptance of the scientific consensus has become a marker of untrustworthiness. It’s a cue to stop listening.
As a scientist, I’m appalled when certain ideas that may be true, but offend some group or other, are considered off limits, even when those ideas—like global warming—must be accepted and discussed if we’re to save the planet. Psychological differences between men and women aren’t as dangerous to the welfare of Earth as a whole, but if we’re to figure out the reasons for sex disparity in professions, we have to take them seriously and figure out what effect, if any, they have on gender parity.
Russell’s conclusion, which sounds positively Pinkerian, would seem to be a no-brainer, but won’t appeal to those for whom ideology trumps truth (something true for many post-modernists):
All too often, we automatically dismiss ideas with potentially unsettling implications for our worldviews. We may go further in rejecting, and even attempting to harm, the messenger.
It doesn’t have to be this way, but it has become so common that it frustrates good-faith efforts to discuss and solve the large problems confronting humanity in the 21st century. Such rejection of messages and lashing out at messengers blocks useful discussion across moral and political divides.
To make progress, we will need to reboot our thinking. We need to focus on evidence and arguments, and on ordinary fairness and compassion to others, even when we disagree.
As Pinker has said, let’s first accept what seems to be true, and then worry about whether it should have any influence on social policy (global warming will, while difference in gender preferences should not influence equal-treatment and equal-opportunity policies). There is never anything to be gained by ignoring empirical truths, though those never by themselves imply social or moral consequences. Even the fact of global warming itself has no moral lesson unless you add to it the preference that humanity and other species are worth saving.
I recently had to attend a “diversity training” course at work. The conductor of the session mentioned research showing that even very young children (aged 1 to 2) show systematic differences, according to their sex, in which toys they prefer to play with.
She commented that this shows how prevalent social conditioning and stereotyping must be to affect children that young.
So I said, in all innocence, that surely the difference in preferences could be innate?
Boy did that not go down well (not just with the session conductor, but with others taking the session also). The suggestion was not treated as something to be evaluated on the evidence, but as heresy.
In another session, where the topic was educational performance, I mentioned that it was now established that much of the disparity in intelligence within a population was genetic in origin.
I had thought that this was a pretty innocuous and uncontroversial thing to say (given twin studies). Boy was I wrong.
It may be relevant that I was the only person from a hard-science background at those sessions.
If the trend continues, your deviancy could get you into bigger trouble. And i am not just trying to be melodramatic.
I am surprised that you still have a job.
It will be struggle sessions for you, Comrade Coel, if you don’t mend your ways.
It’s “training,” not “thinking” that was being taught.
The sad thing is, her sort of confirmation bias was probably what she learned in “higher ed.” Whole “disciplines” have been built upon fallacies like hers.
Glen Davidson
Perhaps the worst example of demonization is labeling the mere utterance of some opposing idea aggression. “Fascist” and other disparaging terms are cheaply thrown around, but they legally they mean mothing.
But to pretend that any opposition is simply aggression is an attempt to not only dismiss the dissenter, but to punish the “deviant” as well. Of course they can say it, but it’s certainly important that such nonsense be rationally opposed–definitely not allowed to become the standard for a new aggressive censorship.
Glen Davidson
I agree. Ad hominem and “poisoning the well” attacks are good indicators that there might be a “tribal” origin to the opposition rather than a rational or evidence-based one. Straw-manning and taking comments out of context are good signs of that too, as we all know from experience with creationism. And it goes without saying that describing your opponents with deliberately negative and dismissive words, such as being “rabid”, “thoughtless” or on a “tirade” do no favors to your arguments either.
Not only “aggression”, but “violence”…
When FFFFs (fossil fuel funded f####s) point out the ice-age warm age cycles and natural sources of methane, co2 and other green-house gases, remind them that we Do NOT need to exacerbate the heat unnecessarily. Don’t shoot the messenger, but maybe a wet sponge to the face…
In my opinion and from what I understand, out of body experiences is a topic like that. There isn’t too much research out there. Someone having had an experience like that doesn’t mean that there are souls or anything like that, but there are people who say that their visual perception changes from being “inside” their bodies/eyes, to “being” outside of their bodies with a “visual” perception that is not necessarily ocular. That is something that is worth researching more. Furthermore, there are people who have out of body experiences during org***. It happens in conjunction with sexuality/sex. That is worth researching also in my opinion just to figure out what’s going on. What neurons, parts of the brain, blood work etc.
Confirmation bias is alive and well. Is this surprising?
This is a very good summary of the situation involving Evo Psych, which I see as a field with some good data but is wanting for more rigor. Right now there seems to be a lot of studies from the field that are more like what one would see in the soft sciences like sociology.
We can expect that Diversity trainings and workshops will soon teach that the so-called X and Y “chromsosomes” are just another socially constructed narrative invented and spread by the cisheteronormative patriarchy, to support its insidious doctrine of sexual differences. In fact, the Diversity Officers at universities will soon denounce Biology curricula in general, for their frequent mention of various kinds of “chromosomes”. It is, after all, the very idea of genes on chromosomes which underlies the notion that some things in life may not be subject to adjustment by trainings, workshops, Diversity Offices, and the insights of our post-modernist progressive thinkers.
It is worth recalling that the current progressive insights on Biology were prefigured long ago by the great Soviet philosopher I. I. Prezent, who explained that the idea of genes on chromosomes itself was “bourgeois pseudoscience”, used by counter-revolutionary wreckers. In such great works as “Class Struggle on the Front of Science” (1932) and “The Great Innovator Trofim Denisovich Lysenko” (1939), Prezent anticipated not only the spirit of contemporary post-modernist Progressivism, but even the unique clarity of exposition we find in the writing of its more recent scholars.
This reminds me of a recent You Are Not So Smart podcast episode : “How our unchecked tribal psychology pollutes politics, science, and just about everything else”, which can be found here :
https://youarenotsosmart.com/2018/02/26/yanss-122-how-our-unchecked-tribal-psychology-pollutes-politics-science-and-just-about-everything-else/
It delves into current research on the human need for “in” and “out” grouping and how easily (and arbitrarily) it affects how we evaluate arguments or positions from opposing groups.
I wanted to point out one additional element of the Damore memo which made me lose any belief that he was acting in good faith. Damore’s recommendations regarding women *could* be correct, although he does not support his proposed course of action (simply arguing that women tend not to join Google does not mean that there are not benefits to having women in Google or fostering success among those there). But his big problem is race.
Damore specifically presents an argument for why women and men’s innate psychology may make them differently-suited for technological work. But his proposals also suggest ending diversity programs for non-white staff. While there is an argument to be made for that, he *does not make that argument*. So we are left to conclude that Damore believes that similar factors apply across races as across sexes, and that African-Americans, Hispanics, and others tend not to have the psychological prerequisites for computer engineering. If he were *not* arguing that, then his proposals there would have been in no way relevant to his writing.
The idea that African-Americans have an innate weakness when it comes to technology is silly, is not supported by the evidence, and is racist. And his willingness to jump to that conclusion, among others, with absolutely no supporting evidence, demonstrates that his memo does not deserve the serious consideration that has been called for.
“So we are left to conclude that Damore believes […] his willingness to jump to that conclusion, among others, …”
Who is jumping to the conclusion, Damore or you? Are you reading into him things he hasn’t said? Perhaps you can supply more context so we can judge whether you are being fair?
His paper is freely available online – I would suggest rereading it with an eye to race. He offers citations to suggest that women are cognitively distinct from men; he offers no such citations about race, nor does he mention the topic. He then offers a list of recommendations, among which are suggestions to kill diversity programs based on race or gender. What alternative conclusion should be drawn?
OK, I’ve scanned it for all the mentions of race. The relevant bit is his recommendations, starting:
“I’m advocating for quite the opposite: treat people as individuals, not as just another member of their group (tribalism).”
Followed by suggestions including:
“Stop restricting programs and classes to certain genders or races. These discriminatory practices are both unfair and divisive”.
I think you’re being unfair to leap to your conclusions about how he thinks.
What could one conclude instead? How about, that he opposes all programs restricted to certain classes and wants people treated as individuals.
If he were advancing an abstract philosophical argument, I would agree with you. He’s not, though; that recommendation is based on his earlier argument that hiring numbers for women ought not to reflect the gender distribution of the overall population (and, therefore, that diversity programs that *try* to do so are counterproductive). It makes sense because he believes that discrimination against women does not lower female participation in the Google workforce, which is naturally lower. So to make a recommendation regarding race, a parallel argument must exist with racial representation; otherwise, he is coming to a wholly random conclusion which does not relate to the rest of his paper.
This paper is him trying to build an argument. If a friend of yours was arguing for anything and then decided to throw in as a conclusion that diversity programs to help non-white applicants were a bad idea, you would be very skeptical of your friend’s motives. Damore’s memo merits the same skepticism.
The *best* alternative is that Damore is writing this paper as a way to factually justify his philosophical beliefs. If that is the case, then the paper does not reflect an interest in the truth.
Your argument would be stronger if the memo were only making one argument, centered around that one issue you mention. But the memo is broader than that and covers a range of topics.
He gives reasons for disliking race-based discrimination just after the bit I quoted, including that it might alienate some people and that it might be illegal:
“These programs are highly politicized which further alienates non-progressives.”
“I realize that some of our programs may be precautions against government accusations of discrimination, but that can easily backfire since they incentivize illegal discrimination.”
Well, IIRC, his stated reason was that those programs (which variously excluded whites or males or white males) constituted illegal discrimination on the basis of race and sex and that he believed Google should seek ways to promote women and minorities in ways that aren’t illegal and exclusionary. (I’m not saying it actually was illegal, but he said so.)
I doubt that was his complete motive, but a possibility for his ulterior motive is that he was offended by being denigrated as a white male and excluded from so many events (even if he wasn’t really interested in those per se).
I’m not saying that’s the most likely – I don’t know – but I think it’s at least as likely as him being anti-black.
I was listening to a program (for as long as I could tolerate it) on my local NPR station and you should have heard the pearl-clutching and tut-tutting that went on when Damore’s name was mentioned!
(All they noted was that he had the temerity to say that men and women might be different in their propensities, affinities, and capabilities. I’ve not read “the memo” so I don’t know what he actually said. Something tells me the great majority of the tut-tutters haven’t read it either.)
Tolerance I find in rather short supply when listening to NPR these days. For the past several years, if I’m honest. They have, at least since the Ferguson incident, taken sides based on ideology rather than fact of rational thought. I still enjoy Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me, but I do not have them as my sole radio preset or go-to news source since they’ve become the “everything is racist, sexist, homophobic” news station.
“the difference among males in the number of offspring they produce is much larger than the difference among females, a reflection of differences in sexual behavior”. It’s a difference in Biology. The maximum number of offspring that a human female could produce is in the neighborhood of 30. There are men (supposedly the last Sultan of Brunei is one) who have had thousands of offspring. It is reasonable to at least hypothesize that this difference would result in a difference in behavior, purely by natural selection.
Isn’t evolutionary science the study of innate inequalities?
RosaRubicondior recently quoted a piece of research about the use of gestures by chimps and bonobos.
I think it requires a mind to interpret a gesture (even if you get it wrong). Two closely related species use gestures to convey information, so you could argue that aspects of their minds are similar, which is another point of entry into exploring evolutionary psychology.
http://rosarubicondior.blogspot.com/2018/02/chimpanzee-gestures-confound.html