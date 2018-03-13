What? I must be gay because I’m not worried about being #MeToo’d?

I don’t know who writes the Dark Buzz physics blog, but it’s someone named Roger—someone whose latest post, “Krauss is being silenced“, made me chuckle. After noting that both Sam Harris and I have expressed our beliefs that Lawrence Krauss is in all likelihood guilty of sexual malfeasance, Roger speculates why. His conclusion? I have nothing to lose. Get a load of this logic:
Coyne has a popular blog, and probably most of his readers think that he is gay. He denies it, but he blogs a lot about his personal life, and it is obvious that he has no wife, no girlfriend, and no kids. Furthermore, he has stereotypical gay interests in music, arts, clothing, and pets. And his political views are mostly what you would expect from a gay atheist professor.
I am not saying this to criticize, but to give background for his opinions. He does not appear to have any worries that any woman is going to metoo him.
I have no way of knowing how he has flirted with women in the past, and I don’t see how it is anyone’s business.
No Roger, it’s not anyone’s business, NOR YOURS EITHER!
Now there’s absolutely nothing wrong with being gay. I’m just not—I’m one of those old, white, cis-het males who rank lowest on the oppression scale. I’m not worried about being #MeToo’d because I don’t have a history of abusing or harassing women. There are some of us, you know!
The rest, about the connection between one’s interests, one’s atheism, and one’s sexuality, you can judge for yourself.
If I could have imagined all the ways people would go after me for my stand, I would never have dreamed up this one. Thanks, Roger, for a long moment of amusement. You’re an idiot.
NOTE: This is not the place to debate Krauss’s guilt or innocence; if you want to do that, you can discuss it on the Dark Buzz post. Comments that violate this policy will be removed from the thread.
That is ridiculous & stereotyping!
“interests in music, arts, clothing, and pets” – wow! Then most of the world is gay… what a stupid idiot.
Oh – Roger works in ‘consulting’! That explains a lot!
This is beautiful: “Furthermore, he has stereotypical gay interests in music, arts, clothing, and pets.”
Of those four interests, I don’t know which one to single out as being the MOST gay!
Only naturists are not interested in clothing!
He just needs to be slim and neat, and he’ll get mistaken for being gay just like Jerry Seinfeld.
Not that there’s anything wrong with that.
OMG, I too have “interests in music, arts, clothing, and pets.” Does that mean, oh, no!!!! I better go tell my wife, I just didn’t know. I hope she will forgive me.
But wait, he left out all of the food reports from India! And hey … clothes? Jerry? Oh, I don’t think so.
I think that guy was full of gross fecal matter, if you ask me. Glad I didn’t go confess to the wife.
Well, you forgot Jerry’s cowboy boots obsession. 🙂
I guess they go under “clothing” :-).
Haha OMG; this just made my morning, hilarious!
“Roger” is the son of Phyllis McAlpin Schlafly. He fancies himself a physicist, but has done nothing other than write a vanity press book claiming Einstein was a plagiarist. This was low, even for him.
Oooooh, I don’t know. The Schlafly bar is set really, really low. While Roger doesn’t have the total w00t! w00t! crazy of Andy, he did say this:
“I say that raping a virgin is a worse crime than raping a slut…”
Afraid I’d have to put his “outing” of Jerry in the “just another day at work” category for him.
On some topics he seems sane, although highly opinionated. On others, he seems bat-shit crazy.
I have never sexually harassed any women and I like music and arts and I a progressive liberal. I should tell my wife and kids that I must be gay, apparently.
Cats make you gay.
That’s just their orientation.
Glen Davidson
Apparently, if you are a civilized human being, you are gay. If gay people make up about 10% of the population and only they are interested in the arts, music, clothing and pets, the world is even worse off than we thought. Roger clearly has a very limited worldview — and he doesn’t know you at all.
A conservative, Trump-supporting rabble-rousing mathematician, according to:
https://rationalwiki.org/wiki/Conservapedia:Roger_Schlafly
Argh, Phyllis Schlafly’s spawn.
Ya, I had the same reaction.
I couldn’t care less one way or the other. But, as someone who spent all of my college summers working in Provincetown, MA, and who has had two gay roommates after that, let me say that my gaydar has never squeaked.
I agree,Dudebro is an idiot.
I think Roger has a problem. Because you or I would have a comment on another person or an accusations about that person does not mean there is some secret hidden agenda. I for one have had several things to say about sexual harassment on this site over the past several weeks. Often I have been discounted, most often by the younger males. Now, I may conclude that they are immature or even juvenile but gay never crossed my mine. I do not see any connection at all.
The fact is that people who do not treat women like sex objects or something for their personal amusement but instead think of them first as human beings are very unlikely to be accused of harassment or assault. To think it can hit all of us equally is to say there is probably something wrong with you.
Good on you for noticing that Randall – Jerry treats women with respect so therefore this guy thinks he must be gay. And actually that’s a correct conclusion about his views. He even wrote a post about it on another one of his blogs (Singular Values) called:‘MeTooism is Destroying Marriages’. That post concludes:
“I believe that prostitution will soon be considered the only morally acceptable form of heterosexual activity. Only explicitly-paid prostitution is fully consensual, according to newer definitions of consent.”
On the latest post on that blog he criticizes a guy for saying that Jews are the problem of ALL the world’s ills because:
“They are only maybe 50-80% of the driving force behind the mass immigration agenda and those other items. Maybe 90% in the cases of porn, school prayer, and feminism.”
Perhaps being a secular Jew is part of the reason Roger is going after him.
These two blogs have been going sixteen years. Dark Buzz (the Jerry is Gay blog) has eight followers. The others don’t say how many followers.
His third blog began in 2016, obviously as a pro-Trump site.
A lot of his posts are just re-posting of his parents’ posts. He calls himself a “consultant”. I guess I could do that too – people have been known to ask me what to do!
Interesting to speculate why this bozo cares? Let’s all just admit we’re gay and let it go.
Yep, gay people don’t have to worry about Me Too. Just ask Kevin Spacey.
And James Levine!
That gay folk can’t be #MeToo’d would come as a surprise to Kevin Spacey.
It’s interesting to me how people like Roger think they aren’t telegraphing some pretty dismal ethical predispositions when they say things like what Jerry quoted of him here.
I get that they don’t think their ethics are low. But they do know that other’s that they are talking to do think poorly of some of their ethical standards as evidenced by the addition of qualifiers to try and suggest that they don’t actually hold the low ethical standards they just demonstrated to support a claim.
These sorts of people are the worst. I dealt with a man like this at work recently who would say the most sexist things in casual conversation, completely oblivious how sexist they are. Basically, he was sexist but had no knowledge that he was.
I did a little online investigating which makes it plain that “Rodger” is a total nut case. Among other things he wrote a book (you can actually buy it at Amazon!!) that purports to prove that Einstein was a “fraud”.
Misspelled his name. Sorry. It is Roger.
I have much the same interests in music, arts and of course, cats.
If I’m going to be gay too, can I be a lesbian? I’m still in love with my wife and she’s probably going to want to remain a woman.
That doesn’t even make sense. How does expressing that you think someone may be guilty of something make it more likely that you’ll be accused of that thing yourself?
This is strange on a number of levels:
1) Gay men can also engage in sexual misconduct (Kevin Spacey)
2) Having non-stereotypical interests provides little evidence for someone’s sexuality
3) An individual’s political beliefs are not determined by their sexuality.
I’ve never considered the question of Jerry’s sexuality because I don’t think it’s particularly relevant to anything he discusses, unless he wanted to draw on examples from his personal experience. This is another example of trying to attack the speaker rather than the argument.
And how did Sam get off so easily? Why did Sam say similar about Krauss’s accusations? It must be because he’s a cheese maker. He probably makes cheese, and we all know that people who make cheese will never be accused by the #MeToo movement.
Blessed are the cheesemakers.
Unless you are lactose intolerant.
Wait- the fact that you’re a college professor didn’t tip him off? I thought post secondary education made everyone gay?
“…he blogs a lot about his personal life, and it is obvious that he has no wife, no girlfriend, and no kids.”
By this logic, isn’t it equally as “obvious” that “he has no boyfriend?”
And any long-time reader of this website would have noticed Jerry’s occasional hints about his amorous youth. He’s apparently had (or at least sought) girlfriends, anyway. 😛
Not just his youth.
Perhaps in some higher order logic it is not-obvious rather than obvious. NOB and OB gates?
Well according to Roger’s erroneous and grossly ignorant criteria that makes or determines if an individual is gay or not, I am surprised to learn the I am apparently gay as well.
I have always enjoyed reading this comments on this website. I truly enjoy reading the points of view and opinions of others who, for the most part, identify as atheist or agnostic.
I am always challenged when confronted with ideas and points of view that are different from my own. I have a very dear friend who identifies as a lesbian. We can sit for hours and have wonderful thought-provoking conversations of a wide range of topics.
In my early youth, being raised in a christian fundamentalist home I was very judgemental of homosexuals. Once I was able to grow up and develop my own thoughts on this issue among many others, I could never understand why g*d was so disagreeable towards homosexual behavior in humans but was okay with this behavior in other species of animals.
I do rather enjoy when a homophobe throws out the It’s Not Natural argument.
I always thought the cowboy boots were a dead giveaway! 😉
Don’t feel bad. One of my current burdens is a psychotic Brazilian former bimbo (she’s long in the tooth now) who is convinced I’m gay because the guys in the meat market (a literal meat market, not the other kind) where I enjoy hanging out told her that I was, as a joke. Besides all of her mental issues, she’s dumb enough to have believed them. She sees me as a threat because I’m friends with her boyfriend – the owner of the store – who is afraid for his life of taking greater steps toward throwing her out of the shop.
I see no way out for him other than to pretend that he is gay. Maybe you could help him in this.
This sounds like a Seinfeld episode.
The majority of my working life was in typically male professions (construction, military, police) and that was OK with everyone. Way back when, I was the token male in a couple of female-dominated jobs, and people started to look at me askance. I met a wonderful woman at one of those jobs, and we have been (mostly)happily married for 39 years. People are weird….
Please tell you have also been a cowboy and that you are a Native American.
😉
Sorry, I’ll get my coat.
You were a figure skater, weren’t you? 😀
Man, this is a tough crew!😸
Everyone has rightly laughed at Roger. What a fool. But if I may, a moment here in the comments for a slightly different perspective. Despite my early support for the #Metoo movement, I think it has passed its sell by date.
It’s time for a reckoning. Irrespective of Dr PCC(e)’s and Harris’ acknowledgment of Krauss’ sexual improprieties, there is something deeply rotten in the #Metoo movement.
In case you haven’t noticed, there is absolute silence from #Metoo on the decades long systematic sexual abuse of young girls and women in the UK by cabals of men who groomed and drugged their victims and used them as commodities, passing them around from asshole to asshole. In one recently revealed horror in Telford, nearly 1000 girls were raped, impregnated, groomed, and drugged (not necessarily in that order) by gangs of men, resulting in at least five deaths and untold misery and suffering. Since senators have been hounded out of office for touching a woman’s shoulder, you’d expect a cacophony of outrage at these too, especially from #Metoo. What we get is the sound of crickets.
It appears that the reason for the silence from #Metoo-ers is the fact that perpetrators of this and similar horrors in the UK are Muslims or of Asian heritage.
#Metoo has (had?) a good purpose – sunshine is the best disinfectant- and it’s a long time coming. But like many such things it has become obvious that it isn’t what we think it is. It’s personal. It’s witnessing; it has less to do with women and more to do with a woman.
Do you have links to accounts of these events? Lack of outrage would be due to it not being reported.
Damn, I’m a gay atheist professor too, and I didn’t even know it!
What you said. I’ve had my adventures, happy and otherwise, and been taken for all kinds of thing. The details are for friends and family. On the whole the unrolling of the cosmos has been kind to me.
Yeah, cuz scribing to marxism and hitting on anything with a pulse are exactly alike.
Roger’s dearth of critical thinking skills makes me think he should be working for the Trump administration.
Maybe he is assembling a portfolio to apply.
I have never thought that Prof. Coyne is gay. And I do not care.
Hmm, he’s a doctor, likes custom-made boots, and cats. Either gay or a super villain.
I myself have stereotypical gay interests in music and arts, though not clothing. The stereotypical gay pet is any pet rescued from an animal shelter as opposed to bred on pet farm, but the species is irrelevant. The reasons why gays prefer these should be obvious.
In my family there has been a joke that my father is America’s biggest non-Italian Frank Sinatra fan, and I am the San Francisco Bay Area’s biggest straight Judy Garland fan.
Richard Dawkins has said he is “culturally Christian”.
(See http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/uk_politics/7136682.stm )
So I can certainly be “culturally gay”.