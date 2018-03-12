Andrew Sullivan distrusts progress, says it erodes deeper happiness and meaning (i.e., we need more religion)

Since Andrew Sullivan moved to New York Magazine, he seems to have become more liberal, more thoughtful, and more reasonable. But he doesn’t seem to have become less religious. Or so it seems in his latest piece (click on screenshot below).
Sullivan’s target is the thesis of Steve Pinker, who maintains in his new book, Enlightenment Now, that the world is improving in many ways, that those improvements are often permanent (we’re never going back to slavery or worldwide death penalties), that they are based on the Enlightenment values of science, reason, progress, and humanism, and that, although serious problems remain, we have ways to fix them. (I have about 75 pages to go in Pinker’s 550-page tome.)
Sullivan takes issue with this thesis—not the bit about the material improvement of our world and lives, but with the idea that this progress will make our lives happier and more meaningful. I don’t quite get Sullivan’s argument, for much of it is refuted in Pinker’s very book. What he seems to say, though, is that by concentrating on humanism and human progress, we are somehow sucking the spiritual meaning out of life.
A quote from Sullivan:
As we have slowly and surely attained more progress, we have lost something that undergirds all of it: meaning, cohesion, and a different, deeper kind of happiness than the satiation of all our earthly needs. We’ve forgotten the human flourishing that comes from a common idea of virtue, and a concept of virtue that is based on our nature. This is the core of Deneen’s argument [Patrick Deenan, arguing in Why Liberalism Failed], and it rests on a different, classical, pre-liberal understanding of freedom. For most of the Ancients, freedom was freedom from our natural desires and material needs. It rested on a mastery of these deep, natural urges in favor of self-control, restraint, and education into virtue. It placed the community — the polis — ahead of the individual, and indeed could not conceive of the individual apart from the community into which he or she was born. They’d look at our freedom and see licentiousness, chaos, and slavery to desire. They’d predict misery not happiness to be the result.
Sullivan sounds positively Buddhist here, arguing that attachment to individual welfare and material things brings misery. Yet his argument that we have lost meaning and satisfaction is countered by Pinker’s argument that however you measure happiness or life satisfaction, that, too, seems to be going up over time. Here are two figures from Our World in Data:
These increases are likely byproducts of improvement in human wealth, health, and the marked increase in leisure time afforded by both labor-saving devices and the recognition that slave-like work hours are onerous. In fact, Sullivan recognizes these data adduced by Pinker, but then undercuts them by saying that, yes, but there’s still unhappiness and loneliness in the world:
Pinker’s sole response to this argument — insofar as he even acknowledges it — is to cite data showing statistical evidence of rising levels of a sense of well-being in one’s life across the world. And this is a valid point. But Pinker seems immune to the idea of paradox, irony, or unintended consequences. He doesn’t have a way of explaining why, for example, there is so much profound discontent, depression, drug abuse, despair, addiction, and loneliness in the most advanced liberal societies.
Did Sullivan even read the fucking book? (That’s the very question Sullivan asked me, including the obscenity, when he went after me for daring to claim that theologians once read Genesis as a literal creation tale.) In fact, Pinker talks about all this stuff; he’s not a sunny-eyed Pangloss who thinks that everything is now wonderful. Towards the end of the book, in fact, Pinker adduces drug abuse, suicide, and depression as indices of how far we have to go. But what Pinker does show is that all of these indices of misery have also declined over time; it’s just that life’s improvements haven’t touched everyone to an equal extent. Depression and addiction have genetic causes, too; is it Pinker’s brief to help us understand why not everyone is peachy keen? I don’t think so: the book’s purpose is to gainsay those who claim that the world is declining in material well being, health, and happiness; and that existential risks are increasing. And Pinker limns some solutions for issues like global warming and nuclear war. Pinker cannot psychologize the entire planet to find out why some malcontents or depressives remain!
Sullivan also gets the next bit wrong:
[Pinker’s] response to the sixth great mass extinction of the Earth’s species at the hands of humans is to propose that better environmental technology will somehow solve it — just as pharmaceuticals will solve unhappiness. His general view is that life is simply a series of “problems” that reason can “solve” — and has solved. What he doesn’t fully grapple with is that this solution of problems definitionally never ends; that humans adjust to new standards of material well-being and need ever more and more to remain content; that none of this solves the existential reality of our mortality; and that none of it provides spiritual sustenance or meaning. In fact, it might make meaning much harder to attain, hence the trouble in modern souls.
This is not in fact the case; people are getting more and more content over time, not constantly reverting to some baseline level of complacency and anomie as the world improves and they get richer.
We see the key to Sullivan’s grousing in the last two sentences, which I’ve put in bold above. Sullivan has no evidence that “modern souls” are more troubled than older souls; and Pinker’s data says otherwise. What seems to trouble Sullivan is that Pinker sees religion and spirituality as impediments to progress, and also doesn’t accept (nor do I) that you need religion to find meaning in life. The well being of the largely atheistic Swedes and Dutch, seen in the graphs above, show that “existential reality of our mortality” hasn’t kept them from being pretty damn happy. Further, it’s likely there IS no solution to “the existential reality of our mortality”: we die, and then that’s it. The solution is to accept that likelihood instead of believing in fairy tales, as Sullivan seems to do (he’s a Catholic). Indeed, Sullivan is upset that Pinker doesn’t tout religion (I find no “contempt” for it in the book, just a recognition that reason rather than superstition is the way to solve our problems).
Sullivan (my emphasis):
[Pinker] has contempt for religion — which is odd for an evolutionary psychologist, since his field includes the study of genetic, evolutionary roots for religious belief. And, equally odd for an evolutionary psychologist, he sees absolutely no problem that humans in the last 500 years (and most intensely in the last century) have created a world utterly different than the one humans lived in for close to 99 percent of our time on the planet. We are species built on tribe; yet we live increasingly alone in societies so vast and populous our ancestors would not recognize them; we are a species designed for scarcity and now live with unimaginable plenty; we are a species built on religious ritual to appease our existential angst, and yet we now live in a world where every individual has to create her own meaning from scratch; we are a species built for small-scale monocultural community and now live increasingly in multiracial, multicultural megacities.
Just because you can study something that has evolved genetically or culturally doesn’t mean you have to respect it! There may be evolutionary—and certainly cultural—roots to bigotry, sexism, and xenophobia, too, but why does that mean we shouldn’t have contempt for them? As for Sullivan’s claim that humans are “increasingly alone”, that also shows he hasn’t read Pinker’s book very carefully. Pinker looks at the claim that the electronic age has separated us from our fellow humans, and finds no evidence that social and family interactions have waned in the last few decades.
As one goes through this uncharacteristically unreasonable and emotion-laden piece, one senses that Sullivan’s real beef is that arguments like Pinker’s leave little room for religion or superstition of any sort. It hasn’t helped humanity progress, it’s superfluous, and people live perfectly happy lives without it. In other words, Sullivan is projecting his personal anguish over God’s death onto the world as a whole. This is clear by the end:
For our civilization, God is dead. Meaning is meaningless outside the satisfaction of our material wants and can become, at its very best, merely a form of awe at meaninglessness. We have no common concept of human flourishing apart from materialism, and therefore we stand alone. Maybe we will muddle through this way indefinitely, and I sure hope we do, numbed or placated by continuous material improvement. But it is perfectly possible that this strange diversion in human history — a few centuries at most, compared with 200 millennia — is a massive error that will at some point be mercilessly corrected; that our planet, on present trends, will become close to uninhabitable for most of its creatures thanks to the reason and materialism Pinker celebrates; that our technology will render us unnecessary for the tasks our species has always defined itself by; and that our era of remarkable peace could end with one catastrophic event, as it did in 1914.
Well, God’s not dead yet, but he’s moribund, and we’re the better for it. Sullivan, I suspect, wishes we were all religious, but we’re going in the opposite direction.
And as for Sullivan’s claims that “our era of remarkable peace could end with one catastrophic event”, that’s just more evidence that he didn’t read the book carefully. Pinker in fact discusses that possibility, and can’t rule it out, but makes data-driven arguments that these events, like a nuclear exchange, are becoming less likely. Nobody can say for sure what will happen to our world. But we know that the trends are good, we have an idea of some of the reasons why, and given that those reasons still obtain, that’s reason to expect progress rather than tragedy.
Come back to us, O Andrew—come back and join the Godless! You have nothing to lose but an enormous waste of spiritual energy.
(Let me add that Sullivan resumes rational argument in his following piece, “An Implicit Anti-Semitism,” which is about a topic I’ve recently discussed: the anti-Semitism of the Left, as exemplified by the co-Presidents of the Women’s March.)
The book is large enough that reviewers see what they want to see. I haven’t yet read any negative reviews that have brought up arguments not refuted in the book.
Who is this “we” of whom he speaks? I wish religionists would stop telling me how I feel.
Anyway, I’d rather be miserable now than happy in religious medieval Europe. In fact, I’d probably already be dead given my current age.
Exactly. The answer to Sullivan’s question is: we aren’t. He’s making the perfect the enemy of the good. No, we aren’t all walking around in blissed-out stupors our entire lives, but that doesn’t mean “we’re miserable”.
I’m sure the Barons and Queens and Marquis and Knights and Duchesses and Princesses used the same arguments when the serfs came a knocking. So they built cathedrals when the local church was a bit undersized. And then everything was right again!
Happy hearts, even if empty bellied.
A pity. But I wish he would just let religion ‘go’ and find his puzzle is actually complete, with no missing pieces.
Even his statement that all this progress “solves the existential reality of our mortality” is sort of wrong. Human life expectancy has increased steadily until recently. So potentially none of his pointy points are correct.
I haven’t read Pinker’s book. I would love to believe that world conditions are getting better. If one focuses carefully enough on specific areas, he seems to be right. But, I occasionally go back and reread books from earlier times that sound as though they could have been written right now. Same problems. Same kinds of people taking advantage. Racism. Religious craziness. Etc.
It seems more likely to me that our “progress” swings repetitively from bad to good to bad, and so on, over and over. And, very often what we view as good at one time morphs into something bad, and vice versa. Certain medical advances such as antibiotics for example. Big business agriculture for another. Depends on when you look and what the time frame is you’re looking at.
I want to point out that Sullivan is really reviewing Pinker’s lecture, perhaps not so much the book. I believe he never actually says he’s read Pinker’s latest book though he hints at it.
His post shares a flaw with several other reviews of Pinker’s book. They all find Pinker’s positive attitude hard to fathom given today’s serious problems: Trumpism, racism, global warming, etc. Of course, Pinker doesn’t deny these real problems but simply encourages people to take a longer view of human existence and take courage by suggesting that “this too shall pass”.
It does seem like religion is the heart of the issue for Sullivan. Based on his appearances on Bill Maher’s show and elsewhere, I most like Sullivan but have noticed that he hangs on to religion despite being a mostly critical thinker. Oh well, we aren’t all perfect.
Humans often hold self-contradictory beliefs, which means that polls can emphasize one or the other side of these contradictions. So, people may say that they are personally happy, yet at the same time be very angry about political events. The Trump phenomenon was based on the politics of personal resentment. At the moment, democracy is in retreat around the world. At least this one trend is not positive. In the United States partisan hatred has reached record levels, at least in the last 50 years or so. How can personal happiness and seething anger be reconciled? I don’t think they can. No matter how good people have it, it doesn’t take much to get them riled up.
When Pinker suggests that the world will continue to get better, he is making an educated guess. My study of history makes me somewhat less optimistic. I will not regurgitate what I wrote in previous comments regarding how seemingly irreversible trends can reverse themselves over night. Sullivan’s reference to 1914 is a good example. Pinker’s solutions to possible catastrophic events rely on the application of human reason. My study of history suggests that such a commodity is often unavailable just when it is needed.
While democracy seems to be trending downwards right now, I think Pinker would suggest we take a longer view. He would also suggest that we all still have to work hard for change. His message is NOT to tell us we needn’t bother as things will improve by themselves. Instead, he is telling us that it may look bad now but it will likely get better, based on his statistics, and we should continue the good fight.
Television commercials that try to sell investments usually have the caveat that past performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance. When Pinker says that the world will likely get better, I think it would be useful if he would assign a percentage (if he has not already done so) to likely. 50%? 90%? In reality, assigning such a percentage is a parlor game. Nobody knows for sure; it is mere guessing. If I were to play the parlor game, I would assign a 50% likelihood to the world getting better in, say, the next 50 years. Presumably, Pinker would assign a higher number. But, at bottom, such assignments are meaningless. However, this is a case when time will tell.
I’m puzzled by the increasing happiness in Zimbabwe, a country that has gone from wealth to economic disaster, are rife with racism. What the hell are they happy about?
There is a point to be made, though in the concept that one can’t search for happiness, happiness is what happens when you have a productive life, and live up to your standards. By that token, it probably is not closely correlated to what we might call progress (which itself can be a bit slippery of a definition).
I don’t know how happy a 13th-century peasant’s life seemed to the peasant, and neither does Sullivan, but I do know that, on any possible objective basis for comparison with mine or Sullivan’s, it was sh*t. The peasant did not have what we would now call First World Problems. He (or she) probably had a fairly realistic grasp of how little his (or her) life could be expected to change for the better — maybe more realistic than we have from our far higher baseline — and, subjectively, may have adjusted his (or her) expectations accordingly. Living through the winter may well have been a source of joy for 13th-century peasants, while we merely expect it, and instead get miserable about things literally beyond the peasant’s comprehension.
I agree. It always amazes me at attitudes toward infant mortality as depicted in writings from a couple of centuries ago. So many children didn’t survive their first few years of life. It is also clear that many people led happy lives. It is well known that happiness is relative but it is still hard for us to put ourselves in their shoes.
Good point.
There is a statistical effect here, also. Pinker is focused on per capita measures. The population growth over the years has made it so that while per capita violence has declined, there are still plenty of violent acts for our “If It Bleeds It Leads” media to report on.
If you want to improve someone’s mental state, have them stop watching the “news.” Most of what is reported is noise, doesn’t affect our lives, and is just plain depressing. My life got better immediately when I stopped viewing the “news” on TV. It took me a bit longer to give up most newspapers but they suffer from the same problems.
The trouble with believers such as Sullivan, they always want credit given to religion, even though there is no real evidence for giving religion any substantial credit. Maybe he wants Pinker to make it up so he can feel better. The religion in our society, republican politics has a pretty good history of doing just the opposite, making us feel worse and not so happy. Is taking away health care or reproductive assistance a feel good thing. Giving big tax cuts to the rich, that’s a real feel good. Did religion create a lot of new vaccines we did not hear about? Save a lot of people from wars? I think life has obviously improved since we learned how to clean up the water, the air and not live in our own garbage but I don’t see religion working on any of this.
My, my. As Mr. Porter said: “Good authors too who once knew better words/Now only use four-letter words/Writing prose./Anything goes.” 🙂