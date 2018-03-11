Leaders of Women’s March get pushback for osculating anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan

As I’ve mentioned before, three of the leaders of the Women’s March—Tamika Mallory, Linda Sarsour, and Carmen Perez—have sucked up to the vicious anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan, leader of the Nation of Islam, otherwise known as the Black Muslims. On February 28, Mallory attended a speech Farrakhan gave, and the link above shows some of his of ravings about the Jews at that meeting. These were courtesy of CNN anchor Jake Tapper, one of the few mainstream journalists to call attention to this.

Still, Minister Farrakhan continues with his anti-Semitism, as he has for decades. Here’s a recent tweet:

The FBI has been the worst enemy of Black advancement. The Jews have control over those agencies of government. #Farrakhan pic.twitter.com/DXKCRr1zpo — MINISTER FARRAKHAN (@LouisFarrakhan) March 7, 2018

And yet, after years of spewing such garbage, Farrakhan has the temerity to ask this question! (He’s serious; this isn’t ironic.)

What have I done to make Jewish people hate me? pic.twitter.com/2cSiLCmsQY — MINISTER FARRAKHAN (@LouisFarrakhan) March 7, 2018

Given that most of the Left-wing media simply won’t report on the connection between the Women’s March and Farrakhan—a connection that shouldn’t exist if Sarsour, Perez, and Mallory are true intersectionalists—you’ll have to read about some of this at the National Review. (Bari Weiss also discussed it at the New York Times, which of course further demonized her in the eyes of the Left).

The NR reports Mallory’s usual gushing over Farrakhan, e.g.:

The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan just stepped to the mic for #SD16DET… I'm super ready… https://t.co/sNJtF2Tze1 — Tamika D. Mallory (@TamikaDMallory) February 21, 2016

But also, to defend herself against anti-Semitism after her presence at Farrkhan’s ranting (and her refusal to criticize it), she quoted Mysonne, a New York rapper:

Unfortunately, Mysonne adheres to the anti-Semitic views of Farrakhan, whose name he can’t seem to spell:

Finally, Mysonne uses the old canard, “Some of my best friends are Jews.” I wonder what he’d think of someone who was racist but said, “Some of my best friends are black”?

I know beautiful Jews, some of my best friends are Jews. I don't have anything against Jews. That's why I told you , your argument is with the wrong people. — Mysonne NY General (@Mysonne) March 2, 2018

Mallory damaged herself further by asserting that Farrakhan had credibility as a leader because the Jews hate him!:

If your leader does not have the same enemies as Jesus, they may not be THE leader! Study the Bible and u will find the similarities. Ostracizing, ridicule and rejection is a painful part of the process…but faith is the substance of things! — Tamika D. Mallory (@TamikaDMallory) March 1, 2018

Realizing that she screwed up, Mallory tried to walk that statement back the next day. But who were “the enemies of Jesus” but the Jews? Or was Mallory calling out Romans?

Funny how folks interpreted my mention of one having enemies the same as Jesus, as me describing a certain group of people. That’s your own stuff. My point…Jesus had a number of enemies as do all black leaders. Period point blank. — Tamika D. Mallory (@TamikaDMallory) March 2, 2018

Jack Tapper wasn’t fooled:

1/ Wherein the co-chair of the @womensmarch, amidst criticism of her attendance at an anti-Semitic Farrakhan speech, tweets praise for those leaders who "have the same enemies as Jesus." https://t.co/LaZlYobsGj — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 2, 2018

Let us remember again that both Mallory and Perez posed with Farrkhan, showering him with encomiums (“GOAT” means “greatest of all time”); note that Sarsour chimes in in the third Instagram post with good wishes and blessings for Farrakhan:

Perez and Mallory:

Sarsour, Perez, and Mallory all give encomiums:

Finally, after enough criticism had accumulated, the Women’s March issued a disclaimer, saying that “Minister Farrakhan’s statements about Jewish, queer, and trans people are not aligned with the Women’s March Unity Principles”, but also asserting that “we love and value our sister and co-President Tamika Mallory” and that both the March and Mallory do not “shy away from the fact that intersectional movement building is difficult and often painful.” Well, Mallory doesn’t look like she’s in pain when she’s cozying up to Farrakhan!

Anti-Semitism, misogyny, homophobia, transphobia, racism and white supremacy are and always will be indefensible. Please read our statement: pic.twitter.com/bRFqAGf81t — Women's March (@womensmarch) March 6, 2018

Too little and too late. Now Planned Parenthood has disassociated itself from Mallory.

Planned Parenthood parts ways with Women's March organizer over ties to Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan. https://t.co/iIMKHp9YYi — Patricia Dickson (@Patrici15767099) March 9, 2018

But others, including the prestigious Mt. Holyoke College (one of the few all-women schools left in America), will be having all three—Perez, Sarsour, and Mallory—speaking at its 2018 Women of Color Trailblazers Leadership Conference in April. That would be a good time for them to publicly rebuke Louis Farrkhan for his anti-Semitism. For make no mistake about it: Farrakhan is the black equivalent to any white racist like Richard Spencer. I can’t imagine Mt. Holyoke inviting three speakers who had cozied up to and extolled Richard Spencer, but of course it’s okay to invite speakers who make nice with Jew-haters. This is the hypocrisy of intersectionalism.

As the Washington Examiner reports:

Erika Croxton, vice president of development for Planned Parenthood Northwest and Hawaii, sent an email informing supporters of the abortion provider that Mallory would no longer be the keynote speaker for the annual Seattle luncheon on April 5. In the email, Croxton said Planned Parenthood rejects all bigotry of those whose intentions are to “undo the progress of the last half century.” After declaring the nonprofit’s support for the Women’s March, Coxton said the group has decided to “part ways with Tamika Mallory.”

Well, I’m not a big fan of deplatforming, but, in line with what Authoritatarian Leftists do, I’ll issue a set of DEMANDS:

I DEMAND that Perez, Sarsour, and Mallory personally condemn anti-Semitism and disassociate themselves from the anti-Semitic Louis Farrakhan. I DEMAND that if these women don’t do that, they be replaced as leaders of the Women’s March

In fact, it’s a sign of the times that the Women’s March chose as leaders three women who have either overtly or covertly expressed anti-Semitic views. Although Jews should be pretty high on the oppression scale based on their historical treatment and their status as the main American target of hate crimes, I’ve realized that historical treatment does not overcome the fact that Jews have largely been successful in their vocations, and so can be seen as oppressors rather than the oppressed. But, of course, Asians have also been successful, yet they still get to claim oppression in America.

It’s all a big mess, and one of the problems with identity politics. Exactly who has been oppressed, what is their ranking, and are there individuals among the oppressed (e.g., Ben Carson) who are rejected by Intersectionalists despite their status as people of color? As for the Jews, well, they’ll have to rely on themselves and people like Jake Tapper and Bari Weiss to push back against anti-Semitic bigotry.