Leaders of Women’s March get pushback for osculating anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan

As I’ve mentioned before, three of the leaders of the Women’s March—Tamika Mallory, Linda Sarsour, and Carmen Perez—have sucked up to the vicious anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan, leader of the Nation of Islam, otherwise known as the Black Muslims. On February 28, Mallory attended a speech Farrakhan gave, and the link above shows some of his of ravings about the Jews at that meeting. These were courtesy of CNN anchor Jake Tapper, one of the few mainstream journalists to call attention to this.
Still, Minister Farrakhan continues with his anti-Semitism, as he has for decades. Here’s a recent tweet:
And yet, after years of spewing such garbage, Farrakhan has the temerity to ask this question! (He’s serious; this isn’t ironic.)
Given that most of the Left-wing media simply won’t report on the connection between the Women’s March and Farrakhan—a connection that shouldn’t exist if Sarsour, Perez, and Mallory are true intersectionalists—you’ll have to read about some of this at the National Review. (Bari Weiss also discussed it at the New York Times, which of course further demonized her in the eyes of the Left).
The NR reports Mallory’s usual gushing over Farrakhan, e.g.:
But also, to defend herself against anti-Semitism after her presence at Farrkhan’s ranting (and her refusal to criticize it), she quoted Mysonne, a New York rapper:
Unfortunately, Mysonne adheres to the anti-Semitic views of Farrakhan, whose name he can’t seem to spell:
Finally, Mysonne uses the old canard, “Some of my best friends are Jews.” I wonder what he’d think of someone who was racist but said, “Some of my best friends are black”?
Mallory damaged herself further by asserting that Farrakhan had credibility as a leader because the Jews hate him!:
Realizing that she screwed up, Mallory tried to walk that statement back the next day. But who were “the enemies of Jesus” but the Jews? Or was Mallory calling out Romans?
Jack Tapper wasn’t fooled:
Let us remember again that both Mallory and Perez posed with Farrkhan, showering him with encomiums (“GOAT” means “greatest of all time”); note that Sarsour chimes in in the third Instagram post with good wishes and blessings for Farrakhan:
Perez and Mallory:
Sarsour, Perez, and Mallory all give encomiums:
Finally, after enough criticism had accumulated, the Women’s March issued a disclaimer, saying that “Minister Farrakhan’s statements about Jewish, queer, and trans people are not aligned with the Women’s March Unity Principles”, but also asserting that “we love and value our sister and co-President Tamika Mallory” and that both the March and Mallory do not “shy away from the fact that intersectional movement building is difficult and often painful.” Well, Mallory doesn’t look like she’s in pain when she’s cozying up to Farrakhan!
Too little and too late. Now Planned Parenthood has disassociated itself from Mallory.
But others, including the prestigious Mt. Holyoke College (one of the few all-women schools left in America), will be having all three—Perez, Sarsour, and Mallory—speaking at its 2018 Women of Color Trailblazers Leadership Conference in April. That would be a good time for them to publicly rebuke Louis Farrkhan for his anti-Semitism. For make no mistake about it: Farrakhan is the black equivalent to any white racist like Richard Spencer. I can’t imagine Mt. Holyoke inviting three speakers who had cozied up to and extolled Richard Spencer, but of course it’s okay to invite speakers who make nice with Jew-haters. This is the hypocrisy of intersectionalism.
As the Washington Examiner reports:
Erika Croxton, vice president of development for Planned Parenthood Northwest and Hawaii, sent an email informing supporters of the abortion provider that Mallory would no longer be the keynote speaker for the annual Seattle luncheon on April 5.
In the email, Croxton said Planned Parenthood rejects all bigotry of those whose intentions are to “undo the progress of the last half century.”
After declaring the nonprofit’s support for the Women’s March, Coxton said the group has decided to “part ways with Tamika Mallory.”
Well, I’m not a big fan of deplatforming, but, in line with what Authoritatarian Leftists do, I’ll issue a set of DEMANDS:
I DEMAND that Perez, Sarsour, and Mallory personally condemn anti-Semitism and disassociate themselves from the anti-Semitic Louis Farrakhan.
I DEMAND that if these women don’t do that, they be replaced as leaders of the Women’s March
In fact, it’s a sign of the times that the Women’s March chose as leaders three women who have either overtly or covertly expressed anti-Semitic views. Although Jews should be pretty high on the oppression scale based on their historical treatment and their status as the main American target of hate crimes, I’ve realized that historical treatment does not overcome the fact that Jews have largely been successful in their vocations, and so can be seen as oppressors rather than the oppressed. But, of course, Asians have also been successful, yet they still get to claim oppression in America.
It’s all a big mess, and one of the problems with identity politics. Exactly who has been oppressed, what is their ranking, and are there individuals among the oppressed (e.g., Ben Carson) who are rejected by Intersectionalists despite their status as people of color? As for the Jews, well, they’ll have to rely on themselves and people like Jake Tapper and Bari Weiss to push back against anti-Semitic bigotry.
You should check out Shaun King’s incredibly dumb defence of people who “love” Louis Farrakhan.
He is claiming their “love” for Farrakhan can be made distinct from his antisemitism. Which is like saying people can “love” Hitler because they love his vegetarianism or love of dogs.
Shaun King is an enabler of antisemtism and is a bigot.
Oy! Can you post or send me a link to Sean King’s piece on Farrakhan. His stance goes against the Authoritarian Leftist trait of demonizing someone if just a single thing they do or say is “offensive.” But of course, they themselves do what they condemn in others.
It is from his Twitter account that I am seeing all this.
Some of these tweets are listed here: https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2018/03/10/brace-yourselves-for-shaun-kings-hot-take-defending-the-defenders-of-louis-farrakhan/
He seems to be arguing that people can justifiably love and respect Farrakhan despite his obvious antisemitism, while retaining their “anti-racist” social justice credentials.
It is absurd.
But Hitler’s good for the economy! And he’s boosted German pride.
I mean, nobody’s perfect😉
Glen Davidson
Crime was lower, government more efficient, and the economy better (until the boycotts) under the Apartheid regime in South Africa. Shaun King must surely think one can support Apartheid without losing their social justice cred just because that regime brutally segregated and suppressed its black population.
Excellent post – thanks for your articulate reflection about this pink elephant in the living room!
sub
That first tweet from @Mysonne isn’t even comprehensible. It’s just a jumble of words.
Just this morning, Adam Serwer, who describes himself as biracial and Jewish, has posted at The Atlantic site an essay that attempts to explain why some black leaders can’t condemn Farrakhan for his anti-Semitic statements. Serwer argues that many black leaders recall the good that the Nation of Islam has done for their communities and thus are allowing Farrakhan to slide. Serwer concludes:
———————-
“From the perspective of her critics, [Tamika] Mallory’s refusal to denounce Farrakhan or the Nation appears as a condemnable silence in the face of bigotry. For her supporters, Mallory’s refusal to condemn the Nation shows an admirable loyalty towards people who guided her through an unfathomable loss.”
“But watching Farrakhan bask in the media attention, as yet another generation of black leadership faces public immolation on his behalf, it is impossible to see him as worthy of her loyalty.”
————————–
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2018/03/nation-of-islam/555332/
I think your demands are misguided here, Jerry. These people have made very clear that they will never change their views, so no apology will be genuine. They should not be given a way out of all this. An apology would never be good enough if their bigotry was toward any other minority. Most importantly, they should not be allowed to remain in their positions as organizers of the Women’s March and as leaders of left-wing thought just by saying they’re sorry, especially when they’ve made it clear they feel there’s nothing to apologize for and that they’re only defending minorities from evil Jews.
I’m disappointed with other organizations who have continued to refuse to recognize what is going on here; hell, I’m still disappointed with Planned Parenthood for not simply condemning all three of them and saying they’ll never work with them again.
I’m disappointed by the Women’s March, which would have expelled them and wrote the most blistering statement they could conceive if the hatred of these organizers was for any other minority.
And it’s so very shocking and disappointing that the SPLC has not spoken up about this (can you feel my searing sarcasm?).
What about all the feminist, intersectional, and “progressive” websites that continue to sing the praises of these people? What about college groups, media outlets, and politicians who have embraced them?
If the language and activities of these people was toward any group but Jews, they would have their metaphoric heads on pikes outside the left-wing camps, and it would have happened the day after they became organizers of the March. There would be twenty thinkpieces in every major and minor media website and left-wing blog just today. Politicians who previously associated with them would be releasing statements condemning them and promising never to work with them again. Regressive left groups on every college campus would be protesting them, calling them fascists, and demanding they never be given a voice.
But none of this happens and they remain heroes to most of the left. None of this happens because the hate they spread is for the Jewish people.
Addendum: just a reminder of how antisemitism — including defense of and association with Farrakhan — is also tolerated in the highest ranks of the Democratic Party, as with Keith Ellison: https://www.cnn.com/2016/12/01/politics/kfile-keith-ellison-nation-of-islam/index.html
To clarify something in my first paragraph:
I am not the type of person who believes and apology should not be accepted and a person given a second chance in most cases. The reason even the most groveling apology should not be sufficient here is
(1) These people have been given many opportunities over the course of over a year to apologize, and have instead repeatedly confirmed or refused to disavow their antisemitism or that of others. This is not a case of slipping up and saying the wrong thing, but consistent expression of support for antisemites and antisemitism.
(2) An apology for the collection of actions and words in which they have engaged would never be accepted by their peers, followers, and fawning media if their words and deeds were with regard to any other minority. I fear that, if an apology is accepted by the groups and people listed, it will just affirm the fact that antisemitism is tolerated by them, and is even supported by many of them.
(3) We need to stop allowing for an entirely different standard to be applied to bigotry against Jews, and casting these three out into the desert completely would be the first sign that maybe such a thing is possible. But I won’t hold my breath.
The media “watchdogs” are where they usually are, on the popular side, rather than on the side of principle.
That’s why we need free speech for the “haters” like Bari Weiss and NR, both de facto and de jure. NYT would never have bothered without Weiss on their staff.
Glen Davidson
sub
It is distressing these women are granted credibility they do not deserve.
I hope, too, that the good voters of the IL 7th Cong. Dst will do their duty this Nov and turf out Farrakhan supporter Danny K Davis.
How is it possible for the Women’s March to tout inclusiveness while simultaneously embracing hate-peddlers like Farrakhan? When is HuffPo going to explain this for us?
Here’s a bit of buried history that I learned about only recently – Jewish academics who fled the Nazis became professors at historically black colleges https://timeline.com/jewish-professors-black-colleges-9a61d4603771. Many white colleges wouldn’t hire them.
As for Farrakhan,I’m surprised that he hasn’t tweeted the video from 1993 of his performance of Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto to ‘prove’ that he isn’t an anti-Semite http://www.dailymotion.com/video/x4s44f.
Dr Coyne, your comments about the “left-wing media” are not accurate. Both the Washington Post and a different writer, Bromwich, at the NYT reported on the connections between Farrakhan and the Women’s March organizers.
Washington Post (denouncing Farrakhan): https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/post-partisan/wp/2018/03/07/louis-farrakhan-is-haunting-the-left/?utm_term=.b0c15e6f1a42
New York Times: https://www.nytimes.com/2018/03/09/us/louis-farrakhan-facts-history.html
I’ve also noticed your concerns about left-wing violence against conservative speech, and wanted to point out repeated attacks from the right-wing in Berkeley against a bookstore: https://www.berkeleyside.com/2018/03/07/right-wing-activists-target-berkeleys-revolution-books
I stand corrected about the reportage; thank you. I hadn’t known about the attacks on Revolution Books (I spoke at the Chicago store about two years ago), and I absolutely condemn the attackers. Violent or physical attacks on bookstores or speakers from any political arena is reprehensible and deserves to be called out and, if regulations or laws are violated, punished.
Here is the things…notice how it is reported, not merely that it is being reported. One is an opinion piece, the other a kind of FAQ on the nation of Islam.
Now ask yourself…had the intersectional coordinates been different, If this was a prominent white person saying these things about Jews, Would either paper have approached it so chastely?
You can sense there is neither editorial nor reportorial passion in these reports. Frankly they seem like make-do reporting, almost as if, “Hey, look, we did cover it”.
You need to take note of where an article is placed, how long is it kept there, how many follow up articles…this, too, is needed to take a reading on where the passions and biases are in reporting.
The discussion here overlooks the axioms of the contemporary pop-Left, which are as follows. (1) Whiteness = Privilege. (2) Racism = oppression of non-whites by whites. (3) Jews are white (except for Sammy Davis Jr. and those strange people from Ethiopia).
If we plug these simple axioms into the rest of history, it follows that anti-semitism cannot be Racism (especially when voiced by non-whites, where it can be Progressive); the holocaust was either a case of workplace violence, something caused by Zionists, or a fiction invented by Zionists; and the NYT, CNN, Planned Parenthood, and everybody else who is bad-mouthing the Woman’s March leaders are fascists or white-supremacist alt-right demons.
In his weekly New York Magazine column, Andrew Sullivan has written about this issue…it’s toward the end of the link. Actually, the entire column is much worth reading.
“But I have to say that, unlike Jesse, the alliance with Farrakhan doesn’t baffle me at all. Once you understand the intellectual roots of the social justice movement, you see how anti-Semitism must logically be intrinsic to it. The essential claim is that all differences in outcome between any racial groups or the two sexes is entirely a function of oppression. Therefore those at the top of the hierarchy are logically the most oppressive, and the extraordinary success and achievements and prosperity of American Jews are thereby deeply suspicious. The fact that the Jewish people have been subjected in living memory to the most brutal oppression known to humans — mass extermination — is largely irrelevant. What matters for “social justice” is their alleged power now in America — and the urgent need for resistance to it.”
http://nymag.com/daily/intelligencer/2018/03/sullivan-things-are-better-than-ever-why-are-we-miserable.html