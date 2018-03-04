Reader Tom Alves called my attention to the singer Taylor Muhl, a human chimera. Chimerism is the situation in which an individual results from the fusion of two early-stage fertilized eggs (zygotes), and thus has the genetic constitution of two separate individuals. This is a very rare condition: geneticists estimate that there are fewer than 100 people on Earth known to have it. That’s probably a big underestimate, though, as it’s often hard to diagnose. As Live Science explains:

Muhl has a type of chimerism called tetragametic chimerism. This can happen in cases of fraternal twins, where there are two separate eggs fertilized by two separate sperm, and the two zygotes “merge and form one human being with two different cell lines,” said Dr. Brocha Tarshish, a clinical geneticist at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, in Miami, who is not involved in Muhl’s case. This happens very early in embryonic development, Tarshish said. Most of the time, people with chimerism probably go undiagnosed, Tarshish said. Indeed, without specific biomedical tests (such as genetic testing), it’s impossible for doctors to tell that a patient is a chimera, according to a 2009 paper about the condition. But there may be subtle clues to this condition: Some people with chimerism have “patchy” skin coloration (like Muhl does) or different-colored eyes, the paper said. In some cases, chimerism is diagnosed when a person is found to have two different blood types.

Muhl discovered her condition when she noticed a difference in pigmentation on her torso that runs right down the middle, as shown in this picture from her Instagram site:

She also noticed, and you can see this on some pictures on the internet, that features on her left side are larger than those on the right. This suggests that the twins differed in genes affecting body size. (She also has a double tooth on the left side of her mouth.) I see that in her eyes and nose:

Finally, she’s been ill most of her life. That’s explained by the fact that she’s a fusion of two different people with genetically different tissues (since she’s fused with her sister’s embryo, the two sides share only half of their genes), so her immune system from one twin is constantly trying to reject the foreign tissue of the other—and there are also two immune systems. Apparently Muhl has an allergic reaction to some metals on one side of her body but not the other.

Further, Live Science, the Independent, and The Daily Mail (actually, the Mail‘s story is decent), report that Muhl has two different lymphatic systems and “two bloodstreams”. The circulatory system thing I don’t understand, for Muhl has only one heart, and that has to pump all the blood through her body. That means that the circulatory systems, if they are genetically different, still have to be fused into one functional system. She’s also reported to have two blood types.

Sometimes human chimeras are detected through paternity tests: a woman’s somatic cells, which are sampled to get her genotype, might be from one zygote, while her ovaries, which produce the eggs, could be from another. That means that her children would share only 1/4 of her genes instead of 1/2, something that could be detected genetically. The American woman Lydia Fairchild is one of these cases. She separated from her husband, and having had three children with him, had to take a paternity test when she and her ex-husband were dealing with child support. The tests showed that while her ex-husband was the father of all the kids, she didn’t seem to be. Although her kids were almost removed from her, they eventually found out that Ms. Fairchild was a chimera: her skin and hair cells didn’t match the genotype of her kids to the required degree, but her cervical cells did. Fairchild was a woman with two different genotypes.

One wonders if a male twin could fuse with a female, and produce a double-sex person. I know of no such cases, though male cells from a woman’s own fetus can be incorporated in parts of a woman’s body—a phenomenon called “microchimerism.” As Scientific American reported:

A 2015 study suggested that this happens in almost all pregnant women, at least temporarily. The researchers tested tissue samples from the kidneys, livers, spleens, lungs, hearts, and brains of 26 women who tragically died while pregnant or within one month of giving birth. The study found that the women had fetal cells in all of these tissues. The researchers knew that the cells were from the fetus, and not from the mother, because the cells contained a Y chromosome (found only in males) and the women had all been carrying sons.

Here’s a video of Muhl from a television show that tells a little bit more of her story.