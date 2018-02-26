How they make curling stones

Now that the U.S. is the Olympic champion in curling, it behooves us to know how the curling stones are made. In fact, all curling stones used in the Olympics are made of granite mined on the uninhabited Scottish island of Ailsa Craig, which itself looks like a granite curling stone sitting in the Firth of Clyde:

The rights to make curling stones from Alisa Craig granite are held by the company Kays of Scotland, and their website (which has a shop where you can buy miniature curling stones, cufflinks, and even granite ice cubes) explains the materials used:

To create the best curling stones you require the finest materials and to this end we harvested 1500 tons from Ailsa Craig of the Common Green Granite and 270 tons of Ailsa Craig Blue Hone so as to satisfy our customers’ demands. Our Kays Curling stones are made by matching the characteristics of these different granites and combining them enables us to produce the world class competition curling stones. Over the years our craftsmen have researched the most suitable granites for the various parts of the curling stone.

This extensive research proved that Ailsa Craig Blue Hone granite is the most reliable and proven to be the only EFFECTIVE material for the stone’s running edge on todays modern ice. The Ailsa Craig Common Green Granite is used for the body of the stone because its unique structure is more resistant to heat transfer, it copes better with condensation and does not splinter after contact with another stone in play, all of which badly affect Blue trefor curling stones. The Blue Hone insert is fitted to the Ailsa Craig Common Green stone body, a technique we have perfected and called “Ailserts”.

The stones weigh between 38 and 44 pounds (17.24-19.96 kg). The brooms are special, of course, and a the members of a pair of curling shoes are different: a “slider shoe” (front) and a “gripper shoe” (back). Who knew?

This video, which I find mesmerizing, shows how the giant granite slabs are transformed into the shiny, spiffy-looking stones you see in competition.

Finally, to show how clueless I am, I found out only this morning, from a comment on this site, that there is women’s curling too. The reason I didn’t know it is because I saw only men’s curling on television, and nobody mentioned women’s curling. Let’s rectify this omission with some footage from the last Olympic championship in Sochi, when Canada took the gold medal by beating Sweden 6-3. This year (and I can’t find embeddable video), Sweden took the gold by beating South Korea, the home team, by a score of 8-3 (whatever that means!).