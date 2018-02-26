How they make curling stones

Now that the U.S. is the Olympic champion in curling, it behooves us to know how the curling stones are made. In fact, all curling stones used in the Olympics are made of granite mined on the uninhabited Scottish island of Ailsa Craig, which itself looks like a granite curling stone sitting in the Firth of Clyde:
The rights to make curling stones from Alisa Craig granite are held by the company Kays of Scotland, and their website (which has a shop where you can buy miniature curling stones, cufflinks, and even granite ice cubes) explains the materials used:
To create the best curling stones you require the finest materials and to this end we harvested 1500 tons from Ailsa Craig of the Common Green Granite and 270 tons of Ailsa Craig Blue Hone so as to satisfy our customers’ demands.
Our Kays Curling stones are made by matching the characteristics of these different granites and combining them enables us to produce the world class competition curling stones.
Over the years our craftsmen have researched the most suitable granites for the various parts of the curling stone.
This extensive research proved that Ailsa Craig Blue Hone granite is the most reliable and proven to be the only EFFECTIVE material for the stone’s running edge on todays modern ice.
The Ailsa Craig Common Green Granite is used for the body of the stone because its unique structure is more resistant to heat transfer, it copes better with condensation and does not splinter after contact with another stone in play, all of which badly affect Blue trefor curling stones.
The Blue Hone insert is fitted to the Ailsa Craig Common Green stone body, a technique we have perfected and called “Ailserts”.
The stones weigh between 38 and 44 pounds (17.24-19.96 kg). The brooms are special, of course, and a the members of a pair of curling shoes are different: a “slider shoe” (front) and a “gripper shoe” (back). Who knew?
This video, which I find mesmerizing, shows how the giant granite slabs are transformed into the shiny, spiffy-looking stones you see in competition.
Finally, to show how clueless I am, I found out only this morning, from a comment on this site, that there is women’s curling too. The reason I didn’t know it is because I saw only men’s curling on television, and nobody mentioned women’s curling. Let’s rectify this omission with some footage from the last Olympic championship in Sochi, when Canada took the gold medal by beating Sweden 6-3. This year (and I can’t find embeddable video), Sweden took the gold by beating South Korea, the home team, by a score of 8-3 (whatever that means!).
Question: since curling is not a sport in which bodily size and strength matters, why would there be separate women’s and men’s curling?
And do they use different size/weight stones?
http://www.slate.com/blogs/five_ring_circus/2014/02/14/curling_2014_olympics_do_the_olympics_really_need_separate_men_s_and_women.html
This explains some differences between the sexes at curling.
That suggests that physical strength is indeed significant — which surprises me, the women don’t seem anywhere their physical limit in delivering the stones.
I did not find much explanation in the article, though it describes some important differences. I too am perplexed why women can’t do curling as well, or chess or bowling or snooker, etc.
One subtle difference might be sweeper to shooter transition. Maybe men are biologically capable of calming their heart rate to focus in shorter times. Could this be from more hunting or battle competitions? I do not know. I would have thought women have just as much if not more capable of recovering their focus after a short active period.
Chess? Really? If it’s true, maybe aggression has something to do with it. Perhaps same with Curling.
How It’s Made is a totally engrossing series. I have often spent a short break from chores to watch an episode of how springs are made, or even drywall, or … whatever.
The music just goes with it, somehow.
It is. I saw this particular one a while back and it almost caused me to watch curling on the Olympics this year. But I recovered.
Yes, I recovered too–not that I was all that tempted. Maybe I’m missing something, but seems to me they could make the women’s event curling their hair and it would be just about as exciting.
Yes, How it’s Made is a very interesting series, I think on the science channel. They cover just about everything.
“The rights to make curling stones from Alisa Craig granite are held by the company Kays of Scotland”
Sounds like the Scots Mafia runs the sport.
Clearly a patriarchal process.
Glen Davidson
Ailsa Craig is a volcanic plug, dating back to the (re)opening of the North Atlantic some 60 million years ago. Its unusual microcrystalline structure makes it distinctive, hence its use in curling stones. Erratics from Ailsa Craig show the spread of the ice sheets westwards across Ireland. More at http://nora.nerc.ac.uk/id/eprint/505002/1/Ailsa%20Craig.pdf
Don’t forget about mixed-doubles curling! A new event at this year’s Olympics, games are twice the speed and action as traditional games (that’s not meant to be facetious).
Congrats to the US men’s team for winning curling gold; they played great. It was a tough Olympics for most Canadian curlers, with both the men’s and women’s teams massively underwhelming. But we won the inaugural mixed-doubles medal via total domination! Watch highlights here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qqXEvKF-lM8
And we finished 6 medals ahead of the Americans.
A sweeping statement ..
But MODERN ICE??
Where has all traditional ice gone?
Gone to whisky glasses everywhere.
“a “slider shoe” (front) and a “gripper shoe” (back). Who knew?”
IIRC, in olden days, you just wore regular leather-bottomed shoes, but put a rubber (not that meaning!) on the gripper shoe.
In such pre-historic times, I wore old Eaton’s catalogues under very long socks for hockey shin pads.
And there was little or no difference between nordic and alpine skis.
And the difference between nordic and cross-country skiing is that the former uses poles to produce more, sometimes all, speed; whereas the latter uses poles to keep the incompetent from falling on their posteriors.
And the appearance and 8,000 calories daily of nordic male ski racers is obvious proof that claims of impossibility for avoiding obesity purely by exercise and without diet are bullshit claims.
And the female nordic champion Margit Bjoergen is the best athlete that ever lived, male or female.
I could bore you forever–been watching too much boob-tube.
Why, I remember back when skiers only jumped if someone spilled hot cocoa on them.
Sort of on that note, why are ski jumpers so rail thin? Seems to me that powerful leg muscles would be helpful for the jumping part of ski jumping.
The lighter weight makes them stay in the air longer as air resistance helps keeps them aloft and I think the timing the jump is more important than power. In fact, some of the rules of jumping are designed so that there is less incentive for skiers to get too light (size limits on the skis for light weight jumpers).
If I could cross-country ski to work or even just around the neighborhood, I would definitely do so. It’s fun and fantastic exercise. Alas, it rarely snows here. 😦
Do you know how eg. our ‘UHT’ milk is made? You don’t want to know, and would not believe it anyway.
There is a team sport played in Holland and Belgium, where the teams consist in 3 women and 3 men. ‘Korfbal’ a kind of basketball (‘korf’ literally means ‘basket’) or netball.
It is said it is very old and the precursor of both basket- and netball. Would be nice to have a ‘mixed’ team sport at the Olympics.
Curling is quite interesting, but it makes me nervous to watch it. The shooter has to get the stone within a quarter of an inch of a target stone sometimes. But, what really makes me quiver, is how the sweepers manage to step, slip and stumble their way through a half a dozen stones without actually touching any with their feet. With the result that I’m always watching their footwork and miss the main action.
I think my favorite thing about curling is to hear a Canadian pronouncing the name of that area down at the end where all the smashing happens. The ‘haouws’.
I heard someone say, “In this day and age, it’s uncomfortable to hear a man yell at a woman, ‘Sweep! Sweep!’”
I did find watching curling to be oddly satisfying.
I wonder what TSA says about those in your carry on luggage.
I curled for a season in high school and enjoyed it despite lack of talent.
Here’s an interesting video on the physics of curling and the controversy about why the rock curls the way it does.
m.youtube.com/watch?v=7CUojMQgDpM
As soon as I heard that these stones only come from one place, I had several skeptical thoughts. Considering what happens to these stones during a match, what’s the big deal? I’m guessing some kind of high-tech plastic or ceramic would work better. I’m not buying any shares of Kays of Scotland.
Aluminum bats would work better than bits of Ash trees, but professional baseball still uses the wooden bats. Tradition is important in some sports, so perhaps that’s why stones come from there?
So sorry there isn’t more physical contact or nudity to attract the American audience to this great game.
It’s more like chess or snooker than roller derby.