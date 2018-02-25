Free speech: what we’re up against

This comment appeared in the remarks following my letter to the Chicago Maroon (our student newspaper) asking the paper to take a stand on free speech. Nearly all of the comments were pro-free speech, which is good, but this one stood out in contrast:

Becker’s link at the end is to the faculty letter opposing Bannon’s appearance here. Do read it, or at least look at the faculty affiliations of the signers. Note the imbalance among disciplines, which says something about which areas of scholarship tend to harbor censorious faculty. (Note: not everyone who signed is a faculty member.)

Now I don’t know who Jay Becker is, and I don’t much care, but I hope he’s not organizing or participating in some kind of disruption when Bannon appears. Here are all the errors in his reasoning (I’m assuming “Jay” is a man’s name):

Becker is correct that the First Amendment (should be capitalized) prohibits government suppression of speech. But the law itself does “prohibit people from objecting and even mobilizing to stop a specific person or group from speaking at any one time or place.” People can object, of course (that’s one of the purposes of the Amendment), but if speech is being legally disseminated, as in a permitted rally or talk, then law will punish people who “mobilize to stop a person or group from speaking”. Such individuals would be prosecuted not on constitutional grounds, but on the basis of disorderly conduct—or worse if there’s violence involved, as there was when Yiannopoulos tried to speak at Berkeley. And certainly the University of Chicago has made its intentions clear to punish students who disrupt speakers. “This is not about free speech; it’s about fascist speech.” This is the mantra of every censor in American colleges. It’s a blanket statement that means any speech deemed “fascist” by the censor is illegal and can be shut down. Of course “fascist speech” is not defined. What it really means is either “speech I don’t like” or “all speech uttered by anyone I deem a fascist.” I suspect that Becker means the latter. If Becker knows his First Amendment, he’ll know that the courts don’t see anything Bannon says as a violation of that Amendment. Is Bannon a fascist? I don’t know, and I don’t much care about those labels. He’s an extreme right-winger, and has many views I consider odious, but that’s no reason to ban him. Further, not all of his views are “fascist”. He has, for instance, called for a 44% federal tax on incomes over $5 million a year. When he was in the White House, Bannon advocated a big pullback of US involvement in Afghanistan. Are those “fascist” views? As I noted the other day, after a conversation with Bannon, New York Times columnist David Brooks, while vehemently disagreeing with Bannon’s views, nevertheless “highly recommended” Bannon’s visit to campus as a way to acquaint people with his populist views (Brooks is a U of C graduate). Apparently Becker doesn’t think anybody needs to hear those views, even if they are opposed to them, want to question Bannon, or want to sharpen their own thinking. Having Bannon here is in fact promoting critical thinking, not suppressing it. The idea that someone speaking at a university gets the university’s official imprimatur, and that Bannon’s visit is somehow “legitimizing his ideology” is wrong and, frankly, stupid. All kinds of people come here, from all sides of the political spectrum, and it’s simply impossible for the university to be “legitimizing” all these conflicting views. In fact, the university is legitimizing nothing—except for someone’s right to speak. I despise creationism and those who lie to people to further a religious agenda, but if a creationist spoke here (as one did: Bill Dembski), I would not for a minute think that the university was “legitimizing creationism.” The “legitimizing” argument is rejected by the University of Chicago and all enlightened universities. Finally, letters like this, as well as other stuff I see, makes me think that people (not necessarily connected with the University), are planning to “mobilize” to disrupt Bannon’s appearance. That would not be wise. I am sure the University is preparing for this, and will ensure that Bannon gets to speak without disruption. I am also sure that there will be police to remove disruptors. Nobody will gain by trying to prevent him from speaking. Already the group of humanities professors who wrote the “Ban Bannon” letter look censorious, and I have no sympathy for them. I, too, despise what Bannon stands for, but that’s no reason to prevent him from speaking. Remember, he’s in a debate, so there will already be planned counterspeech. Are people worried that Bannon will actually convert people who are more liberal? If so, they’d better examine their own arguments against him.

I’m curious about Becker’s logo above, which says “Not this time” in the middle, and around the triangle some words that begin “First they came for. . ” Does anybody recognize this, or can make out the rest of it? The quote appears to resemble the famous “First they came for the socialists . .” quote by Martin Niemöller, in which case Becker is claiming that there’s a slippery slope from Bannon to (OMG) Nazis!