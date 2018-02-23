The first Neanderthal cave art

There has been some debate about the artistic ability of Neanderthals, and to date no art has been found, though their “spirituality” has been suggested from traces of ochre in burial sites. That suggests either that living bodies were decorated before burial or were adorned after death in some kind of ritual. People seize on that, eager to detect signs of religiosity. (Ochre is a red “earth” pigment that contains ferric oxide.)
There are of course famous representational cave paintings, like the wonderful beasts of Lascaux, but these were made about 20,000 years ago. That was after Neandertals became extinct and when “modern” H. sapiens had already colonized Europe from Africa around 40,000 years ago. (Note: I’ve always considered Neanderthals a “subspecies” of H. sapiens, H. sapiens neanderthalensis, while “modern” humans are H. sapiens sapiens. Needless to say, some anthropologists disagree, though the interfertility of these forms, as evinced by Neanderthal genes in the modern human genome, makes me deem them members of the same biological species.)
Neanderthals are conventionally thought to have been in Europe from about 250,000 years ago to about 40,000 years ago. Thus the finding of 65,000 year old cave paintings in Spain, as documented in a new paper in Science by D. L. Hoffmann et al. (reference below; free access with Unpaywall, pdf here), not only bespeaks an artistic bent of Neandertals, but is the oldest cave paintings by a hominin. (The previous records are a hand stencil in Indonesia and a red disk in a Spanish cave: both date to about 40,000 years ago and were therefore almost certainly done by H. sapiens sapiens.)
So what did Hoffmann et al. find? The three Spanish caves they investigated bear red hand stencils, abstract art consisting of geometric figures, as well as figures of animals like deer and birds. Since the caves appear to have been continuously occupied for at least 100,000 years, there’s no way of knowing, without dates, which subspecies produced which art.
The novel thing about this paper, though, is that the authors were able to actually date the art using uranium-thorium dating on the carbonate crusts that form on top of the paintings. These carbonates are what make stalactites and stalagmites, and form when the calcium compounds crystallize out of dripping water. A crust on top of a painting therefore had to form after the painting was created. I didn’t look up how they can date the formation of the crusts using uranium and thorium, but I’m sure a reader will tell us.
At any rate, here’s a geometric ochre panel, with crusts over it (see inset), that was dated at a minimum age of 64,800 years. It’s called a “red scalariform sign” (“resembling a ladder especially in having transverse bars or markings like the rungs of a ladder”), but I sort of see a humanlike figure to the right, though it’s probably my imagination. You can see the crust that was dated atop the red pigments. What a lucky find!
Here’s a hand stencil almost completely obscured by calcite, but made visible with software (right). This is between 45,300 and 48,700 years old, but other samples indicated a minimum age of 65,000 years.
Finally, here are some “speleothem curtains” (calcite sheets) which have some red pigment (surely of human origin) covered with calcite; the ages here are 65,500 years.
Paintings and ochre daubings from all three caves are, as the authors say, consistent, and, at 64.8 kyr (64,800 years), “substantially predate the arrival of modern humans in Europe, which has been variously estimated at between 45 ka and 40 ka ago.” Thus this art predates the arrival of “modern” humans by 20,000 years. (“Modern H. sapiens” remains simply aren’t found Spain at the time of these paintings). Since the only hominins in the area were Neanderthals, it’s presumed these paintings are by that subspecies—unless there’s some still-undiscovered hominin, which seems unlikely.
Neanderthals, then, had art—though it’s not representational—well before the famous cave paintings of France. This shows, as the authors say, that Neanderthals had a light source and premeditation, both of which are necessary to create hand stencils. They add, “it is difficult to see them [the art] as anything but meaningful symbols places in meaningful places.” Well, we are meaning-seeking creatures, so I wouldn’t go that far. Perhaps they’re the Neanderthal equivalent of graffiti, not having much meaning at all. (“Hey, Zog, look: I made a print of my hand!”)
It’s unlikely that this kind of art was unique to these three caves, and so, as Hoffman et al. propose, it seems likely that eventually we’ll find Neanderthal art in other caves. And it will be interesting to see if that subspecies hit on representational art—showing animals or hominins—before H. sapiens sapiens came to Europe and Neanderthals died out.
Hoffmann, D. L., C. D. Standish, M. García-Diez, P. B. Pettitt, J. A. Milton, J. Zilhão, J. J. Alcolea-González, P. Cantalejo-Duarte, H. Collado, R. de Balbín, M. Lorblanchet, J. Ramos-Muñoz, G.-C. Weniger, and A. W. G. Pike. 2018. U-Th dating of carbonate crusts reveals Neandertal origin of Iberian cave art. Science 359:912-915.
This is wonderful.
I’ve always been skeptical of claims of spirituality / religiosity based on cave art or ornamentation. There are lots of reasons that modern people create art and I don’t see why ancient people would be any different.
Anyway, this is a fascinating finding.
Yeah, it always irks me when there is a TV show on an archaeological subject and as soon as some architectural structure is found whose purpose is unknown, zip, it’s considered religious.
Amazing find! Thanks for bringing it to our attentions.
It’s called the “art of the gaps”.
Why were Neanderthals apparently displaced by humans? A new paper suggests that humans were more social due to self domestication. They claim to see similar structural and some genetic changes comparing homo sapiens to Neanderthals as are seen comparing wolves with domesticated dogs. Interesting, but I’m not able to evaluate the reliability and importance of their findings.
http://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0185306
Self-domestication in Homo sapiens: Insights from comparative genomics
Constantina Theofanopoulou etal
Now that we know many of us have Neanderthal DNA, we are rapidly and desperately repairing the Neanderthals’ reputation. They have gone from being troglodytes with protruding foreheads to budding artists. Surely we will be calling them scientists next. 😉
Well, they did have more of a browridge, an occipital bun at the back of the skull, a more horizontal brain/braincase, a different jawline, and other distinctive morphological features (but brains just a big as ours). It is interesting that they were nevertheless interfertile with anatomically modern humans migrating out of Africa, hence not an entirely different species.
Uranium is slightly water soluble whereas thorium is not. So the original crust will have had a trace of uranium but no thorium.
Over time uranium decays to thorium, so the ratio of the two today gives you the age of the crust.
So you were right!
Notably, it’s the U-234 ratio to Th-230 that is measured, U-234 itself being a product of U-238 decay.
Glen Davidson
Thank you!
Wow fascinating, especially as I visited the El Castillo caves in September gone. I realised I was looking at very ancient cave drawings but had no idea they were quite so old, nor rare. I’m only disappointed I didn’t manage to sneak some furtive, non flash, photos but the camera ban is very strict.
In the tombs at Luxor there is a strict ban on flash, in case of a cumulative effect that degrades the colours, so some of my photos suffer from hand shake. I am surprised that at El Castillo there is a total ban on photography. Did they give a reason?
No they didn’t, but in hindsight I could have sneaked a few if I’d loitered a little.
I visited a small family-run ‘picture cave’ in southern Spain about 20 years ago whilst botanizing with a British group. Somewhere to the southwest of Ronda, I believe.
Certainly evidence of a very ong tradition of graffiti, with evidently old geometric and hand imprints, a few beaasts and quite a few fish. And quite a few evidently recent and crude [in more than one sense], especially near the entrance.
I’ve been poring over maps trying to see if the Malaga province cave in this paper is the one we visited. Probably not, but might have been on Zog’s paper route.
A glimpse into the the Neandertal mind.
Making us wonder, “What?”
Really cool find, anyhow. Love that they can find minimum ages. They must be dealing with very tiny amounts of uranium and thorium.
Glen Davison
Modern mass spectrometry can measure extremely tiny quantities, and separate different isotopes of the same element. This seriously annoys creationists.
“Neanderthals, then, had art—though it’s not representational”
Maybe, maybe not – could just need to be found.
Or they were Muslims/
Hand print gives me shivers – the good kind, not like scary shivers.
This is so interesting. I see a goalpost. Interesting also that my own artistic ability hasn’t evolved too far beyond this. So neat to contemplate.
Thanks for addressing the question of whether Neanderthals are a totally different species, Jerry. I’ve been confused about the articles that all say that, because of the point you mention—if we have Neanderthal DNA, there had to be some crossbred offspring. I for one would love to see a post going a little more into why the general view seems to be they were a different species, but maybe it’s too complicated for the nonscientists like me to appreciate.
Not to forget the Denisovans – almost totally unknown physically, completely unknown culturally, yet due to genetics we now know they contribute genes to several geographically different population from Tibetans to Melanesians.
It seems to be more a semantic issue than anything else. We are so enamored by our Latin binomials that we lose sight of how messy things can be for recently diverged populations that have accumulated clear genetic and morphological differences (during interruptions of gene flow), but may show complete or partial interfertility. We have many examples in nature of divergent geographic populations that resist a simple answer as to whether they constitute one species or two. And if we look across time, it gets even messier if we try to use discrete names – no “late” Homo erectus parents gave birth to an “early” Homo sapiens.
I wouldn’t be totally shocked if H. erectus wasn’t actually a sub-species as well. Or maybe that would make us the sub-species.
I would also be interested in this.
I believe the general view is based entirely on morphological and genetic difference. To my mind that’s not a very good way to distinguish groups as species, as it’s purely arbitrary. In my book Speciation, with Allen Orr (Chapter 1 and Appendix), I discuss why I favor the “biological species concept” based on interbreeding. And under that concept, since Neanderthals and “modern” humans did interbreed and clearly had fertile offspring (otherwise we wouldn’t be carrying Neanderthal genes), they were members of the same biological species.
But of course species concepts are controversial, so many use a “morphology” or “lineage” concept. My book discusses why I see these as problematic, and also discussed which species concepts are most appropriate for which biological question you’re asking.
Try
Adam Rutherford.
A Brief History of Everyone Who Ever Lived. The Stories in our Genes.
A catchup if you will and a very messy business it is.
Prof(E) gave it a brief mention not long ago, as he was reading it. But it is very good for non scientist types like me.
Really fascinating, although not by any means the oldest purposeful designs yet found. The oldest as far as I know is a shell found in Java with geometric patterns carved into it, dated to 500,000 years ago.
The Venus of Berekhat Ram, found in the Golan Heights, and the Venus of Tan-Tan, found in Morocco, are at least 250,000-300,000 years old but possibly as old as 750,000 years. If so, they would have been created by homo erectus.
Yes, I know that. I believe there’s a bone flute (if that counts as “art”) that dates back to around the Neanderthal times.
I didn’t mean to diminish the significance of this find, which is fascinating. There is a cognitive step from carving patterns or tracing one’s hand to depicting animals, which becomes something more akin to story telling. What’s really interesting is how every new find pushes back in time the point at which our ancestors became creators and communicators.
The Lebombo bone is about 44,000 years old and is usually cited as the oldest clear evidence of counting, although there are other notched bones as old as 80,000 years.
I wonder if the handprint is a “signature”!
For a sense of scale you’ll not do better than this video recorded in the caves – with interesting explainers from various scientist bods. under 5 mins:
One chap makes the point that the location in the caves is such that it suggests ritual [I’m not gonna use the horrid, useless word “spiritual”!]
Thanks for that, Michael!
Fascinating! Thanks, Jerry.
Typo: The last “Hoffman” in the text. That misses a second n (you can delete this when you saw it :))
“That was after Neandertals became extinct and when “modern” H. sapiens had already colonized Europe from Africa around 40,000 years ago.”
Do you actually propose that the colonization of Europe happened from NW Africa via Iberia or “colonized Europe from Africa” just an inadvertently ambiguous short for “originated in Africa and colonized Europe from Asia”?
I am not familiar with studies on this question, but I always imagined the colonization happened from Asia. Especially since I have read that Iberia was the place where Neanderthals lasted longest.
Cool, I will someday see the Lascaux (reproductions). Ancient art fascinates me.
Very exciting and remarkably moving, especially the handprint.
This inspires lots of introspection! Love it. By the way, I have always wondered if perhaps the squares in ancient cave art (seen here in the so called ‘ladder’ and also at Lascaux for example) could represent corrals or traps for animals? I’ve never heard this proposed but it seems so reasonable. In this cave, there are even animals drawn within the squares.