Once again the Left dines on its own: the demonization of Gal Gadot

When Gal Gadot starred in the enormously successful movie “Wonder Woman,” Leftists at first saw it as a moment of women’s empowerment. Here we had a strong and independent superhero who was a woman—much like “Black Panther” is praised for empowering black children. But it didn’t take long for the approbation to wane. After all, Gadot is Israeli and, like nearly all Israelis, she had to serve in the IDF, the Israeli military. That’s a national requirement. Gadot didn’t kill anybody; she was a combat instructor.
Nevertheless, it wasn’t long before her nationality and service in the IDF eroded her status as feminist hero, for in the pantheon of intersectionalist Leftism, Israel lies at the bottom of the heap—just above old cis white males. Her luster (and that of “Wonder Woman”) among Leftists began to fade (see here and here).
Now, it seems, Gadot, since she’s way low on the Oppression Hierarchy, isn’t allowed to decry last week’s school shootings in Florida. One would think that her tweet below would have garnered approbation, and it did according to the hearts and retweets. But not everyone was happy.
Yes, the termites gnawed their way in, and, according to Everyday Antisemitism, the new social editor of Allure magazine, Rawan Eewshah, issued the following hateful response. “Child murderer”—seriously?
(I think this tweet has now been deleted. Good call!)
There are many more such reactions, but I needn’t go on. This reprises the old “blood libel” fiction of anti-Semites, and in my view reflects anti-Semitism. Does anybody think that Gadot endorses the targeting of children? Apparently some of the people above do, and they’re simply lying for the cause.
Let’s get this straight. Gal Gadot didn’t kill anybody when she was in the IDF. She did not kill any children. I highly doubt that she “relishes” watching children killed. The Israeli Army has killed Palestinian children in military operations, but it does not do so deliberately, despite the claims of the ignorant. It would be a public-relations disaster in the eyes of the world if Israeli solders were under orders to kill children; in fact, the opposite is true. Children do get imprisoned in Israel for terrorist acts or attempted murder or injury. Gadot had no part in this; her crime was solely to be Jewish, to be Israeli, and to be in the IDF. To Intersectionalists, that makes it hypocritical for her to react in horror when a shooter kills 17 people in a Florida school.
Well, let’s look at the shoe on the other foot. Hamas and Hezbollah, and other Palestinian terrorists, deliberately target and kill Israeli children. Want examples? Here are some:
- The Itamar Attack in 2011(even in Wikipedia!): An Israeli civilian, his wife, and three of their children (aged 11, 4, and 3 months), were slaughtered by two members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. The baby was decapitated and the children stabbed. The IDF tracked down the murders, who were tried. Many Palestinians celebrated the murders, even handing out candy and sweets in the street.
- The murder of Hallel Jaffa Ariel, a 13 year old girl, in 2013. Mohammad Nasser Tra’ayra, the Palestinian killer who wished to be a martyr, stabbed Hallel to death in her bed. (You can see photos of the girl and the gruesome murder scene here.) Tra’ayra was killed when attempting to evade capture. He, too was celebrated for his deed; as Wikipedia reports:
The attacker’s mother praised her son as a martyr defending Jerusalem and the al-Aqsa Mosque and hoped others would follow in his path. A banner with pictures of Tra’ayra and the late Yasser Arafat was hung outside a building in the West Bank village of Tra’ayra’s family, and the family is eligible for $350 a month from a Palestinian fund for martyrs.
- Here’s a long list of Israeli children killed by Palestinian terrorists; some were deliberately targeted, others were killed in suicide attacks, which of course are aimed at civilians. I suspect that if people take issue with this, Malgorzata can provide more examples in the comments.
The killing is bad enough, but when the murder of children is celebrated by Palestinians, as they so often do, that makes it doubly disgusting. Do Israelis shoot off fireworks and hand out sweets in the street when a Palestinian child is killed? Think again.
Now here is a Palestinian father taunting and daring Israeli soldiers to shoot his 3-year-old son. He even goads the kid to throw rocks at the soldiers. Note how the soldiers behave. I can’t help but think that the father, his comrades, and the person making the video actually wanted that child shot—so they could use it for propaganda. What kind of father would do this?
Who are the hypocrites? It is the intersectional Leftists who support Palestine (and their child-killing practices) and yet decry the shootings by Nikolas Cruz. What Cruz does resembles what Hamas, Hezbollah, and the terrorists named above do: they all deliberately target children. ‘
It is those who support Palestine, not those (like Gadot) who support Israel, who tacitly endorse the targeting of innocent children. If somebody lacks the moral standing to criticize what Cruz did in Florida, it is those who defend the actions of Palestinians. When was the last time you heard them complain about the murder of civilians, much less children?
“The Israeli Army has killed Palestinian children in military operations, but it does not do so deliberately, despite the claims of the ignorant.”
Let’s also get the following straight: every army in the history of the world has had children as collateral damage, and nearly every one of them many, many more than Israel. Israel does more than any other country to avoid as much collateral damage as possible. When I see people make statements about how the IDF kills children, I know they’re antisemitic because I know they don’t make the same statements about every other country. They hold the only Jewish nation to a standard to which they hold no other nation. Of course, they’re also intentionally promoting the conspiracy theory — which I’ve seen from many on the left, including college professors — that Israel sets out to kill as many Palestinian children as possible.
Either people like this hate Jews, or their vitriol and impossible standards of conduct just magically happen to be saved for the only Jewish nation in the world.
“….that Israel sets out to kill as many Palestinian children as possible.” If that were true, we could only conclude Israel is excessively incompetent at it.
If it is any consolation, look at the number of Twitter ♥️s the tweets received.
Thank you, Professor. This cannot be said too often – unfortunately. Even more, given the “they are just actors” conspiracy theories now flooding the media aimed at the students protesting the Florida school shooting, one wonders how many of the Gadot haters are bots. Sad, indeed.
I am glad you brought that up. Apparently the conspiracy theories are being flogged by Russian bot trolls, according to an article in the NY Times.
So now I am wondering if this Twit storm over Gal Gadot is also being pushed by the bots.
Or maybe I am just getting paranoid.
Those tweets are by Palestinian activists and their useful idiots. They are part of the endless propaganda war that characterizes the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In politics, of whatever kind, truth is only uttered when it serves a purpose. As a tactic, attacking Gal Gadot may be a mistake since she appears to be popular.
Not to mention the Palestinians who position their children on rooftops hoping that they are “martyred”. What kind of person values an ideology above the life of his own child?
If they want to actually identify the baby killer, the one who kills children everyday, why not mention al-Assad right there in Syria and his buddy boy Putin. They can kill more kids before breakfast every day than a pack of NRA loving young men in Florida.
It is not a choice, to join the IDF or not.
As an Israeli citizen she was called up…
Identity politics strikes again.
Glen Davidson
I don’t do social media, so I’m biased, but I’m starting to consider it a scourge on civilization. We need to get a handle on this. (Though I still love PCC(E)’s and Heather Hastie’s selected tweets.)
I think it’s mainly Twitter. I’m beginning to get mystified as to why any of the mainstream media takes any notice of Twitter. It’s basically just people spouting random ill conceived thoughts into the aether. Back in the day before the Internet, people used to spout the same random ill-conceived thoughts but the only people to hear would be the few in earshot.
I don’t say Twitter should be banned, but if the media just ignored the outrage that pours forth from it, because really it isn’t news, the World would be a better place.
Historian points out that the tweets in question come from Palestinian activists and their useful idiots, and BJ has heard similar poppy-cock from many on the Left including college professors. It might be worth unpacking these categories a little. The first and last categories include numerous professional Palestinians, a career path invented by UNRWA and expanded particularly, it seems, on US campuses.
The second two categories–useful idiots and the Left–are either oxymoronic or reveal a paradox. In Israel, the many worker-owned cooperatives (kibbutzim) achieved some limited success, which should be an icon of the socialist ideal. Yet Israel is now a conventional bête noir for the pop-Left. ???
The explanation which occurs to me is simple envy. The pop-Left in the West has accomplished nothing but 80 years of hot air, so its venom against a partly successful socialism could have psychological roots that are transparently obvious, and infantile.