The pall of intersectionality: “Must everything be everything?”

Yesterday reader Vaal asked me what I thought of the new movie “Black Panther”, which has an all-black cast and an African-American director. The film has cleaned up, nabbing a box office of $361 million worldwide in the first few days after release—nearly doubling the entire production cost! It already is a huge success. Vaal expressed a bit of concern whether this would reinforce black identity politics, but in general agreed with my response; this is what I said:
I haven’t seen the movie, nor read much about it or the Internet reaction, but if it gives black kids role models and makes them feel less marginalized, so much the better. That’s different from “identity tactics”, which are to try to censor others who aren’t in your group; it seems to be just a boost in self-esteem. I don’t see any downside of that. Everyone feels part of a group, and if you’re downtrodden and your group gets celebrated, that seems great to me.
I won’t see the movie, as I don’t like superhero or action films (or even space films). I did see “Wonder Woman”, but it was on a plane and I turned it off halfway. Nevertheless, I wish “Black Panther” well.
The movie, of course, is touted for its black director and cast, giving kids role models from their group. And, as I said, that’s great. But it wasn’t enough for some people. Grania called my attention to a pair of tweets, the first calling out the movie for its “lack of LGBT representation”:
And then actress Ellen Barkin’s weary response; she’s clearly tired of ubiquitous “intersectionality”.
But was there more than just a single tweet criticizing the movie for its lack of LGBT representation? Checking the internet, I found that indeed there was. Here’s a link to an article at i09 (Gizmodo):
The article mentions one cut scene in which two women dance around each other lasciviously, suggesting perhaps an impending sexual interaction. And that flirtation was in the comic, too, though involving different characters. (There was no explicit mention of gayness or homosexual activity in the deleted scene). The author of the io9 article beefs:
This isn’t the first time that Marvel Studios have missed a readily-available opportunity to finally bring some queer representation to the big screen, but it’s particularly odd given how right there and on the page this particular story is when you look to the comics.
Though Aneka is not Okoye, characters become remixed and reimagined all the time when they’re adapted for films. A romance between Okoye and Ayo is the sort of thing that easily could have been included in Black Panther with something as simple as a longing look and a bit of flirting kiss, but it looks like we’re going to have to wait even longer for the MCU’s films to catch up with the times.
But wait! There’s more!
I’m not sure what this would have accomplished. Would it empower gay black children? Or gay people in general?
Here’s an article (actually, a video) from The Advocate, a gay magazine (click on screenshot to see it):
They criticize the director for cutting the scene and co-writer Joe Robert Cole’s “vague answer” about why the scene was omitted (he noted that it wasn’t a major part of the story arc, and only vaguely remember the comic-book scene).
But wait! There’s more.
Ellen Barkin’s petulant comment pinpoints the problem with intersectionality. You can’t just make a movie about one oppressed minority: you have to put in other oppressed minorities so that they, too, get their day in the sun. It also bothers me that, while I like “Black Panther” and its intended empowerment of black children, we now have to scrutinize all movies for their ideological content, making sure that every group is represented positively and all groups get represented. It’s fine to give movies political content, and yes, we need movies with gay characters, too, but not every movie has to have a message about oppression or be called out for its absence—or for “cultural appropriation”. After all, every movie that doesn’t deal with oppressed minorities is “missing an opportunity” to do that.
We now even have “sensitivity readers” for children’s books, ensuring that the correct political sheen is given to those books. If something is potentially harmful, I don’t have much of a problem with that, but it’s also led to censorship is some cases (the NYT article in the preceding link gives some, and I discuss one invidious case here).
So good for “Black Panther”, but let’s not make every movie about politics, or screen all art to make sure it conveys the right political message. That way lies the dire and deadening art of Soviet Russia, full of propaganda but lacking soul. And if a movie does tout one marginalized group, it doesn’t have to tout them all at once. The Pecksniffs need to back off.
Here’s when things get nasty—when name-calling substitutes for discussion, an unfortunate byproduct of the intersectionalist hierarchy:
“The character Ayo, portrayed in the film, is in a queer relationship with another side story character, Aneka.”
So by this person’s admission there was a LBGTQ character in the film. So he is complaining that they didn’t specifically mention it? That kind of thinking opens itself up to all sorts of parody, where characters start bringing up all sorts of plot-irrelevant and trivial points.
“So Ayo, how are your mothers doing in their quest to stop speciesism in vegans?”
Oh noes, you made the Ancient One a white woman! [Real complaint] ‘In Amazing Adventures #54 Blurg says he’s atheist, but you didn’t incclude that!’ [Fake illustrative example]
Fans of the traditional comic book material have always had their favorite characters rewritten/abused by Hollywood in exactly the same way. And it will continue to happen in the future, I’m sure. In fact I’m guessing it happens every single time Marvel puts out a movie.
Not just comic books! Movies differ from books all the time.
Rightest deviationism.
Petulant isn’t the word I’d use for Barkin’s tweet. Exasperated, acute, pointed.
Insane. A very enjoyable movie (minus the need to fight for leadership of Wakanda…can’t they just have a Lincoln-Douglas debate). There’s plenty in the movie for people to be proud of: black and women’s issues are quite prevalent. And that’s a good thing.
There is no link for the “(see here)” regarding “ensuring that the correct political sheen is given to those books.”
I’ll fix that now, thanks.
Seeing those tw**ts gave me a flashback to my wasted hours of reading the Pharyngula blog and the shrieking festival of microscopic outrage in its comments section.
If the lesbian was in, the question would be, “Where is the trans?”
It’s just about controlling the narrative.
I try to see every new movie of general interest, either at the art house or cineplex, and I try to do it cold, with as little advance information as possible. (I’ll often read the critical reviews and analyses afterward.) The exception is comic-book, or super-hero, or fantasy movies. Those I’ll skip, unless a favorite critic, or a friend whose taste in movies I respect, says there’s something special in it that a movie buff should see. The buzz around Black Panther has gotten to that point, so I think I’ll go see it. Maybe tonight.
I think I’m with Ellen Barkin.
If all you have to do is mention the minority in some way, you could try just having a bit of dialogue that covers all bases:
“Hey Sally, how’s your partner?”
“Oh Kate’s doing fine. How is Bob after his gender reassignment?”
However, to me that looks like paying lip service and the majority of people in the LBGTQ communities would probably find it offensive (I speculate) and achieving the opposite effect to the intent. If you’re going to treat the issue, you should treat it properly.