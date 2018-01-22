Why do intellectuals avoid discussing free will and determinism?

One thing that’s struck me while interacting with various Scholars of Repute is how uncomfortable many get when they have to discuss free will. I’m not talking about Dan Dennett here, as of course he’s a compatibilist and is glad to cross swords with anybody—while admitting sotto voce that yes, we could not have chosen otherwise. And I’m not talking about Sam Harris, who has spoken out eloquently about about our lack of free will in his eponymous book. (And, of course, Dan had a go at Sam when reviewing that book, to which Sam replied.)
No, I’m talking about other prominent thinkers, and I’ll use Richard Dawkins as an example. When I told him in Washington D.C. that, in our onstage conversation, that I would ask him about free will, he became visibly uncomfortable. But I didn’t back off, and when I reported on our discussion, I said this:
. . . I did pin Richard down to saying something about free will (in the dualistic sense), as in his upcoming book of essays, Science in the Soul (recommended), he’d written this:
“After my public speeches I have come to dread the inevitable ‘do you believe in free will’ question and sometimes resort to quoting Christopher Hitchens’s characteristically witty answer, “I have no choice”.
Well, that’s glib, but also a non-answer, so I wanted to ask him if he accepted that all our actions are predetermined except for possible quantum events in the brain. And he did admit that, but added that he doesn’t really understand compatibilism and other attempts to give us free will. I didn’t get into those issues, and we briefly discussed the implications of pure determinism for society and the justice system.
As you see, Hitchens also avoided the question. Perhaps Steve Pinker discusses the issue in extenso somewhere in his works, but I don’t know where, and I’ve never directly asked him his opinion.
I’ve seen similar “avoidance behavior” from other scholars, too, but won’t name them here.
It’s my impression, then, that with the exception of vociferous compatibilists like Dennett, people who really are determinists often try to avoid discussing it in public. And by “it”, I don’t mean just free will, but mostly the fact that we are not able after performing a given act, to argue that we could have done otherwise. That is, people don’t like to talk about determinism. This bothers me, because, as I’ve said before, I think fully grasping the determinism of human behavior has enormous practical implications for how we punish and reward people, particularly in our broken judicial system.
Why this avoidance of determinism? I’ve thought about it a lot, and the only conclusion I can arrive at is this: espousing the notion of determinism, and emphasizing its consequences, makes people uncomfortable, and they take that out on the determinist. For instance, suppose someone said—discussing the recent case of David Allen Turpin and Louise Anna Turpin, who held their 13 children captive under horrendous circumstances in their California home (chaining them to beds, starving them, etc.—”Yes, the Turpins people did a bad thing, but they had no choice. They were simply acting on the behavioral imperatives dictated by their genes and environment, and they couldn’t have done otherwise.”
If you said that, most people would think you a monster—a person without morals who was intent on excusing their behavior. But that statement about the Turpins is true!
Now how the Turpins are treated by the law is different from saying that they had no choice in their behavior: causes and social consequences are not the same issue. As I’ve argued many times, saying that people had no choice in committing a crime is a statement about “is”s, not “oughts”, and there are very good reasons to incarcerate criminals, though in a way different from what we do now. But grasping determinism, as I, Sam, and people like Robert Sapolsky believe, would lead to recommending a complete overhaul of our justice system. Philosophers who spend their time confecting definitions of free will that still accept determinism could better spend their time working on such an overhaul. Their lucubrations on compatibilism are, I contend, a semantic endeavor that’s largely a waste of time. Why bother with semantics when you could fix severe problems in society? As Marx said, “Philosophers have hitherto only interpreted the world in various ways; the point is to change it.”
Now you could argue that the notion of determinism of human behavior is complicated and hard to understand, and that’s why Big Thinkers avoid it. I don’t believe that. Certainly people like Dawkins, Hitchens, and Pinker have the neuronal wherewithal not only to understand determinism, but to work out its ramifications for how we treat people. It’s not rocket science. I am neuronally challenged compared to those people, but the fact is clear to me, and the ramifications seem obvious.
You could also say that some people avoid discussing determinism because they misunderstand its implications. Determinism does not, as I said, imply that criminals should go free. It does not imply that, if we grasp it, we’ll become nihilists who lie abed in an existential stupor. It does not say that we can’t change people’s minds by arguing with them. Yes, many people have such misunderstandings, but I can’t believe that the people I’ve named would share those misunderstandings.
Here’s another possible reason why the Brainy Ones avoid determinism. They may think—as Dennett has said explicitly several times—that if people believe they’re puppets controlled by the strings of their genes and environments (which they are), it will rip society asunder, for our feeling of agency, which we need to somehow confirm as real, is a potent social glue.
But for decades people said the same thing about religion: “We can’t disabuse people of their belief in God, for society would fall apart.” As we know from Scandinavia, that’s simply not true. And I really do believe that if people intellectually grasped determinism, society wouldn’t fall apart, either. For one thing, our feeling of agency is so strong that grasping determinism wouldn’t turn us into do-nothing nihilists. Although it’s an illusion, so is the notion of the “I” in our brain. Life will go on when we believe in determinism but still have our evolved feeling of agency.
That is what I have to say this morning, and I throw this out for readers’ discussion. I really don’t want to engage again in the endless fracas about whether we have “free will” or argue fruitlessly about whether we have a kind of “compatibilist” free will that is “the only type of free will worth wanting.” No, I assume that most readers here accept determinism of human behavior, with the possible exception of truly indeterminate quantum-mechanical phenomena that may affect our behavior but still don’t give us agency. What I want to know is why many intellectuals avoid discussing determinism, which I see as one of the most important issues of our time.
Now some readers may say that there are no practical consequences to accepting behavioral determinism. I disagree, as do people like Harris and Sapolsky, and most other determinists who aren’t at the same time compatibilists. Those people who say there are no consequences could argue, “Well, if there are no consequences, why should I bother to discuss it?” If that’s your reason for avoiding determinism, so be it. But I think you’re wrong.
Re “If you said that, most people would think you a monster—a person without morals who was intent on excusing their behavior. But that statement about the Turpins is true!”
Fascinating! You seem to have absolute proof of your position … which I believe you do not, so why are you stating this this way? Why not “I believe that statement …”
If there was some sort of conclusion about free will vs. determinism, it would not be necessary to continue having discussions about it. There’d be a consensus, and reasonable, rational, educated people the world over would consign continued argument about the conclusion to the same world that anti-vaxxers inhabit.
Clearly, this is not the case.
So I don’t understand.
Where does the confidence come from, to say “but that statement about the Turpins is true!” [They were simply acting on the behavioral imperatives dictated by their genes and environment, and they couldn’t have done otherwise.”]?
Fascinating! A reader who denies the laws of physics!
If you’re denying physical determinism, which all of science supports, then it’s not just a matter of belief. In fact, nearly all philosophers accept determinism, as do scientists.
Oh, and your comment is rude and snarky.
I have a sneaking suspicion that the very idea of punishment for bad behavior is incoherent if free will is in the picture. Punishment relies on humans behaving deterministically — if people had free will, we couldn’t expect the threat of punishment to be a reliable deterrent and we couldn’t expect rehabilitation to work with any consistency.
>”there are very good reasons to incarcerate criminals, though in a way different from what we do now”
What way?
Norway.
Force fields?
Glen Davidson
There was an amusing exchange between a parent (with an 18 yr old son) and Sam Harris in San Francisco (guests Eric Weinstein and Ben Shapiro). The parent was worried about what would happen if she disclosed the secret of free will’s nonexistence to her son. Sam’s advice: “Don’t tell him.”
It was funny, but does underscore what a lazy interpretation of this fact gets you.
Perhaps intellectuals are comfortable understanding bad behavior in terms of no free will. But to be consistent it also means not taking credit for one’s own accomplishments, and that is quite a bitter pill. Evolutionarily speaking we are prone to take credit for good fortune; people generally do not gain status by revealing that their success is akin to winning their lottery. It would be interesting to tease apart these two aspects and discover whether they are treated differently by the intellectual mind.
Drop the term “free will”, and we can then discuss realistically how our brains have a role in shaping and controlling our actions. Yes, it’s true that at one particular moment, we can’t choose otherwise. But it’s not true that what out brains have already experienced (including our own thoughts and deliberations) play no role in the choice we are driven to now.
I think I see your point, here’s my take: we are the product of our genes and environment over time. Our neural circuitry included is determined by genes, environment and chance. Prior thoughts do influence our present behavior, no one denies that. But if those prior thoughts arose from our fate (g/e/c) then their impact is fate continued. To your point, at EVERY moment we could not have decided otherwise. Given that, tell me how free wil is realistic
Phil proposed dropping the term free will.
I take the definition of “determinism” to be “genes and environment”
It starts to smell like tautology – what is environment? Genes are part of the environment.
… that ^^^ and perhaps career concerns, and the sense of drowning in two inches of water, and never really getting anywhere, explains the – as PCC(E) suggests – the specified individuals won’t touch free will with s ten foot pole.
… though it’s counterintiitive isn’t it – aren’t intellectuals – the tedious eggheads wearing turtlenecks – aren’t they exactly who would dive into a topic like free will on the couch with a cup of tea?
Hi Jerry, longtime lurker, first-time poster here. I was curious to hear your opinion of B.F. Skinner’s work. I know of no other modern scientist that embraced the position for which you advocate to a greater degree. Beyond Freedom and Dignity, I think, is the best book of its kind.
Of course, Skinner was vilified for the last three decades of his life, probably because of his position that the environment is the ultimate determinant of all behavior.
I have been breeding animals all of my adult life. I can absolutely guarantee you that personality is genetic.
I don’t think the nature/nurture issue is one that we will ever untangle. And, I’m not all that sure that it would tell us anything if we could. I think that one’s genes and one’s environment work in concert and affect each other.
I’ve seen lots of situations where there’s one kid in a family that the parents have difficulty with, for no particular reason other than that the kid is just not responding well to their parenting style. And I’ve also seen situations where kids who might have been expected to go to pieces in a dysfunctional family turn out to be survivors.
It’s a common misconception about Skinner that he denied the role of genetics in the determination of behavior. He didn’t, at all. However, he recognized that the genetic composition of any given animal is not a starting point – one still has to account for the fact that the organism’s genome is the way it is. And that can only be done by acknowledging the circumstances under which the organism’s parents (in sexually-reproducing species) mated, and THAT is an issue of external, environmental circumstances.
Most of personality is inherited, but not all of it. Personalities can and do change as a result of “nurture”, although I mean more precisely “anti-nurture”. The impact of violence on a young person’s personality–especially non-contextual violence–is genuinely staggering.
What makes you think that there’s such a thing as “personality,” anyway? What is it?
To me, the term is a useless one. Personality is an inference from behavior, and then it comes to “explain” the behavior from which it is inferred. It’s a tautological term that shouldn’t be invoked except perhaps as a shorthand to suggest what an organism might do – but it’s definitely not a natural phenomenon, not an explanation for behavior, not a “real thing.”
I don’t think personality explains behavior so much as it predicts it. Expecting a quiet, reserved, introverted person to be the headliner at your cocktail party is probably unreasonable. It’s not impossible–it’s just really unlikely, and it isn’t brain surgery to make a prediction like this.
Whether or not it’s a natural phenomenon is not very interesting, I think. If personality exists, and here I’m obviously arguing that it does, it’s a property of brain–like “mind” or “consciousness”.
Given the depths of controversy both Richard Dawkins and Steven Pinker have waded into in the past, I can’t believe that either would shy away from a topic because it would harm society or that they would fear opprobrium from others. It may well be that the topic simply doesn’t interest them enough to spend any amount of time on it. It especially seems this way with Richard Dawkins, who seems to avoid the discussion because he doesn’t feel he has spent enough time to be able to speak confidently about it.
I just find the subject confusing and can’t decide, no sarcasm!
I avoid even thinking about determinism because, even though I believe it, it makes me want to put a gun in my mouth and pull the trigger.
First, an overhaul of the justice system is unlikely. I think you sorely underestimate how much pleasure mean people get from their meanness. It’s going to be really difficult to get them to give that up.
Even worse, you’ve said that determinism says that you don’t have to accept blame for your behavior. The corollary to that is that you can’t accept credit for your successes. I can tell you from my years as a shrink that nothing, but nothing, is more motivating than a feeling of success. To take that away would be debilitating, and pointless.
Finally, I’m still not sure that if a change in external environment might produce a different outcome, why a change in internal environment would not. If I think that changing my environment would help me reach some goal or other, why would mentally considering various options NOT help?
One strategy we use to help people with impulse control is to get them to imagine various outcomes to their possible behaviors in a situation. If we see people as nothing but a mass of impulses, why would this be effective?
The whole question just makes me want to give up living. Why bother with anything?
I need to clarify part of what I just wrote.
I think that PUNISHERS enjoy their meanness.
Why put a gun in your mouth when there is so much fun to be had living your life? Music, art, exploring, food, travel, reading Jerry’s blog! It’s all there for your pleasure.
Life is pointless, that is absolutely clear to me. And yet I love being alive, love spending time with my kids, and I appreciate how incredibly lucky I am to be here right now, conscious and aware and able to contemplate these questions.
Without going into all the gory details, I am a survivor.
All that fun you’re experiencing isn’t something that is universal. Yes, I have fun sometimes, but mostly life is a struggle to keep sane.
And, one of the big positives in my personality is that I DID survive, and that I used my experiences to help other people. I never would have gone into psychology if I hadn’t needed it to heal myself.
Determinism wants to take that away from me.
“Determinism wants to take that away from me.”
That’s the same as one would say as a believer : atheism wants to take that away from me. That is like one would stick to false beliefs because it is seen as helpful for the own life.
The abandonment of free will, a concept adhered to, rightly or wrongly, by nearly everybody, would have implications far beyond the imaginings of those few who promote it. Without a sense of personal responsibility, the CJS in Western countries would need to be replaced rather than merely overhauled – such a radical act with very few benefits that couldn’t be achieved by simply locking up only those who put the public at risk of physical harm and treating them more humanely. In fact it’s so hard to see any benefits in abandoning a useful concept that any public figure would be wise to avoid recommending it.
As I’ve written before (perhaps you haven’t read it), the concept of a person being responsible for their actions does not disappear under determinism. What goes away is the concept of MORAL responsibility, which is based on people being able to choose between good and bad acts.
To me, the horrible way many countries treat criminals and prisoners is a huge benefit of accepting determinism.
This sounds like you’re saying that one of the benefits of determinism is treating prisoners horribly.
“What I want to know is why many intellectuals avoid discussing determinism, which I see as one of the most important issues of our time.”
Of course, I am speculating, but one possibility is that these intellectuals would disagree with your belief that determinism is one of the most important issues of our time. They may believe that other issues, such as the negative effects of religion, are, from a practical point of view, more pressing than determinism, which most people do not understand or do not accept despite its scientific correctness. To put it another way, these people may feel that their influence as public intellectuals could diminish if they talked about determinism.
While on the issue of determinism, the fact we are pre disposed to the behaviour of our ancestors, or tainted by their habits, it does not mean we have to copy that activity, we can choose, and choice depends on current circumstance, are you hungry and without food, you might need to steal to survive, you might need to become an illegal immigrant. If one looks for a closer answer to this issue, the life of Jesus, and his teachings might confer the answer far more easily; forgiveness destroys hatred, and that makes making the choice an awful lot easier. and far greater than that; being able to forgive puts to bed the old behaviour.
Discussing “free will” is a lot like discussing unicorns.
The data involved are fairly sparse…
Glen Davidson
But isn’t data sparse on both sides?
Is there a lot more data in support of determinism than there is in support of free-will?
How is this in the world of hard science rather than in the world of philosophy?
Well, you know, neurons, action-potentials, neurotransmitters, psychology, advertising, drugs, etc.
Yes, we find causes everywhere, including the brain. We have good inferential reasons to suspect that the brain isn’t violating the laws of thermodynamics by inventing actions without causation.
Glen Davidson
Well, sure. Neurons. Neurotransmitters. Etc.
These are physical matter and properties of “brain”, but I don’t think these properties get you to “psychology” (a field that is being decimated by the failure to reproduce study results) “drugs” or “advertising”.
Even if they do, I don’t understand the point you’re making as regards evidence for one side or the other, or whether that moves the topic from philosophy (a scientific cul-de-sac) to the hard sciences.
Oh I know, Bigfoot is just hiding, or whatever.
How does free will break the stranglehold of the laws of thermodynamics?
Glen Davidson
People are perfectly willing to discuss free will. We do it all the time. It’s baked into our language and our fundamental concepts of mind, personality and selfhood. “Will you have milk and sugar with your tea, sir?” “What do you want to be when you grow up?” “I think I’ll take a nap this afternoon.” “I’m planning to go to the Cook Islands for my next fishing trip.” “I wish I’d studied harder in college.” And so on.
It’s discussing the LACK of free will that people avoid, and for good reason. It’s a deeply disturbing concept if you take it seriously. Facing the notion that our actions are physically determined, that we have no ability to do other that what we actually do, and by implication that our conscious life, our hopes, desires fears, and regrets are infective, utterly irrelevant epiphenomena, is an existential horror show.
That there is as yet no plausible physical justification for free will makes the topic altogether more fraught. No one wants to be called a dualist (except the religious).
We apparently have some dualists on this thread. . .
For the record, I’m with Hitchens.
The very foundations of human thought, seeded long ago in the verdant plains of Africa, Mesopotamia, the Indus valley, the hills of Greece and so forth, have long held that we rebel against something. Whether it’s gawd and her sin, nature and her gravity, and any other alien agency, we oppose it. This is so engrained, it is almost inescapable, especially in conversation. I’m not making the argument of compatibilism, I’m saying it’s a feature, not a bug. Millions of years of evolution are hard to overcome with only a lifetime of training.
We aren’t computers that can have an entire operating system reloaded in an hour.
I suppose I resist determinism, as you have noted before, because people are fallible. And while it is easy to put people into categories, mistakes will happen that impact adversely individual lives. I worry that’s politicians will grab hold of scientifically based determinism and start applying it to policies for other than scientific purposes. Witness the abuse of genetics to sterile the so called feeble minded. In the 30s and 40s. Moreover, I worry about what biases go into asking the questions to do the research to create the categories. And I fear the whole thins becomes a hot mess. On a personal level I experienced bias in college. I started out with limited skills. I was pegged into certain categories. I felt their condescension and unwillingness to help in my education. And then I surprised a few. So that she. I graduated with honors at least one professor expressed regret that he did not play a greater part in my education. I understand your perspective on determinism and actually find it persuasive. But I thing out language is not sophisticated enough for the proper understanding of the words to be shared by a large enough of a community to be effective or useful. And then there are those who will willingfully misuse the words and findings to nefarious ends
Since prison reform was mentioned, I thought some might be interested in a “Pod Save America” podcast that took place in Oslo, Norway. They interviewed a director of “the best prison” in Norway, and at several points his comments made me think that THIS should be the model of how to treat prisoners, especially in the absence of free will. If you want to listen, google the episode “Mr. President, don’t you mean the opposite” from January 11, 2018. The interview is only a portion of the whole 1 hour 20 minute podcast.
Apparently officials in North Dakota (of all places) may even be trying to quietly implement practices similar to those in Norway!
As to why so many intellectuals shy away, I’d just be guessing. Perhaps if they knew more about Norway’s prison system they’d be happier pointing the way to a more enlightened view of punishment than the American “revenge” model?
I agree with PCC(E)’s positions on free will and its implications toward prison reform. However I wonder how a Norwegian model could be implemented in a country with extreme inequality and poverty such as USA. I would imagine that there are many thousands of homeless and destitute persons who would prefer a Norwegian prison island apartment with TV and books to read, no locks on the door and regular meals – to the life they have now – and consequently would be motivated to commit whatever crime required to get there. Norway’s system works because it is Norway when you get out, and you’ll be ok. I’m not arguing against Norways’s system but rather for a society where everyone would still rather avoid the island apartment prison because it is much better outside after all.
I’m not sure it’s as avoided a topic as you think. There are many Closer to Truth videos that tackle free will with many public intellectuals. Granted, many of them are philosophers rather than scientists.
Perhaps scientists like Dawkins don’t have much to say about it because there isn’t much to say about it that is objective and scientific.
I disagree on this subject of applying determinism to the legal system. I find it very interesting. I actually think I know the answer to this question. Intellectuals probably avoid discussing this because determinism is based on the laws of physics. People are probably shying away from discussion on it because they are not experts in physics. It would be nice if people didn’t shy away from it. That’s my guess.
“No, I assume that most readers here accept determinism of human behavior, with the possible exception of truly indeterminate quantum-mechanical phenomena that may affect our behavior but still don’t give us agency.”
Truly indeterminate quantum-mechanical phenomena may be affecting the way that we perceive our experiences. Regardless of what truly indeterminate quantum-mechanical phenomena may be doing, the perception that we have that we have a choice, most of the time, is important. The Turpins most likely had the erroneous perception of choice. I don’t see how this can be overlooked. Even if determinism is absolutely correct, which it probably is, it’s a leap to changing the way criminals are treated. When I read about this, I picture someone crossing a river over stepping stones and see this giant leap from one rock to three over. It’s just so abstract. I have no idea who thought of talking about determinism and the legal system, but why not just talk about changing the legal system without incorporating determinism?
Agreed. People need to realize that the purpose of punishing criminals is to affect future outcomes: to have an overall beneficial effect on the world by influencing the future behavior of both those criminals and the rest of the world.
If you are a hard determinist, you can recast everything as probabilities of one event following another. If you lock up a deranged murderer, that will result in the future events unfolding with different probabilities than if you let him walk free. The probabilities of a former scenario results in the state of the world that most people prefer, regardless of whether they can help it or not. That is why it is natural for people to want to lock up criminals. In comparison to the state where free will exists, for optimal outcomes you only have to change your vocabulary (replacing “choices” with “probabilities of one event/action leading to another”), not the actions themselves.
It seems to me that neuroscience, cognitive science, and psychology are all about the denial of any magical “libertarian” free will, if mostly implicitly. I mean, when you’re discussing how thinking and decision really occur, and you’re doing legitimate science, you’re not leaving anything open to uncaused causes.
Certainly many who push the idea of free will don’t think that intellectuals avoid the issue. To be sure, any denial of their precious belies would be too much for them, but I do think they’re right that science treats “free will” as the vacuous concept that it is.
Glen Davidson
I think maybe it would help some of the non believers, especially the atheists among us, if we threw in an example or two. I have little hope of convincing the religious of any thing here. I believe Donald Trump presents a good case of no free will that everyone is familiar with to some degree. This is on display in his constant ability to contradict himself. What is often just tossed around as lies is actually a politician arguing within his own mind. That is also why he will deny saying something he just said early.
He has said very convincing that he loves the Dreamers and was in favor of helping them. Then not much later he throws them under the bus. The current shut down of the govt. is essentially the result of this issue. I would say he has fallen into his determined action which is, he never gave a damn about these people and gives them no quarter. He does not even get involved in attempting to negotiate an end to the shut down. If he had free will he would be in there doing something. Instead, he sits there paralyzed because he cannot do otherwise.
Why are some intellectuals reluctant to explore free will and its consequences? I can’t speak for them or for intellectuals in general; if Dr PCCe is “neuronally challenged” compared to them, I am not even in the same state, let alone the ball park. So I won’t.
I CAN speak for me though and one reason I usually sit out these discussions is because even though I agree with the determinists, I feel I am missing something….critical to grasping some of the consequences determinism has. Not so much consequences on society (I do see the advantages it has in our penal system) but the consequences for how we understand our minds, our conscious lives.
Perhaps you are right. Perhaps it is simply being uncomfortable discussing the consequences of determinism that makes intellectuals reluctant to discuss it. What they might be uncomfortable with, I can’t say, but I’ll bet it isn’t the reason I am.
For my part, it is realization that there is an intellectual gap – a kind of black box- between the idea of determinism and my own concept of myself that I feel I need to sit back and learn from others talking about it.
My $0.02
I’ve followed these arguments with interest. It appears to me that pre-determinists like Harris only know to argue against “libertarian” or religious free will and dualism – concepts without evidence that are easily dispensed of without consideration. Moreover, Harris’s mystical views on “consciousness” directly contradict his views on dualism and will, making him come across as thoroughly confused.
Dennett, and most philosophers, on the other hand have put a great deal of thought into the issue, and have been able to make nuanced and true observations regarding what is meant by free will while still denying dualism. It is the evolution of this thinking, beyond elementary issues such as determinism and dualism that make us the basis for our cultural and our legal evaluations of moral culpability.
Intellectuals refuse to discuss it because it is a question that is impossible to settle, and whatever it is, it has no bearing on how we live our lives except by means of the belief itself (i.e. a person who believes that she has free will may behave differently because of the belief itself, not because it is objectively true or false).
Every now and then somebody comes and claims that they have solved it once and for all and that everybody should see the light. That always fails, so it is better not to be that person.
I am not so sure about the prison system changes that some imply. Those who do believe in free will should also believe in rehabilitation. On the more sever crimes I get it…murder and any capital crimes they want blood because they are convinced they could have done otherwise. But for lessor criminal activity they should favor correction.
I am uncomfortable because it seems to me these questions are independent of each other:
1) Human behavior follows from deterministic laws.
2) Free will illusion.
3) Philosophy.
4) A useful, moral justice system.
1) is an observed fact.
2) is sufficiently compatible with complex behavior.
3) is sufficiently irrelevant for society.
4) is sufficiently independent of 1); the reason for human behavior is not (at least in principle) relevant for the outcome.
My take is that people quibble about the “in principle” part of 4). Is it a fact that a justice system has to be grounded in “common sense” ideas? Political systems seem to rely on “no sense” ideas (c.f. the various and conflicting US constitution interpretations).