An open letter to Charlotte Allen, an ignorant, evolution-dissing writer

Dear Ms. Allen,
I have become aware of your recent article, “St. Charles Darwin“, in First Things (“America’s most influential journal of religion and public life”). The point of your article appears to be twofold: to defend A. N. Wilson’s execrable hit-piece that masquerades as a book-length biography of Darwin (I reviewed his book here), and, second, to question the truth of evolution itself. But, by your own admission, you have no expertise to do either of these things.
First, you admit that you know nothing about Darwin’s life:
I have no idea myself whether Charles Darwin was a “self-effacing” and “endearing” beetlemaniac—a Mahatma Gandhi of biology, so to speak—as his fans claim, or a cat-killing, digestive tract-obsessed egotist and plagiarist, as Wilson seems to think.
Perhaps you should read some of the Darwin scholarship by historians of science, like Janet Browne, and then you might get an idea of what the man was really like. And if you did that, you’d see that the critiques of Wilson’s biography by myself, John van Wyhe, and Adrian Woolfson—critiques that you find “hilarious”—rest on Wilson’s blatant misrepresentation of the biographical facts. Wilson simply distorted and lied about Darwin’s life (did you see that I caught him in a blatant lie about Darwin’s supposed plagiarism?).
Your claim that our criticisms of Wilson’s book stem from the fact that he is an atheist turned Christian, and that his religiosity is why his book has “gotten under the skin of people who make at least part of their living promoting Darwin”, is ludicrous. The book would remain dreadful even if Wilson had remained an atheist.
After I read Wilson’s book, I was puzzled that an apparently smart man could do such a terrible job criticizing not just Darwin, but his theory of evolution. It was then that I realized that Wilson was probably a creationist, or at least acted like one, and that suggested a plausible motivation for his execrable scholarship. But his scholarship remains bad regardless of his religion.
Further, you clearly know almost nothing about evolution, either, as seen in this paragraph:
It’s not surprising that Wilson, in his Darwin biography, finds the master’s theories wanting. Evolution, particularly evolutionary psychology, can be a useful heuristic in reminding us how similar we are to other animals, our kin, but when you go hunting through the fossil record for hard evolutionary evidence, you always come up . . . a little short. Yes, there seem to have been dinosaurs with feathers (presumably bird ancestors), but paleontologists continue to classify the extinct creatures as reptiles. There’s a “transitional” fish from the Devonian period, which artists like to draw with little legs like on the atheist bumper sticker—but the actual fossils, recovered in Nunavut, Canada, in 2004, are only of the fish’s head, whose bone structure seemed adapted to taking in air on shallow mud flats.
“Useful heuristic”? Do you know anything about evolution beyond what you’ve taken from Wilson’s book or the creationist literature? No the fossil record does not come up short. Those dinosaurs with feathers are exactly what we expect for transitional forms: they have a largely dinosaurian skeleton but birdlike feathers, and, moreover, appear well after theropod dinosaurs (the presumed ancestor) were already around—but before modern birds appeared. Further, the fossils become less dinosaurian and more birdlike as one gets to more recent strata. Whether one calls these “birds” or “dinosaurs” is a matter of taste; the important fact is that they are exactly the transitional forms we expect, and they appear at exactly the time they should have if dinosaurs evolved into birds.
And surely you know that the truth of evolution doesn’t rest solely on fossils—in fact, there was not much of a fossil record in Darwin’s time. His evidence for evolution derived from other areas like embryology, comparative morphology, vestigial organs, and biogeography. Now, of course, we do have fossil records of many transitional forms: not just those from reptiles to birds, but from reptiles to mammals, amphibians to reptiles, terrestrial mammals to whales, and—brace yourself, as you’re going to hate this!—from early hominins that had small brains, big teeth, and lived in the trees to the more cerebral and gracile species of Homo. All of these, and newer evidence from genetics as well, attest to the truth of evolution.
Your comment about Tiktaalik shows your further ignorance. It’s not just the fish’s head that we have, for crying out loud, but a substantial part of the postcranial skeleton, including its shoulder and front fins. Let me remind you by showing you the photos of the fossil:
The bony fins that might have evolved into legs:
And, as Greg Mayer reported on this site four years ago, we also have a pelvis and a partial hindlimb.
To see the significance of this fossil as the kind of “fish” that could have evolved into tetrapod amphibians, I suggest that you read Neil Shubin’s Your Inner Fish. Did you have a look at it? I didn’t think so.
At the end, I wondered how you—even more ignorant about Darwin and evolution than was Wilson—could do such a terrible job in your article. And I conclude that, like Wilson, you have been conditioned by your religious beliefs to attack Darwin and his ideas. I implore you to do some reading about science before you further mislead the readers of First Things. For, without doing your journalistic homework, you’ll do nothing to keep that magazine “an influential journal of religion and public life.”
Do you really want to cast in your lot with creationists? Enlightened believers accepted evolution a long time ago. Surely you don’t want First Things to become Worst Things!
I’ve posted the link to this piece as a comment after Allen’s piece. We’ll see if it appears.
Unlikely to appear as a comment, but we’ll see if she can take legitimate criticism.
Even less likely that she’ll take it well.
Your comment hasn’t appeared yet, but some creationists’ comments have.
Her article is terrible from the get-go. She doesn’t criticize the critiques on their merits, but characterizes them in terms designed to bias readers against them. She’s not going to let her ignorance of the facts get in the way of telling others what to think, though.
She is guilty of more than simple ignorance because she has succumbed to the famous Argument from Personal Incredulity. Only by knowing nothing about the fossil record (particularly the hominin fossil record) can anyone make the bizarre statement that: “when you go hunting through the the fossil record for hard evolutionary evidence, you always come up . . . a little short.”
Meanwhile, in reality, it takes a lot of serious study to learn of even a small subset of the transitional hominin fossils over the past five million years, and the genetic insights from fossil Neaderthals, ancient modern humans, living humans, and other primates, etc., are coming in so fast they are hard to keep up with. Allen is arrogant enough to pretend that she has gone “hunting”, when she clearly has not.
She really means “when I search my personal knowledge about the fossil record that I have right now, I always come up a little short”.
Odd that those transitionals keep showing up when they’re expected. Exhibiting the expected derivations, with the novelty being what is sought by paleontologists. And typically not being at even maximal local fitness (Archaeopteryx is hardly a great flyer).
What could explain this? I mean, other than the obvious, evolution, which just can’t be allowed a foot in the door, despite being the ubiquitous causal explanation in biology.
Glen Davidson
Especially a fish’s foot.
First Things gets way too much respect from conservative intellectuals.
Nice oxymoron. (I kid my conservative intellectual friends, I kid!)
Only from religious conservatives. We atheist conservatives have no time for it.
oooooh my – excellent, Dr C. Hope that she is stunned but unlikely. I am delighted by such an eloquent, courteous rebuttal, take down.
Remind me to never piss you off, Jerry😆😆.
Enjoyable read !
Who makes a living “promoting Darwin,” and how do I get that job?
I don’t know, but I was retired and unpaid when I wrote that review! (I did get a nominal fee for it, but hardly enough to “make a living”.)
You don’t collect a salary from Big-Evolutionism? The big bad guys that promote Darwin?
I started doing this in college with students who were basically creationists. I would call the Evangelical hotline and debate those people. I wanted to talk to everyone all of the time about religion, the missing pieces, what made sense, and what didn’t. I was promoting evolution and challenging everyone. I wanted to do that for my career. I applied for an interdisciplinary studies major in philosophy, religion, and science…. To make a long story short, you don’t make a living promoting Darwin. You do it on the side. There is no job for that unless you work somewhere that is non-profit if you’re lucky. You might be able to volunteer somewhere and write grants to fund your project. Otherwise, what I do, is do what I’m passionate about on the side. Return on investment was a difficult lesson to learn. People will not pay you to challenge their deeply held beliefs. You might consider being a teacher. That’s another route.
I also posted a link. If Dr. Coyne’s response didn’t get through, maybe mine will.
It did.
I believe the default ordering of comments is “Best”, meaning in descending order of number of upvotes. If you’re logged on, I recommend contributing the link yourself, and upvoting all comments that include the link.
Thank you Mr. Coyne for this response.
Bravo! And, by the way, “conservative intellectuals” is more often than not an oxymoron.
MeanCharlotte [as she calls herself] is a poor writer & poor thinker. Doesn’t seem to have a writing bone in her so she goes for the controversy – pushing buttons is her game.
Here’s her Twitter if you want to size up this “Respected conservative journalist–that’s a quote from Virginia Postrel–plus, I have a Ph.D. in medieval studies, so I’m really smart!”
Did early hominins walk on their knuckles? I thought knuckle-walking was a derived evolutionary feature, rather than a primitive one.
Early hominins descended from earlier primates.
Yes, and the question is whether any of these earlier primates walked on their knuckles. AFAIK, it’s still controversial, but there’s some evidence that chimpanzees + bonobos and gorillas evolved knuckle-walking independently…
It depends on where you start your hominins, but the Australopithecines (ca. 3.5 mya)certainly did not as the Laetoli footprints, fossilized in volcanic ash, clearly show. They probably did a bit of tree climbing because they were probably succulent prey.
It’s not a very good way to get around on the ground, but it’s the best a chimp can manage with feet that evolved for tree living.
All right, all right, I’ll take that out. But they WERE tree dwellers, so I’ll add that in!
One person commenting on that site expressed the perfect ad hominin argument to folks such as she*: “Evolution is not a theory but a fact. The only evidence against evolution are those humans that have against all odds and nature have not evolved to understand the truth of evolution.” She’s not a knuckle walker; she’s an unevolved knuckle-dragger.
*Don’t know if that’s grammatically correct; I’m a grammatical knuckle-dragger.
Well said Jerry.
So often creationists etc just repeat anti-Darwin/anti-evolution arguments they’ve heard from people they trust, then when those arguments are debunked they have no comeback. If they actually took the trouble to understand evolution themselves, they’d discover a beautiful elegance they’ll never find in the Bible.
One of the best things about being an atheist is the clarity of thought. There’s no need to be constantly trying to reconcile the irreconcilable in your mind because everything fits. There are gaps of knowledge, but that just makes you want to find the answers.
In my experience, right-wing people just repeat what they are told. This may come their religious training: These experts here have all the answers, all you need to do is repeat them, no thought or self-examination is required.
It’s not just the right wing.
“but paleontologists continue to classify the extinct creatures as reptiles. ”
They don’t
‘Reptile’ is an obsolete word
So what you’re saying is, paleontologists can’t be trusted?
[/Cathy Newman]
An obsolete word? Nonsense.
Ignorance such as this must be exposed. Great job.
That was incredible. You do that much better than I do.
Of course it was ignorant, uninformed and down right awful. She wasn’t really reviewing a book or critiquing Darwin or rebutting critics of Wilson. Not really.
She was testifying.
Amen, sister Charlotte!
Allen:
No Charlotte, it’s perfectly fine to say unkind things about Darwin or any science ‘hero’. What’s not okay is to make up things, like AN Wilson did.
Just further indication that AN Wilson has the highly ‘plastic’ sort of mind that can believe almost anything to be true, regardless of evidence, so long as it feels right in the moment.
A worthy addition to the epistolary invective genre.
Seems Charlotte has webs where synapses should be.
Well said, Ken
And a tangled web at that…a web that surely couldn’t spell “Some Pig”.
Further, on Tiktaalik, there are now a large number of specimens of different developmental ages of this species. It is one of the most complete records of a transitional form that there is.
Thanks Jerry!
When you’re a christian writing to a christian audience, this is the kind of dreck that gets you published.
Excellent and lucid take-down of the charlatan named Charlotte.
Agree. Btw: As a German, I find it always interesting to discover a german word in the english vocabulary. Yet it is a little regrettable, however, that these are usually terms that describe more negative things, such as: “gewalt”, “schmutz” and actually “dreck”. Did the latter one really arrive into the English language?
It is my understanding that “drek” is Yiddish, not German.
??
Dreck is so very german as you can think of it. But of course, there are thousands of Yiddish words which are the same or similar to German, because Yiddish is a language that emerged from Middle High German with Hebrew, Slavic and other language elements.
Yes, “dreck” is definitely used in English. When Mad Magazine used to parody Star Trek they called it “Star Dreck.” Another negative German word now used in English is “kitsch.”
I guess it has arrived…I don’t think it’s uncommon, but maybe it is. It does appear in two of my English dictionaries (Oxford and Heritage). It had a Yiddish etymology as well as Germanic.
Incidentally, I first wrote “drivel” but felt it didn’t have the same bite as “dreck”.
German has great onomatopoeic words, especially harsh/negative sounding ones, so perhaps that’s why many are adopted into English.
Thank you, Dr. Coyne. I think I remember seeing film of fish that “walk” on their fins
in the water. One can easily imagine them
leaving the water over time.
Mudskipper – one of my favorite animals!!!
Classic religious sciency stuff. I used to engage in such arguments myself, before I read WEIT. Here is what they do: intelligent people who have learned only the basics of evolution make lucid, smart-sounding arguments trotting out a reference to this sciency thing or that. The equally uninformed but fervent audience gobbles it up in a self-congratulatory way. They think to themselves, ‘See? Scientists think they are so smart, they think they’re smarter than God. See how easily we can refute their arguments?’ Creationists, many of them anyway, think that Satan is behind the theory of evolution. They think that it is one of the ways the devil leads us astray. Remember, the Bible says, “Truly I tell you, whoever does not receive the kingdom of God like a little child will never enter it.” My mom took this to mean: don’t get too smarty-pants for God. In their eyes, there is no greater fool than the person who thinks they can figure things out and don’t need God. In my opinion, there is no convincing people who view knowledge as a mortal danger. It will be through education and several more generations that people in the US will catch up to more enlightened Western countries in this area.
Excellent! Thanks for writing this.
I don’t exactly remember, but we had an example of a review a couple months back from someone with no background in the subject. (I think it was the Kirkus review brouhaha). I remember in my first college History course we were supposed to do a book review. With no other experience in the literature, it was one of the hardest papers I’ve ever written. Why any self-respecting publication would choose an ignorant reviewer is beyond me.
I’m beginning to think that anyone who writes about Darwin should be required to read “On the Origin of Species” and “The Voyage of the Beagle” (and pass a test on the contents) before starting up their word processor.
Can you imagine someone writing a critique of Einstein and the theory of relativity without having a basic understanding of physics?