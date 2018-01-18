Ethan Siegel damns those who claim that science and religion are incompatible

Reader Steve sent me an email with a link and his comment: “I enjoy reading Ethan Siegel’s posts. This one goes a bit too far in support of religion in my opinion.” I didn’t really know who Siegel was, but he’s apparently pretty well known: his Wikipedia bio describes him as is “an American theoretical astrophysicist and science writer, who studies Big Bang theory. He is a professor at Lewis & Clark College and he blogs at Starts With a Bang, on ScienceBlogs and also on Forbes.com since 2016.” They add this:
Described as “beautifully illustrated and full of humour”, [Siegel’s] blog won the 2010 Physics.org award for best blog, judged by Adam Rutherford, Alom Shaha, Gia Milinovich, Hayley Birch, Lata Sahonta, and Stuart Clark and the people’s choice award, and his post “Where Is Everybody?” came third in the 2011 3 Quarks Daily science writing awards, judged by Lisa Randall, winning a “Charm Quark” for “[taking] on the challenge of simplifying probability estimates without sacrificing the nature of the enterprise or suppressing the uncertainties involved”. Siegel headed the RealClearScience list of top science bloggers in 2013, as his “unmatched ability to describe the nearly indecipherable made him an easy choice for #1.” Siegel also wrote a column for NASA, The Space Place.
I’ll take people’s word about the high quality of Siegel’s blog, but it’s surely been diminished a tad by his new piece on Medium (the apparent host of “Starts with a Bang”) to which Steve pointed me: “Yes, science is for the religious, too.” It’s a poorly thought out defense of accommodationism that is short on arguments and long on thinly-disguised invective against people like me, who, he says, are harmful to society because we don’t recognize that religious people can like science and that science isn’t “hostile to faith”. It’s basically Steve Gould’s NOMA argument all over again: “People of good will should recognize the beneficial effects of both science and religion, and respect each other’s views. Those who don’t are simply hurting society.” (That’s my characterization, not Siegel’s quote.)
And here’s how non-accommodationists hurt society:
There’s a public perception that’s harmful to everyone: that science is hostile to faith, and that religious people aren’t interested in science. Yet this is not what the data shows at all. While there certainly exist scientists that are elitist and antagonistic towards religion, the vast majority of scientists share the same levels and types of religiosity as the other members of their country’s culture. While there are a number of religious people who have no interest in science, widespread surveys indicate that most religious people support science quite strongly.
. . . To push the viewpoint that religion and science are inherently at odds not only does a great deal of damage to the integrity of both, it runs contrary to people’s actual, lived experiences.
The “lived experiences” trope alerts you immediately that there may be some virtue-signaling going on here, and I think there is. But let’s look at Siegel’s argument, which is threefold:
1.) Many religious people are interested in science and support scientific research. That’s true; I have no quarrel with this. But that doesn’t address my own argument, made in Faith Versus Fact, that the grounds for incompatibility have nothing to do with whether scientists can be religious and religious people can be fans of science. This kind of cognitive bifurcation just shows that people can accept two incompatible ways of judging what is “true” at the same time. Here’s my argument, in brief:
- Religion and science both make claims about what’s true in our Universe. Theologians and believers, when being honest (almost an oxymoron), will admit that, yes, their religious beliefs are underlain by claims about reality, and if those claims be not true, then religion be not true. Here are two of several quotes to that effect I cite in FvF:
A religious tradition is indeed a way of life and not a set of abstract ideas. But a way of life presupposes beliefs about the nature of reality and cannot be sustained if those beliefs are no longer credible. —Ian Barbour
Likewise, religion in almost all of its manifestations is more than just a collection of value judgments and moral directives. Religion often makes claims about ‘the way things are.’ —Karl Giberson & Francis Collins
Or, if you want the Bible, look at 1 Corinthians 15:14: “And if Christ be not risen, then is our preaching vain, and your faith is also vain.” That is, if Jesus wasn’t resurrected, it makes no sense to be a Christian.
My further argument:
- Science has a way to find out what is true, or at least to arrive at better and better approximations of what is true, while religion has no way to do that.
- The result is that different religions make conflicting claims about reality (e.g., “Was Jesus the divine son of God?”) that cannot be resolved.
- Religion has also made false claims about reality (e.g., creationism, the Exodus, etc.) that science can correct, while religion has no way to correct science.
- Therefore, religion is incompatible with science because it uses a different methodology to adjudicate truth, and because the outcomes of that methodology (what religion deems “true”) cannot be verified.
The incompatibility can be seen with a religious scientist like Ken Miller, a pious Catholic. In the lab he acts like an atheist, never considering the supernatural and accepting only as true what can be tested scientifically. But when he steps into his church he immediately believes in things like the Resurrection and transubstantiation—things that are not only unevidenced, but disbelieved by other faiths and, frankly, ridiculous for a grown man to believe. Accepting truths about the cosmos using two different methods demonstrates the incompatibility between science and religion. To put it another way, in science faith is a vice while in religion it’s a virtue. Or still another way: science has ways of finding out whether its claims are wrong, while religion doesn’t. (As I said, science can sometimes demonstrate that religion claims are wrong.)
So Siegel simply misses the boat here. Showing that there are religious scientists and science-friendly believers doesn’t show that science and religion are compatible, any more than saying that someone who believes in faith healing as well as scientific medicine has compatible beliefs.
Siegel’s argument for compatibility gets worse when he argues that the “unknowables” of science are comparable to the “unknowables” of religion:
The truth of the matter is that there are certain unknowables in this Universe; certain questions that even if we gathered all the data we could ever gather, we’d be unable to answer. The amount of information we have access to is enormous, but finite nonetheless. There will always be room for wonder, and there will always be questions beyond humanity’s capabilities of drawing robust scientific conclusions. Most importantly, there will be differences in what each of us determines is the “most likely” or “most logical” possibility in the absence of certainty, and that we must treat one another with respect, even when we reach different conclusions.
Yes, science may not be able to answer all questions about the Universe because we lack the tools to do so, because the questions are hard (how does consciousness work?), or because the questions involve knowing irrecoverable history (how, exactly, did life begin?). But science has explained many previously enigmatic phenomena that, for lack of answers, were once imputed to God of or the supernatural (e.g. epilepsy, disease, lightning, etc.), while religion has never answered a single question about the “nature of reality” that it claims to adddress. The progress of science over the last 500 years stands in stark contrast to the absence of progress of theology, which has not answered a single question about the nature and workings of the divine over a much longer period of cogitation. That’s why we have thousands of religions, all making different (and often incompatible) claims about reality
2.) “Among scientists, belief in God aligns quite closely with the beliefs held by other members of that particular country.” To support this, Siegel shows a graph taken from the work of Elaine Ecklund, a professional accommodationist funded by Templeton:
Yep, it’s true that in religious countries scientists tend to be more religious, and in less religious countries are more atheistic, but it’s not a perfect correlation (look at the US vs. UK, realizing that the US is far more religious than the UK). More important, so what? Of course scientists will be more religious in more religious nations, because that’s the way they were brought up! This says absolutely nothing about the compatibility of science and religion.
Sadly, Siegel neglects the really important statistics: Scientists, at least when we have the data, tend to be far more atheistic than the general public. We know this from both the US and the UK. In the US, for example (data differs slightly from Ecklund’s; see FvF pp. 12-13 for references), 83% of the general public believes in God, and only about 4% admit to being atheists. In contrast, the figures for US scientists as a whole are, respectively, 33% and 41%. For scientists at “elite US universities”, the figures are 23% and 62% (the latter number includes atheists and agnostics), and for members of the National Academy of Sciences, the figures are 7% and 93%! Siegel doesn’t point out this disparity, which should be evident from the US data above! Figures from the UK are comparable, with more accomplished scientists being less religious.
If science and religion are compatible, why, at least in countries where we have data, are scientists so much less religious than the general public? It could be that nonbelievers are more attracted to science, or that science actually makes people less religious, or (most likely) a combination of these factors. Either way, this shows some conflict between science and faith.
Siegel also neglects these data from a 2015 Pew Poll:
So much for “lived experience”: your own and your perception of other people’s!
3.) “While there are a number of science-and-society issues where the general populace and scientists have differing opinions, there are many such issues where their viewpoints align extremely closely.” The quote is from Siegel, and he gives this figure to support it:
Well, there are SOME areas where their viewpoints align extremely closely, but more, it seems, where there’s a significant disparity between the views of scientists and the public. But how, at any rate, does the graph above demonstrate Siegel’s point? It may show that in some areas religious people adhere to the views of scientists, but that doesn’t mean that science and religion are compatible. I haven’t denied that many believers respect science and promote scientific research. That’s admirable, but doesn’t speak to the fact that in the religious realm, believers have no good reasons for believing what they do.
I don’t want to go on, because Siegel’s article doesn’t make any new arguments for compatibilism. His main point seems to be that religious people and scientists need to respect each other for the good of society, and that both science and religion make positive contributions to society. As for “respect,” well, I’ll respect believers as people in the sense that I’ll be civil to them, but I refuse to respect their superstitious beliefs. As for both making a contribution to society, I’d argue that science is essential to human progress, while religion merely impedes it, has become superfluous, and one day will disappear without ill effect (as it has in Scandinavia).
I get it: Siegel wants to look like a good guy, just as Gould did in his NOMA book Rocks of Ages. You don’t look very good if you claim that science and religion are incompatible, but if you say they are compatible, well, you don’t offend anybody. You look conciliatory and nice. That’s why Siegel’s whole piece is infused with a distasteful kumbaya tone. One example, from near the end of his piece:
While there are elements of society that are quick to brand anything religious as “anti-science” or anything scientific as a “threat to your religion,” the truth is that people of all different religious beliefs and upbringings grow up to be outstanding scientists. The truth is that scientists have religious beliefs that are in-line with the rest of their country. There is no universal religious perspective or experience, and that we all have ways of making personal connections with each other, and finding common ground for building trust and mutual respect. It’s time to put an end to the insensitive, snide, and snarky remarks that denigrade [sic] those with differing beliefs from our own, and to work together to educate, share knowledge, and respect the diversity of possibilities for what we don’t know.
. . . Religion is for anyone who wants it in their life, and science is as well. They are neither fundamentally incompatible, nor are they mutually exclusive. Knowledge, education, self-improvement, and the bettering of our shared world are endeavors that are open to everyone. We don’t have to (and likely won’t) always agree with one another, but we can always work to understand a perspective that differs from our own. Perhaps, someday in the near future, that will be the story that makes headlines, rather than attempts to sow discord between two of the most influential forces for good in our world.
This sounds lovely, yes? But it has no bearing on Siegel’s point. As for me, I’ll continue to “sow discord”, which, no matter how civil I am, will still be perceived as “insensitive, snide, and snarky.” There’s no way you can argue against religious delusions without being perceived that way!
What a weird us of elitist.It’s entirely inappropriate to the point he’s trying to make but, since it’s derogatory, I guess he finds it useful.
Actually, he’s right. There are elitist attitudes with regards to the religious, though not just among scientists. At some point today in this comment stream I predict someone will make a joke about stupid American religious people from the Deep South or something similar.
His perpetual motion machine is cool.
I’ve been trying to figure this one out. Are you referring to the EM drive?
Why is it that accommodationists don’t do their research? Throughout human history as religiosity has gone up, scientific inquiry has gone down … and vice-versa. Period. If the two were not at odds, this is a strange correlation.
And, since correlation isn’t causation, is there a causal link that would make this so? Of course there is. History is replete with examples of religious antagonism to and suppression of scientific knowledge. During the Renaissance and earlier in Europe, books had to be submitted to the religious hierarchy before being allowed to be printed. There was an office whose work it was to censor books, including scientific works.
The monotheistic religions teach that if a believer has a question, the answer is in scripture. If the answer is not there, the question is trivial, too trivial to be included in scripture. Ta da!
Of course science and organized religion are at odds, because the religions say so. Unlike the tango, a single institution can make a war.
“Throughout human history as religiosity has gone up, scientific inquiry has gone down … and vice-versa. ”
This is untrue. I will cite only 12th century Europe as a counter example. (You made a categorical claim. Got proof?)
It is important to understand why there really is a conflict. It is not because a priori it is clear that rational inquiry must refute revealed religion, and so that those chosing to do rational inquiry must abjure their faith. Rather, it is because the actual results of rational inquiry in fact do so. A nice example is critical bible scholarship. This field was founded *by believers* in the 19th century confident that an examination of the evidence would vindicate the Bible. As we know, it did not. But there are other, earlier, examples of rational inquiry not refuting religion, often because it did not progress to the point it could. But religiosity did not decline.
Excellent point.
I generally like Ethan Siegel’s writing on science topics. But my initial impression of reading this article of his is that he seems rather immature regarding this topic.
On comparing scientists’ religious beliefs to the religiousity of their countrries, “Of course scientists will be more religious in more religious nations, because that’s the way they were brought up!” Could it also be they answered in a way that would not jeopardize their funding, or their lives?
I’m a little baffled by how to interpret the Pew data – I think that science and religion are often in conflict. But, science does not contradict my religious beliefs because I have none. I don’t know how many people are in this kind of position, so, as often happens, my ability to interpret the data is at the mercy of whoever wrote the questions
I’m reminded of Sam Harris’s challenge:
“I challenge you to think of a question upon which we had a scientific answer, however inadequate, but for which now the best answer is a religious one.”
I’ve posed this challenge on numerous occasions on Twitter. So far there have been no takers.
Easy: “le Tonnere de Dieu!” explains it all!
It’s unfortunate you had no takers. You missed some funny stuff. If you google responses to the question, many god-botherers contort their arguments into hilarious tangles to try to answer it.
He seems to place the blame for all this discord on the scientific community. Has he ever seen the open contempt and even hostility that many religious people have for science (or more likely the “scientism” of non-believers)?
Exactly.
Also, while many religious people will accept science as long as it doesn’t contradict their beliefs, they will immediately turn on science when there is a conflict. Scientists in fields like evolution bear the brunt of the ire of the religious because they can prove that religious teaching is wrong. Religion has less to say about things at the microscopic level because it didn’t know they existed when scripture was written, so there’s nothing to prove wrong.
There continues to be an operative assumption that science and religion should play well together.
Well, it’s not a fucking sandbox.
The resurgence of the religious right should give pause to any thoughtful person.
This current belching of Falwell and crew was made possible, in part, by the silence of right-thinking Americans.
I don’t give a shit about Ethan Segal.
I do care as I watch from north of the border about the current political climate which has become a pale reflection of the experiment called America.
Science was developed by persons trying to prove their religion true and instead proving it false. If paredolia and brain farts didn’t exist then religion would have disappeared long ago.
Made me laugh out loud.
Not had chance to read Siegel’s blogpost yet, so couldn’t comment upon it (my own view on accommodation vs incompatibility aligns with PCC here), however I will testify to the quality of Starts With a Bang when he’s writing about cosmology. It’s (usually) a really good science blog.
Excellent commentary, Jerryð
Good to see you back on board fully with the subjunctive mood, boss. 🙂
It’s time to put an end to the insensitive, snide, and snarky remarks that denigrade [sic] those with differing beliefs from our own…
Remarks such as: “I’m an atheist.”
or, “You’re full of shit”.
There’s always, “I’ll pray for you.”
Now, now, although utterly pointless, in most cases it is said with good intent.
Actually, the “good intent” is the same sort of “elitism” that you remarked on in your comment at the beginning of these comments, except that the elitism in this case (i.e. the smug confidence that they are in possession of the “truth”)is coming from the religious folks.
+1.
It is certainly true that some religious people say that with an elitist “you poor heathen” attitude. But many earnestly believe that praying for others will help them.
Case in point; my dear granny used to say that to me – she loved me dearly and always wished the best for me.
You REALLY believe that?
Yes, I do. I have friends and relatives who are religious and they MEAN it when they say it. They are deluded, for sure, in thinking it has any effect but when they say it they are they mean only good things.
I love them for that.
Thank you!
Use of animals in research seems not a question of the science, per se, but rather ethical choices.
I assume the scientists’ favoring of nuclear power plants is based on safety concerns, but does not factor in economic concerns, or the opposition to reactors being touted as a panacea.
It isn’t so much an ethical choice, but a necessity.
See? Science has unknowables, too. Same thing. Except it’s not. Science isn’t based on unknowable fundamentals, let alone make a virtue of them.
For science and religion to not be incompatible, one must erect NOMA within one’s own mind.
Ethan writes a great science column, particularly when writing about astrophysics and cosmology. He really wants to expand the science knowledge of his readers and I suspect he thinks that is best served by claiming there is no conflict. Of course there is, except for pantheism or beliefs like that. Still his column is well-worth reading.
If he just stuck to physics and cosmology, why would he lose readers? I don’t know many religious people who deny cosmology–not nearly as many as who deny evolution. He’d be better off not mentioning religion at all.
I agree.
Oh, but the YECs must deny cosmology as it overwhelmingly supports an old universe.
Siegel’s problem with incompatibility seem poorly thought out and that results in an incoherent, poorly written essay.
On the side, it occurs to me that “kumbaya” is one of the ultimate acts of cultural appropriation. It originated among African Americans in the Southeastern United States in the 1920s, and is now a standard of suburban religious camps, Sunday schools, and scout camps. (Not sung at Camp Quest though, at least not any of the 7 years I was on staff! However, we have culturally appropriated a lot of material from Monty Python, Star Trek, and Doctor Who.)
And here’s what Siegel says about Trump:
Now, now; no need to be insensitive, snide and snarky about Trump’s beliefs – they’re just different to yours, remember?
Accommodationists’ appeals to go easy tend to apply only to religious beliefs, not political ones. This makes them just another cog in the privilege machine that religion has so successfully built up over the centuries.
If it makes you feel better, I may not get all that excited over a purely biological post about some obscure insect, but this is the sort of article that definitely attracts my attention.
And although I haven’t accumulated much of a collection for the bookcase in my living room, what I do have includes Faith Versus Fact.
Oh, I respect absolutely the individual liberties of all people, religious believers included, to the self-same extent I expect them to respect the rights of others, including non-believers. And, per the religion and speech clauses of the First Amendment, I respect their right to believe any old thing they want, even if it’s arrant nonsense, as well as their right to spout off about it to their heart’s content (as long as I’m under no compulsion to listen).
But the great mistake made by both the religious right and the cntrl-left is to take disrespect toward their ideas as a denial of their personhood, as tantamount to an act of intellectual violence.
I would also add – under no compulsion to pay for it. That is the part that grinds my teeth.
Or to abide by it.
Science =/= scientists.
Religion =/= religious people.
It really seems intentionally obtuse to pretend that since people have an ability to harbor different beliefs about different parts of their lives, that those beliefs are necessarily compatible. The fact that religious people can do science says nothing about the compatibility of the ideas.
Religious people have been known to lie, cheat, steal, and murder. Are the ideas and motivations underlying those things compatible with religion?
“Religious people have been known to lie, cheat, steal, and murder. Are the ideas and motivations underlying those things compatible with religion?”
Isn’t that the theme of the old testament?
If you try to reconcile science and religion, all the bending and/or chipping away has to be on the part of religion and never on the part of science. Science gives focused, clear, and precise answers about the natural world through publicly verifiable means.
I am however not bothered by the two methodologies of science and religion. But the problem with NOMA is that while the foci of science and religion may be quite distinct a la Gould, there really is a pesky middle ground where they overlap.
It’s astonishing that this type of sentimental handwringing still goes on and is often encouraged by those who should know better.
In truth, compatibility accommodationists often rely on a type of special pleading and ad ignorantiam fallacy in their pleading: We don’t know everything, therefore it is perfectly reasonable to believe there might be a supernatural force operating in the universe that defies the Laws of Physics.
Of course, Quantum Field Theory shows that if this were true, we’d have detected and predicted it by now. So, no, we don’t know everything, but we do know a few things, and those things greatly reduce the probability of a supernatural invisible agency operating within the known physical universe.
Joseph Campbell put it rather succinctly in his Cooper Union lectures by stating: There is no argument between religion and science, there is only an argument between 6th-century science and 21st-century science. (The Impact of Science on Myth)
There is, however, an underlying compatibility between 6th-Century religion and 21st-century religion as they both depend on ‘a suite of cognitive mechanisms adapted for other purposes. Such mechanisms
render us hyperactive agency detectors, promiscuous teleologists, and intuitive dualists; collectively and incidentally, they predispose us to develop religious beliefs– or at least they facilitate the acquisition of such beliefs.’ (See Dennett and McKay)
Obviously, science has greatly advanced from the 6th-Century BCE whereas religion, misbelief, and superstition seem to be arrested in time and through very early evolutionary patterns. Ironically, though, the very study of these primitive systems of misbelief have formed the lineaments of a brand new science in itself.
“We are getting tantalizingly close to a comprehensive cognitive neuroscience of religious belief. Robust Theories. Empirical evidence.” Dr. Anderson Thomson Psychiatrist Why We Believe in God(s): A Concise Guide to the Science of Faith Pitchstone Publishing (June 1, 2011)
I think you do have to be an atheist to understand the incompatibility of science and religion. The religious sure do not tend to agree and some of them are spending a hell of lot attempting to prove otherwise.
I’m glad to see, in your piece above, that (as C. Hitchens used to quote Dr. Israel Shahak as observing) “there are some encouraging signs of polarization.” Compromise, conciliation, and accommodation are great tools for politics (and necessary for maintaining personal relations). But in endeavors intellectual, only the juxtaposition of openly conflicting ideas can provide clarity and help achieve some approximation of “truth.”
Keep “sow[ing] discord” every chance you get.
if you want to see why 3rd wave feminism is insane and is an absolute poison, watch this interview,
oops posted to wrong thread. This was meant for the MeToo thread
Accommodationists often take their cue from Gould, and assert that science and religion occupy different “magisteria” (to use Gould’s rather pompous term), and address different questions.
One response to that line is to ask:
a. Which question are you currently trying to answer?
b. What methodology are you using?
c. How’s it going?
Don’t hold your breath waiting for a coherent reply.