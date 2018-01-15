Leisure fascism: Vegan says that a carnivore can’t eat tofu because it’s “cultural appropriation”

Well, yes, this is from The Sun, but it does give names and I suspect it’s true (it’s reported at multiple places, including msn) . Click on the screenshot for the LOLs:
The relevant bit of their exchange (in case you didn’t know, “tofurkey” is a turkey substitute made out of tofu, intended for consumption at Thanksgiving):
How well the termites have dined—or have not dined! I’m crying and shaking now. I can’t even. . .
Read the original article for more fun, including to see how the carnivorous tofu-eater was temporarily banned from her Facebook group.
h/t: Cindy
Why is ‘hey’ still a salutation?
It is even used on national network news – drive me crazy [crazier] 🙂
My first encounter with tofu was in the ’70s on an insect-collecting road trip in the California Coast Ranges. My co-pilot wanted to stop at a commune to see friends.
Found that the inmates seemingly eschewed seasoning as well as animals products. More memorable than the tofu, but inextricably associated with it in my memory was waking up on straw-over-pounded-mud floor and finding that an earwig had nested in my left ear.
I hope that vegan never eats bread or pasta because that would be appropriating from people with Celiac disease.
Only if it was gluten-free!
Oh yes, I forgot the most important part of my joke….haha.
I like tofu. I eat it alongside meats in stir-fry and even fry it in bacon grease. What I don’t get is when vegans try to make their tofu look and taste like meat. Why bother pretending? Just eat the damned tofu. It’s so much better when it’s not trying to be something else.
Making tofu and other such substances (such as texturized vegetable protein – yum!) taste and look like meat constitutes culinary appropriation.
That’s beyond ridiculous. What a fool. Unless the vegan is Asian, she’s engaging in cultural appropriation; and there are plenty of Asian dishes that include both tofu and meat.
I was a vegan for about 2.5 years and then vegetarian for about 15. I know precisely the pretentious attitudes that can be floated in those camps. Thinking one is better because their diet might be better is normal. These people have put thought into their diet, when, generally, they think others have not. This is, for the most part, incorrect.
Most vegetarians I’ve known are not as healthy as they think and tend to shut down reason in favor of diet identity.
This wasn’t from The Onion? (Or, for us non-vegans, The Liver and Spicy Accompanying Root?)
“stealing what we need for your own selfish use” Tofu is in such short supply that it needs to be rationed for Vegans only?
Ha ha – and, as a limited resource, triaged. So, a vegan in more desperate need for tofu would get tofu before a vegan that didn’t need the tofu so urgently. It would be interesting to determine what the “need” would be.
And I’m guessing this vegan is convinced that GMOs are a terrible idea and give people cancer. Or autism. Or something.
I think it’s terrible that non-Vegans are appropriating Vegan culture.
I bet most of them couldn’t even tell you which constellation Vega is in.
It’s in the Constellation Chevrolet.
What a twit.
I think that is the word we are all looking for on this. There are enough soybeans out there for everyone.
This is predictable, generational regressive veganism. Have been vegetarian for 30 years in order to reduce demand for food that involves cruelty/brutality. And wish I could be vegan. But no one would know that a white/male drinker/smoker would forgo virtue-signaling for unspoken non-human concern
How long before evolution eliminates this sort of thing?
🙂
Reblogged this on The Logical Place and commented:
Banned for eating tofu? Because it is cultural appropriation? Is the world going mad?
Just what is going on with vegans (or I should say, “some” or “many” vegans – there are probably some decent and sensible ones)?
My sister became a vegan years ago, and oh jeez! She’s so snotty and superior and judgemental about it. She won’t hesitate to inflict rude put-downs on anyone who isn’t as pure and virtuous as she is.
She also gave up wearing leather. And what did she do with her leather shoes and things? She gave them to me. She purified herself and transferred the evil to me.
The thing about that is that it reminds me of the institution of the Shabbos Goy, and the practice here in PA of “driving the Amish”. If it’s sinful for a Jew to work on the Sabbath, and sinful for the Amish to drive a car, isn’t it kind of creepy to enjoy the benefit of Sabbath or a nice car ride while the Goy or the English bears the sin?
This sort of transference of evil to someone else so as to enjoy the benefit while someone else bears the consequence seems pretty yucky to me.
Try to ignore the “religious” among them. See me above; most probably try to be practical and reduce demand for stuff made from brutality to non-humans
Is that true? Do the vegitarians you know provide non-vegitarian dishes for there non-vegitarians guests? As a courtesy I always provide food based on dietary requirements and preferences. The vegitarians I know do not, save one.
Well, my history undergrad major self leaps forward here.
Tofu has been part of the cuisine of China for 2000 years, but its rise in popularity in Asian culture coincides with the rise of Buddhism with its vegetarian mandates. But this is centuries later!! It was not invented by nor for vegetarians. They “appropriated” it.
Funny, since in the last twenty years of me being a vegetarian (3 years of which as a vegan) it was only the meat eaters that bitched and moaned and harassed me about my diet. Now the non-leather shoe is on the other foot and the vegans are being assholes as well. It’s not an improvement.
No matter what goes into or comes out of it, an asshole is an asshole be they meat eater, vegetarian, or vegan.
Indeed
Don’t vegans realize the dangers they pose for the natural environment? The Amazon sorghum forests are dwindling, the herds of wild tofu are on the verge of extinction, and the use of turmeric and activated charcoal are speeding up global warming.
Reminds me – how can you tell if someone is a vegan? You don’t have to – they will tell you.
False. You will always be asked with the flesh-eater’s penetrating, fake-curious posture about why you try to avoid hidden brutality
Can we omnivores eat edamame? How about chickpeas? Lettuce? Can we eat any non-meat? Seems to me the person saying “I want to eat that, so you can’t have any” is the one being selfish.
One of SNL’s new-ish writers is Julio Torres, a vegan. He does a stand-up bit where he says, “I’m often asked what I miss as a vegan. What I miss is . . . being liked. I miss my family. . . . “