E. O. Wilson: confused about free will

An article in the September 14 Harper’s, “On Free Will (and How the Brain is like a Colony of Ants”), gives an excerpt from Wilson’s book released that year, The Meaning of Human Existence. In the piece and the passage below, Wilson appears to be a sort of compatibilist, but I find his discussion so confusing that I’m not quite sure what he’s trying to say. But his message is pretty clear: we can act as if we have a kind of free will, and those who deny it are doomed to insanity and a “deteriorating mind”. The main bits:
The power to explain consciousness, however, will always be limited. Suppose neuroscientists somehow successfully learned all of the processes of one person’s brain in detail. Could they then explain the mind of that individual? No, not even close.
. . . Then there is the element of chance. The body and brain are made up of legions of communicating cells, which shift in discordant patterns that cannot even be imagined by the conscious minds they compose. The cells are bombarded every instant by outside stimuli unpredictable by human intelligence. Any one of these events can entrain a cascade of changes in local neural patterns, and scenarios of individual minds changed by them are all but infinite in detail. The content is dynamic, changing instant to instant in accordance with the unique history and physiology of the individual.
Because the individual mind cannot be fully described by itself or by any separate researcher, the self — celebrated star player in the scenarios of consciousness — can go on passionately believing in its independence and free will. And that is a very fortunate Darwinian circumstance. Confidence in free will is biologically adaptive. Without it, the conscious mind, at best a fragile, dark window on the real world, would be cursed by fatalism. Like a prisoner serving a life sentence in solitary confinement, deprived of any freedom to explore and starving for surprise, it would deteriorate.
While Wilson admits earlier in this short piece that the conscious mind “cannot be taken away from the mind’s physical neurobiological system”, he’s not as firm about the physical/deterministic nature of free will as he is about consciousness.
Note in the second paragraph that Wilson cites “chance” in support of free will. If by “chance” he means “things that are determined but we can’t predict”, then that’s no support for the classic notion of free will: the “you could have chosen otherwise” sort. If he’s referring instead to pure quantum indeterminacy, well, that just confers unpredictability on our decisions, not agency. We don’t choose to make an electron jump in our brain.
From what I make of the third paragraph, his message is that because we are a long way from figuring out how we make behavioral decisions, we might as well act as if we have free will, especially because “confidence in free will is biologically adaptive.” Yet there are powerful arguments that at bottom our decisions are based on physical circumstances. We don’t understand the complete physics of a billiard game, either, but we don’t pretend that the balls have free will in where they roll.
As for free will and confidence in it being biologically adaptive, well, that’s an assertion without evidence. I often ponder where our feeling of agency comes from, and have come up with three or four evolutionary scenarios in which our feeling of being agents who can make free choices could have given our ancestors a reproductive advantage. But these are all pure speculations, and none are testable. Wilson is simply wrong in asserting with confidence that our feeling of agency is known to be an adaptation.
Finally, I have no confidence in free will, even though, like all people, I feel as if I have agency. But if I think about it for a millisecond, I know that I could not do otherwise than what I do—nor can anybody else. Has that made me fatalistic, subject to a deteriorating mind? I don’t think so! This is just the old argument, one made by Dennett and other compatibilists, that we need to believe in free will because without such a belief, society will fall apart. Well, that’s what they said about religion, too, but they were wrong. (Look at Scandinavia.)
I don’t deny for a minute that all of us feel that we make real choices, and could have made different choices. But feeling that and believing that it’s true are different matters. We can still feel that we have agency, but at the same time realize that we don’t—and society will survive. It’s members will be like me, and though you may say that’s not such a good thing, I contend that a nation of determinists is not a nation doomed.
And now physics has decreed that I walk over to the South Indian Studies department to give a professor a book to take to my friends in India. The real Moby-Dick in a few hours!
fine post, it covers many areas, but there is one point that ought to be pointed out, our choice in doing good, feeding the hungry, and other such things, this is the free will of the person, what makes you decide to do good is probably the most important issue of all. History tells us, and ancient writing proves, there is another world out there. In a world that is full of mood changing news, and technologies that have become most addictive, how does one decide on free will, particularly if you are a young soul; some call it propaganda let loose. The only factor to factor in, and it’s my opinion; where there is a power that is beyond us, and we know that it is real, it perhaps helps us solve the free will issue, just saying, an opinion.
Accepting you have no free will should not be more difficult than accepting you will not live forever but many do not want to face either. This is a great opening for religion and it arrives just in time to make you feel good.
I agree. I wonder if there is a form of “Death Compatibilism” whereby some smart philosophers say, yes, we do die, but it’s the FORM OF DEATH WORTH WANTING!
Oh yes, I think that is true. Religion comes in to explain that only g*d and belief in him gives you the power to overcome death and make it a good experience just for your.
“I wonder if there is a form of „Death Compatibilism …” – it’s funny said (and I dont’t like these Compatibilists, as all what they are doing is a masquerade by inflated philosophical terms only for to give people the faith and suggestion there could be a kind of free will in accordance to science) but in this case you are missing the point – see my answer to Randall Schenck.
I disagree. The illusion of free will seems to me deeply ingrained, universal in human experience, and difficult to escape; whereas the notion of eternal life is not.
“Accepting you have no free will should not be more difficult than accepting you will not live forever but many do not want to face either. ”
I don’t think you are right in this point. There are many societies both in the past and in the present that do not believe in a life after death. For example, the communist Russians, millions of atheists in Scandinavia and not to forget the East of Germany, which as a result of 40 years of dictatorship is the world’s largest atheist place (Eastern Germany: the most godless place on Earth https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/belief/2012/sep/22/atheism-east-germany-godless-place)
But even in the atheistic areas, the number of people which deny the existence of free will, is just as negligible as in the religious places
Because one has little or nothing to do with the other.
To have the illusion of a free will already arises with the consicoussness awarness
in childhood, and it stays with those who, like me or you, know that there is no free will.
Every action, every judgment about others is influenced and effected by the illusion of free will-
What happens after death, that is faith and hope and ignorance, but in any case one has no influence during life (except good behavior in the sense of the priests).
But the illusion of free will has an effect on all thinking and feeling during the whole lifetime. That’s a huge, huge difference.
For this reason, dealing with the concept of a life after death can not be compared with the acceptance or the negation of free will.
I will just say that yes, one has nothing to do with the other for the atheist. The atheist knows there is no after life and is happy to accept this. But free will is another matter and there may be many atheist who also believe they have free will. They do not accept the science that tells us this is not true. But when speaking of the religious there is certainly a comparison to be made and we can just ask the theologians about it. The after life is of course a reality and they believe that g*d gives all men free will. Without free will there can be no punishment for sin.
Free will, of course, is the implicit concept of all great monotheistic religions. One could say that religions are a subset of the idea of free will.
But the concept of free will goes much further than the religious belief in an extraterrestrial sphere or in a god; it concerns the understanding that man has of himself and others in his mark, in his core. If it were recognized by society someday, it would have a massive impact not only on the criminal system but also on daily interpersonal behavior.
E.O. Wilson:
It always amazes me when people with such a strong scientific background make that leap of faith.
“‘The power to explain consciousness, however, will always be limited.'”
I hope not.
Actually we manipulate our own and others’ consciousness and minds on a fairly regular basis. The spoken word, falling asleep, anesthesia, recreational drugs, medicines, virtual reality and so on. The key question ducked by E O Wilson’s rhetoric is whether ‘the mind’, and by extension consciousness or free will, are ‘things’ or behaviours.
If I have free will, I can choose not to have my next thought, right?
Just don’t think of a pink unicorn.
Lazily I like to invoke Hitchens when he quipped that we all have free-will, because we don’t have a choice.
Begging your pardon as it’s a little off topic, but what parts of the physics of billiards do we not understand?
https://www.real-world-physics-problems.com/physics-of-billiards.html
Sorry, what I meant is that we don’t have enough knowledge as observers to absolutely PREDICT what will happen in a billiard shot. Wilson’s argument for free will appears to be one based on our inability to predict how our neurons will behave.
If the inability to predict the future would allow free will, then one would also have to assert that all animals or even clouds, would have a free will, because their behavior could never be accurately predicted for the future.
One wonders who is going to get on this siding to clear the way for free will, not only Wilson, but also, for example, the astrophysicist Michio Kaku, who argued in the same way, though he admits on the other hand that there is no possibility to do otherwise.
They all ride a dead horse, solely to keep the faith and longing of people for their own agency alive.
Actually, it is our ability to predict the future by modeling the world we live in and the consequences of our actions that gives us (compatibilist) free will. For at least some of our actions, our will is free of genetic motivation and operant conditioning that governs the behaviors of other animals.
“Trust in free will is biologically adaptive” – of course it is, such as hatred, slavery or many religious beliefs were adaptiv for the longest time of humanity too.
That a trait, as in this case the illusion of free will, was evolutionary adaptive cannot lead one to cling to these errors for the sake of past benefits. Then reigns the pure fear that you could not get along with the truth. To treat it in this way, would be almost a form of magical thinking, of superstition
If a fully determined world looks exactly as the one we live in – with all its randomness, happenstances and chaos, then – be it. But then the argument of determinism is also as useless as the argument that we do not need to protect endangered species because it’s all just natural, what happens. Whether determinism or not – it’s just the same, we d o have to make decisions, all sorts of, easy ones, difficult ones, painful ones, and we can make bad mistakes, or do not decide when we know we should. We cannot just live like any other animal, we have to l e a d our lives, every day. Of course we do not have a supernatural free will, and of course nobody can have ultimate responsibility for who he is and what he does, but one can learn to overtake responsibility, and that’s what it is all about. Using determinism as the argument against a supernatural free will does not only throw the baby out with the bathwater, but also throws away the bathtub and the bathroom and the house and the whole world.
Naturalism is completely enough.
We feel that we have agency because we can see that our thoughts have causal power to influence events in the external world. This is not an illusion; it’s a correct perception of the process by which we achieve our purposes. To say that we lack agency is to say that we lack the ability to act purposefully.
We think we see our thoughts have causal power. ???
I can catch myself in confabulations, but it surprisingly difficult.
And remember our purposes are determined.
So just acting out our purposes is not freedom in any useful sense.
I’ve said this before, but I can freely repeat myself.
A sane scientific person will note that any concept of “will” is a concept of “freedom”.
Everything happens because of chance and necessity. But people are responsible for their choices. In philosophy of science we can think about this on three levels:
12. The mundane fact is only things resulting from chance and laws of nature can be studied. If a god can change the laws at will, it’s goodbye to all method.
11. On a deeper, quantum, level it’s not possible to predict every single occurrence, even in principle, but for a fairly 🙂 complex system probabilities apply.
13. On the superficial :), that is to say moral, level: people, like any decision makers, have to make choices. This is as free as it gets. In this sense most adults are free, but sometimes courts of law have to make decisions (are free to make decisions?) of an individual’s competence.
No one put a gun to my head and told me to write this comment, but it’s still a result of someone developing human language and inventing the Web and so on.
Which part of your post was independent of (not a caused by) prior events?
I have a new model system to study the absence of free will : traffic, and specifically, getting pulled over.
Say you go to a grocery store. It’s real busy. You get there, something occurs – that makes you decide against going to the store, like a call from your friend who says he has milk and eggs, you don’t need to go, save an hour. You up and leave, get into traffic, there’s a guy who you try to avoid, go a while, then see the flashing blues – you’re pulled over. Boom – $200 fine. You cut off a cop!
How did that happen? A chain reaction, that started with your friend saying not to waste your time in the store. You moved the car, you decided to press your foot on the pedals, but did you decide when to do those things? did you decide to get a ticket? It was a product of the chain reaction.
Wilson is a lovable old fellow and a wonderful writer of nature. I wish he’d not bother to get involved in such philosophical musings. He seems out of his depth and time.
But even if it’s biologically adaptive to believe free will exists, that doesn’t mean it does. Unless there’s an underlying beliefs=truths assertion here?