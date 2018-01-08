Dennis Prager explains why he believes in the afterlife

Here’s a five-minute video by conservative Jewish “pundit” Dennis Prager; it’s part of his “Prager University” series of short videos, some of which are okay but most of which are dire. In this one, Prager himself explains why he believes in an afterlife. The reasons boil down to these:
- “If there’s a God, then there’s an afterlife. It’s that simple”. Well, not to Jews, many of whom believe in the former but not the latter.
- The injustice and suffering of this life demands that it be set right in the next life. This presumes that God wants to fix things, but it doesn’t explain why Prager’s “good and just God” would allow people to suffer in this life. Why would he let kids get leukemia or other people suffer, and not from the depredations of other humans? If God were both good and just, he wouldn’t let that shit happen. Prager never explains this “unjust suffering” coming from his loving God.
- Since God isn’t physical, there must be parts of reality which are also “nonphysical”. To Prager, that means that therefore there is a nonphysical soul that survives the death of our body. This is a horrible piece of logic. Why couldn’t God be the only nonphysical thing in the cosmos?
- We can’t become immortal through our deeds. After all, our good works disappear, and kids may die without producing any “works”. Further, Hitler’s bad deeds would make him “far more immortal” then any good human. Ergo, there must be ANOTHER way to live on: the divine afterlife. This is another ridiculous piece of logic.
- If there’s no afterlife, none of us will ever again see the departed that we most love. Therefore, a good God wouldn’t do that, ergo an afterlife!
- If there’s no afterlife, then this life, which is all we have, is a “meaningless crapshoot.” Prager can’t abide that, so there’s an afterlife.
- The biggie: while Prager says he doesn’t have any idea of what happens in the afterlife, he does know that “my belief in the afterlife keeps me sane.” If there were no afterlife, bad people would get away with their misdeeds, and Prager wouldn’t see his loved ones again. As he says, “This would drive me mad.” Well, it doesn’t drive most of us atheists mad. We may not like it, but there’s a lot about reality that we don’t like. Reality doesn’t exist to make us feel good.
It all boils down to two things: Prager’s assumption of not only a God (for which there is no evidence), but a good God who, while allowing bad stuff to happen on earth, will make up for it in the afterlife. There’s no evidence for that, either, nor for an afterlife. The real message that Prager has is this: “I believe in God because it makes me feel good, and I’d go nuts otherwise.”
Well, there’s a lot of stuff that we could believe in that isn’t real but could make us feel good. As an example, Sam Harris has used the delusion of an enormous diamond buried in his backyard. Prager uses the delusion of a God, which, though equally unevidenced, is socially acceptable because it’s common.
Truly, it baffles me that someone with a modicum of intelligence can produce a video purporting to give evidence for an afterlife when all he’s doing is pretending that what gives him comfort really exists. And most Americans are content to either live with such delusions or accept them in other people.
h/t: Chris
Such fictions are easier.
“We must respect the other fellow’s religion, but only in the sense and to the extent that we respect his theory that his wife is beautiful and his children smart.” – H. L. Mencken
With regard to Jews and the afterlife, a couple of interesting links:
https://www.simpletoremember.com/articles/a/jewish-afterlife-beliefs/
https://reformjudaism.org/blog/2012/05/10/do-jews-believe-afterlife
You’ve cherry picked two sites saying that Jews IN GENERAL believe in the afterlife. That’s not true if you look around in general. Yes, I was wrong in implying that ALL Jews reject the afterlife, but the sites you’ve chosen are simply wrong in their general assertion.
I didn’t exactly cherry pick these sites. I googled “jews believe in the afterlife” (or a sentence to that effect) and posted the first two results. 🙂
Many years ago (back in the nineties), I read a fascinating book called “The Jew in the Lotus” – a great read which I warmly recommend. I seem to remember that they did touch upon the afterlife and/or reincarnation.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Jew_in_the_Lotus
When someone tells me they believe in a good god, I ask them to explain what they think his honorable objective was with the 2004 Indonesian tsunami, which is estimated to have drowned over 250,000 people, many of them children. They usually give me the ‘mysterious ways’ excuse, but one person replied that this is God’s way of keeping down the population!
“Is God willing to prevent evil, but not able? Then he is not omnipotent. Is he able, but not willing? Then he is malevolent. Is he both able and willing? Then whence cometh evil? Is he neither able nor willing? Then why call him God?”
-Epicurus (attrib)
“Can god make a rock even he can’t lift?”
If God is all powerful, can he microwave a burrito so hot that he can not eat it”
Homer Simpson
“one person replied that this is God’s way of keeping down the population!”
Wouldn’t universal contraception be a more humane way of doing that?
Oh, I forgot, G*d hates wimmins to have sex without being punished for it…
cr
Prager is Jewish, not Christian, even if he aligns himself politically with conservative Christians
This is correct. I know of at least one fundamentalist christian who idolizes him. Of course, I know a *lot* of fundamentalist christians who will go along with anything (Drumpf, Moonie Jonathan Wells, ad nauseam), no matter how anti-christian, if it supports what they are *really* interested in–right-wing politics.
Dennis Prager isn’t a Christian; he’s Jewish.
Potholer54 made the same mistake and it so badly distracted his commenters that he deleted the video and re-uploaded to correct it: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=WIwKhX-1gZQ
That is to me, some of the crazy thinking of the religious. We must have this afterlife, otherwise this life is meaningless. So we all hang around waiting to die and get that afterlife, whatever it is. It starts to get very close to the Islamic version – doing the good deed and getting 72 virgins to play around with in that afterlife. But what about the little kid who dies or the wife. What the hell do they get. Maybe they get to watch?
Don’t know about the kid, but I’d say that women should get 72 gilman (pl. of ghulam), servant boys, cup bearers, in paradise; but I think they’re also reserved for males.
Yes, I think we must have an equal rights afterlife. That is to fix the one you did not get first time around.
Prager regularly commits the Appeal to Consequences fallacy. Sounds like this video was a run-on example of such.
1) Statement is factually incorrect, as pointed out by PCC(E).
2) Non sequitur; wishful thinking. A good understanding of how biological evolution and history really work indicates that no, injustices will not necessarily ever be corrected. He’s made an extraordinary claim (there’s an afterlife); now it’s up to him to support it with extraordinary evidence.
3) Begs the question by assuming the existence of god; after that, a non sequitur, as shown in the OP. “Even if you could prove the existence of a god, you still have all your work in front of you.”
4-7) The fallacy of the Appeal to Consequences.
Religion poisons everything–especially minds, logical thinking, and social institutions.
Interesting, why isn’t Mr Prager a christian?
Is it that his understanding of his god and his logos only goes so far?
The Last of the Nazorians?
What a pompous nutter. He dares to call himself a university. Attending as a student would cause brain damage.
Reminiscent of Trump University…?
cr
It is obviously comforting to believe that all the suffering and injustice of this vale of tears will be rectified in the hereafter, and I would not go out of my way to quarrel with someone who believes this and goes about his or her business feeling better, though I will cheerfully argue with anyone who accosts me and says he (or she) has good reasons to believe that this is so.
Now if they could give me a good reason to believe that my late dogs are waiting for me in the sweet by-and-by, I might reconsider.
It’s not Heaven unless I get my favourite pair of old shoes back just like in Julian Barnes’ History of the World in 10 1/2 Chapters.
If wife #1 isn’t there, its not heaven. If wife #2 isn’t there, its not heaven. OTOH if wife #1 and #2 are both there, it’s definitely not heaven. 🙂
Dear Prof. Coyne,
There are two major factual errors in your comments about Dennis Prager. The first is that Prager is Jewish, not Christian. The second is that it is fundamental in Orthodox Judaism that there will eventually occur a resurrection of the dead and that there is an afterlife.
hk
Well, I know some Orthodox Jews who don’t believe in the afterlife, so that’s not correct as a general proposition. But I have made two tweaks to care care of your comments; thanks!
If it’s a belief in an afterlife that’s keeping him sane then it’s not working very well.
It’s my belief that I am Gandalf that keeps me sane.
Believing things just because you wish they were true is not the hallmark of sanity.
If you love aunt Betsy the atheist and uncle Bob the Hindu, guess what? You still aren’t going to see them in Prager’s heaven.
So, amusingly, Prager’s argument of “a good God wouldn’t do that” is an argument against the typical Christian metaphysics of a heaven with entry requirements and a hell for those who don’t meet them.
I think these preachers decide what to believe in using a Magic 8-ball at some point in their lives. We who study the phenomenon should invent some sort of system for encoding them. I’m thinking a letter for each dimension starting with “G” for a belief in God and “A” for afterlife in this case. Perhaps those that don’t believe in an afterlife get an “a” as a placeholder. What are some other significant dimensions?
This fellow could usefully use a healthy dose of logical positivism. (Whereof one cannot speak, thereof one must remain silent). Wittgenstein – Tractatus.
Praeger has indeed some good points. But his conclusions are completely off the mark and basically non-sequiturs (well Jerry pointed that out quite systematically in his seven points).
And yes, it drives me mad that innocent children die for no good reason, and yes, I’d love to see my beloved ones again (and I do, in dreams).
Yes, it drives me mad that life is so unjust, but not so mad as to believe in a Good God or afterlife.
I’m curious: what, exactly, do you think are Prager’s “good points”?
I don’t argue with theists anymore. When they raise the god subject I explain that I believe in the transmigration of souls.
Why do I?
1. Over 1 billion other people do.
2. There is evidence for it – thousands of people can describe previous lives.
3. Why else would I behave unless I knew my next life would be a better or worse one depending on how I live this one?
If they persist, and if I have had a drink or two, I point out that they are likely to come back as some kind of lowly life form.
In re. 3, Frisbeefarians also believe in the soul, but they believe that immmediately on dying, it flies up on the roof and remains stuck there forever. Yet they manage.
“Prager University” doesn’t strike me as much of a school — but then, next to “Trump University,” I suppose it’s the freakin’ Sorbonne.
I’ll leave this here. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WIwKhX-1gZQ&t=147s
I remember listening to Dennis Prager when he was on AM radio in So. Cal. At that time he handled the problem of theodicy by saying (IIRC) that it wouldn’t have made sense for God to have arranged the universe any other way than with suffering/pain. If there was no suffering, then we wouldn’t be able to become who we are, unable to reach our full potential by striving, failing, and striving again, etc. I think he got this argument from a rabbi, again, if memory serves.
Now he seems to have given up on that rather tenuous concept by punting things into the post-game timeframe; i.e., the after-life.
As one commenter wrote in response to Prager’s video: “This shit is so weak a first year philosophy student could mow it down.” Indeed.
“2. The injustice and suffering of this life demands that it be set right in the next life.”
I think that’s a near-universal human instinct. We have an instinct for ‘fairness’. We demand that inequalities and injustices be compensated. And hence, if someone does great evil in this life and gets away with it, or someone dies in horribly unfair circumstances, then we want there to be some way of restoring ‘fairness’.
One manifestation of this is vendettas, of course. But another equally powerful consequence is the feeling that there ought to be an afterlife where this can be taken care of. And from the ‘ought-is’ fallacy we get – Heaven and Hell.
(The Greeks had Nemesis, Goddess of Retribution. Her Roman counterpart was, interestingly, Invidia).
