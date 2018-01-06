SciBabe, paid by Splenda, touts its product

Yvette d’Entremont writes about popular science, especially consumer scams and misconceptions, on her website SciBabe. Her site’s bio notes that she has bachelor’s degrees in theater and chemistry from Emanuel College in Boston, a masters degree in forensic science with a concentration in biological criminalistics from Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge, England, and worked eight years as an analytical chemist. Most of her stuff appears to be good and constitutes worthy debunking of fads of issues like the supposed “dangers” of GM food and the touted benefits of jade vagina eggs. A few years ago I wrote a controversial post criticizing her and other women’s use of sex to sell science, concluding that the advantages of popularizing science were offset by the use of female pulchritude and dirty jokes, which, to me, seemed to contribute to the objectification of women. As I recall, d’Entremont responded sharply to what I said, and possibly will to this post as well.
I note all this here because I’m not on a vendetta against d’Entremont, but want to criticize another aspect of her blogging in this post, one that I see an unalloyed problem: her writing of science posts showing that a product is safe to use at the same time she’s being paid and sponsored by the company who makes that product. I’m referring to Splenda, an artificial sweetener that I myself use when trying to lose weight. Splenda is largely sucralose, a sugar substitute that isn’t broken down and metabolized by the body, so it contributes fewer calories than sugar. Because of added “bulking agents”, a packet of Splenda actually has 3.4 calories, or 31% of the calories of a single packet of sugar, which itself has 10.8 calories). But the fact that there are fewer than 5 calories per “serving” of Splenda means it can legally be labeled as “zero calories”. (I’d prefer that it be labelled more honestly: something like “69% fewer calories than sugar.”)
Splenda also appears to not cause dental caries or have any injurious effects on diabetics. I like it because it tastes pretty close to sugar and because research shows that it’s safe, but it wasn’t until today that I found out it’s not really a “zero” calorie product”. At any rate, I was reading one of d’Entremont’s posts on Splenda (she has at least two, here and here, both of which tout the product’s safety), and saw the the following:
So let’s talk about it. I’ve partnered with Splenda to try to combat some of the more pervasive myths about low calorie sweeteners like sucralose that I see every day on social media. And I see them on my timeline or in my inbox every day. Are they causing weight gain? Are they causing stomach pains?
Are they safe?
Aware of how this “partnering” looks, she uses some of her trademarked snark to defuse the issue:
. . . Before every single shill accusation shows up, yes, let’s just get this out of the way. Indeed, I’m working with Splenda and these are all things I never would have said otherwise. I’m kicking my heels up on a desk made of fossilized unicorns wearing a coat made of Dalmatians, sipping a martini made from the tears of my enemies. Specifically Gwyneth Paltrow…. Wait, we collected that fluid from a jade egg, you say? Goddamnit.
…Or more accurately I really like Splenda because it’s safe for everyone, it bakes well (which is important for someone like me who loves to bake), and if this is something that you like the taste of in your diet, you deserve to understand why the science says it’s safe.
There’s a bit of error in her characterization of the product’s “zero calorie” reputation, though:
The amount of calories in a daily iced coffee I would have needed for how sweet I like my coffee? 60 (four raw sugar packets). For the record, I now take mine with three Splenda and one raw sugar – just 15 calories, if it’s a day when I skip the cream,
Well, no, for that implies there truly are no calories in Splenda, so that she can claim that a single packet of raw sugar plus three of Splenda has exactly one-fourth the calories of four raw sugar packets. In fact, it has 25.2 calories (15 + 3 X [3.4]), or 68% more calories than she represents. She concludes:
Or more accurately I really like Splenda because it’s safe for everyone, it bakes well (which is important for someone like me who loves to bake), and if this is something that you like the taste of in your diet, you deserve to understand why the science says it’s safe. Over the coming months, I want to address all the questions and concerns that people have had about Splenda and low calorie sweeteners in general. It’s a field where chemiphobia has run rampant, leading to incorrect assumptions about diets, calories, and health.
So have you heard some crazy things on the internet about Splenda? Comment. Email. Ask, but don’t let it go unchecked without asking, and I will do my damndest to answer with evidence. I’m not going to find any random paper to support my positions. I’ll hunt for quality evidence and papers that come from the most reputable resources possible. I wouldn’t expect you to trust your health to anything less.
Her sponsorship is noted by the product’s own publicity blog, Splenda living:
Working with two content creators – Yvette d’Entremont, a scientist also known as SciBabe and the parody ecard platform Someecards, we at SPLENDA® Brand will be introducing digital and social content with one goal: to empower fans of the SPLENDA® Brand to take an active role in busting myths about sucralose. We also created a unique hashtag to help you identify this content on social media: #DebunktheJunk. The content will be available beginning today at www.Someecards.com/Splenda and on SciBabe.com/debunkthejunk It will continue to be released in the months to come so be sure to stay tuned for additional information and resources that help you debunk junk science!
These content partners were specifically selected because they have expertise in translating what can often be complicated concepts into understandable, relatable terms, and they are supporters of the brand’s passion for discerning good science from junk science. Additionally, they are SPLENDA® Brand fans.
So we have someone who’s paid by the makers of a product telling us good things about the product. To me, this represents a perceived conflict of interest that should not exist in a science popularizer.
Now note that I am not accusing d’Entremont of distorting the science about Splenda because she’s sponsored by the product. In fact, I don’t think that’s the case. Although there appears to be an error in the product’s favor in her calculations, I think that comes simply from her accepting its characterization a “zero calorie” product. As far as I know, d’Entremont has otherwise accurately represented the qualities and usefulness of the sweetener, and in both of her posts (the latest last November) she notes that she’s sponsored by Splenda. She’s also written other posts and articles defending the safety of non-Splenda sweeteners.
To my mind, it’s simply not good for one’s reputation as an objective science popularizer to create the appearance of a conflict of interest. Would I take money from Splenda and at the same time write articles telling everyone how safe it was, even if I believed it? Nope—not a chance. d’Entremont, if she responds to this, will undoubtedly say that she believes in Splenda, and that their sponsorship doesn’t have an iota of influence on what she says or the topics she writes about. And that may be true. But there is a reason why politicians and the like are supposed put their financial investments in a blind trust when in office—to prevent the appearance of a conflict of interest. When people like Hillary Clinton take money for their foundation from foreign donors while they’re in government, that’s a problem, but of course they always say, like everyone who takes dough and then does something to help the donor, “I was not influenced by the money.”
Sometimes that’s true, but it’s best to avoid the problem entirely by not creating the appearance of a conflict. In the case of d’Entremont, I’d recommend that she either ditch the Splenda sponsorship or stop writing about it. (For the good of the public, I’d recommend she do the former. For her own financial good, perhaps the latter is preferable.) I realize that science popularizers have a tough time making a buck unless they’re someone like Neil deGrasse Tyson, but one’s reputation for objectivity seems to me too precious to sully with the appearance of a conflict like this one.
Finally, I’d recommend reading her articles in general, especially if you’re interested in product scams and popular misconceptions about products. She has a recent piece in Cosmopolitan on the stupidity of colon “cleanses” and “juicing” that should be read by the large number of people who practice this worthless cleansing in the hopes it will “detox” them.
The magazine “Cooks Illustrated” also takes issue with the idea that Splenda “bakes well”. Their experiments shows that it does not.
My observation is that those who are happy with “healthy” substitutes in baking usually have low standards. Use real butter, real sugar, and real eggs.
I use Splenda in a couple of quick-bread recipes to reduce our sugar consumption, and we are satisfied with the results. I continue to use real butter and real eggs.
There is some evidence that artificial sweeteners can induce glucose intolerance by altering gut microflora –
https://www.nature.com/articles/nature13793
This is, as it should be, still controversial. However, after doing research into artificial sweeteners a few years ago I stopped using them cold turkey (I had been a 6 diet drink a day gal).
I rarely use artificially sweetened drinks, foods etc. I used to, and had no problems, and I considered the negative stuff much like the anti-GM mania. Now, they have an extremely negative effect on my body. My physical tolerance for them continues to reduce and I can have less and less before the negative effects kick in. I don’t know whether that’s the products or just me.
Here is what don’t understand… and humor me, if you will. Why do people need things like Splenda? Black coffee is great. Tea without sweetener is great too. And bread? We should probably just eat less of it, no? What is the appeal of these products?
Might as well ask why we have decaf. Plus not every is good unsweetened. Try eating unsweetened cranberry or rhubarb.
But decaf doesn’t add unnecessary calories to your diet. And cranberries and rhubarb are seasonal dishes that people don’t eat often, so the sugar needed to make them palatable isn’t a daily intake thing.
People want to have their cake and eat it too? 😉
Seriously, I assume it’s because people have become addicted/accustomed to the taste of sugar but don’t want to deal with the health consequences of that addiction.
I suppose I might be lucky in that I have far more of a ‘salty-tooth’ than a sweet-tooth. I’m not big on sweets, but I think this is also in part of just not eating them. I think sugar in high quantities is an acquired taste. If I do happen to eat a piece of candy, I hate the way it makes my teeth feel, I dislike how it makes me feel in general and usually end up regretting eating it.
You might contemplate that our liking for sweet things is to some extent hard-wired, having evolved at a time when sweet things were far rarer and a good addition to the diet.
Perhaps I’m faulty 😉 I always knew there was something off with my irrational dislike for honey. I should like it, and yet I don’t!
We’re evolved to like sweets. That doesn’t mean that we should always have them, but I simply do not LIKE unsweetened coffee, though I can tolerate unsweetened tea with milk.
What you’re asking is why people don’t have the same tastes as you do, and my answer is that they just don’t. The appeal is that they taste better. Do you understand now? Or am I supposed to keep trying to like coffee without sugar because you do?
I do- and I should have worded my query better, I did not mean to come of sounding condescending, by any means.
I’m always intrigued by strongly held preferences for condiments, so this shouldn’t be s surprise to me. That said,
I would say it certainly makes things taste sweeter, though not necessarily better.
To ME it makes them taste better. You still don’t seem to understand that you can’t force everybody to conform to your particular tastes. I can’t stand cilantro and I don’t like cauliflower; am I SUPPOSED to like them?
I LIKE coffee tasting sweet. Period.
Duly noted. No desire here to force anyone to conform to my tastes.
I didn’t find your question condescending; on the contrary, I share your curiosity. It baffles me why people order soda pop to accompany good food. Yes, we evolved to like sweets, and I enjoy dessert as much as the next guy, but needing a hit of sweetness to wash down every savory bite just doesn’t compute for me.
I think you’re right that evolved preferences are probably not the whole story, and that a lifelong habit of consuming sweet drinks may also play a role in determining people’s tastes.
Sometimes sweet drinks enhance food. This has long been recognized for sweet wines like Sauternes, which are often served in France to go with foie gras as a classic first course. And believe me, it’s a fantastic combination. Southerners like their BBQ with sweetened ice tea, and I agree with them. And a coke with a burger and fries is a another classic combination.
I don’t know how to explain it other than by saying that many people like such combinations, that taste is subjective, and it’s not immoral or anything to have such tastes. If you’re still baffled, I don’t know what to say.
I am baffled that other people are baffled, since taste is subjective and, as we’ve learned repeatedly on this site, some people can’t stand what other people love and vice versa.
All this can be summed up in one succinct, and here, ineluctably literal maxim: “De gustibus non est disputandum”.
… and my preference for sweetness in certain foods, drinks, has waned as i age.
Not uncommon i believe and interesting as to why.
In very hot conditions i like my beer bitter as ‘sweetish’ beers does not cut it, all in my head of course.
I don’t dispute that there are specific pairings that work well, though I’d be inclined to put coke with burger and fries in the category of successful marketing campaign rather than classic combination. Give me a good beer with my burger.
My bafflement is more with people who apparently consider coke the appropriate pairing for everything. I like chocolate, but I wouldn’t put it on everything.
Is there not a selective advantage to having sweet taste receptors?
Sugary taste, as salty taste, is subject to a kind of habituation, I think.
I experimented this, because of a comment when I put just a pinch of sugar in my coffee. It was said that with so little sugar, I could not taste the difference, and might just as well put no sugar at all.
So at work, during lunchtime, we did the experiment (no claims of scientific rigour, just for fun). Those who normally did not put sugar in their coffee and those (me) who only put a pinch could easily tell the difference between a pinch or none at all, but those who were used to put 2-3 spoons of sugar in their coffee could not.
Look, I’m not one to say you should not use sugar (unless diabetic) or sugar replacement products. I just want to say that if one progressively reduces one’s sugar consumption (as I did), one gets much more sensitive to the taste.
Same goes for salt.
Similarly, I think that one can change their tastes over time. I used to routinely drink a combination of orange juice cranberry juice and water. I did not particularly like drinking plain water. However for the last 20 years or so after switching to plain water I greatly prefer it and rarely if ever (except for a morning coffee) drink anything else. I now find juices or sodas much too sweet for my liking (even though I did prefer them quite a bit).
As Jerry emphasises, it’s all a matter of individual taste; and no wider inferences, positive or negative, should be drawn from that fact.
Having said that, I agree with you. For me, tea and coffee just are bitter drinks, and I drink them in part because I like that taste. If I want a sweet drink (which is not often), I would probably have an orange juice. I would no more think of adding sugar to tea or coffee than to beer.
But it would be a very dull world if we all had exactly the same tastes.
On the one hand, there’s something commendable about disclosing conflict of interest.
On the other hand, conflict of interest often affects people in ways they are not aware. And conflict of interest that involves being paid is always more serious. Then the questions become: how well is she sourcing her claims, and is she omitting any counter-evidence? And is she engaging in direct advertising? (I would say yes, since she doesn’t evaluate other sugar substitutes.)
Perhaps she should let a guest editor contribute on this subject. And a better venue for her plugs might be a general science publication than a personal blog!!
Writing about it is what they’re paying her to do. I don’t see how keeping the sponsorship without writing about it is a viable option.
There are people who sponsor websites without requiring that the website write about their product! They are just looking for the visibility.
That’s not what the blurb you quoted says. It says they expect her to “take an active role in busting myths about sucralose”.
Ah, I forgot. Well, then she should ditch the sponsorship. I would.
Am I the only one who finds that Splenda has an unpleasant aftertaste? I don’t like the stuph! I take a bite of food and there’s an icky aftertaste that’s troublesome enough for me to not bother to eat the food in the first place. Am I alone in this?
I do not know Splenda, but I find most ‘artificial’ or ‘alternative’ sweeteners have a nasty aftertaste. No, you’re not alone!
I do as well, Mr nicky / Mr Laurance.
Including with sucralose bases.
Must be in beings of certain genes likely ?
Blue
It’s more than a perceived conflict of interest; it’s an actual conflict of interest. A judge would certainly be prohibited by the Code of Judicial Conduct from presiding over a case involving a party from whom she or he was deriving a financial benefit.
That doesn’t mean that d’Entremont’s statements about Splenda are inaccurate, or even otherwise tainted by her clear conflict of interest. But I question the propriety of her touting the product in any fora other than as a paid company spokesperson.
For my morning coffee at home, I never use cream or sugar. In restaurants, I usually order cream, but add it only if my first sip shows the coffee is over-bitter or simply held too long.
At gas stops, I automatically add sugar and cream — coffee is guaranteed to be nasty.
I was recently debating this with family, so would like to keep up with the latest science. The article Dr. Coyne linked, (Magnuson et.al. critical review of studies in Food and Toxicology from August 2017), does not mention the somewhat scary article about diet soft drinks and dementia in Stroke of May 2017 (Pase et.al.)
The latter is the one that found correlation between diet drink consumption and dementia in a 10-year study. No causation implied, of course, and probably not involving much sucralose anyhow (the drinks usually have aspartame). For instance it could be muddied by the fact that lots of diabetics (or with family diabetic history) consume those drinks.
So, I’d be interested in recent developments, and for that purpose SciBabe’s blog might be a good source of citations. However, the sponsorship definitely detracts from the confidence one might have in its objectivity.
It’s disheartening to see SciBabe go commercial. It’s almost as bad as when Dr. Oz started cashing in promoting useless nutritional supplements. Who will be our hero now?
A DR. JEN GUNTER should be your new ‘hero’ – take a tour of her blog & see if it fits! You’ll note you can sub via RSS, email or that Twitter thing they have now.
She writes better than SciBabe, she’s a Canadian OB/GYN now living in the USA AND she has a one-eyed cat, Luna. Jerry mentioned her middle of last year with reference to her thorough roasting of charlatan Gwyneth Paltrow
I whole-heartedly agree with the potential for appearing as if a conflict of interest may be tainting the message of any science writer or reporter. Best be on the safe side.
As for Splenda itself,unless they want to send some dish my way… I can’t stand sugar substitutes and along with the Cosmo butt-cleansing article, I won’t be hosing out my arse with coffee or green juices either. In fact, it’s about time to “tox” my body and butt with some Chicago style pizza and a couple of bottles of stout. Cheers!
“I’m the secretary of state. Brought to you by Carl’s Jr.
Why do you keep saying that?
Cause they pay me every time I do. It’s a really good way to make money.”
From the movie Idiocracy
Just saying I like mine with sugar or I like mine without is kind of a wasted exercise. Unless some one asked you how you like it just keep it to yourself.
By a strange coincidence, on today’s episode of “Quirks & Quarks” on CBC hosted by Bob McDonald (by the way this is what responsible science journalism looks like):
Rise of C. difficile outbreaks
A common sugar additive in food may fuel deadlier outbreaks of a superbug in hospitals, researchers say.
Clostridium difficile can cause a serious bacterial infection that can rampage through hospitals and lead to severe diarrhea and death. The bowel bug is the most common cause of antibiotic-associated diarrhea.
After 2000, epidemic strains unexpectedly took off in Canada, the United States and Europe and deaths increased dramatically. Why it became so common and severe so quickly had scientists stumped.
This week, American, British and Dutch researchers said they found a new reason to consider: changes in our food supply.
The findings suggest that when the food industry widely adopted the sugar, called trehalose, into food manufacturing, it played a major role in the emergence of super-strong strains of C. difficile.