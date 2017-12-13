The myth of responsibility and the lottery of life

This four-minute video on free will and responsibility, narrated by polymath Raoul Martinez, was posted by the Royal Society for the Encouragement of the Arts, Manufactures, and Commerce (RSA). Martinez’s point is one I’ve made here many times, and will surely get pushback from: determinism rules human behavior, and our “choices” are all predetermined by our genes and environment. To me, that means that the concept of “moral responsibility” is meaningless, for that implies an ability to choose freely. Nevertheless, we should still retain the concept of responsibility, meaning “an identifiable person did this or that good or bad action”. And, of course, we can sanction or praise people who were responsible in this sense, for such blame and praise can not only reinforce good behavior but is salubrious for society.
I have a few issues with the short video, one being that Martinez discards the idea of “responsibility” when he should be discarding “moral responsibility”, but it’s clear he means the latter. In addition, he imputes people’s life outcomes to “luck,” when what he means are deterministic but unpredictable factors that are outcomes of the laws of physics. There really isn’t any such thing as luck—save a positive outcome that’s the result of true quantum indeterminacy.
Martinez is also somewhat of a compatibilist, as he says that we do have free will if we define it as “the capacity to act in accordance with beliefs and values, to use reason and learn from our mistakes”. Well, all that is shorthand for the way our neurological computer behaves—deterministically. Whether someone behaves in accordance with their values, or flouts those values, is also determined. Where is the freedom in that? To quote Sam Harris’s comment, which pretty much shows the flaw in all forms of compatibilism:
[Compatibilism] ignores the very source of our belief in free will: the feeling of conscious agency. People feel that they are the authors of their thoughts and actions, and this is the only reason why there seems to be a problem of free will worth talking about.
There are those who say there are no implications of the determinism of human behavior that’s being increasingly borne out by scientific research. These denialists are wrong. Because surveys show that most people are dualists, and believe in genuine “could have done otherwise” free will, and predicate much of their morality, politics, and beliefs on this erroneous concept, then there are surely implications for determinism.
The video above is extracted from Martinez’s 7-minute talk, “Life is just a lottery”
h/t: Tom Clark
Should an amphibious plane to be taxed as a plane or a boat (assuming a difference in tax rates)?
Is a post-operative transperson a man, a women, a third sex, or neither?
Should one say “human” in the place where one formerly said “man”?
I am not convinced that the answers to any of these questions are a result of genes or environment. Concepts are indeterminate, and are extended arbitrarily and by analogy (if not capriciously, e.g. there is often an end sought by a decision and the consequent imposition of a new rule).
Thus, fundamental to law and language is the decision, or you are stuck with a silly and empirically false paradigm of language (as well as stupid papers in Anglo-American philosophy on what way is “up” in a parallel universe without gravity–you could clearly invent a use for the concept of “up”).
Not to mention that most of what happens in life is random, indeterminate.
I’m not sure about free will (in the Sam Harris metaphysical sense, not the common sense legal one), but the fickle winds of fortuna, and the strong will and weak will I cannot deny.
The real question for Gerry Coyne is whether he calls for the abolition of laws against rape, as the notion of “consent” has no apparent meaning in his worldview? [The laws of contract are not far behind.]
The construction of those concepts, and whether or not people agree with them, and how they answer the questions, are all determined behaviors. And what do you mean by saying “much of what happens in life is random, indeterminate”? Do you mean much of what happens in life is independent of the laws of physics? If so, what affects those issues? God?
My name is spelled “Jerry”, by the way, and your snark about laws against rape is just ridiculous. You clearly don’t understand the concept of law, deterrence, punishment, and sanction, all of which make sense under determinism. That last question shows that you haven’t followed my writing (nor know my name), and know little about my views, and about determinism itself.
In my view this whole debate is misguided.
1. There are genuine social, legal, and neurological differences between voluntary (“free”) and involuntary actions, and between actions done under coercion (giving money at gunpoint) and actions done “freely” (giving money to charity). These important distinctions are ignored by incompatibilists.
2. Determinism vs indeterminism is irrelevant to the debate.
3. The debate should instead be about mind-brain monism vs dualism, naturalism vs supernaturalism.
1. No, incompatibilists don’t ignore those distinctions at all. That concept of free will and those distinctions are a different conversation to incompatibilists. Incompatibilists want to talk specifically about how dualistic and contra-causal concepts of free will are invalid and how determinism is strong evidence for that claim. Compatibilists want to talk about how the concept of free will that you describe in your No. 1 is the only concept of freewill worth talking about, and that it is vital that the label, “free will,” be retained.
2. It should be, if you mean the debate between Compatibilists and Incompatibilists because both are supposed to accept that determinism rules human behavior (provisionally, as with all things), by definition. But, both positions are defined with respect to determinism for a reason.
3. No arguments there but . . ., that’s also an incompatibilist argument.
What is an example of a positive (or any) outcome that is the result of true quantum indeterminacy? Or are all outcomes the result of quantum indeterminacy?
One argument I have often seen is that without free will retaliatory punishment goes out of the window.
However, this presupposes that there is some concept of free will under which retaliatory punishment really does make sense. I do not see it.
“One argument I have often seen is that without free will retaliatory punishment goes out of the window.”
How so? Irrespective of free will, doesn’t society have a right to punish offenders beyond reforming them? If we can’t, is justice even possible?
Basically, because you use precious resources that could be used to do good things in order to uselessly torture a person instead.
Wow. Who said anything about torture?
Well, given that the most prominent compatibilist philosopher, Dan Dennett, has spent his career both on explicating the nature of consciousness and it’s illusions, along with his work on Free Will…I’m not too inclined to take Sam’s claim too seriously. It re-enforces the caution to never rely on the other side’s characterization of an argument.
Harris is also guilty of a double standard here. He rejects the intuition that we are authors of our thoughts, while accepting at face value his own intuition of consciousness as a kind of homunculus, a passive passenger in the brain that observes thoughts without participating in them.
On free will, Raoul Martinez does express compatibilism; that we do have free will. But he denies we are “truly responsible”. I think he commits a dizzying number of non-sequiturs in his short talk. I think YF is on the right track. I’ve argued before that in common discourse, ‘free will’ is not taken to refer to ‘contra-causal free will’. In fact, I question the hard determinist’s and libertarian’s contention that we intuit that we have such contra-causal free will. Using an ordinary-language analysis, I’ve tried to show that a ‘free will’ is an unencumbered will and that free will is restricted in four types of situations: coercion, manipulation, addiction and mental illness. Examining these situations, I’ve distilled four requirements that must be met for an act to be considered as resulting from a free will. These constitute my 4C theory of free will and are: 1. absence of Compulsion; 2. absence of Control by third party; 3. consonant with agent’s Character; and 4. Cognitive capacity to reason. I’ve argued that, in fact, these four criteria underpin jurisprudence, forensic psychology and our ordinary moral intuitions and our practice of praise and blame. I’ve laid out my views on free will here > http://www.RationalRealm.com/philosophy/metaphysics/freewill-compatibilism.html
You may argue that for most people “free will” is not taken to be contracausal free will, but the study of Sarkissian et al. shows that, in surveys of people in four countries, between 65% and 85% of people thought that we live in a world in which free will is contracausal.
As for your views, I’ll just say that compulsion by a gun is no different, neurologically, from compulsion by the brain.