Readers’ wildlife photos (and video)

This was an amazing spectacle to watch but it is not entirely clear why the whales were doing this. The Sanctuary Cruises folks have spent many thousands of hours on Monterey Bay over the years and have not seen this behavior before. A couple of different studies in British Columbia have reported harassment of flightless seabirds. Based on the caloric content of a bird, and the repeated effort the whales invested in trying to smack the bird, it seems this behavior is not simply about the whales trying to get a meal. In a British Columbia study, prey that was killed and consumed was almost entirely comprised of marine mammals, but seabirds comprised 30% of the animals that were harassed but not consumed. So perhaps seabirds are for playing with but not eating.

There are distinct types of orcas that differ in diet and It is perhaps telling that this behavior has only ever been observed in ‘transient’ type orcas that specialize in marine mammals. Based on the literature, these transients often stun their prey with their tails. The orcas in Monterey Bay are also mammal-eating transients so we suspected that they may have been playing and practicing their hunting techniques on a hapless bird. It is also possible that this behavior involves teaching hunting techniques to younger less experienced animals—there were two smaller, younger orcas in the group.

Orcas were not the only thing out on the bay harassing birds that day—we saw lots of jaeger (relatives of gulls and terns) chasing elegant terns (Thalasseus elegant) and robbing them of their prey. Jaegers are ‘kleptoparasites’ that make a living, particularly in winter, chasing other birds and forcing them to drop their prey, usually fish. Outside of the Americas jaegers are called skuas.

Below: An elegant tern has just captured a fish by diving in the ocean and tosses the fish in the air to get a better grip. If jaegers see a tern catch a fish they will often make a beeline for the tern and begin to chase it. The terns try to evade but jaegers are fast and maneuverable and a dogfight style aerial battle typically ensues. The jaeger usually wins—the tern drops the fish and the jaeger snatches it out of the air. If the tern has already swallowed the fish it will regurgitate it to get rid of the jaeger. The jaegers were too far to photograph on the day we saw the orcas but I will include some photos from another trip when the jaegers were close to the boat.