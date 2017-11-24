Islamists bombs Sufi mosque in Egypt

Islamist terrorists killed more than 235 and wounded 109 people worshiping at a Sufi mosque in the Sinai. The attackers used a combination of bombs and guns, even shooting at ambulances. What did the Sufis do? Nothing—except belong to a mystical sect of Islam regarded by some Muslims as “heretical.”

I’m guessing, though this hasn’t been confirmed, that ISIS is responsible. Sunnis kill Sufis, and Sunnis and Shiites kill each other, yet they’re nominally of the same faith. How many thousands have died, how many more thousands will die, because of differences in doctrine—doctrines based on delusions? Remember that the Sunni/Shia schism goes back to disputes about who was Muhammad’s rightful successor.

You’ve probably already heard this, but the world of pain associated with such attacks is overwhelming. Best wishes to the brave souls trying to tame Islamism.