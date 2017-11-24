Islamists bombs Sufi mosque in Egypt

Islamist terrorists killed more than 235 and wounded 109 people worshiping at a Sufi mosque in the Sinai. The attackers used a combination of bombs and guns, even shooting at ambulances. What did the Sufis do? Nothing—except belong to a mystical sect of Islam regarded by some Muslims as “heretical.”
I’m guessing, though this hasn’t been confirmed, that ISIS is responsible. Sunnis kill Sufis, and Sunnis and Shiites kill each other, yet they’re nominally of the same faith. How many thousands have died, how many more thousands will die, because of differences in doctrine—doctrines based on delusions? Remember that the Sunni/Shia schism goes back to disputes about who was Muhammad’s rightful successor.
You’ve probably already heard this, but the world of pain associated with such attacks is overwhelming. Best wishes to the brave souls trying to tame Islamism.
As everyone here knows, the attackers believe they’re doing the right thing and Allah will reward them in the afterlife. They’re taught that from childhood. How can we makes things better when the indoctrination starts so early, and the people doing it sincerely believe they’re doing the right thing?
It’s overwhelming when something like this attack happens. To us it’s obvious that what they believe is wrong, but they can’t see it and are just as convinced we’re the ones who are wrong and should be killed too.
Yup. That’s why it’s important to crush them, and humiliate them. We cannot win their hearts and minds, but we can help the moderate forces in Islam win those of others.
Its hard to avoid political connections in the region but the ME is a nest of snakes politically. And we should be supporting atheists in the ME where we can and certainly in the west. The era of Arab Nationalism is over and any secularish leaders are still far from democratic. Kyle Orton is a fascinating read on this. But ex Muslims and ME atheists especially so. Like Secular Jihadist program, or Yasmine Mohammed, J.A. Miraj, Hashim Almadani, Aisha Murtad etc.
Genuinely moderate muslims just don’t know much about their religion or don’t follow it very clearly.
Sadly though the west has been busily supporting the Muslim Brotherhood as “moderate forces” in Egypt and the ME and their equivalent in Libya when they are actually little better than the Salafists. Successive US govts and western govts generally have pandered to them as well as the Saudis, thinking the former are “Moderate”. But then there aren’t really any moderate people to deal with at the political level – one thing tho we have managed to flood the region with arms and the Saudis now look ever more willing to take military action against the spread of Iranian influence in the region.
The MB know how to obsfuscate the nature of Islam and/or play western guilt and appear interested in social justice for the people. But the only reason they and the Saudis hate each other is they want a Caliphate, and rulers who have no truck with any secular power which is why they urge rejection of Saudi rulers along with the more secular leaders in other parts of the ME.
It has nothing to do with religion. It is a result of colonial oppression. /sarcasm
I understand the Saudis and Iran are closer to actual war now than ever. Do not know if this has a thing to do with it. Anyway, Saudi is undergoing a Spring of their own.
I am so dismayed. The Sufis are a tolerant, almost Buddhist, sect of Islam. Everything the fanatics hate.
Bad things happen when Saudi Arabia is your next door neighbor.
“Religion poisons everything”
Ok. Parents tell their kids that someone who does not believe EXACTLY what they (their children) have learned, is a bad person, who MUST be killed. Our Supreme Being says so. As a toddler and as a child, you hear that but you do not make much out of it because you are unable to kill with your bare hands. As a growing young man or woman however – or any of the many more genders invented lately – your parents and/or other educators give you a firearm and teach you how you now will be perfectly able to kill infidels.
At such a moment, does not one of the pupils realize what a horrible thing he has in his hands, and how terrible it must be to die in cold blood, shot by a bullet? Isn’t there something inside him that rebels against the thought of ending someone’s life, like killing an annoying fly?
I would call this brainforming; it seems to me to be worse than brainwashing. Neurons have formed pernicious circuits which appear to be unchangeable.
Almost unchangable, perhaps? I hope so but I’m afraid this is wishful thinking.
.-
Perhaps the muslims need their own ‘Thirty Years War, knock the shit out of each other, and weary with killing bury their deeply held doctrine of righteous murder. I hope not, but with Iran and Saudi making mutual threats it could come to this.
Anyone happen to know if ISIS has similarly gone after a Sunni Mosque? Or the mosques of other Islamic “denominations”? Does ISIS give itself a “denominational” name? What non-ISIS Islamic entity does ISIS not attack?
I’ll tackle your question Filippo, but you must ingest heavy mind-bending substances for my reply to make sense 🙂
Most Sufis are Sunni, though some are Shiite. Sufism isn’t a separate sect of Islam, it’s an attitude/approach/outlook that’s best described as Islamic mysticism
George Harrison would have approved
Any member of any Islamic sect can adopt sufism in principle. But, many Muslims think Sufism is a belief in multiple gods & other crimes against Allah. Thus it’s possible for non-Sufi Sunni killers to mow down Sufi Sunnis without remorse.
I believe ISIS is solely of the Sunni sect, but at the moment I guess they’d sign up anybody – even Roman Catholics on a bad recruitment day in Raqqa
Any Christians who take some satisfaction from Muslim on Muslim violence need to be reminded of all the Catholic vs Protestant violence that has been recorded throughout history. Even Muslim vs Christian is still Abrahamic vs Abrahamic conflict.
Internecine persecution by Christian sects is one reason the US ended up with its Constitution and Federal government the way it is. Each of the Colonies was worried that the sects in the other Colonies might be able to band together and force their religion on them.
I don’t recall ever learning about it, but it wouldn’t surprise me to find that there was Catholic vs Catholic violence back in the day when the Eastern Orthodox and Roman Catholics went their own way.
It’s a kind of poison.
There was of course .. Calvinists vs Catholics, etc etc .. however, they didn’t have access to modern armaments – imagine what it would have been like if they had! Speaking as God – hey, I’ve got enough trouble in Ursa Major without worrying about you little fizzers1
A lot of fake images & videos doing the rounds on this massacre. A LOT more than the usual % of fakes – imagery from previous, similar attacks being used. No idea why.
Digital news & digital social media [yahoo! news, twitter, facebook, google etc] can’t carry on just being a ‘carrier’ with little responsibility for the lies they blithely carry & yet skim ad revenue from.
Somehow we must set up some accreditation [by whom though?] system because open-to-all citizen reporting has become tragically dishonest.
Shit really.
During the religion wars between Protestant Christians and Catholic Christians estimates are as high as one quarter of the population of Europe was killed.
These wars were on the minds of the Founding Fathers when they were trying to create the U.S.A.
Being of the same religion is irrelevant when people are focused on differences rather than similarities.
Define “same”.
One quarter of the population of Europe? All of Europe or only some of it? What wars would they be?