Two pet peeves

This one I’ve noticed a lot lately since I’ve been traveling:

1.) The plane gets to the gate, the captain turns off the seat belt signs, and immediately everyone STANDS UP IN THE AISLE, even though it’ll be 5-10 minutes before they even start their egress. It’s too crowded to remove luggage from the overhead bins, so I consider this mass standing-up as a neurotic but unfulfilled wish to get off the plane. As for me, I always occupy an aisle seat, so I resolutely sit in my chair until people start moving a bit ahead of me. Sometimes, when I do that, those in the middle or window seats in my row glare at me, as if I’m supposed to stand up and be uncomfortable but do nothing.

And language:

2.) The phrase “rocking a. . . . ” something, meaning, “displaying”. For example, “Beyoncé rocked this maternity mini-dress” or “One sexy snapshot shows [Matt McGorry] rocking chiseled six-pack abs.” This is what I call “with-it language”, a statement that does nothing except demonstrate that you’re up on the latest argot—you’re cool. And it doesn’t mean anything: when you’re “rocking” something, you’re doing nothing more than showing it, or showing it off.

Get off my damn lawn!

Maybe it’s time for readers to blow off steam by relating their most hated phrases or pet-peeve behaviors. (Here’s another one of mine: “gift” as a transitive verb: “John gifted his pal with a six pack of craft beer.”)