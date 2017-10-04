Two pet peeves

This one I’ve noticed a lot lately since I’ve been traveling:
1.) The plane gets to the gate, the captain turns off the seat belt signs, and immediately everyone STANDS UP IN THE AISLE, even though it’ll be 5-10 minutes before they even start their egress. It’s too crowded to remove luggage from the overhead bins, so I consider this mass standing-up as a neurotic but unfulfilled wish to get off the plane. As for me, I always occupy an aisle seat, so I resolutely sit in my chair until people start moving a bit ahead of me. Sometimes, when I do that, those in the middle or window seats in my row glare at me, as if I’m supposed to stand up and be uncomfortable but do nothing.
And language:
2.) The phrase “rocking a. . . . ” something, meaning, “displaying”. For example, “Beyoncé rocked this maternity mini-dress” or “One sexy snapshot shows [Matt McGorry] rocking chiseled six-pack abs.” This is what I call “with-it language”, a statement that does nothing except demonstrate that you’re up on the latest argot—you’re cool. And it doesn’t mean anything: when you’re “rocking” something, you’re doing nothing more than showing it, or showing it off.
Get off my damn lawn!
Maybe it’s time for readers to blow off steam by relating their most hated phrases or pet-peeve behaviors. (Here’s another one of mine: “gift” as a transitive verb: “John gifted his pal with a six pack of craft beer.”)
1. The grocery store parking lot where people will not push their carts to the back of an empty corral, thus leaving no room for others.
2. On a rural two lane highway behind a slow moving car. You finally get to a passing lane and the slow car speeds up as though the devil is on its tail.
Nope, you missed this one. I stand as soon as I can (I try for an aisle seat for this very reason) because my legs hurt from the enforces sitting and jostling of my body that is the experience of a flight. It feels so good to be back on my feet, with my legs straight. That is why I stand.
Well, my legs don’t hurt I(I do leg exercises on long flights or walk down the aisle), so I didn’t miss anything. Or what did I miss?
Ditto, here. I choose aisle seats and get up as soon as I can. I’ve been crammed in a little seat, banging my knees and suffering joint stiffness. I can’t afford the legroom of first class.
Plus a desire to get to the overhead bins before anyone else so your stuff doesn’t get trashed.
Oh you get an overhead bin? Luxery!
Saying “Thx” instead of Thanks in emails.
I’m okay with Thx but Thnx I’ve also seen.
My pet peeve is people who obsess about putting the divider between their groceries and your groceries on a till conveyor. In a world of mass shootings and potential nuclear war, some people are more terrified that they may accidentally pay for my milk. Relax people….
It helps the cashier to know when to stop, so speeds things up. Besides that, in addition to paying for your milk, maybe the other shopper will take it home. Is that what you want?
And, it’s polite to place the divider at the end of your or order, it’s a courtesy to the person behind you.
I can’t stand it when people in front of you *don’t* put the divider down. Otherwise the belt smooshes your stuff together and confusion ensues.
Sitting in those cramped seats I can’t wait to stand up and let my legs breathe.
I don’t know why short people do it.
This is “Sick”, describing something you like.
sick
But maybe those people in the middle and window seats know that it may take them some time to get their stuff out of the overhead locker, or their laptop is up there and they don’t want other people shoving it around, and so they would like to get into the aisle as soon as possible to deal with that and not wait and try to do it while everyone is now on the move and they will have to hold everybody up. Just a thought.
They CAN’T get into the aisle: it’s full almost immediately, and if I stood up there wouldn’t be room for the others. I see this behavior as completely neurotic.
They are thinking that they somehow have to compete with the others to get off the plane even though it makes no logical sense. I always stay seated too otherwise I’ll just stand there for a while then get shoved by everyone and a fight will ensue.
Now, PCC(E) – I love you, I love your writing, I love it all.
But you asked, so – and this occurred to me right before this here post – a pet peeve of mine, and not the worst one :
Including the time of day in salutations in electronic communications.
So, saying “Good Morning” in email, for instance.
Texting etc. is ok, or if you’re in an email volley.
“Avē!”
Mine is the use of the word, “Whenever” when what the speaker really means is simply “when.” As in, “Whenever I was younger, I used to….” Or, “Whenever Joe played college football he tried to play quarterback….” Among the biggest public offenders of this speech habit is Troy Aikman. For whatever reason, whenever I hear this, it drives me nuts.
“Whenever Joe played college football he tried to play quarterback….”
That seems fine. It emphasises that this is what Joe did every time, cf. “When Joe played college football he tried to play quarterback….”
Current language peeve: Using “task” as a verb, e.g., “He was tasked to sweep up the floor.”
Yes, the jumping-up-in-the-aisle (sometimes even *before* the captain has switched off the seatbelts sign) drives me bonkers.
Another air-travel-related peeve is the people who stand *right next to* the luggage conveyor belt – because of course their luggage is going to be the first to arrive!
On buses, streetcars (or trams, since I now live in Melbourne) and subway cars, my pettest peeve is people who stand in the doorway when they’re not getting off. Unless the car is so crowded that you can’t move in further, there’s no excuse for that kind of behaviour.
When the person at the grocery checkout chats with the cashier while others (especially me) are waiting.
Every time I hear “begs the question” used incorrectly (essentially every time I hear it).
Question begging is always hard for me to get on the spot.
I have to look it up every time. That and the words “odious” and … and the other one Hitchens would use….
Craft beer six-packs don’t rock, but my rocking chair does.
It also leads to dad bods, which apparently do rock 🙂
The rocking term is a fad & will likely disappear – we hope!
As for the plane/aisle thing, why do they not disembark people in rows or sections? Likewise they should embark in sections – some airlines do I think. Have not flown for about 5 years though –
carbon footprint!!!
“Rocking” to mean “wearing” has been slang for at least 30 years.
Use of impact as a verb, and the phrase ‘going forward’ as in ‘we will evaluate our procedures going forward.’ These are examples of bureaucratese or attempts to sound smarter or more in control or impartial (or something that I haven’t quite put my finger on). I despise such abuse of language.
You beat me to it. The version I was going to cite was “Moving forward”, and it is used by politicians over, and over, and over. Listen for it.
I hate that phrase too. I’d say the reason we dislike it is because its superfluous and as with people who say “um” repeatedly its a way of slowing down ones speech to allow the brain to catch up.
Replying to “Thank you” with “No problem.”
People behind me in the supermarket checkout line who insist on bumping me with their cart.
As a onetime (Midwestern) sailor, it irks me when people say, “She took a different tact.”, when what they should say is, ” She took a different tack.”
People who do so obviously have no tact.
I had not flown for several years but it’s interesting that people are just as stupid now as they were 15 or 20 years ago. Sit down and shut up.
One of my complaints would be all the edit police who seem to find it necessary to correct every little thing you put on the posting. I don’t know if it is because they are teachers or some other reason. Don’t know how else to tell them except, it is not necessary.
“Rock” as verb of action not pertaining to music has relegated to second tier mad communications, not street speak. My peeve is when people have peeves that are already passé. 😉
Oh and WordPress editing.
The use of the word “woke,” defined by Merriam-Webster as “aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice).” The Urban Dictionary amusingly defines it as “A state of perceived intellectual superiority one gains by reading The Huffington Post.” Its example sentence is “Ali is so woke. At brunch she explained how wearing anything other than Chuck Taylor’s or Tom’s is really a microaggression. Hey did you get your Amy Schumer tickets yet?”
No, I didn’t get my tickets because I’m a victim of “intersectionality”.
‘Referenced’ instead of ‘referred to.’ I know language is dynamic and cannot be constrained by anything like a ‘Royal Academy,’ but surely I am allowed to begrudge this solecism, whereby a perfectly good compound verb (that is, verb + preposition) is silenced by promoting a noun into its less lovely successor.
“Woke”, “cringe”, and “amazing” (it’s the new average). The latter is best (or worst, really) when stated using vocal fry.
The phrase “on the ground” which is used constantly by political commentators on MSNBC. It devolved from the phrase “boots on the ground” which originally meant ground troops used in a war zone as opposed to only air power. Then reporters started using it to describe themselves whenever they weren’t sitting at their desk. The other day I heard it used several times in the course of an hour: reporters would describe the situation in Puerto Rico “on the ground”.
I wish I had a lot of money so I could destroy my TV every time someone says this.
A more recent peeve I have are apologist for this guy Donald Trump. Whether some news person or some of his employees always passing over or covering something stupid that just came out of his mouth or other body parts. The recent trip to Puerto Rico and just about everything he has tweeted about this matter confirms with no doubt what a complete and total jerk this human being is. He can only be properly described as a complete asshole. Sorry I could not come up with another word for this.
“He really puts the ‘ass’ in compassion, doesn’t he?” — JIMMY KIMMEL
That Jimmy…really on a roll lately.
Any noun can be verbised.
I’d like to generalise your observation of everyone standing up and getting nowhere. I think it is a clamour to not “lose”. I see it when folk clamour to get on a tube (underground train) or bus, even when everyone will be able to get on, and will be able to get a seat (or no one will) (and when there’s an obvious fair order). I’m trying to propagate an antidote: mutter to oneself, but audibly, “have some dignity people” (losing their dignity should chime with their need not to “lose”). As it is, I’m probably just coming across as an unhinged mutterer.
My most hated phrase: “The body politic.” What the frack does that mean?
I always too sit in the aisle seat (if possible).
I stand up right away because I want to unfold from that horrible, cramped posture required by coach class airline seating! I am 6′-5″ tall and after 4-8 hours in one of those seats, my most fervent desire is to simply to stand up!
Then I wait patiently for those in front of me to move.
I agree that it makes no sense for those not on the aisle to get up (and stand, bent over, under the overhead bins).
Totally agree on “rocked”. And, also, “how do you roll?” (Or “that’s how I roll.”) Gak!
“Go ahead and …”
as in: “I’ll teach you to find an excellent grammar website now, go ahead and type in ‘grammar disasters.”
Atrocious use of “there’s”…
“There’s plenty of fish in the sea.”
“There’s a lot of lobsters in this tank.”
This problem is so widespread, grammar experts and even some online dictionaries are hinting it will/has become acceptable usage.
It is caused by laziness. It is easy to say “there’s” while it takes elocutionary dexterity to say “they’re.”
I cringe hearing the misuse every time.
I hate bullying drivers. That’s my pet peeve today. I’m in a bad mood and someone came close to hitting me head-on a few days ago because he just had to pass a farm tractor on a country road right then even though there was no one behind me. I hit the brakes and decreased my speed by 20 kph and he barely got in.
And guns have something in common with autos similar to alcohol.
I find almost every phrase employed by the MailOnline sidebar of shame (sometimes the Mail is the only place for a story!). In particular:
Packing on the PDA (I mean, WTF?)
So and so struggles to contain her* curves.
So and so showcases her bump/new boobs/bottom lift.
*’So and so’ is always a woman; for some reason they never say Donald Trump struggles to contain his curves.