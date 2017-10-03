More on Evergreen State: Disruptive students actually gets punished, and ex-professor Heather Heying writes about the Left’s anti-science stand

The Olympian, the local paper of the town where The Evergreen State College (TESC) resides, reports that that College and its invertebrate president, George “I Need to Pee” Bridges, has actually punished some of the disruptive students who ran amok at the College last spring. I’m bowled over:

In addition, non-students who were involved in the disruptions were issued criminal trespass warnings, and one person was “subsequently arrested and permanently barred from campus,” said college spokesman Zach Powers.

The students were adjudicated using the student conduct code, she said. Kaiser said the cases weren’t solely related to protests, and would not specify how many student protesters received sanctions.

About 80 students were sanctioned for breaking the student conduct code at The Evergreen State College in Olympia, where race-related protests broke out on campus during the spring, college officials say.

Suspension! Of course that just means an interruption of attendance, not expulsion. And I wonder how many students got punishments more severe than formal warnings. Further, the cynic in me says that this was a pro forma move that TESC had to take to regain credibility in the eyes of the public. After what was in the news this spring and summer, what rational parent would send their parents to that cesspool of Authoritarian Leftism?

Still, let these punishments be a lesson to the baseball-bat wielding thugs shouter-downers.

Related to this is an op-ed in today’s Wall Street Journal by Heather Heying, former biology professor at TESC (she and her husband, Bret Weinstein, also a bio professor, left the college about a week ago after receiving a $450,000 settlement). As you may recall, Bret touched off a lot of the protests by refusing to leave campus on the “Day of Departure,” and he and Heather were demonized, called “racists,” and then threatened, ultimately having to leave town—and the College they loved.

Heather and Bret aren’t going gently, and both are engaged in calling out the campus culture that led to the fracas at TESC. Heather’s letter “First, they came for the biologists,(probably behind a paywall for you, but judicious inquiry might get you a copy) is about the Left’s demonization of science—something that a few readers have contested the last few days. It begins with a great sentence: “Who would have guessed that when America cleaved, the left would get the National Football League and the right would get uncontested custody of science?” It then moves on to the postmodernism that afflicts the Regressive Left and, which I maintain, is metastasizing like a cancer into the main body of the Left. Which end of the political spectrum, after all, are blank-slaters, denying any genetic or evolutionary influences on differences between genders and ethnic groups, or even on our own modern behavior (evolutionary psychology)? It’s not just the Right that rejects the science when they find it politically unpalatable.

Some excerpts from Heather’s piece:

What may not be obvious from outside academia is that this revolution is an attack on Enlightenment values: reason, inquiry and dissent. Extremists on the left are going after science. Why? Because science seeks truth, and truth isn’t always convenient. The left has long pointed to deniers of climate change and evolution to demonstrate that over here, science is a core value. But increasingly, that’s patently not true. The battle on our campuses—and ever more, in K-12 schools, in cubicles and in meetings, and on the streets—is being framed as a battle for equity, but that’s a false front. True, there are real grievances. Gaps between populations exist, for historical and modern reasons that are neither honorable nor acceptable, and they must be addressed. But what is going on at institutions across the country is—yes—a culture war between science and postmodernism. The extreme left has embraced a facile fiction. Postmodernism, and specifically its offspring, critical race theory, have abandoned rigor and replaced it with “lived experience” as the primary source of knowledge. Little credence is given to the idea of objective reality. Science has long understood that observation can never be perfectly objective, but it also provides the ultimate tool kit with which to distinguish signal from noise—and from bias. Scientists generate complete lists of alternative hypotheses, with testable predictions, and we try to falsify our own cherished ideas. Science is imperfect: It is slow and methodical, and it makes errors. But it does work. We have microchips, airplanes and streetlights to show for it.

She then relates a fact that I didn’t know, but it’s chilling:

In a meeting with administrators at Evergreen last May, protesters called, on camera, for college president George Bridges to target STEM faculty in particular for “antibias” training, on the theory that scientists are particularly prone to racism. That’s obvious to them because scientists persist in using terms like “genetic” and “phenotype” when discussing humans. Mr. Bridges offers: “[What] we are working towards is, bring ’em in, train ’em, and if they don’t get it, sanction them.” Despite the benevolent-sounding label, the equity movement is a highly virulent social pathogen, an autoimmune disease of the academy. Diversity offices, the very places that were supposed to address bigotry and harassment, have been weaponized and repurposed to catch and cull all who disagree. And the attack on STEM is no accident. Once scientists are silenced, narratives can be fully unhooked from any expectation that they be put to the test of evidence. Last month, Evergreen made it clear that they wanted two of its scientists gone—my husband, Bret Weinstein, and me, despite our stellar reputations with the students they claimed to be protecting. First, they came for the biologists . . .

I suspect all the rest of the faculty are out of the woods, as they’re cowardly (many called for an “investigation of Weinstein”) and will go along with what The Invertebrate wants. At the root of all this is the postmodernism that denies the existence of objective truth, privileges feelings over facts, and rejects scientific data when it conflicts with their narrative. Remember, these are characteristics not of the Right, but of our side. Heather closes her piece this way: