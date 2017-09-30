Lecture by Cat in the Hat Woman

Thanks to a reader who sent me this ten-minute video of Massachusetts elementary school teacher Liz Phipps Soeiro, the woman who wrote a mean letter to Melania Trump after receiving a copy of The Cat in the Hat, which Soeiro characterized as not only a “clichéd”, but “racist propaganda”. She apparently forgot that she had been photographed earlier celebrating that very book, and in fact dressed up as The Cat in the Hat.
I’m not putting this up to whale on her further, as she’s already been the subject of national attention, much of it unfavorable.Besides, it sounds as if she’s done some good stuff.
I just thought you’d like to see her giving a talk. If you have any comments, please put them below.
Essentially,she outlines her methods of turning other people’s children into little SJW cadres.
Thank you for your many comments on this subject. I can only imagine how much you miss the 19th century.
Sorry, this in response to comment #1.
I’m trying to get people to avoid snarky remarks like this toward other commenters. Can you say the same thing with less sarcasm?
Gotta confess, boss, I thought the idiom was to “wail on” — and was gonna accuse you of goin’ all Captain Ahab on the librarian’s ass — but the cunning linguists at Language Log say you’re right: it’s “whale.”
I notice that the first word in her talk is “so.” From watching cable news show, it is apparent that the use of this superfluous word is now commonplace in the beginning of a response to questions. Why is this so? I find it quite annoying.
I think my use of the word “so” is appropriate.