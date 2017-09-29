Irony of the year: Librarian who claimed that The Cat in the Hat was racist photographed dressed like the Cat, and celebrating the book (twice!)

Ladies and gentleman, brothers and sisters, comrades: here we apparently have two pictures of Cambridgeport Elementary School teacher Liz Phipps Soeiro, whose actions I described this morning. To wit: sent a copy of The Cat in the Hat by Melania Trump, Phipps went off on her, lecturing the First Lady in a public letter that said her school didn’t need such “clichéd” books, nor books like this one that were imbued with Seuss’s “racist propaganda”.

Well, here she is (I am not 100% sure, but pretty sure, since it was reported by both Fox News and MassLive.com), celebrating that racist book. Twice!

Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss! K and 1 celebrated with a green egg breakfast! @Cport_School @cambridge_cpsd pic.twitter.com/9st5TmSmpi — CPORT | Specialists (@Cport_Special) March 3, 2015

BUSTED!

Before she pulled her little virtue-flaunting stunt, perhaps she should remember that The Internet Never Forgets.

What a sanctimonious hypocrite! How dare she hug that symbol of racism?!