Guardian story misleadingly blames atheists for perpetuating the notion of a science/religion conflict

First, one issue: they frame the question as “evolution by natural selection” instead of just “evolution.” Of course genetic drift played a role in evolution, though not in adaptations. This isn’t hugely important given that most people don’t even know about genetic drift, but it would have been more accurate to say “Humans and other living things evolved over time as a result of natural processes, in which God played no part,” leaving out “natural selection.”

Now, compare the “religious/spiritual” column to either the “not religious/spiritual” or “atheist” columns. (We’ll ignore “spiritual but not religious”, since the article is mostly about the conflict between religious believers and atheists.) If you add up rows 1 and 2, which correspond to God-created and God-guided evolution respectively, the sum is 55% for the religious, and 10% and 3% for the other two, respectively. That’s already a big difference. If you add in row 4, corresponding to “non-naturalistic evolution” (i.e., “I have a theory which is mine”), you get 68% of religious/spiritual people holding unscientific views of evolution, compared to 18% of “not religious/spiritual” folk and only 7% of atheists. That’s nearly a fourfold difference for those who are not religious/spiritual, and an eightfold difference for atheists.

Finally, look at the scientific view of evolution: column 3. Religious/spiritual people accept a naturalistic view of evolution only 23% of the time, compared to 72% for “not religious/spiritual” and a whopping 92% for “atheist.” Clearly, the less religious you are, the more you accept the view of evolution that science gives us. Comparing “religious spiritual” to atheists, it’s exactly a fourfold difference!

Christians like the reporter and Rowan Williams, may argue that the conflict is “phoney”, but they, and the Guardian author (a Catholic; see below) are simply presenting the figures in the best possible light for the faithful. What we see is another attempt to persuade everyone that science and religion don’t conflict.

If they don’t, though, why is there a huge difference in acceptance of naturalistic evolution between “religious/spiritual” folk on one hand and those damned pesky atheists on the other? The religious still cling to the belief that God had a hand in evolution, contrary to Rowan Williams’s statement in the article, ” “To say that all things depend unilaterally on the eternal action of God is not the same as saying that specific steps in the universe’s history must be the direct result of divine intervention.” But if God either created everything or guided evolution, then, yes, specific steps must have been the result of divine intervention.

After all, modern evolutionary theory is more than just “things changed over time.” It is in fact “things changed over time by purely natural processes“—in other words, the answer represented in row 3. We have no need of the God hypothesis. No, the atheists are not to blame for perpetuating the idea of a conflict. After all, who among British atheists can you name, with the possible exceptions of Richard Dawkins and Anthony Grayling, who even discusses the notion of accommodationism and its flaws The big difference between atheists and the religious/spiritual in how they think evolution happened bespeaks something about religion that prevents its adherents from accepting scientific fact. Is that not a conflict? And I’m betting it comes not from the activities of atheists, but from the tendency of believers to see as true whatever makes them feel good—or what they were taught at home or in school.

Oh, and reader Mark, who did his due diligence, also pointed out that this survey was funded by one of the Templeton organizations. Does that surprise you? The International Society for Science and Religion notes that

Dr Fern Elsdon-Baker, at the Newman University in Birmingham, has been awarded funding by the Templeton Religion Trust to establish a research group to examine the relationship between science and religion in society. The project is established in partnership with Professor Bernard Lightman of the Institute of Science and Technology Studies at York University, Canada; Dr Carola Leicht of the Centre for the Study of Group Processes, in the School of Psychology, University of Kent, UK; and the National Life Stories programme at the British Library.

Finally, note that the reporter, Catherine Pepinster, is a Catholic commentator; she was former editor of the Catholic news weekly The Tablet, the UK Development Officer for the Anglican Centre in Rome (she’s not an Anglican), is the author of a forthcoming book on Britain and the Papacy, and has a Catholic blog that describes her as “a Catholic commentator”. This article is an example how you can dump on atheists and pretend there’s no conflict between science and religion simply by judiciously picking the figures you cite.