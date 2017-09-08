New peacock spiders

Peacock spiders are not only beautiful, but great examples of sexual selection, for the males show both amazing colors and fascinating display behaviors that they use in their attempts to attract females. “Attempt”, of course, doesn’t mean they’re behaving with conscious intent, but just showing the results of sexual selection.

The only reason peacock spiders don’t get as much attention as, say, their avian counterparts—the birds of paradise—is that they’re tiny, like this (all photos by Jurgen Otto):

Like all salticids, peacock spiders are also lightning fast, as you’ll see in some of the videos below.

I’ve written about these arthropod jewels before (here and here); they are, as I said, salticids, or jumping spiders, and peacock spiders fall in the genus Maratus. All but one of the 50-odd species (there may be 60 or more) are found in Australia. Their primary popularizer and discover is Dr. Jürgen Otto, who has a video site devoted to them as well as a Facebook page and a Flickr page.

As is typical of sexually-selected species, only the males show bright colors and displays, which ultimately result from reproductively competent females being a scarce resource that must be attracted.The video below shows the amazing variety of behaviors of Maratus spiders (51 in this clip). Males frantically wave their legs and abdomens (all strikingly marked) to get a female’s attention.

Otto has a mildly disturbing habit of adding dance music to the spider videos; I prefer to turn the sound off. One can appreciate these creatures without anthropomorphizing them:

Here’s one species, Maratus volans, discovered, filmed, and narrated by Otto (at 5:21 you see an unsuccessful male eaten by a female):

Two ago Otto described seven new species of Maratus; here’s a video showing those:

Now, according to several sources, including the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Otto’s found four more species, as well as a new subspecies. Annoyingly, none of the articles reporting this discovery cite or link to the scientific paper with formal descriptions (this is a flaw in a lot of science journalism). I finally found Otto’s paper in an obscure journal, Peckhamia, with a citation and free link at the bottom of this post.

If you click on the screenshot just below, you’ll go to an ABC video that shows all of the new species:

And here are the new species. First, the abstract of Otto’s paper:

Four new species of the genus Maratus are described from Western Australia: M. cristatus, M. electricus, M. gemmifer, and M. trigonus. M. electricus is compared to the closely related M. linnaei Waldock 2008. A new subspecies of M. melindae Waldock 2013, M. melindae corus, is reported from a new locality east of Cervantes. The courtship display of all six species is also documented.

Go to the paper for a lot more photos, as well as pictures of the females, which are similar and much less colorful than the males, which are shown below:

Maratus electricus:

Maratus cristatus:

Maratus gemmifer:

Maratus trigonus:

M. melindae corus (it has not escaped my notice that this species looks very similar to M. gemmifer pictured above, but it’s identified in Otto’s paper as a subspecies of a different species, differentiated by color markings).

h/t: Phil D.

Otto, J. C. and D. E. Hill. 2017. Five new peacock spiders from Western Australia (Araneae: Salticidae: Euophryini: Maratus Karsch 1878). Peckhamia 152.1: 1-97