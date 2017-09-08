More reaction to A. N. Wilson’s new biography of Darwin

Yesterday A. N. Wilson‘s new debunking biography of Darwin, Charles Darwin: Victorian Mythmaker, came out in the UK (it’ll be out the U.S. in December), but a while back it had already caused a fracas among reviewers. While a few reviewers liked it, most of them, including anyone who knew anything about evolution or Darwin, gave it very bad reviews for its accusations that Darwin was at once a). a plagiarist, stealing all his important ideas from other people and not giving them credit, b). a racist, devoted to white supremacy and “Social Darwinism”, and c). scientifically wrong, promoting a theory for which there was no evidence—at least no evidence for “evolution between species” (sound familiar?).
I’ve written about some of this controversy here, here, here, and here, but will review the book more formally after I’ve read it.
Below, thanks to Matthew, is a four-minute clip from BBC’s Newsnight featuring Wilson talking with the host (whose name I don’t know, but readers will supply) and Dr. Simon Underdown, identified as “Principal Lecturer in Biological Anthropology at Oxford Brookes University.”
Wilson, the laterally compressed person on the left, credits Darwin only with being a “very great naturalist”, and faults him for having ideas that produced Social Darwinism (in short, “might makes right”, something Darwin never suggested), as well as a holding racist view of “savages”. Wilson adds that “the idea that one species evolves into another is simply not demonstrated.” (Wilson has also said there’s no evidence for the existence of transitional forms, which is flatly untrue). Underdown counters by saying that Darwin’s juvenile ideas became more liberal as he aged, and that evolution is indeed a testable theory (that was, after all, the object of my first trade book).
Well, Wilson may have gotten the controversy he wanted, but not the critical or commercial esteem. The book is probably at its highest ranking on Amazon UK (1,349, though it may go higher in the creationist US), and, well, the reviews on the Amazon UK site are the worst I’ve seen for any book—ever.
Here’s the review by the esteemed science writer and presenter Adam Rutherford. Ouch!!! (I do like his last sentence.)
Here’s one that really hit me in the solar plexus:
Apparently Amazon wouldn’t allow his first draft of this review because he used the word “batshit”.
For a MUCH BETTER EXPERIENCE concerning Charles Darwin, may I recommend this newly released book from Norton, by James T. Costa, a noted Darwin/Wallace historian and evolutionary ecologist:
Darwin’s Backyard: How Small Experiments Led to a Big Theory
In this book, Jim documents the experimental nature of Darwin, from childhood on up through his earthworm/ecology experiments. Plus, he provides guidance so teachers can reproduce many of these experiments. He uses these to show the humanity of Darwin, his curiosity about the natural world, the way he doggedly pursued ideas, and how all of this influenced his views on evolution. The journal Nature has reviewed it very positively, and the NY Times will be coming out with their review later this month. I believe he will be at Down House soon to promote the book.
Highly Recommended!!
The one by Dr John van de Wyhe deserves a shout out as it lists several factual errors in the text.
Did I just listen to Wilson bring up the hoary old creationist trope that Darwin said his theory can’t account for complex organs e.g. the eye?
What could possibly lead an otherwise intelligent man to go so utterly off the rails in studying Darwin?
I just went to the Amazon UK site and looked at the product description. It may just be my iPad misfiring, but the promotional reviews, which appear to be four, are two duplicated. One is from Deborah Cadbury, a writer and producer with little in the way of science credentials, so far as I can tell.